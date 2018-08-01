MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 2nd-8th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 3. This month’s party will feature a big crowd favorite: the 10th annual Uptown Get Down breakdancing competition with DJs Joralien and Jay P. There’ll also be entertainment with Fredʻs Garage, the Get Up and Dance troupe and the “Bucks for Ducks” Rubber Ducky Fundraiser. Don’t forget the food vendors and shops, local artisans, and pop-ups. Free. 5:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

1ST FRIDAY COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Aug 3. Guys and gals sharing the love for country music are sure to have a good honky tonk time as Kaina Country hit the stage for an entertaining show. There’ll also be food and drink specials throughout the night. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Netflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-$39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAOLI CD RELEASE PARTY – Fri. Aug 3. Celebrating the release of their new album “With Love,” Maoli hits the North Shore joined by TFlatz and more special guests. 21+. $20 – $25. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI PRANKSTERS ‘DAYS BETWEEN’ – Sat. Aug 4. Time for the 8th annual Maui Pranksters “Days Between” Show. They’ll be celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia and the music of The Grateful Dead. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DJ TWEE – Sat. Aug 4. Lisa Betwee grew up on Maui, and has been living in LA for the past 6 years. Her love for music got her into DJing years ago, and now she has the opportunity to play music where she came from. Let see this Maui native in action. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Until Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair – this presentation will tell the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In “silent movies” Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in “talking pictures” she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Aug 2. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 4. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Aug 7. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Aug 8. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 2. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge! Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Aug 2. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 2. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Aug 3. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Aug 3. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Aug 3. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 3. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Aug 4. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

Barista Throwdown – Sat. Aug 4. As part of the 2018 Seed to Cup Festival, find out which Maui barista will win prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Winner takes all, and there’ll also be swag giveaways for those that are coffee-inclined. Participating businesses include Sip Me, Maui Coffee, Maui Coffee Roasters, Wailuku Coffee Company, Mill House Roasting Co., Maui Coffee Attic and Maui Oma. $10. 1:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

SEED TO CUP COFFEE FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 4. See and taste what the buzz is about at Maui Coffee Association’s 11th annual Seed to Cup Coffee Festival. The day will include the “Taste the Roast” roast profile comparisons and tasting, the “Barista Throw-down” competition, and the popular “Coffee Fashion Show.” Daiko Drummers, Benny Uyetake and Eric Gilliam entertain, while Coffee Brewing and Roasting are demonstrated throughout the day. There will also be coffee inspired food and drink available for purchase. 9:00am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

BBQ BEER PARTY – Sat. Aug 4. Fat Daddy’s joins Kohola for a BBQ party with live music, happy hour specials and ono grindz including BBQ chicken, veggie combos and pork belly burnt ends. Come hungry and ready to party. 21+. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. Aug 4. An unforgettable culinary evening, exploring the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

BUMI SEHAT FOUNDATION FUNDRAISING DINNER – Sat. Aug 4. The Bumi Sehat Foundation believes that access to quality healthcare and to kind, hygienic, culturally appropriate childbirth is a human right. Join a unique evening of storytelling, a delicious dinner, a large silent auction, local musicians and dancing. Attendees will also get a chance to meet Robin Lim, CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ for 2011. All proceeds go to the Bumi Sehat Foundation, supporting Bumi Sehat Birth Center. $45/Adults, $20/Student and Free for 12 and under available on Eventbrite. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 4. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Aug 5. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Aug 5. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Aug 5. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11:00am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Aug 5. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. 11:00am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 5. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 7. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR ALZHEIMER’S – Tue. Aug 7. A Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2018 is coming up in October, and the local Aloha Chapter Alzheimer’s Association invites the public to enjoy an evening of pizza and good company while raising money. During the evening, attendees can bid on small silent auction items like massages, a handmade canoe paddle, gift certificates, handmade soaps, artwork and Martha Stewart tumblers. A portion of proceeds from the night will go toward the local Alzheimer’s Chapter. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Alz.org/hawaii

