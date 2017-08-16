MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 17th-23rd, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Aug 17. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to enjoy a midday break and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. The featured guest will be Uncle Richard Ho’opi’i, one of Hawaii’s most beloved singers. He will perform the traditional Hawaiian art of leo ki’eki’e (falsetto) music. There will be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring a lawn chair or mat. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

MAUI CALLS 2017 – Fri. Aug 18. Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s signature fundraiser gala begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle, and taste delectable pupus created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors. Dance the night away to live music. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on hundreds of items, from fabulous Hawaii staycations to “uniquely Maui” items, such as special house parties and “uniquely MACC” items, like autographed music instruments and more! Wrap up the evening with music and dancing under the glowing roof of the MACC’s Yokouchi Pavilion. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY ‘MAKAWAO MO BETTAH MOTOWN’ – Fri. Aug 18. Check out the block party with entertainment by Jerry Caires Jr. Band, Magician Timothy Went with European style street magic, Fire Dancer Travis French’s Exhibition of Tales of Fire, live jazz with Fleur De Lei and The Get Up and Dance Troupe. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature the Maui Spider Jump, balloon creations with Crystalline, face painting with Melissa Buck, hula hooping and lots of bubbles. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ROTTEN BLOSSOM – Fri. Aug 18. Rotten Blossom will finally cross the pond to Maui for a rad punk show in the basement! This Riot Grrrl band from Kailua will be joined by Feeble, The Minorities and Under City (ex-One Way Out). All Ages. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

DEVIN THE DUDE – Fri. Aug 18. Devin the Dude will be on island! He’s one of the most infamous underground hip hop artists ever, make sure to check him out. 18+. $20-$50. 8:30pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

PAULA FUGA LIVE – Sat. Aug 19. As one of Hawaii’s most sought-after performers, Paula has earned widespread critical praise for her exquisite vocals, powerful lyrics and gorgeous melodies. She will be performing live on the center stage! Free. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DOWN THE HATCH’S 2ND ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Aug 19. Celebrate with the Down the Hatch crew as they hit their second year. There will be specials, live entertainment and Ocean Vodka cocktails all day long. Entertainment will be provided by Kendall and The Armadillo, Brant Quick, One Time Weasel and DJ Illz. Sponsored by Ocean Vodka. 10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

EKOLU’S ‘WE ARE HAWAII’S FINEST’ SINGLE RELEASE PARTY – Sat. Aug 19. Waiehu Records presents Ekolu’s “We Are Hawaii’s Finest” single release for the ultimate Hawaiian Reggae party. Joining them will be Leylani, Kohomua and Kanoa of Gomega. Pre-sale tickets for $20 are available at YNVU Clothing at Kahului and Lahaina Locations. 21+. $25. 5:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ROTTEN BLOSSOM – Sat. Aug 19. Riot Grrrl band Rotten Blossom from Kailua will treat Maui to a punk show. They will be joined by fellow Oahu band Feeble, local nerd-punks Smoked Solid Dairy and punky reggae with The Eazy. All Ages. 6:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 19. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:00pm. Paia Rinzai Zen Mission, (120 Alawai Rd., Paia); 808-268-2209; Rinzai-maui.org

SKY LOUNGE ELEVATED – Sat. Aug 19. Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3 has redesigned the lounge with an all new Latin Room, featuring Jamn J and DJ Nexus. Experienced DJ’s spinning all the hottest Club Bangers from Top 40, Hip Hop and Electronic Dance Music for the hottest night club party with the biggest sound and lighting effects. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

LIGHTS OUT – Sat. Aug 19. Check out an illuminating party featuring some of the best DJs of Oahu and Maui like Collelo, #POUNDTOWN, Jecht, Kaii, Andrew Dana and Kurt. Visuals, sounds, giveaways, beer pong and fire dancers make for a lights out night. $15-$60. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

PANIAKA RESTORATION GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sun. Aug 20. The event includes breakfast and a post-tournament luncheon with live music by George Kahumoku Jr. and presentations on Paniaka. The scramble tournament is limited to 72 total participants. You can register as a team of 4 or as an individual to be assigned a team. Participants have the chance to win amazing prizes including two nights at the Grand Wailea and a private sunset sail for 16 from Pacific Whale Foundation. All proceeds benefit the restoration of Paniaka wetland at Makena State Park. Register online. $350. 7:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Pacificwhale.org/prgt

