MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 30th-September 5th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAI BAR’S FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY – Fri. Aug 31 & Sat. Sep 1.Kicking off on Friday at noon, enjoy live music and eats by Ma‘alaea General Store. There will also be a DJ Scratch Battle hosted by DJ Mike Carrone, and features DJs Sweet Beets, Plush, Joralien, JayP, and E-Styles. Friday’s event will benefit Kihei Charter School’s science program. On Saturday, also starting at noon, music will be bumping with a rotating cast of Wai Bar All Stars: DJs Jay P, E-Stylez, Kid C, Gaia Golden, MF Dad, TRVR and Maui Belly Groove. Food will be provided by Pele’s Pizza and Ma‘alaea General Store. 21+. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LANA‘I 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 31. This months fun-filled event will feature live music and entertainment along with food booths and restaurants serving up local favorites. Local businesses displaying the Lana‘i Fifth Friday logo will offer discounts and specials. Shoppers who spend $100+ will receive a free waterproof Lana‘i bag or tee shirt (redeem receipts at the Chamber booth). Ferry and Shuttle service has changed go online for details. 5:30pm. Dole Park, (Lana‘i Town); Mauifridays.com/lanai; Lanaichamber.com

RON ARTIS II 32ND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Aug 31. Rally your friends and head to the North Shore to celebrate Ron’s birthday! Enjoy food, drinks and a good time while Ron Artis Trio brings the house down with their electrified funk and soul music vibes. 21+. $20 – $25. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Brownpapertickets.com

Ritual Maui: Christian Martin B2B Worthy- Sat, Sep 1. Christian Martin and Worthy are two of the founding members of the Dirtybird sound system plus so much more. Their crew is internationally renowned for their underground house music sounds, and now you can enjoy a super rare opportunity to see them on Maui. Opening sets by JMeans (Kaua‘i), and visuals by N3.bot and Kaptain Kaos. 21+. $20. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

VINYL FRONTIER – Sat. Sep 1. Waay Out West and Chilltown Productions presents a journey into sound. With 4 turntables, 100s of records, and zero laptops, the night will feature all vinyl sets from DJs Blast, Boomshot, Joralien, and Skinny Guy. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

80’S PARTY – Sat. Sep 1. Love the 80’s? DJ Dave will be spinning all of the classic 80s dance tunes to keep you moving and grooving! 80’s attire is encouraged and the best dressed will be winning some radical retro prizes along with some DTH schwag. 21+. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MANA‘O RADIO’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY’S – Sun. Sep 2. Join the fun with a great musical lineup. The Deborah Vial Band, one of Maui’s most exceptional bands, will celebrating the upcoming release of their new album. Also on the bill will be Drew Martin with original slack key and folk blues. Opening will be Eric Helmkamp and Justin Morris performing classic and original country. $10. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

TREVOR GORDON HALL – Wed. Sep 5. Trevor Gordon Hall is a guitar virtuoso. In fact, he’s rated as one of the ‘Top 30 Guitarists in the World Under 30’ by Acoustic Guitar magazine. He’s an instrumentalist from Philadelphia whose style ranges from edgy driving rhythms to delicate melodic themes. See Trevor exploring the guitar’s full creative potential. $42 – $56. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘INTO THE WOODS’ – Until Sun. Sep 2. “Anything can happen in the woods.” In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar happens…magic! Edgy, whimsical, and wickedly funny, Into the Woods is an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” Whether you’re a musical theatre virgin or a die-hard Sondheim fan, you won’t want to miss the theatrical event of the summer. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OPEN MIC – Thu. Aug 30. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 1. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages, magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PLAY-ALONG IMPROV COMEDY JAM – Sat. Sep 1. Improv newbies, kids, and experienced actors come and play together as Free Range Comedy hosts another fast paced, funny lineup of madcap games and scenes. Presenting their first Play Along Jam, here is where the audience can jump on stage with award-winning actors for an evening of all ages family-friendly comedy entertainment! Participation encouraged but not required. Come early and enjoy pizzas and sweets from the cafe. $5. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Sep 4. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until Sat. Sep 1. This is the last chance to experience the pop-up bar and lounge! Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by executive chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only; first come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 30. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 30. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Aug 30. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 30. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Aug 31. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Aug 31. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and Jim Hansen (general manager and wine expert) as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Aug 31. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Aug 31. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. They’ll also feature their new seasonal drink, the “Pineapple Thyme”. It’s made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, all in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 31. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PINT NIGHT FOR EMWP – Fri. Aug 31. The East Maui Watershed educates the community about conservation and other issues relating to watershed protection. Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support EMWP. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Eastmauiwatershed.org

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Sep 1. Spend your Saturday on the North Shore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

CAVIAR AND TRUFFLES IN THE CLASSROOM – Sat. Sep 1. Join Chef Jonathan Mizukami for a close-up in the kitchen experience co-sponsored by MauiWine. A benefit dinner for the Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC), guests will enjoy an all inclusive menu including Ossetra caviar, Kula greens, sauteed fillet of Kona Kanpachi, hand-rolled tagliatelle, honey and Kula lavender lacquered duck, herb roasted Cote de Veau, and Hawaiian chocolate cremeux. This is a 21+, BYOB event, tickets are $225 (limited seats available). 5:00pm. Maui Food Innovation Center at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3690; Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation; Fareharbor.com/mauiwine/items/102596

