MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 24th-30th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

QUESTLOVE-A FOUR DAY DJ RESIDENCY – Thu. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 27. (Saturday & Sunday are SOLD OUT). QuestLove is a world famous multi-instrumentalist, music producer, DJ, journalist and audiophile. So prepare yourself for a musical journey of grooves, breaks, rarities and sounds from around the world. 21+. $25 – $95. 8:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY ‘POSITIVE VIBRATIONS ALL THE WAY’ – Fri. Aug 25. Enjoy Hawaiian jammin’ with a splash of reggae from The Lambsbread and Slydog, and get your sweat on with Keoni’s HotLava DanceFit Zumba. Keiki fun with DJ Ezekiel, face painting with Jolie, balloon twisting by Christaline, bull riding and human bowling balls with Morey Inc, The Maui Spider Jump, hula hooping, crafts, bubbles, food vendors and more. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Aug 25. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 will rock the hottest old school party on Maui. Featuring music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ROCKIN’ BLUES WITH THE RICK VITO BAND – Fri. Aug 25. The evening will feature Lenny Castellanos, Mark Johnstone and Paul Marchetti of The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band. There will also be another very special surprise guest. 21+. Cost TBA. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

22ND ANNUAL MAUI WEDDING EXPO – Sat. Aug 26. Maui’s top wedding professionals can help you plan your dream wedding! Floral design/decor, caterers, venue, photographers and videographers, entertainment and music, restaurants, and much more. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by guests like Maui Dance Visions, Maui Taiko, Amy Hanaialii, Jimi Canha, Maui Chi Ribbon Dance, Arlie Asiu and Gina Martinelli. Free. 10:00am. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com; Mauiweddingassociation.com

KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT DINNER – Sat. Aug 26. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual Benefit Dinner and Auction, “Pathways To Our Future.” Celebrate their 35th Anniversary and the achievements of students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Guests will enjoy a festive evening of food, fun and camaraderie. $200. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2300; Fairmont.com/KeaLani; Medb.org

LOVE THAT BURNS: A CHRONICLE OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Sat. Aug 26. Celebrating Fleetwood’s on Front St.’s 5th Anniversary with the early-release of Mick’s new book, Love That Burns. Enjoy an unforgettable concert featuring Rick Vito, Gretchen Rhodes, Mark Johnstone and more! Tickets and more information available online. 5:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 26. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:30pm. Kula Shofukuji Mission, (53 Upper Kula Rd., Kula); 808-661-0466.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL’ – Until – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. It’s outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Aug 24. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with one of the best Elvis impersonators in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’ – Fri. Aug 25 – Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 26. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Aug 26. Hang Tough and Don’t Go Girl! Come and watch Free Range Comedy drop the comedy beats. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank for $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 29. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT WITH POWER UP COMEDY – Tue. Aug 29. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Aug 30. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Aug 30. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. A pre-show dinner package is also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sat. Sep 9. Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 24. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 24. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Aug 25. Ka Hale a Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO) is dedicated to serving the needs of the homeless and hungry on Maui. Help MBC’s Kahana Brewpub donate half of all house beer profits to KHAKO. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Aug 25. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 26. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists like Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. The opening set will be with Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

HAWAIIAN SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 27. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers like Amy Hanaialii Gilliom, Ron Kualaau and Tarvin Makia. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 27. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CABARET DEL VINO – Mon. Aug 28. Life is a Cabaret in Maalaea! Enjoy a dinner show featuring cabaret classics from burlesque to Broadway in an intimate European setting. Included is a pre fixe menu, cocktails and cabaret show, $75. 7:00pm. Cafe Del Vino, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 29. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 30. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 30. Start with a wine tasting selected from each week’s wines. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

YOUTH ART EXHIBIT – Until – Thu. Aug 24. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer art programs. Free. 8am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Photographer Susan Middleton, known for the exhibitions Archipelago and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us new work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Until – Mon. Aug 28. As a fine art colorist, Kathleen discovered that with undiluted, dry pigment soft pastello, she could create saturated hues that brought emotional expressions to expansive skies and infinite landscapes. She will be in the gallery every Monday in August working on a new encaustic piece. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 24. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Aug 24 – Fri. Aug 25. Maui jewelry designers, KenSu Jewelry will present their unique collection featuring precious stones and metals in the resorts Kilohana Boutique. 9:00am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Aug 25. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art. There’ll also be live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Aug 26. Parents and children are invited to the MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery to see acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton exhibit Spineless: Portraits of Marine Invertebrates the Backbone of Life. Explore the mysterious world of marine invertebrates and make a sea creature to take home. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREADS ART SHOW – Sat. Aug 26. Featuring artists that work with textiles from dyeing to embroidery to printmaking and more. Free. 4:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, CHRISTINE HALTON – Tue. Aug 29. See the simplicity of Japanese art in Christine’s pieces, inviting warmth and texture through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’ – Fri. Aug 25 – Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: MULTI COURSE TASTING MENU – Fri. Sep 1 – Sat. Sep 2. Feast on a multi-course menu culminated from eight of the country’s most highly-acclaimed Chefs. Each individual course will reflect the expertise of one specific chef. As a team, all chefs will prepare and plate courses table-side in the lanai kitchen. Friday and Saturday will feature different menus, to provide a unique experience for both evenings. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book online or by phone. $250. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-270-0303; Mauichefsinvitational.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: CHEFS BARBECUE – Sun. Sep 3. Guests will graze on dishes created through the collaborative efforts of many chefs, while enjoying sun and live music. Visiting chefs will work in teams with local Hawaii chefs to create unique dishes while enticing your senses with original flavors. $75 for guests 11 and older. Children 10 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622;; Mauichefsinvitational.com

