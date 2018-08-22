MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 23rd-29th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

THE GROUCH AND ELIGH HIT LAHAINA TOWN – Thu. Aug 23. Once again bringing down the house with that fresh, raw and uncut pure hip-hop, it’s hip-hop pioneers The Grouch and Eligh. Warming up the stage is, local crews Unsung Mighty Few and Lahaina’s own Poets with Power. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE GOODS – Fri. Aug 24. It’s going down on fourth-Friday with south side favorite like DJs Jay.P, Boomshot, and Joralien. Roll thru and vibe out to some R&B, Hip Hop, Funk and Future Beats. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

NICK’S FISHMARKET 20TH CELEBRATION AND FUNDRAISING FOR KIHEI CHARTER SCHOOL – Sat. Aug 25. Join a food, wine and spirits event celebrating Nick’s Fishmarket Maui’s 20th anniversary, along with a fundraiser for the Grand Opening of Kihei Charter School. Indulge in delicious food, action stations, champagne and wine bar, specialty cocktails and entertainment. One-hundred percent of the profits will go to benefit Kihei Charter School which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. Limited seating. 6:00pm. Nick’s Fishmarket at Faimont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-879-7224; Nicksfishmarketmaui.com; Nfm20.eventbrite.com

EXILES ON MAUI – Sat. Aug 25. In a tribute to the music of the Rolling Stones, The Exiles – a group of Maui’s hardest rocking musicians complete with horns, back up singers and percussion will perform the best and most decadent songs. $25. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

DJ BLAST’S LAST SHOW AT WAI BAR – Sat. Aug 25. Packing the dance floor and making you sweat, DJ Blast is up on deck for his last show at Wai Bar before heading off island. Come and hear new music and classic beats all night. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Aug 26. Spend a beautiful afternoon enjoying food, drinks and Americana, country and roots music as Jen Weatherly and Willy Wainwright blend their talents on stage. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH ANUHEA – Wed. Aug 29. Hawaiian singer/songwriter Anuhea will take the stage at the Fountain Courtyard. Rylee Anuheakeʻalaokalokelani Jenkins, popularly known as Anuhea, blends engaging lyrics, acoustic soul, pop, rap and reggae into a unique style that has earned her the title of Hawaii’s #1 female artist. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Aug 23. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

‘INTO THE WOODS’ – Fri. Aug 24 – Sun. Sep 2. “Anything can happen in the woods…” In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar happens…magic! Edgy, whimsical, and wickedly funny, Into the Woods is an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” Whether you’re a musical theatre virgin or a die-hard Sondheim fan, you won’t want to miss the theatrical event of the summer, featuring an A-list of Maui’s most talented performers. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $22-$66 and offering Opening Night Special. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 25. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV COMEDY SHOW – Sun. Aug 26. Enjoy a night of truly spontaneous theatrical comedy, as the Maui Improv players; Blue Bus Riders and Murmuration return to the stage with another of their zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, full improvised show. Doors: 6:30pm. $5. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 28. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Aug 29. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge! Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by executive chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 23. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 23. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 23. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Aug 24. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Aug 24. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and Jim Hansen (general manager and wine expert) as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Aug 24. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Aug 24. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. They’ll also feature their new seasonal drink, the “Pineapple Thyme”. It’s made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, all in a keepsake Tiki Glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 24. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Aug 24. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen. It will be followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Aug 25. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

MAUI NUI SEABIRD RECOVERY PROJECT BENEFIT NIGHT – Sat. Aug 25. Shearwater Tavern’s GM Reed Robertson and Executive Chef Carl Yeh invite all 21+ to a benefit night for the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. The evening will include live music by Jason Tempora, Kohola brew on tap, Vitali-Tea Kombucha, local grindz including; pozole soup, nachos and smash burger. A portion of all proceed to benefit the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Aug 25. Told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients, dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table,” see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

‘AIPONO WINE DINNER – Sat. Aug 25. Spend an evening on Maui’s North Shore, during this fundraising event for UH-Maui College Culinary Arts Program. James Maher of Chambers and Chambers Wine Merchants showcases wines that will pair wonderfully with a special menu by Chef Marc McDowell. $125. 6:00pm. Haliimaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 25. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Aug 26. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by the Gary Larson Duo. Savor delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Aug 26. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 26. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18-$49. 10am. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Aug 26. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Aug 26. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