THE HOKULE’A CREW MEET AND GREET – Mon. Aug 21. In celebration of the upcoming arrival of Hokule’a to Honolua on August 19th, Merriman’s will host a Meet and Greet cocktail hour for the chance to meet with more than 20 of the crew members. Open to the public, a 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Pu’u Kukui Watershed to assist in funding the 1,000 koa trees that will be planted in honor of Hokule’a Malama Honua. $35. 4:00pm. Merriman’s Kapalua, (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

DAVID MICHELINIE, PRE AMAZING HAWAII COMIC CON – Tue. Aug 22. Legendary Marvel writer David Michelinie will be appearing live! He is responsible for creating some of the most iconic denizens of the Marvel universe including Venom and Scott Lang (Ant Man), and for the second longest writing stint on Amazing Spider-Man. Come meet this legend in person and get your comics signed! Please bring a reasonable amount of books in consideration of other customers. David will only be signing single copies of any given issue, no multiples. 5:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL’ – Until – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. It’s outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Aug 17. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 19. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY: YOLK FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 19. It’s a Festival of Yolk and that’s NO YOLK! Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10.00. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

COMICS AND COMICS – Sun. Aug 20. Check out the comedy show and the comics, hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There will be free pizza, too. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Aug 21. Do you love music? Are you the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Prizes, specials and a good time. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 22. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Aug 22. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations, and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY: PUPU PLATTER – Wed. Aug 23. If you’ve ever watched one of their shows, and wondered if YOU could do comedy improv, head to the Improv PuPu Platter! It will be a sampler of Improv techniques and games, they’ll cover some of the basics of improv and put you in games with the Free Range players. It’ll be low stress and tons of fun! $10. 6:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Aug 23. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sat. Sep 9. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight”. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

ELLE’S ISLAND STYLE MARINADE DEMO – Thu. Aug 17. Enjoy yummy BBQ samples made with Elle’s Island Style Marinade. Free. 10:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 17. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant. Dinner includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Aug 17. Enjoy the electric sounds of Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Aug 18. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by each highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 18. Fresh Squeezed Friday features a new handcrafted cocktail menu each week! And since it’s their Anniversary Week, Adam Rio is going to go back and make some of their favorites! 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

OFF DA VINE WINEMAKER DINNER – Fri. Aug 18. Each of the five sumptuous courses prepared by Geno Sarmiento (Executive Chef for Son’z Steakhouse) will be paired with a specially selected wine. Reservations required. $100. 6:00pm. Son’z Steakhouse, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

DA TASTE OF KEOKEA CULINARY FEST – Sat. Aug 19. The third annual Da Taste of Keokea will feature sampler-size culinary treats, farm-fresh produce, floral arrangements, handcrafted goods, a cultural-village booth and more. Daylong local musical entertainment will include local recording artists Richard Dancil and Alika Akana, the Oahu group Na Hoku Pa, Lia, and hula by Central Maui-based halau, Na Hanona Kulike ‘O Pi’ilani. Free. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula); .

THE TRAVELING PLATE MAUI – Sat. Aug 19 – Mon. Aug 28. TPMaui will be a grazing style evening featuring notable Maui chefs crafting locally sourced eats from the aina and Kona Beer as an ingredient. Participating chefs include Host Chef Lee Anderson of Sugar Beach Events, Special Celebrity Guest Chef Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe, Chef Eric Morrissette of Fleetwood’s on Front Street and Chef Bella Toland of Travassa Hana. There will be a hosted bar, a silent auction, and the Traveling Plate Marketplace with locally crafted products for sale. This is a benefit for Easter Seals. $60 – $85. 6:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com; TravelingPlateHI.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 19. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

HAWAIIAN SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 20. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers like legendary Willie K, Arlie Asiu and Na Koa. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 20. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Aug 21. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

