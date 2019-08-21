MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 22nd-28th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Aug 22. Brooks Maguire breathes new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. Brooks’ musical versatility showcases his original Nashville releases with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit and stories that captivate the audience! Jimmy Dillon has backed up the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker (who he recorded a duet with). No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi Street, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com

DJ REEFER SHARK LIVE! – Thu. Aug 22. For your booty shaking pleasure, DJ Reefer Shark hits Maui’s Westside. The fun will never end, plus there’ll be food and drink specials. 21+. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

HENRY KAPONO with SEAN NA‘AUAO – Fri. Aug 23. Henry Kapono is a Grammy nominated, award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and composer. For this edition of the Artist 2 Artist series, Na Hoku award winner Sean Na‘auao and Kapono will share music and stories from their careers, answer questions, and give the audience an up-close-and-personal seat to a jam session. $35-$65+. “Hangin with Henry” backstage pre-show tickets are an additional $45. (includes talk story, some music, photo and autograph). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 23. Come to the South Shore of Maui for K4F and enjoy live entertainment, a keiki zone, local retailers and merchants, food booths, trucks, and eateries. Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Aug 23. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. B.Y.O.B. event. $10/Adults, $5/Under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT! FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE VINYL – Fri. Aug 23. Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best vinyl DJs on Maui! A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

THE NEW MAUI DANCE BAND – Fri. Aug 23. Come out and dance! Joe Sterling, Brandon Lund, and David Connolly are serving up a wide range of genres and styles from funk, pop, classic rock, soul, and and many of your favorites along with a variety of funky originals. All ages. No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

WATER FOR GUINEA BENEFIT – Fri. Aug 23. UNICEF USA invites the community to attend a benefit for their newest project, Water for Guinea. The event will feature a traditional Guinean drum and dance performance by Village Pulse with Youssouf Koumbassa and Sekou Camara. There’ll also be dancing to the JUMP START BAND, and an African dinner will be available. A portion of proceeds will go toward Water for Guinea, a project which aims to improve access to safe water in rural communities in Guinea. To learn more about Water for Guinea event or to donate to the project, please visit Unicefusa.org/waterforguinea. 7pm-10:30pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Islandfreshmaui.com

TIFFANY ROSE AND THE OUTLAW STAR – Fri. Aug 23. Late night drinking, dancing and fun. 21+. $5 cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

BEAT-LELE ‘AN ‘UKULELE TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES’ – Sat. Aug 24. If you love the Beatles, you will love BEAT-LELE! Dennis Muth, Sonny Aquino, Alastar McNeil, and Nolet Quiason will bring you back in time to the greatest hits of the ‘Fab Four’ like “A Hard Days Night,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “She Loves You,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and so much more. $30+. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE DIRTY MONKEY’S SUNSET YACHT ROCK PARTY – Sat. Aug 24. Aboard the Quicksilver, and with Captain Monkey and a crew in comfort and style, Maui’s favorite dance floor is setting to the sea! DJ Louie Mole will bring those cool NYC beats, and all will enjoy pupus, refreshments, and sunset tunes for an end of summer Maui boat party like no other. Space is limited. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $75. Check-in at 4:30pm. 5pm. Lahaina Harbor, (675 Wharf St., Slip 4); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Aug 24. Keep it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with #Poundtown and a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

ALEX CALMER AND MILES TO GO – Sat. Aug 24. Late night drinking, dancing and fun. 21+. $5 cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

HAPA – THE ORIGINAL – Sun. Aug 25. Following four consecutive sold-out concerts, Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i have added a fifth show. The community has yet another opportunity to see a stellar performance by the original HAPA duo. $35, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Aug 25. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne! He’s the lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band, and he’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

‘FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW’ – Mon. Aug 26. Presented by Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims for an unforgettable night of Blues. $10. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Aug 28. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the ‘Best Late Night’ and ‘Best Singles Scene’ venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and TRVR will preside over the turntables. 21+. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

POP & JAZZ ‘UKULELE CONCERT – Thu. Aug 22. The Hawaiian Serenaders, husband and wife duo Richard Tom and Mele Fong, will showcase the versatility of Hawai‘i’s official instrument. They’ll be singing and playing ‘ukulele and u-bass to a mix of songs. Hear music from the swing era of the 30s-40s, Broadway, 60s rock and roll, country, jazz, and songs on the banjo-uke that were popular in the 1920s. 10:30am. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl, Paia); 808-270-7308.