TRAVELING PLATE MAUI ‘N THE KITCHEN’ – Sun. Aug 26. Learn the skills that make a top chef in a unique interactive “cooking class,” followed by a mixology demonstration. End the night savoring each dish created alongside adult libations and a silent auction. This is a benefit for Easterseals Hawai‘i. $95 for cooking class, mixology demo and reception, 3pm-7:30pm; $75 fro mixology demo and reception only, 5pm-7:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 26. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish at Ko Restaurant. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 28. At the Luana Lounge, enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Aug 29. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 29. Enjoy a 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. Mauiopenstudios.com

HUI NOE‘AU: SUMMER YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Until Fri. Aug 24. This unique exhibition will showcase the work of the 250+ youth that participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES – Until – Thu. Aug 23. Register by Aug 20. Maui Mobile Art Classes will host 2 step-by-step acrylic painting classes easy enough for beginners and creative for advanced students on Thursday, Aug 20. The kids class for ages 6-16, will be on a Honu/Turtle under the water and the adult class for ages 16+, will be of the Hokulea in Hana Bay. Register via email at [email protected] or text 808-866-6045. $25 – $40. 8:00am. Hana Tropicals, (4228 Hana Hwy., Hana); 808-248-7533; Hanatropicals.com; Mauiartclass.com.

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Aug 23 – Fri. Aug 24. This two-day truck show features handcrafted jewelry using a variety of quality materials, including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 9am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 23. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HAPPY HOUR WITH WALFRIDO – Thu. Aug 23. With a style described as “Romantic Luminism,” world class seascape artist Walfrido goes beyond imitating a photograph. Stop by for refreshment and enjoy his latest works. 5:00pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

WYLAND AND WALFRIDO ART SHOW – Fri. Aug 24 – Sat. Aug 25. Hailed a “Marine Michaelangelo” Wyland is an accomplished painter, sculptor, photographer, writer, and SCUBA diver. Walfrido’s style has been described as “Romantic Luminism,” blending of photographic elements with the dramatic use of light. Together they present their two-day art show titled “Changing the World Through Art for 40 years.” 6-10pm. Wyland Galleries Lahaina, (711 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-2285; signaturegalleries.com

Taryn Alessandro Solo Show – Fri. Aug 24. Sargents Fine Art will be showing fresh new work along with your island inspired favorites by Taryn Alessandro. Taryn is best known for painting techniques that are uniquely contemporized with textural layers of upcycled materials. 7:00pm. Sargent’s Fine Art and Jewelry, (802 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2131; Sargentsfineart.com

TALK STORY & DEMO WITH LUFI LUTERU – Sat. Aug 25. From Makaha Valley on O‘ahu, Lufi Luteru is kupa‘aina (citizen of the land). A diversified entrepreneur, a kanaka maoli weaver and jewelry designer, learn about her various creative endeavors as a Native Hawaiian artist. Lufi will also share some examples and images of her wearable works of art and also demonstrate lauhala weaving. Free. 11:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 26. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Tue. Aug 28. Featuring bold island inspired jewelry that’s handcrafted and constructed with seashells, find semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls. 9am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

CAVIAR AND TRUFFLES IN THE CLASSROOM – Sat. Sep 1. Join Chef Jonathan Mizukami for a close-up in the kitchen experience co-sponsored by MauiWine. It’s a benefit dinner for the Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC), and guests will enjoy an all inclusive menu including; Ossetra caviar, Kula greens, sauteed fillet of Kona Kanpachi, hand-rolled tagliatelle, honey and Kula lavender lacquered duck, herb roasted Cote de Veau, and Hawaiian chocolate cremeux. 21+. BYOB. $225 (limited seats available). 5:00pm. Maui Food Innovation Center at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3690; Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation; Fareharbor.com/mauiwine/items/102596

TECH NECK: YOGA FOR NECK AND SHOULDERS – Sun. Sep 2. Learn yoga techniques for tech neck in a comprehensive course on unwinding the neck and shoulders to have you breathing easy. You will be able to identify patterns that lead to pain and fix the most stubborn tension with science-based exercises, self-massage, and postural awareness. Enroll early to guarantee your spot and receive a free tool kit. $40. 11am. Afterglow Yoga Kihei, (381 Huku Li‘i Pl); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