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Aug 8. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12pm-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Until Fri. Aug 3. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. They’ve brought the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Thu. Jul 26 – Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist Registrations are now available until November 1st. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and to register for the event online. 8:00am. Maui Open Studios; Mauiopenstudios.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 2. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MEET THE ARTIST: CALEN ADAMS – Fri. Aug 3. A self-taught watercolorist, Calen Adams’ unique style is evident in his highly detailed work which is often confused with photography. His focus is to capture Hawai‘i’s historical scenes before they disappear. Free. 6:00pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailluku); 808-727-2543; artonmarket.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 5. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Aug 5. Come find something unique during this local handmade crafts vending event. Studio residents and outside vendors showcase their latest and greatest fashion, fine art and jewelry. Shoppers also get free brunch and coffee. Free. 9am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” This is an all-reserved seat concert. Tickets are $25.50-$95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose, and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse” (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus, and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket holders. $20-$60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauichamberorchestra.org

MAUI CALLS 2018: IN CELEBRATION OF HULA – Sat. Aug 18. This year’s signature fundraising gala will feature Hawaiian entertainment by local favorites like Joel Katz, The Hula Honeys, Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats, Kumu Hula Napua Greig and her Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka along with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. Attendees can sample delectable creations by stellar Maui restaurant’s chefs, and bid on silent and live auction items. 21+. $195-$500. Tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles like “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” hitting them the number one spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. Tickets are $35-$45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Aug 24. In this special presentation, artist and author Susan Middleton will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books: “Spineless” and “Remains of a Rainbow.” The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton, botanists and endangered species protection experts. Refreshments and book signing to follow. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘INTO THE WOODS’ – Fri. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 26. “Anything can happen in the woods…” In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar happens…magic! Edgy, whimsical, and wickedly funny, Into the Woods is an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” Whether you’re a musical theatre virgin or a die-hard Sondheim fan, you won’t want to miss the theatrical event of the summer featuring an A-list of Maui’s most talented performers. $22-$66. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, call or go online. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Bit.ly/medbkah

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Aug 2 – Fri. Aug 17. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project (Aug 17-19). The group will stay at the Holua Cabin while working on the protection of native plants. Participants will also have ample time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Details, more information and registration can be found online. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 2. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

GIANT GAME-ON – Thu. Aug 2. All ages welcome to come play the GIANT chess, checkers and Connect Four games. Free. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NORTH OF NIGHTFALL – HAWAII PREMIERE – Thu. Aug 2. Hidden among the glaciers on Axel Heiberg Island, high in the Arctic Circle, are mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore. Join Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen as they embark on an expedition to the top of the world to explore this relatively unknown land. Here they discover a rapidly changing environment steeped in history, along with ground-breaking descents unlike anything anyone’s ridden to date. Free Admission. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Southern Praying Mantis presents Tai Chi – Thu. Aug 2. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for a free mediation in motion class to promote your serenity and peace. All ages welcome. Free!. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Aug 2. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of Afterglow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing – whites, lights and fluorescents. All paints will be provided. $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Fri. Aug 3 – Fri. Aug 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of Rubber Ducks. This month’s recipient will be the Maui Food Bank. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a duck. Free. 6:00pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailluku); 808-727-2543; artonmarket.com

KUIKAWA CD FUNDRAISER – Fri. Aug 3. Maui’s young up and coming trio Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James Mattos and Lukela Kanae are Kuikawa. Playing both traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music, they’ve been working hard on their new CD and invite all to join them for some ‘ono Hawaiian music. Guest will also be treated to some of the mele they’ve been working on. 6:00pm. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: COCO – Fri. Aug 3. Follow Miguel’s dreams of becoming an accomplished musician and embark on an extraordinary journey to the real story behind his family history. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Seating at 6:30pm. 7:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Wed and Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly, ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

FEARLESS IS THE NEW FLAWLESS – Sat. Aug 4. Looking and feeling your best helps you live more confidently. In partnership with Pacific Cancer Foundation, Sephora is offering a Classes for Confidence to help inspire fearlessness in those facing major life transitions. This class will teach you how to apply makeup for a professional, natural look that leaves you feeling confident and ready to face the future! Registration is required. Call 808-243-2999 or email [email protected] to register. Free. 8:00am. Sephora at Whalers Village, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2545; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Aug 4. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