CABARET DEL VINO – Mon. Aug 21. Life is a Cabaret in Maalaea! Enjoy a dinner show featuring cabaret classics from burlesque to Broadway in an intimate European setting. Prefixe menu, cocktails and cabaret show, $75. Call for information and/or reservations. 7:00pm. Cafe Del Vino, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 22. Delight in paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. All are inspired by the tropics and highlight the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes! 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 23. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will also be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 23. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit always have the audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY WITH MANA WINES – Wed. Aug 23. Join a special edition of Wine Down Wednesday with a tasting party featuring Mana Wines! Sample all of Mana Wines selection of varietals, along with heavy appetizers. Mana Wines Owner, Ashleigh Hutchison will be on hand to talk about her inspirations and her headline making wine. $20. 8:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Stop by and view these great art creations. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

IMAGES OF LAND AND SEA 2017 – Thu. Aug 17. The late Vern Tremewen was an outstanding watercolor artist. He resided in Lahaina and exhibited at Village Galleries in the 1970s. Lorraine Abernathy will be showing new work, featuring the Shower Trees of Maui, along with a series of florals from the island. Ian Tremewen will be featuring images of Land and Sea. 9am. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

YOUTH ART EXHIBIT – Until – Thu. Aug 24. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer art programs. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that celebrates the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by youth visual arts education in our community. Celebrate the end of summer and honor the hard work of our talented young artists while enjoying a family friendly, hands-on art project. Free. 8am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Photographer Susan Middleton, known for the exhibitions Archipelago and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us new work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Until – Mon. Aug 28. As a fine art colorist, Kathleen discovered that with undiluted, dry pigment soft pastello, she could create saturated hues that brought emotional expressions to expansive skies and infinite landscapes. She will be in the gallery every Monday in August working on a new encaustic piece. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 17. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Aug 17. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Aug 18. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 5:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Aug 18. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

WIDE GARCIA ART EXHIBIT – Sun. Aug 20. Wide Garcia, is an amateur artist with a vast collection of colorful artwork with social and political messages that focus on human rights, love, kindness and equality. See his latest painting commemorating Maui Daughter, Auntie Pilahi Paki. 11:00am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Mon. Aug 21. Christine’s stories are shown through her paintings. Come and meet this talented artist and watch her painting techniques. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, CHRISTINE HALTON – Wed. Aug 23. See the simplicity of Japanese art in Christine’s pieces, inviting warmth and texture through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Wed. Aug 23. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AN ART SHOW OF MASTERFUL MINIATURES – Wed. Aug 23. The unique and time honored art form of miniature paintings and sculpture traces its roots back to the book paintings and illuminated manuscripts set in the 7th century. Attending artists are, Ronaldo Macedo, Robert Lyn Nelson, Andrea Razzauti, Steve Turnbull and Caroline Zimmermann. Other artists works that will exhibit include Guy Buffet, Dario Campanile, Cheryl Kline, Larissa Morais, James Scoppettone, Roy Tabora and Lori Wylie. Mini pupus and spirits will be served. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Galleries – Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-874-8583; Lahainagalleries.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

QUESTLOVE-A FOUR DAY DJ RESIDENCY – Thu. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 27. (Friday & Saturday are Sold Out). QuestLove is a world famous multi-instrumentalist, music producer, DJ, journalist and audiophile. So prepare yourself for a musical journey of grooves, breaks, rarities and sounds from around the world. 21+. $25-95. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’ – Fri. Aug 25 – Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Aug 26. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual Benefit Dinner and Auction, “Pathways To Our Future” in celebration of their 35th Anniversary and the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests will enjoy a festive evening of food, fun and camaraderie. Bid on a myriad of items during the Apples for Education Auctions. Compete in teams during the “Family Feud, the STEM Edition” and mingle with distinguished educators. Call or go online for reservations and information. $200. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Medb.org