LAHUI SEXUALITY: A TALK STORY PANEL DISCUSSION – Thu. Sep 6. Ku Mai Ka Hula competition begins with this special presentation for hula practitioners and those interested in some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Lahui sexuality: What is Hawaiian sexuality? $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KU MAI KA HULA COMPETITION – Sat. Sep 8. Ku Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns for its 13th year as Maui’s premier annual hula competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition. Male and female dancers vie for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be three kupuna halau in the competition. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, Kamakaokalani Herrod, Iwalani Kalima, Ulalia Woodside, and Pueo Pata. $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BURLY-VISION – Sat. Sep 8. The Hawaii Burlesque Festival and Revue is back on Maui for a special one-night-only performance. See Violetta Beretta, “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” and Bunny Pistol, “The Boom of the Barbary Coast.” They will present a lineup of clips, outtakes, and spin-offs of some of your favorite TV shows, movies, and music videos. Doors open at 7:30pm. 8pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

DJ MARQUES WYATT RETURNS- Sat. Sep 8. Deep house music legend Marques Wyatt returns to Maui for another epic show. Last time Marques played (February 2018), the room was electric! It’s not often that we get such pioneering DJ talent visiting the Hawaiian Islands, so make sure to get your tickets early and be ready for a Maui club experience like no other. Come hear Marques’ magic on The Dirty Monkey’s stage! Opening set by DJ Andrew Dana. 21+. $25 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite. 9pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions present Afroman. Making this the hottest hip-hop show in Wailea, he’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun, Rasol, DJ Braddahtom, and PK sounds. This show is gonna be lit. You don’t wanna miss it. 21+. $30-$40. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history—a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250. 2pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

‘RUMORS’ – Fri. Sep 28 – Sun. Oct 14. At a large and tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary. But the Deputy Mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, now his lawyer and wife, must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. $20 – $40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NORTH SHORE RUN – Sat. Sep 29. The 3rd annual North Shore Run is a unique race distance of 7.25 miles. This hilly course takes you on a mix of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. Participants receive a t-shirt and racing bib. Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and overall really team in their age category. All proceed go directly to tuition for the keiki. $50 and $100 for relay teams of 4. 7:00am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-9237; [email protected]; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until Fri. Aug 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of rubber ducks. This month’s recipient will be the Maui Food Bank. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 6pm. Art on Market, (42 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 23. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Aug 23. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis all ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JEFF DAYTON IN CONCERT – Thu. Aug 23. Nashville music veteran Jeff Dayton was a guitarist, singer and bandleader for country music superstar Glen Campbell. Hosted by Institute of Hawaiian Music, Dayton will treat the public to a performance entitled “A Salute To Glen Campbell” in the Pilina Bldg. Free. 5-7pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Aug 23. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Shanti Sacred Sound Bath – Thu. Aug 23. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. During the instrumental sound bath, participants dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat with the optional use of pillows. Mats are available for use. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. $30. Doors open at 5:45 and close at 6pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Aug 24. In this special presentation, artist and author Susan Middleton will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books: “Spineless” and “Remains of a Rainbow.” The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton, botanists, and endangered species protection experts. Refreshments and book signing to follow. $10-$25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Aug 24. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. It’s osted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

ASL STORYTIME – Fri. Aug 24. Here’s an opportunity for deaf, hearing children and their families to come together and celebrate American Sign Language and English in a new fun way. Learn ASL vocabulary connected to the children’s book: ‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do You See?’ by Bill Martin Jr. After, children can create a craft related to the book. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Fri. Aug 24. Every 4th Wednesday, enjoy Haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30-6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LULULEMON BLACK LIGHT GLOW + FLOW YOGA – Fri. Aug 24. Buti Yoga is a soulful blend of Vinyasa and Kundalini yoga, cardio-intensive tribal dance, and plyometric strength and conditioning. Buti means “a cure that has been hidden or kept secret.” Release stuck energy, revitalize the body, and reveal unshakable power and hidden confidence. 6:30pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; Mauipowerhousegym.com

LATIN NIGHTS WITH RIO RITMO – Fri. Aug 10 – Fri. Sep 21. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Rio Ritmo band. The band is comprised of the fine talents of Steve Parkin, Matt Kualii, Berto Prieto, Michael Balancio, Ricardo Dioso, and Dr. Nat. The evening will also include an intro dance lesson taught by Lisanna Gabriel and Dr. Nat. $10/adult, $5/children. 8-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Aug 25. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