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 1. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 1. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Sep 2. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by the Gary Larson Duo. Savor delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. Sep 2. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West Side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats, while you enjoy Benny Samplers, Mini Chicken and Waffles, $10 Carafes of Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. There will also be a chance to win DTH Prizes like VIP passes to the ‘All Hallows Eve, Halloween Party’ and breakfast for 1-week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Sep 2. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Sep 2. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18-$49. 10am. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 2. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Sep 2. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 2. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish at Ko Restaurant. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 4. At the Luana Lounge, enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI KI-AIKIDO – Tue. Sep 4. Maui Ki Aikido is a place to learn, practice and promote the principles of Shin Shin Toitsu Aikido and Shin Shin Toitsu Do. Join the instructors and students of Maui Ki-Aikido for an evening of pizza and good company all while raising money. During the evening attendees can bid on silent auction items for valuable prizes. A portion of all pizza sales for the night will go to the Wailuku non-profit martial arts organization to help with running the youth and adult classes and programs. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. Mauiopenstudios.com

EXHIBIT: ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI – Sat. Sep 1 – Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami—the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Additionally there will be two workshops on September 1st from 9-4pm, “Introduction to Modular Origami Polyhedra” and “Bringing Origami to Life: Artistic Folding Techniques” with Dr. Robert J. Lang. To register email: [email protected] Free Admission. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY’S GEMS AND JOURNEYS – Sat. Sep 1. Find unique ‘healing crystals’ to beautify and harmonize your home and health. Great prices on gifts, local art, candles and “Goddess Love Toys.” Also offering Intuitive Readings and Health Demos. 12-5pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 2. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Sep 2. Come find something unique during this local handmade crafts vending event. Studio residents and outside vendors showcase their latest and greatest fashion, fine art and jewelry. Shoppers also get free brunch and coffee. 9am-1pm. Free. 9:00am. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); Treehouseartstudios.com

KIRK BOES – Tue. Sep 4 – Tue. Oct 2. Author of the love story titled “An American Dog in Paris” Kirk Boes original art from his book will be on display along with representational works depicting scenes of Lahaina. A reception to meet Kirk will be take place September 20, 9-11am and will include light refreshments. Work will remain on display. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

LAHUI SEXUALITY: A TALK STORY PANEL DISCUSSION – Thu. Sep 6. Ku Mai Ka Hula competition begins with this special presentation for hula practitioners and those interested in some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Lahui sexuality: What is Hawaiian sexuality? $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KU MAI KA HULA COMPETITION – Sat. Sep 8. Ku Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns for its 13th year as Maui’s premier annual hula competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition. Male and female dancers vie for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be three kupuna halau in the competition. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, Kamakaokalani Herrod, Iwalani Kalima, Ulalia Woodside, and Pueo Pata. $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BURLY-VISION – Sat. Sep 8. The Hawai‘i Burlesque Festival and Revue is back on Maui for a special one-night-only performance. See Violetta Beretta, “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” and Bunny Pistol, “The Boom of the Barbary Coast.” They will present a lineup of clips, outtakes, and spin-offs of some of your favorite TV shows, movies, and music videos. Doors open at 7:30pm. 8pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

DJ MARQUES WYATT RETURNS- Sat. Sep 8. Deep house music legend Marques Wyatt returns to Maui for another epic show. Last time Marques played (February 2018), the room was electric! It’s not often that we get such pioneering DJ talent visiting the Hawaiian Islands, so make sure to get your tickets early and be ready for a Maui club experience like no other. Come hear Marques’ magic on The Dirty Monkey’s stage! Opening set by DJ Andrew Dana. 21+. $25 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite. 9pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

DARUDE SUMMER SEASON – Sun. Sep 16. Pushing the boundaries and igniting audiences around the globe, Darude returns to Maui as part of his Summer Season. As one of dance music’s most influential stars, get ready to rage on an epic night as this legendary DJ brings his eclectic mix of trance, tech, breaks and house music to Maui’s club scene once again. Also performing will be Maui’s own DJ Riri Haki and DJ Sweets. 21+. $25. 5:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com; Johndoeentmauu.myevent.com

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions present Afroman. Making this the hottest hip-hop show in Wailea, he’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun & Rasol, DJ Braddahtom, and PK sounds. This show is gonna be lit. You don’t wanna miss it. 21+. $30-$40. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250. 2pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

‘RUMORS’ – Fri. Sep 28 – Sun. Oct 14. At a large and tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary. But the deputy mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, and now his lawyer and wife must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NORTH SHORE RUN – Sat. Sep 29. The 3rd annual North Shore Run is a unique race distance of 7.25 miles. This hilly course takes you on a mix of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. Participants receive a t-shirt and racing bib. Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and overall relay team in their age category. All proceed go directly to tuition for the keiki. $50; $100 for relay teams of 4. 7am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9237; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 29. Attend this festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui (BBBS). The event will feature local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with delicious regional cuisine. There’ll be exclusive beer selections and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum. There will also be live entertainment by Ben Deleon and a silent auction, with all ticket and auction proceeds to be donated to BBBS. $90. 6:00pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com; Bbbshawaii.org/mauievents

