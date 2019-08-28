MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 29th-September 4th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Aug 29. Breathing new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country is Brooks Maguire. Joined by Jimmy Dillon who has backed up the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting and John Lee Hooker. No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Brooksmaguire.com; Jimmydillon.com; Mulligansontheblue.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS KALA‘E PARISH – Thu. Aug 29. Relax under the shade trees as Kala‘e Parish shares his fresh twist of music. Hear pop-country infused with lyrics about his island home, to smooth Latin rock, to love ballads. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets, or low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Aug 29. For your booty shaking pleasure, a special guest DJ hits Maui’s Westside. The fun will never end, plus there’ll be food and drink specials. 21+. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL – Fri. Aug 30. Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best vinyl DJs on Maui! A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

THE FUNKY BIG WIG SHINDIG – Fri. Aug 30. Dropping the funkiest of funk and house music is DJ Del Sol and Dustin “The Funky White Boy” Robert. 21+. $10 cover or $5 with a funky wig. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LANA‘I FIFTH FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 30. Take a trip to Lana‘i for a Friday Town Party event featuring live entertainment, food booths and vendors, local retailers, various nonprofits, and fundraiser booths. Details can be found online. Dole Park, (730 Lana‘i Ave.); Mauifridays.com/lanai

HYATT MAUI’S PADDLE FOR A CURE – Fri. Aug 30, Sat. Aug 31 & Sun. Sep 1. They’re kicking off their sixth annual fundraising initiative in support of Susan G. Komen Hawaii as part of the mission to end breast cancer. On Friday, participate in Drive for a Cure with Ka‘anapali Golf Courses from 5-7pm. Saturday and Sunday will feature pool and ocean activities including a memorial Paddle Out at 5pm. Other experiences include special pink-themed lu‘aus, dining, spa treatments, and unique activities, all giving a portion of the proceeds to Susan G. Komen Hawaii. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); Hyatt.com/maui

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Aug 30. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro-level salsa lesson. BYOB event. $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

THE 2ND ANNUAL LAHAINA STRONG CONCERT – Sat. Aug 31. The annual concert will feature live music by I-Drive and Soul Easy, drink specials, raffle tickets for awesome prizes, and more. Proceeds will be donated to Punana Leo o Lahaina to help with purchasing necessary tools for keiki in the classroom. $10. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

DJ JOEL DEMARZO- Sat. Aug 31. DJ Joel DeMarzo (LA) will be lighting up the dance floor in Lahaina this weekend! He’s a DJ, producer, and the owner of the True House LA dance music label. He’ll be joined by Maui House Collective DJs. It’s sure to be another amazing night at The Monkey! 21+. 9pm-close. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

AMY HANAIALI‘I: A CELEBRATION OF KALAWAI‘ANUI – Sat. Aug 31. Melt into the music, become entranced by the dancing, and divulge in the sacred stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. Amy will take you on an intimate look behind the rich stories and personal pasts that inspired her new album. Joining her is the world-renowned Halau Na Kipu‘upu‘u from Waimea, under the direction of kumu hula Micah Kamohoali‘i. $35-$65. $45/pre-show meet-and-greet with Amy. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BO’S BIRTHDAY BASH – Sat. Aug 31. Bo was voted Best Bartender 2018 by MauiTime readers and what’s a better way to celebrate than with a Birthday Bash? Plus, #Poundtown will keep the dance floor packed, so stop by and wish Bo Happy Birthday! 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BUBBLE RAINBOW RUN & FEST HAWAII 2019 – Sat. Aug 31. The event features a 2K, 4K, and 6K. No race clock and no timing chips. Participants can run, walk, dance, and play across the course while being doused from head to toe in different colored foam bubbles. Once the race is over, the fun continues at the Bubble Fest sunset party with island music featuring Maoli, Justin Phillips, T-Flatz, and more. There’ll also be jumping castles, water slides, bubble soccer, food trucks, vendors, and more. Single: $25; Ohana: $100 (6 members); BIG Ohana: $200 (10 members). 8:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-205-5051; Bubblerainbowrun.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Sep 1. This month’s benefit showcase with feature Kanoa, one of Maui’s most talented and innovative musicians! Justin, Nick, and Tripp will combine their talents performing rock, funk, and groove. Opening this show will be Garrett Probst, an award-winning musician born and raised on Maui who offers fine ‘ukulele, slack key, and vocal stylings! All in all, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with friends. $10. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Sep 1. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