GARDEN CLEAN-UP – Sat. Aug 25. Join the Blue Zones Project to prepare Pomaika‘i Elementary School Garden for the new school year. Volunteers will be spreading mulch, planting, weeding, building a retaining wall, and clearing new planting areas. Snacks and beverages will be provided. More info and sign-up to volunteer online. 8:30am. Pomaikai Elementary School, (4650 S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3410; Pomaikaiwinterfest.weebly.com; Info.bluezonesproject.com/cm/volunteer

SANCTUARY SATURDAY’S – Sat. Aug 25. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

THE NATURE OF MEDITATION WELLNESS WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 25. Pacific Cancer Foundation welcomes Maui’s Cancer community to celebrate the summer season with a morning of healing, meditation and fellowship. Meditation Instructor Carla Jalbert will lead you on a peaceful, walking meditation through the labyrinth. Then, sit, relax and soak in the serenity around you while meeting other members of the PCF ‘ohana. Space is limited. To register call or go online. Free. 10:00am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

KI-PRINCIPLES WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 25. Maui Ki-Aikido will offer a Ki-Principles workshop to the public. Learn Ki-Aikido’s fundamental principles of mind and body unification through interaction and basic movement, focusing on posture, awareness and calmness in day to day living. For more information, call 808-283-9226. $10. 10:00am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Aug 25. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HAWAIIAN CRAFTS – Sat. Aug 25. Shoppers can enjoy Hawaiian Crafts such as lei making, coconut leaf weaving, and more. 11:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 25. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION PROGRAM SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 25. Are you interested in learning more about what local alternative schooling options exist for your child? Hawai‘i Homeschool Network is hosting an Alternative Education Program Showcase in the Community Services Bldg. Featured presenters are: Blossom and Root, Christian Homeschool Educators of Maui, Classical Conversations, Harmony Educational Services, Hawaii Technical Academy, Historical Conquest, Hypatia Math Ed Consulting, Kanu o ka ‘Aina, Kids Deserve to Thrive, Master Malia Davidson A Sense of Place, Maui Homeschool Friends, Tani Toprakci Education Consulting, Tinkergarten, UH Maui College, and Usborne Books. Free. 1:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Hawaiihomeschoolnetwork.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 25. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. $200+. 4:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-2300; Bit.ly/medbkah.

A Starry Night in Kula – Sat. Aug 25. Spend an enchanted evening on the lawn dancing and enjoying entertainment. The night will include the Couture Jazz Duo: Toby and Amelia Couture and the “Automatics” featuring Lenny Castellanos. Guest can try the expanded delicious pupus, while bidding on live auction items like a weekend in Makena, a French dinner, 2 nights on Oahu, Plein Air brunch and more. Additionally there will be a raise the paddle for the St. John’s Food Pantry. 21+. BYOB. Tickets are $45 and Tables of 10 available for $400. 4:00pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

YOGA AND SOUND BATH IN THE PARK – Sat. Aug 25. Celebrate their birthday with a free gentle yoga and sound bath event in the park. Join Christina in gentle yoga followed by blissful sounds from Paul and Christina’s ‘ohana of Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz singing bowls, gongs, chimes and more. Free. 5:00pm. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Aug 26. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY – Sun. Aug 26. Join Free The Nipple Maui to spread awareness about women’s equality; specifically, a woman’s right to be topless wherever men are allowed to be topless. More women on Maui are feeling comfortable exercising that right, and you can come and share what equality looks like. 9:10am. Free The Nipple Maui, (Wailea Beach, Kihei); Facebook.com/freethenipmaui

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Aug 26. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center. It features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 27

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Aug 27. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Aug 27. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud. She’ll read books aloud followed by colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 28. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BINGO-A-GO-GO! – Tue. Aug 28. Come out for a evening of bingo fun for a change to win great prizes. Must be 12 years and older. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Aug 29. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Wed. Aug 29. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound as Christina and Paul use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls to sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Lying comfortably in Savasana (corpse pose), a harmonious sleep-like state is reached through guided chakra meditation and aromatherapy. There are a limited number of mats and bolsters. Blanket, shawl, pillow, and other items to infused with the bowls (crystals, jewelry, water, etc.) are welcome. 12+. $20 (Advance); $25 (Door). 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 3-7pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Mon, Shyela Pearl 6-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Ami Schoor 5-7pm; Sat, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com