NEW ORDER – Wed. Oct 3. Electronic music pioneers New Order was formed by members of the post-punk band, Joy Division. Their integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most critically acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. They even recorded the 1990 English World Cup Soccer anthem, “World in Motion.” Let see what they have in store for the Maui crowd. $49 – $150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

REBELUTION FREE REIN HAWAI‘I TOUR – Fri. Oct 5. California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution hits Maui for their Free Rein Hawaii Tour. They’ll be spreading the good vibes, and be joined by special guests Tribal Seeds and Hirie. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ -Thu. Aug 30 and Fri. Aug 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of rubber ducks. This month’s recipient will be the Maui Food Bank. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or two for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a duck! Every little bit helps. 6pm. Art on Market, (42 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Aug 30. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 30. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Aug 30. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SEA TALK WITH TOMMY CUTT – Thu. Aug 30. In partnership with NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands, Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (MOCMI) is responsible for responding to reports and rescuing sick and injured sea turtles in South Maui (Ma‘alaea to Makena). MOCMI’s executive director and conservation biologist Tommy Cutt will discuss MOCMI’s Sea Turtle Research and Conservation Team, findings from stranding response, current threats, and how we all can all make a difference. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

LATIN NIGHTS WITH RIO RITMO – Until – Fri. Sep 21. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Rio Ritmo band. They’re comprised of the fine talents of Steve Parkin, Matt Kualii, Berto Prieto, Michael Balancio, Ricardo Dioso, and Dr. Nat. Individually, all are accomplished Latin players, but as a band their particular swing has been making people dance all over the island of Maui. The evening will also include an intro dance lesson taught by Lisanna Gabriel and Dr. Nat. Admission: $10/adult, $5/children. 8-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Aug 31. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, this event is being offered at no charge for cancer patients and survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Sep 1. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Sep 1. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Aug 25. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

YOGA AND SOUND BATH IN THE PARK – Sat. Sep 1. Celebrate their birthday with a free gentle yoga and sound bath event in the park. Join Christina in gentle yoga followed by blissful sounds from Paul and Christina’s ‘ohana of Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz singing bowls, gongs, chimes, and more. Free. 5pm. Waipulani Park, (S Kihei Rd); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com

MAUI MEANIEHUNE JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY ORIENTATION – Sat. Sep 1. The Maui Meaniehune Junior Roller Derby team invite all girls ages 7-17 to join their Junior Derby Team. Come and be a part of a team that works hard and has fun. No experience necessary all skating skills will be taught. This is a parent/guardian orientation meeting where you will receive an information packet, meet some of the coaches and be able to ask any questions you have about junior roller derby on Maui. For information contact Coach Dolly at: [email protected] 10:00am. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului)

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 1. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Sep 2 – Sun. Nov 4. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY – Sun. Sep 2. Every 1st Sunday of the month, you can enjoy live island style entertainment while shopping for locally made products. 10am-5pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TECH NECK: YOGA FOR NECK AND SHOULDERS – Sun. Sep 2. Learn yoga techniques for tech neck in a comprehensive course on unwinding the neck and shoulders to have you breathing easy. You will be able to identify patterns that lead to pain and fix the most stubborn tension with science-based exercises, self-massage and postural awareness. Enroll early to guarantee your spot and receive a free tool kit. (381 Huku Li‘i Pl, Kihei). $40. 11:00am. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Sep 2. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center. It features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

RIDING WITH ALOHA: OPEN HOUSE – Sun. Sep 2. Love horses? Riding with Aloha and West Maui Ranch opens their barn doors to the people of Maui. Enjoy activities like brushing and feeding the horses, taking a souvenir photo with one of the horses, live music, coloring, snacks, beverages and more. Cost to ride is $2 per person or $5 per family. RSVP to [email protected] Riding times will be scheduled in advance. 4:00pm. Riding with Aloha, (700 Punakea Lp., Launiupoko); 805-630-5316; Ridingwithaloha.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Mon. Sep 3. Every 1st Monday, join a one of kind Foosball Tournament! Tournament is one-on-one, winners advance, details and rules at time of each event. 21+. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

QKC LABOR DAY! KEIKI KOLORING – Mon. Sep 3. Keiki (12 and under) are invited to join QKC and 98.3 DaJam in the Keiki Koloring Korner. Participate in a fun and educational coloring contest at Guest Services. Free. 10:00am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 4. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Wed. Sep 5. The group is comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources with the objective to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; Facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Sep 5. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. BYOB, bring a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao).

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Sep 5. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Ka‘anapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 3-7pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jules Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Sat, Gene Argel 6-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Bossinatra 5-7pm; Fri, Murray Thorne 5-7pm; Sat, Melissa Hall 5-7pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com