WAREHOUSE SALE – Sat. Aug 4. Maui Friends of the Library is cleaning out the Warehouse with a Special Book Sale with kids, educational and cook books, romance novels, CDs and more at 10 for just $1. Plus get great prices on other materials too. Additionally, teachers, homeschoolers, and every youngster (0-18) gets to choose a free book to take home. 8:00am. Puunene Bookstore, (East Camp 5 Rd., Puunene); Mfol.org

BEACH-CLEAN UP – Sat. Aug 4. Volunteers can park at The Whaler and meet at the beachfront Pool Hale. Cleaning supplies and light snacks/beverages will be provided to all volunteers. Let’s keep our island clean! Call for more information. 8:00am. The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach, AOAO, (2481 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-661-6003; Kaanapaliwhaler.com

DOGUST THE 4TH: A BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR SHELTER DOGS – Sat. Aug 4. Celebrate DOGust, the Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs. Guest can make a birthday card for a shelter dog in the keiki zone while enjoy birthday cake and other treats. Additionally, during this time you can pick your price to adopt any pet. 11am-4pm.Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAY’S – Sat. Aug 4. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Aug 4. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 4. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE HEALING PROPERTIES OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA WITH YOGA – Sat. Aug 4. Learn about the ancient combination of yoga with medical marijuana and discover how this practice can help you heal today. Certified Life Coach and 500 RYT Yoga Teacher Bre Wolfe, will talk about how to safely use breath, movement and cannabis to release what is no longer serving you physically, mentally and emotionally. The workshop will end with a Healing Crystal Bowl Sound Bath to raise your vibration. NOTE: Medical marijuana will not be used in this presentation. Space is limited. RSVP. 808-344-4788; Brewolfe.com. Free. 2:00pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 4. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO – Sat. Aug 4. Sunset, awesome tunes, and great vibes, Maui’s own DJ Love will be bringing the tropical Love sauce so you can show off your moves. This is a family-friendly event, snacks and flow-toys are welcome. 6-9pm. Kamaole I (S. Kihei Rd.). $5. 6:00pm. Heartbeat Silent Sound Systems; Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

‘JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE MT. KAILASH’ – Sat. Aug 4. Known in Eastern traditions as the Precious Snow Mountains, The Center of the Universe, the Navel of the World, and the Cosmic Pillar that unites heaven and earth. The Venerable Lama Gyaltsen of the Maui Dharma Center and friends journeyed on this formidable and magnificent pilgrimage path around Mt. Kailash and will present their unique and rare adventure. In addition there will be a screening of Tom Vendetti documentary “Kailash-Return To Tibet.” $30. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Aug 4. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Aug 5. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sun. Aug 5. Comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources with the objective to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Aug 5. This popular event presented by the Maui Food Technology Center features island vendors, crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

THE THREAT OF NUCLEAR WAR – AND WHAT WE CAN DO TO PREVENT IT – Sun. Aug 5. Bill Durston, MD, an activist for the prevention of nuclear war and of gun violence, will give the keynote talk, “The Threat of Nuclear War – and what we can do to prevent it,” during Maui’s annual commemoration of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There will be performances by Maui Taiko, koto musicians Mika Inaba and Koko Wolbe with a choir of Marshall Islanders and attendees can learn and make origami peace cranes. Tea and refreshments will be served. Mauipeace.org. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Okinawa Cultural Center, (688 Nukuwai Pl., Wailuku); 808-242-1560.

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Aug 6. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

MAUI BEACH CLEANUP AFTER PARTY – Tue. Aug 7. Following the Maui Beach Cleanup there’ll be an afterparty. Heartbeat Silent Disco will be providing the sound. 8:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Sat, Peter Hamilton 4-6:15pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Tue, Sean Kim 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul 5-8pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Mika Kane 5-7pm; Fri, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; Sun, Tanama Colibri 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com