ADRIAN TREVINO – Mon. Sep 2. Come listen to one of Maui’s finest artists! Your heart and soul will not be disappointed in this weekly event. Free. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Sep 4. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and TRVR will preside over the turntables. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LADIES NIGHT W/ NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT – Wed. Sep 4. They’ll be bringing the goodies for the ladies with throwbacks and hits by Next Level DJs LX and Joe Cortez. Plus, there’ll be drink specials all night. 21+. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Aug 29 & Sat. Aug 31. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

VIBE LIVE! – Fri. Aug 30. Power Up Comedy presents Shane Lucas Price live! Enjoy a night of craft cocktails and laughs! $15 cover. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 31. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LAST SATURDAY COMEDY AND BELLY DANCE – Sat. Aug 31. Spend your Saturday laughing, then enjoy a performance by Maui Belly Dance followed by DJ Kurt. $5. 6pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Sep 2. Hosted by Jeff Bowen. Come over and play every Monday night on Maui’s North Shore. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Sep 2. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 3. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/KEVIN BROWN – Wed. Sep 4. This week’s slack show will feature traditional slack key guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist Kevin Brown. He’ll be sharing his easy-going style. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS W/ ANGELA AND PHIL BENOIT – Wed. Sep 4. Maui’s jazz duo Angela and Phil Benoit will perform their original music, jazz standards, bossa nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to Best Buddies Hawaii. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 29. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Aug 30. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 30. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. No cover. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Aug 30. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Starting at 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Aug 31 & Sun. Sep 1. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Aug 31 & Sun. Sep 1. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE – Sun. Sep 1. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Jason Arcilla and Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Sep 1. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Sep 1, Wed. Sep 4. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ‘Aipono award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Sep 2. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 3. All day, get tacos for $3 each. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Sep 3. Enjoy good vibes and a little nostalgia with the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s, a $6 menu, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli and truffle cheese! Starting at 10pm is the late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 3. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 4. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 4. All day every Wednesday, you can stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 4. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288.

MAUI ART SCENE

BETH COOPER – Until Mon. Sep 2. Painter and linoleum cut artist Beth Cooper’s new acrylic paintings and linoleum cut artwork will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. See her new series of paintings with fish, cats, dogs, and birds. 9am-5pm daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Thu. Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces, and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. Parts of this exhibition contain mature content for young children. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners. After delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance, they’ve learned ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and honed into their artistic skills in recreation of ki‘i akua hulu manu. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DEADLINE – CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug. 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep. 13-Nov. 2. Opening Reception: Sep. 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Aug 29. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at alla prima painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, alla prima driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LARKIN CHOLLAR AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Aug 30. Artist Larkin Chollar sculpted his first piece from stone at 10-years-old. His wall sculptures, which he calls “wall jewelry,” are available for those who appreciate beauty in art. Come meet Larkin and see a collection of his works and watch his techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-2021; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 31 & Sun. Sep 1. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 1. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 1. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 2. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KELSI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Sep 2. Come be inspired and find your inner compass with Kelsi of Pandeia Compass Sundial Watches. Kelsi will be creating live her amazing handcrafted, naturally stained leather, and antique brass watches. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Sep 3. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

KAULUHIWAOLELE MAUI FIBER ARTS CONFERENCE – Wed. Sep 4. During the conference, 150 students will learn traditional Hawaiian weaving techniques and styles including hala, ʻieʻie, koko puʻupuʻu and ‘upena from 20 kumu (master practitioners) of this honored ancient art. This year’s conference is themed “Hiliapa‘a,” and relates to the work that’s been put forth by weaving students that have developed a firm knowledge of the craft. $289. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