‘LOVE THAT BURNS’: A CHRONICLE OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Sat. Aug 26. Celebrating Fleetwood’s on Front Street’s fifth anniversary and the early-release of Mick’s new book Love That Burns. Enjoy an unforgettable concert featuring Rick Vito, Gretchen Rhodes, Mark Johnstone and more. Tickets and more information available online. 5pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Aug 30. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: MULTI COURSE TASTING MENU – Fri. Sep 1 – Sat. Sep 2. Feast on a multi-course menu culminated from eight of the country’s most highly-acclaimed Chefs. Each individual course will reflect the expertise of one specific chef. As a team, all chefs will prepare and plate courses table-side in the lanai kitchen. Friday and Saturday will feature different menus, to provide a unique experience for both evenings. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book online or by phone. $250. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-270-0303; Mauichefsinvitational.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: CHEFS BARBECUE – Sun. Sep 3. Guests will graze on dishes created through the collaborative efforts of Chefs, while enjoying sun and live music. Visiting Chefs will work in teams with local Hawaiian Chefs to create unique dishes, enticing your senses with original flavors. Entrance fee is $75 for guests 11 and older. Children 10 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book online or by phone. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-270-0303; Mauichefsinvitational.com

TONY VALENTINE’S ‘GIRLS NIGHT OUT’ – Wed. Sep 6. Ladies and gentlemen, they’re back by popular demand! The Chippendales will feature acts from Magic Mike, MMXXL, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. Seating is limited, call or go online to purchase tickets. $25-$50. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KU MAI KA HULA – Fri. Sep 8 – Sat. Sep 9. Featuring award-winning halau from Hawaii and the mainland competing in solo and group performances. Solo competition is on Friday at 6pm and group competition is on Saturday at 1pm. Male and female dancers perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaii products from an array of crafters and artisans. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $25. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE GREAT CATSBY FUR BALL 2017 – Sat. Sep 9. The Maui Humane Society and YourVet Maui, present “The Great Catsby: A Night of Purr-hibition”. Transporting guests back to the magical era of the Roaring Twenties, the evening will include a premier buffet dinner, no-host bar, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions and more. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s many life-saving efforts. For tickets, please call or go online. $175. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-877-3680 ext.219; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘LAUGH DA ISLAND WAY’ COMEDY TOUR – Fri. Sep 15. Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” comedy tour, a benefit for B.R.A.V.E Hawaii in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Presented by Island Air and Primo, the opening act will be Shawn Garnett. Tickets are available at AugieT.com. $20. 8:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

CALL FOR ENTRIES: RICHARD HO’OPI’I LEO KI’EKI’E FALSETTO CONTEST – Until – Fri. Sep 1. The 2017 Festivals of Aloha committee is seeking contestants for the 16th annual Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest. The contest will be held on September 16th at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. If you are 18 years of age and have not released a recording for sale, you are able to apply (deadline is September 1st). Go online to download the application. 8:00am. Festivals of Aloha, (); 808-280-8098; FestivalsOfAloha.com

RELAY FOR LIFE KAMAAINA DONATION – Until- Sat. Aug 19. Visit Cool Cat Cafe or Captain Jack’s Island Grill in Lahaina and support their fundraiser to help find a cure for cancer. Donate your 20 percent kamaaina discount and they will match your donation dollar for dollar. Donations are being accepted now til the August 19th. Online donations will be accepted until August 31st. All proceed go directly to the American Cancer Society. 10:30am. American Cancer Society, (Relay for Life); Relayforlifewestmaui.org

36TH ANNUAL KAPALUA OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – Until – Sun. Aug 27. The Kapalua Open Tennis Championships hosts players in 3.5, 4.0 and Open divisions for Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles competition. Each year, tennis players all over the country come for a weekend of fun, great food, and prizes. Entry Fee is $55 for one event and $60 for two events. Registration for the tournament end on August 27, 12pm. Event takes place September 2-4. 12:00pm. Kapalua Bay Course, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Lahaina); 1-877-KAPALUA; Golfatkapalua.com

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair, which takes place from Oct. 5-8. Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20th. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); ; Mauifair.com

SUMMER NEED FOR BLOOD PROMOTION – Until- Fri. Aug 25. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, and grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts and Hotels that includes airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Donate at the Cameron Center Auditorium on 8/21 8am-3pm, 8/22 7am-1:30pm, 8/23 7:45am-3pm, 8/24 8:30am-5pm and 8/25 7:30am-1:45pm. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii. 808-848-4770; BBH.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 17. This is open to all U.S. Military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. This program is offered at no cost to veterans. If you would like to learn more about signing up, call, email or go online. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected] ; Hakubaldwincenter.org