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Aug 22. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Aug 22 & Sat. Aug 24. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 24. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAILUKU OPEN MIC – Sat. Aug 24. Do you sing, dance, perform, or play music? Then, come and express yourself in an afternoon of open mic fanatics. MCd by Atlas, all are welcome to come check out a variety of Maui’s most talented performers. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeco.com

SPONTANEOUS THEATRICAL COMEDY – Sun. Aug 25. It’s time for another gala show featuring the zany, crazy, and lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. For one night only, they’ll be featuring special guest performer Micah Sherman from New York City. Laugh, and enjoy ‘make it all up on the spot’ comedy! First come, first seated. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Aug 26. Hosted by Jeff Bowen. Come over and play every Monday night on Maui’s north shore. No cover!. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 27. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR. AND HIS SLACK KEY SHOW OHANA – Wed. Aug 28. This week’s slack key show features the whole ‘ohana; George Kahumoku, Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Max Angel, and Wainani Kealoha will be performing hula. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 22. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

TASTY-FEMALE CHEFS ON MAUI – Thu. Aug 22. Join us for a very special celebration honoring the Female Chefs from the documentary ‘TASTY-Female Chefs on Maui.’ It’s a delightful and uplifting documentary about three passionate female chefs on Maui. The film features Chef Cindi Nand, Madame Donut, and Chef Alyse Jenkins. They’ll share their passion, love and desire to cook and feed people. Learn what it means to be a chef and work with some of the finest, freshest tropical ingredients in the world. $10. 6pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao); 808-579-8877; Whatmakesyoufeelbeautiful.org

CONVERSATIONS AND COFFEE MAUI – Fri. Aug 23. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, pastries, and casual conversation. Guests include ‘Civil Beat’ staff, criminal justice reporter, Yoohyun Jung, and Editor and General Manager, Patti Epler. Get to know the newsroom that’s supported by you. Share your community concerns, and let them know what you enjoy learning in their news coverage. Space is limited. Register at Eventbrite. Free. 10am. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei).

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Aug 23. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 23. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. No cover. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Aug 23. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Starting at 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Aug 24 & Sun. Aug 25. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SENNARIDO PISTACHIO SNACK SAMPLING – Sat. Aug 24. TJ’s welcomes you to join them for a Sennarido Pistachio snacks sampling. They’re also introducing more new items in the retail store. Stop by and take advantage of the great specials as they will be on sale for August only. 10am. TJ’s Warehouse, (875 Alua St., Wailuku); 808-244-7311; tjscateringmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Aug 24 & Sun. Aug 25. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Aug 25. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Aug 25 & Wed. Aug 28. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ‘Aipono award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Aug 26. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

BANKS RUMS PUNCH SOCIAL – Tue. Aug 27. BANKS Rums invites you to discover their award-winning BANKS 5 Island and BANKS 7 Golden Blend Rum. Enjoy light bites and cocktails and meet BANKS Rums co-founder, Jim Meehan. RSVP to Natalie Hansen at 630-544-7050 or [email protected] 5pm. LINEAGE, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 27. All day, get tacos for $3 each. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 27. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 28. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 28. All day every Wednesday, you can stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 28. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Until Aug 23. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer arts programming. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that features the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by community visual arts education. Open daily 9am-4pm. Free admission. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – Until Aug. 29. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug. 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep. 13-Nov 2. Opening Reception: Sep. 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

BETH COOPER – Until Mon. Sep 2. Painter and linoleum cut artist Beth Cooper’s new acrylic paintings and linoleum cut artwork will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. See her new series of paintings with fish, cats, dogs, and birds. 9am-5pm daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Thu. Oct. 31. Today, activists in Hawaiʻi are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces, and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. Parts of this exhibition contain mature content for young children. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. ‘Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities’ exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners. After delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance, they’ve learned ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and honed into their artistic skills in recreation of ki‘i akua hulu manu. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Aug 22. After a 20 year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “Alla Prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, “Alla Prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Aug 22, Fri. Aug 23. They’ll be showcasing one-of-a-kind handmade island jewels. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Jewelsofmaui.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HAWAI‘I PINE NEEDLE BASKETS WITH ABBIE RABINOWITZ – Fri. Aug 23. Anyone can learn to weave baskets! In this introductory class, students will learn to identify and harvest pine needles, how to clean, dry, and prepare needles and complete a small basket. Students may also add decorations to baskets if desired. This class is a wonderful way to gather together, learn a new skill, and create a unique made-on-Maui family treasure. Go online for more info. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LARKIN CHOLLAR AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Aug 23. Sculpture Artist Larkin Chollar sculpted his first piece from stone at 10 years old. His wall sculptures, which he calls “wall jewelry,” are available for those who appreciate beauty in art. Come meet Larkin and see a collection of his works and watch his techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-2021; Mauihands.com