PINCH, COIL, AND SLAB-BUILDING WITH CLAY – Wed. Sep 4. Learn to pinch, coil, and slab-build with clay from teaching artist Jennifer Owen. Create mugs, vases, boxes, bowls, and anything else you can imagine. Beginners are welcome, and experienced students can take their skills to a new level with challenging projects like teapots. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Ha‘iku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

20TH ANNUAL BABY OF THE YEAR CONTEST SEEKING ENTRIES – Pacific Media Group is looking for Maui’s awesome keiki to show what they’ve got and display their baby bravado for the judges. Contestants born on or between Oct. 6, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2018 will be eligible to participate. Baby of the Year Contest is Oct. 5 at the 97th Maui Fair. The entry deadline is September 23, 2019. Interested parents can register online. 97th Maui Fair; Mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year

TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri. 2-9:30pm, Sat. 12-9:30pm, Sun. 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Fridays at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu. 5:30am-12am, Fri. 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat. 7am-9pm, Sun. 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun. 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri. 9am-4pm). For more information call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Aug 29, Tue. Sep 3. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women are welcome, and no experience is necessary. Drop in, or passcards will be accepted. Weekly classes are Tue. 12:30-1:30pm, and Thu. 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Aug 29. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PHONE SMARTS FOR THE 50S – Thu. Aug 29. Akaku Maui Community Media and AARP Hawaii are partnering to offer basic literacy training on cell phones for residents 50+. Learn the basics about how to use your Android or iPhone so that you can connect to the people and activities you care about. Two sessions: 10am-Noon for iPhone users; 1-3pm for Android users. Bring your smartphone! Space is limited. Priority will be given to pre-registered guests. $5. 10am. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Local.aarp.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Aug 29. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for an interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following the event will be Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SUGAR MUSEUM TOURS – Thu. Aug 29-Wed. Sep 4. Enjoy daily self-guided tours of the Sugar Museum. Learn about Maui’s sugar history and plantation life. Family friendly! $2. 9:30am. Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Kahului); 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Aug 29. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Come discover nightlife in Wailuku and enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and more. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.).

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

FAMILY FUN MONTH – Fri. Aug 30. Healthy Families America is celebrating Family Fun Month at the Islands of Hope-Maui kiosk. Come and enjoy family fun and lots of great activities. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE 2019 FALL HTA CERTIFICATION INFORMATION SESSION – Fri. Aug 30. Join us for an informational session. Pupus and beverages will be served! Starting August 2019, UH Maui College’s Office of Extended Learning and Workforce Development is accepting applications for the Certificate for Customer Service in Hawai’i, developed by Kapiolani Community College and the Hawai’i Tourism Authority. The foundation of the program is based on the Native Hawaiian culture to develop practical skills that help provide a gratifying and memorable guest experience for our community and global customers. Free. 4:30pm. UH Maui College Laulima Building Room 106, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-984-3231

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fridays until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Aug 30. This is a fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages are welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Aug 30. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

YOUTH 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT ACCEPTING TEAM REGISTRATIONS – Fri. Aug 30. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation Central District has extended the application deadline for its 3-on-3 Blue Court Youth Basketball Challenge. The tournament consists of three age groups: 8-10, 13 and younger, and 17 and younger. The tournament will take place at the following outdoor courts: Waikapu Park, Richard “Pablo” Caldito Ballpark, and the Kahului School Park. Tournament dates are Sept. 13 and 14. Space is limited to eight registered boys and girls teams for each age group. Contact [email protected]

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

CRATER SERVICE TRIP AT HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK – Sat. Aug 31. Friends of Haleakala National Park is looking for enthusiastic and physically fit hikers to participate in a strenuous backpacking service trip in Haleakala Crater over Labor Day Weekend. The volunteers will hike in and traverse the Crater on Saturday Aug. 31, and stay for two nights in the Paliku area cabin to work on protection of native plants. Then, they’ll hike out via the Switchback Trail Monday, September 2. Participants must be able to hike long distances carrying a backpack with their sleeping bag, personal items, and a share of the food. Free. 9am. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