TONY VALENTINE’S ‘GIRLS NIGHT OUT’ – Wed. Sep 6. Ladies and gentlemen, they’re back by popular demand! The Chippendales will feature acts from Magic Mike, MMXXL, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. Seating is limited. $25-$50. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KU MAI KA HULA – Fri. Sep 8 – Sat. Sep 9. The event will feature award-winning halau from Hawaii and the mainland competing in solo and group performances. Male and female dancers perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaii products from an array of crafters and artisans. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $25. The Solo competition is on Friday at 6pm and group competition is on Saturday at 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE GREAT CATSBY FUR BALL 2017 – Sat. Sep 9. The Maui Humane Society and YourVet Maui, present “The Great Catsby: A Night of Purr-hibition.” Transporting guests back to the Roaring Twenties, the evening will include a premier buffet dinner, no-host bar, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions and more. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s many life-saving efforts. $175. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext.219; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE MAUI SEXY SLIDESHOWS – Sat. Sep 9. Cabaret and Cocktails and the 6th Annual Hawaii Burlesque Festival & Revue are proud to present “The Maui Sexy Sideshows.” This big-top, high-flying burlesque extravaganza is guaranteed to make your pulse race. Hosted by the magnificent Madame Munchausen and featuring mainland showstopper REDBONE “The Cyclone of Burlesque,” Violetta Beretta aka “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” Maui’s own Cabaret and Cocktails, Kit Kat Club Cabaret and more. $25-$45. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘LAUGH DA ISLAND WAY’ COMEDY TOUR – Fri. Sep 15. Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” comedy tour, a benefit for B.R.A.V.E Hawaii in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Presented by Island Air and Primo, the opening act will be Shawn Garnett. $20. 8:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; AugieT.com

RICHARD MARX – Tue. Sep 19. Performer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx’s will perform live in the Castle Theater. Known for romantic music, expect to see hits like “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting,” and much more. See why he is named Best Male Rock Vocal Performer. $59+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘THE ELEPHANT MAN’ – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct 1). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist, and 40-year Maui resident, W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by celebrated poet Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. The State of Hawaii will also be present, issuing a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming September 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii and presenting Merwin with a special Gubernatorial Commendation for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

CALL FOR ENTRIES: RICHARD HO’OPI’I LEO KI’EKI’E FALSETTO CONTEST – Until – Fri. Sep 1. The 2017 Festivals of Aloha committee is seeking contestants for the 16th annual Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest. The contest will be held on September 16th at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. If you are 18 years of age and have not released a recording for sale, you are able to apply (deadline is September 1st). Go online to download the application. 8:00am. Festivals of Aloha; 808-280-8098; FestivalsOfAloha.com

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair, which takes place from Oct. 5-8. Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20th. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); ; Mauifair.com

SUMMER NEED FOR BLOOD PROMOTION – Until – Fri. Aug 25. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, and grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts and Hotels, including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Donate at the Cameron Center Auditorium on 8/21 8am-3pm, 8/22 7am-1:30pm, 8/23 7:45am-3pm, 8/24 8:30am-5pm and 8/25 7:30am-1:45pm. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BBH.org

36TH ANNUAL KAPALUA OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – Until – Sun. Aug 27. The Kapalua Open Tennis Championships hosts players in 3.5, 4.0 and Open divisions for Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles competition. Each year, tennis players all over the country come for a weekend of fun, great food, and prizes. Entry Fee is $55 for one event and $60 for two events. Registration for the tournament end on August 27, 12pm. Event takes place September 2-4. 12:00pm. Kapalua Bay Course, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Lahaina); 1-877-KAPALUA; Golfatkapalua.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Until – Thu. Aug 31. Join Blue Zones Project every Thursday in August. Learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui playing America’s favorite game. Win awesome prizes courtesy of Maui Mall merchants. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 24. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. This program is offer at no cost to veterans. If you would like to learn more about signing up, call, email or go online. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