ABSTRACT PAINTING WITH ABBIE RABINOWITZ – Sat. Aug 24 & Sun. Aug 25. Based on the elements of Abstract Expressionism, students will explore rhythm, form, and movement using line, shape, and color. Abbie will introduce basic exercises to encourage experimentation and personal expression. The class will paint on large sized paper using acrylic paints in black, white, and color. Students will be encouraged to use a variety of brush sizes as well as other mark making tools. All levels are welcome! 10am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 24 & Sun. Aug 25. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: ARTISTS TALKS – Sun. Aug 25. In conjunction with the Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change, join in a lively discussion with Sandow Birk, Elyse Pignolet, and UHMC American History professor, Liana Horovitz. It will be followed by a walk-through with the artists and audience Q&A. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Aug 25. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 25. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Aug 26. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mon. Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay: pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

SOS: DOG FOSTER HOMES NEEDED! The Maui Humane Society had yet another large influx of dogs from the community this past weekend, and kennel space is critically low right now. They need YOUR help to assist all in need! Come down and choose any dog with sign on their kennel. They’ll give you all the information and materials you need to provide a temporary home for dog in need! For more information, call 808-877-3680 ext. 3 or just stop in any day between 11-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veteran Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Ha‘iku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

2019 ‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS’ DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri 2-9:30pm, Sat 12-9:30pm, Sun 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Friday at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu 5:30am-12am, Fri 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat 7am-9pm, Sun 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri 9am-4pm). For more information, call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com/school

HARVESTING HAWAIIAN HISTORY – KIHEI’S ANCIENT KO‘IE‘IE FISHPOND WITH KIMOKEO KAPAHULEHUA – Thu. Aug 22. Kimokeo, respected Hawaiian cultural practitioner, teacher, and founder of Kimokeo Foundation, will share the historical and cultural significance of Hawaiian fishponds. Learn how they were used to ensure a steady supply of fresh fish for the Hawaiian people, and the restoration process that has been undertaken to ensure that Ko‘ie‘ie remains intact for generations to come. There will also be a short film, “The Mo‘olelo of Ko‘ie‘ie Fishpond.” RSVP to https://conta.cc/31rrT89. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BALDWIN BEACH PARK MASTER PLAN FINAL CONCEPT – Thu. Aug 22. The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) invites the public to view the final concept for the Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan. This is the third and last open house for the project. The final master plan concept will be shown at the open house, along with other supporting materials. During the open house, there will be many opportunities for participants to express their thoughts and to speak directly to the consultant team and to DPR staff. For more information, contact David Yamashita, Planner VI, at 270-6508 or [email protected] 4:30pm. Paia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy., Paia).

COP ON TOP – Thu. Aug 22-Sat. Aug 24. To raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii, volunteer, and off-duty law enforcement officers will take their duties to new heights for this year’s 18th annual ‘Cop on Top.’ During the event, participants will rise to the occasion accepting donations from atop 10-foot scaffolds that front the store. Stop by and make a donation! For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, call or go online. Walmart, Safeway Ho‘okele and Safeway Lahaina; 808-943-8808; Sohawaii.org

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Aug 22 & Tue. Aug 27. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women are welcome, and no experience is necessary. Drop in, or Passcards will be accepted. Weekly Classes are Tuesday 12:30-1:30pm, and Thursday 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – Thu. Aug 22 & Fri. Aug 23. 200 blood donations are needed every day in Hawai‘i to maintain an adequate blood supply and fulfill Hawai‘i’s needs. Show that you’re #BloodBankTough! Come and donate. Free. 9:30am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-848-4770; BBH.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Aug 22. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for an interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following the event will be ‘Power Hour’ with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Road); 808-875-9669.

SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Aug 22. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Enjoy sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramids, singing bowls, and gongs that will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. During the instrumental sound bath, participants should dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat. Mats are supplied in addition to blankets, and a limited number of bolsters available for use. $30. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive).

SUGAR MUSEUM TOURS – Thu. Aug 22- Wed. Aug 28. Enjoy daily self-guided tours of the Sugar Museum. Learn about Maui’s sugar history and plantation life. Family friendly! $2. 9:30am. Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Road, Kahului); 808-871-8058.

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Aug 22. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Come discover nightlife in Wailuku and enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and more. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.).

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fridays until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET – FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Aug 23. This is a fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages are welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Aug 23. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd, Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

HAWAII ANIMAL RESCUE FOUNDATION CAR WASH – Sat. Aug 24. Get down and dirty at the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation car wash. All proceeds benefit Maui’s animals in need. Tickets are $15 per vehicle. 7am. Ceramic Tile Plus, (25 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); Hawaiianimalrescue.org

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Aug 24. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Offered on the first and third Saturday of each month. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI HOMESHOW – Sat. Aug 24. During the annual Maui Home Show, professionals from the building industry will share the latest trends, techniques, and design-related products with home owners and buyers. Exhibit booths will showcase products such as closets, windows, doors, paint, tile, carpeting, lighting, accessories, roofing, lumber, and landscaping. The all-day expo will also feature stage presentations, lots of giveaways, a large keiki fun zone, and five food trucks. Free admission. 9am-5pm. War Memorial Gym, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku).