CRICKET WIRELESS GRAND OPENING – Sat. Aug 31. Cricket Wireless is now open! To celebrate, they’ll be offering store specials including waived set-up fees, discounted phones, and deals on accessories. The event will have a live broadcast, and music will be provided by KJMD 98.5 FM from 12-2pm in the center court. Attendees can enjoy food and other prizes. 9am-6pm. Cricket Wireless at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-6909; Cricketwireless.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 31 & Sun. Sep 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT DINNER & AUCTION – Sat. Aug 31. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction, “Pathways to Our Future.” Enjoy your Labor Day weekend while investing in STEM education. This fun-filled evening will celebrate the achievements of our students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). 4:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott, Maui, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Medb.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Aug 31, Mon. Sep 2 & Wed. Sep 4. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures. Led by certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome, and donations are appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Aug 31. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Sat. Aug 31. Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and bug repellent. Wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER ON HAMAKUA LANDS – Sat. Aug 31. Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Sierra Club Maui for a community service outing to remove trash and keep coastal trails open on 267 acres. The area is mostly shrub non-native vegetation, criss-crossed with trails, and surrounded by cliffs. Bring gloves, hand tools, water, hat, lunch, and sturdy shoes. Free. 9am. Ha‘iku Community Center, (Pilialoha St., Ha‘iku); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

BEING WITH DYING – Sun. Sep 1. This monthly gathering is open to all: the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 1. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Catch a free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Sep 1. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Sep 1. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, and families are welcome! $5. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave); 808-572-2482; [email protected]

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 1. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 1. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

GAME NIGHT – Mon. Sep 2. Liven up your potentially mellow Monday night and have some good old fashion fun with adult Jenga, giant Connect Four, Uno, and more. There’ll also be late night specials. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Sep 2. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music in the Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Sep 2. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coastline. Free. 7:30am. Various South Maui locations, 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Sep 3. Yoga is an ancient practice renowned for its benefits to physical and mental health. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace during a unique yoga class at Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean exhibit – complete with sharks, stingrays, and huge ulua! Please bring a reusable water bottle; cold filtered water will be provided. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Tue. Sep 3. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production in the field, from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, news gathering, and editing. $300/adults, $240/APA members, $150/youth. Deadline: Aug 30. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BINGO! – Tue. Sep 3. Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 3. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Sep 3. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – Tue. Sep 3. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district on the first Tuesday of each month. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. Free. 8am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula); Fhnp.org

KI-AIKIDO PUBLIC INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Tue. Sep 3. The introductory Aikido course for adults and teens will introduce all aspects of Ki-Aikido practice. It will take place on four consecutive Tuesday nights from Sep. 3 through 24 in Pukalani. It’s sponsored by Maui Ki-Aikido and the County of Maui Dept. of Parks and Recreation. The instructor is 4th dan black belt Fincher Sterling under the direction of Hawaii Ki Federation Chief Instructor Chris Curtis, 8th dan. The suggested donation of $40 can be applied to ongoing dues after the introductory month. 6:30-8:30pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-268-3818; Mauiaikido.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Tue. Sep 3. Maui Ki-Aikido is re-starting Aikido for children and teens at their Upcountry location, the Hannibal Tavares Community Center, downstairs meeting room, for the 2019-2020 school year. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6 through elementary school practice from 6 to 7pm, and youth 12 and up from 7 to 8pm. The instructor is Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. $25. 6pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-283-9226; Mauiaikido.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Sep 3. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! This trivia night also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Sep 4. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS – Wed. Sep 4. Attend a three-hour training on Maui’s natural environment to inform tour guides, informal and formal educators, and the general public. These trainings focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species. Presentations are simple, educational, fact-based, and are taught by members of conservation organizations. Guest Speaker: Dr. Kristin Jonasson has studied bat ecology for the past 12 years. Free. 3pm. Kamehameha Schools Maui, (270 Aapueo Pkwy., Pukalani); Mauimauka.org/trainings

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Sep 4. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Sep 4. Four to 12 women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required, but you must be at least 18 years old. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. Free. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; Womanwithinhawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukemaui.com. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 888-582-8858. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, UA 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Guest Musician 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Kamu Kalehuawehe 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, David Connolly 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 6:30-8:30pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Richardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Willy Wainwright 5:30-8:30pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events