NATIONAL JOB CORPS COMMENCEMENT DAY – Thu. Aug 24. Maui Job Corps will join 126 Job Corps centers across the country to celebrate the “National Job Corps Commencement Day” ceremony to congratulate the students who showed Job Corps Works! Chef Bev Gannon will be the keynote speaker. Thirty students who have obtained their high school diplomas or completed a career path will be joined by community leaders, local elected officials, family members and many others to recognize these students’ achievements and investments they made in their futures, followed by a pupu reception. 5:30pm. Maui Job Corps Center, (500 Ike Dr., Makawao); 808-579-8450; Maui.jobcorps.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Aug 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

MAUI LASER TAG NIGHT – Fri. Aug 25. Join in a fun family night of Laser Tag. Space is limited to 8 people per round, each round is 15 min. To insure your desired time please call or stop by to reserve time. Price is $8 per person per round. All ages are welcome. $8. 6:00pm. The Keiki Playhouse, (427 Ala Makani, Kahului); Thekeikiplayhouse.com; 808-268-7267

QKC FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Aug 25. (Every Tue, Wed and Fri.) The market features fresh local farm-grown produce, vegetables, fruits, berries and melons, baked goods, fresh local fish, plants and fresh cut flowers, gourmet foods, honey and so much more! There’ll also be international Food Booths. Free. 9:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Breathwork Workshop – Fri. Aug 25. Join Carla Wainwright, an embodied yoga and breathwork facilitator with more than 20 years experience. The workshop will be a special journey to fine tune your ability to feel more within, connect more authentically with others. The ceremony theme is: Self Love & The Breath. $75. 6:00pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT – Sat. Aug 26. The County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a free pickleball tournament at the Tennis Courts. The tournament will be a mixed doubles format with four divisions, 50 years of age and below. 7:30am. War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); .

E-CYCLING – Sat. Aug 26. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

RUMMAGE AND TACK SALE – Sat. Aug 26. Proceeds benefit Haku Baldwin Center’s therapeutic programs for children and adults with special needs, veterans, seniors and patients of all ages. 8:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

LA ‘ULU – BREADFRUIT DAY – Sat. Aug 26. Learn, share and try ‘ulu during La ‘Ulu (Breadfruit Day). There will be cultural activities, cooking demonstrations, expert information on ‘ulu and a variety of Hawaiian plants available for purchase. Come with an appetite to enjoy the many ‘ulu inspired foodie options. Live entertainment will be provided by Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Kamaka Kukona and Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka, and Maui Jam Band. Free. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

3RD ANNUAL KEIKI ID AND SAFETY FAIR – Sat. Aug 26. Join the Maui Lions Club and Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch for a special service event benefitting youth in the community. There will be keiki ID brochures with fingerprinting and photos, vision screenings with the Spot Camera, blood pressure readings, keiki crafts, safety information from county services, and more. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY PLAN OPEN HOUSE – Sat. Aug 26. The County of Maui Department of Planning invites the public to learn about the community planning process, discuss issues affecting West Maui, review maps and information, and meet the project team. 10:00am. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 26. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 26. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Aug 26. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui every 4th Saturday on the Mall’s center court. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Aug 26. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

2017 KA PO I KA PO’OKELA BODYBUILDING EVENT – Sat. Aug 26. A night to remember at Maui’s Premier Bodybuilding event hosted by Strictly Muscle Maui with a fitness expo. Enjoy entertainment, food and family fun for everyone. 6:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Aug 27. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the 4th Sunday of every month. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. Free. 9:00am. Ka’ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

MAUI USBC SENIORS SINGLE TOURNAMENT – Sun. Aug 27. Open to all bowlers 50 years of age or older. Multiple divisions by age group. There will be prizes, food and beverages, and a good time for all. Entry forms are available at the Maui Bowling Center or from a Maui USBC Board member. 9:00am. Maui Bowling Center, (1976 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); .

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Aug 27. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Aug 27. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Kirtan Experience in Kula – Sun. Aug 27. Kirtan, the singing or chanting of sacred mantras, or Transcendental Sound, is an easy yet sublime method of yoga meditation that has been practiced since time immemorial. It is the recommended process for self-realization in the modern age, and has the gradual effect of cleansing your heart and mind, helping you to awaken and cultivate your inherent wisdom and spiritual love. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Kirtan Yoga Center, (860 Holopuni Rd, Kula); 808-599-0827; mauikirtan.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Aug 28. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

E-CYCLING – Tue. Aug 29. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: SCHOLARSHIP NIGHT – Tue. Aug 29. Girls In The Lineup is an after school sports empowerment program for teenage girls, using sports, the ocean, and mentorship to give girls the tools they need to be strong, healthy, and happy. There will be raffles, silent auctions, beers (for 21+) and plenty of pizza! Meet the coaches and hear stories from the girls, and help grow their scholarship fund. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Aug 29. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT – Tue. Aug 29. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Rated PG. Sponsored by the Kay A. Edwards Memorial Fund. 6:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Fri, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com