KIDS MAKING WAVES…PADDLING PAST CANCER – Sat. Aug 24. The Mana’olana Pink Paddlers outrigger canoe club, a part of the Maui Canoe Club, is hosting a paddle and beach kid’s play day for families who have been touched by cancer. This event is free to families and includes a double hull outrigger canoe paddle for kids & families, beach games, craft projects and a picnic lunch. Registration is required and space is limited. 9am-12pm. RSVP via email at: [email protected] Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.);

AIKIDO KI PRINCIPLES PUBLIC WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 24. They’re offering a special, public workshop for adults and teens. It will be centered around the fundamental principles of Shin Shin Toitsu (mind and body unified) Aikido through interaction and basic movement. The class will be taught by Joni Jackson, 6th dan Maui Ki-Aikido instructor, and will focus on how posture, awareness and calmness can aid not only in the dojo, but in day to day living. $10 suggested donation. Sign in: 9:45am. Class starts at 10am. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-283-9226; Mauiaikido.com

‘LUNCH & LEARN’ MEDICAL CANNABIS LECTURE WITH MICHAEL BACKES – Sat. Aug 24. Michael Backes is one of America’s most respected medical cannabis researchers, and the author of Amazon’s top selling book on the topic, Cannabis Pharmacy. His presentation, “Medical Cannabis: What You Should Know” is designed for those considering medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one. He will cover Hawai‘i’s Medical Cannabis Program, smoke-free cannabis, dosing, special information for seniors, the latest research about THC, CBD and other therapeutic plant compounds, and explain the conditions that qualify patients to use cannabis legally in the Aloha State. 1pm. Imua Family Services West Maui Office, (930 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Lahainalunchandlearn.eventbrite.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Aug 24. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 24. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service at 6:30pm. Dance at 7:30pm. 6:30pm. Kula Shofukuji Mission, (13 Puanani Pl., Kula).

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 24 & Sun. Aug 25. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Aug 24, Mon. Aug 26 & Wed. Aug 28. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures. Led by certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome, and donations are appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA K‘’EHU – Sun. Aug 25. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Offered every 4th Sunday of the month. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 25. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Aug 25. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 25. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 25. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

YIN YOGA, CRYSTALS + SOUND BATH – Sun. Aug 25. Join Beth Russell of JBR LIFE Movement and Shanti Sound Healing for a fantastic joint workshop! Christina will help to activate the chakras during the guided class sections with Tibetan singing bowls. The session will conclude with a 40-minute live sound bath by Paul + Christina, connecting you to your unique vibrational frequency. $60. 4pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Ste F2, Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

YOGA & COFFEE – Sun. Aug 25. Experience the Kaiut method with Integrative Yoga Wellness. The class will also include a coffee drink, and guests can choose from: golden milk latte, fresh juice shot (celery, turmeric, or ginger), or a cappuccino. Cost is $25 per class. Book your hour yoga class and pre-order your drink. Space is limited. $25. 7am. Belle Surf Cafe, (640 Front St., Lahaina); Bellesurfcafe.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

END YOUR DOGS ANXIETY – Mon. Aug 26. At least 46 percent of all dogs suffer from some type of anxiety. There are many different types of anxiety that dogs can suffer from including separation anxiety, noise anxiety, and age related anxiety. Our free seminar will teach different methods to treat your dog’s anxiety. Free. 10:30pm. Kahului, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Aug 26. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music in the Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

KIRTAN, ASTROLOGY & GUIDED MEDITATION – Mon. Aug 26. Join Neeraja-ji and Juliet Butters Doty. Listen to the latest Astrology updates with you chart, and in turn, experience a palpable mediation. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; Unwindthesoul.com

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. Aug 26. Get your thumbs ready! Down The Hatch is bringing you a N64 Mario Kart Tournament. Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun are invited to join them for a chance to win some sweet prizes! BATTLE – BLOCK FORT on their projector screen, earn bragging rights, DTH Cash, and more. Let the games begin.! 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Aug 26. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. South Maui, (various South Maui locations, Kihei); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Aug 27. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 27. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Aug 27. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

BINGO NIGHTS W/ NIKKI – Wed. Aug 28. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Aug 28. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Queenkaahumanucenter.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Aug 28. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Aug 28. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a feature wahine that will share her talents, thoughts, and spirit. The ceremony is intended for the local wahine on Maui to share their talents with the world. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There’ll also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm; Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com. Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm; Thu, UA 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm; Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Kamu Kalehuawehe 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, DJ Boomshot 6:45pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Madisen 5-8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

Photo of Jimmy Dillon and Brooks Maguire by Bruce Forrester courtesy Brooks Maguire