UNCLE WAYNE UNPLUGGED – Thu. Aug 17. Join musician and early-education specialist Uncle Wayne Watkins for a rollicking good time! This special storytime will feature songs, laughter, learning and fun. It’s spot-on for toddlers and preschoolers. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

OHANA BINGO BASH – Until – Thu. Aug 31. Join Blue Zones Project every Thursday in August. Learn about ways to live longer, better and happier lives in Central Maui playing America’s favorite game. Win awesome prizes courtesy of Maui Mall merchants. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Aug 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila. Free. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

BACK TO SCHOOL EXPO – Fri. Aug 18. Get pumped with a Children’s Zumba Class, enjoy the Keiki Ukulele Show and check out the demonstrations on a Healthy Zero Waste Lunch Box and Drunk Googles. There will be an After School Tutor Project by Lahaina Complex, Read Aloud America Interactive Children’s Booth by Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and a Back-to-School Supply Drive by Wishing Well (bring $10 of supplies, receive FREE parking). The first 100 kids will receive a gift courtesy of Skechers. 2:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Aug 18. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana. The evening will feature popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

E-CYCLING – Sat. Aug 19. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

GOODIES AND THINGS CRAFT FAIR AND BAKE SALE – Sat. Aug 19. Vendors will include fresh baked cookies from Roselani Place, Stella and Dots (Jewelry), Humble Native (Hats, T-shirts, Tank Tops, etc), Avon (Beauty Products), Monat (Hair Products), Blue Bohemian Maui (Jewelry), Henna by Brandy (Henna Tattoo), Manapua Creations, Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz (Varieties of Sweets and Treats). This is a benefit for the Roselani Place resident activities program. Free. 8:00am. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

XTERRA ADVENTURE FEST MAUI TRAIL RUN – Sat. Aug 19. This is an Off-Road Adventure event for everyone, from extreme adult athletes, to casual runners, and even kids held in the beautiful trail in Kapalua across DT Fleming Beach. The event consists of a 5k and 10k trail run, a four person 5k relay and a Keiki 2k run. There will be awards, medals, t-shirts, food, entertainment, kids pool, water castle and slip and slide. Go online to register. 8:00am. Runner’s Paradise; Runnersparadiseinc.com

SAMARITAN’S PURSE OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Sat. Aug 19. Operation Christmas Child sends gift-filled shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and notes of encouragement to children in need to over 100 countries worldwide. Maui’s year-round volunteers invite you to the “Praise in the Islands” event. Come and enjoy a day of fun, food and fellowship. 9:00am. Lihikai Elementary School, (335 S Papa Ave., Kahului); Samaritanspurse.org/occnewsroom

CLEAR THE SHELTERS DAY – Sat. Aug 19. Adoption fees will be waived on ALL adult animals including dogs, cats and critters. This nationwide adoption drive helps to find forever homes for shelter animals across the country. For more information call or go online. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 19. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 19. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

RELAY FOR LIFE WEST MAUI – Sat. Aug 19 – Sun. Aug 20. The Relay for Life movement presents an opportunity to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action in the fight against cancer. Join the American Cancer Society on Field #8, the theme this year is Carnival and includes games, food, entertainment, and silent auction. Funds raised will help support cancer research, education and prevention efforts, and free programs and services for people facing cancer. Relayforlife.org/westmauihi. Free. 3:00pm. Lahaina Recreation Complex, (Shaw St., Lahaina); .

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS – Sat. Aug 19. Head to Wailea for a ‘Movie Under the Star’ featuring 007 Skyfall, the 23rd James Bond film released in 2012, featuring Daniel Craig in his third performance as James Bond. Come dress as you favorite Bond movie character. Cost to attend is $7, there is no alcohol permitted in the movie area. So be sure to stop by the Red Bar before the movie and try the $5 Bond Martini. 8:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Aug 20. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH WAYNE MONIZ – Sun. Aug 20. Experience the life of one barefoot Maui boy between 1945 to the present. Wayne Moniz award winning playwright and author of novels and short stories grew up on Maui before Hawaii was a state. Reflecting on stories from his childhood, memories of Maui’s past, and his travels on the Mainland in his new book ‘Barefoot Boy in the Mango Tree: A Memoir of Maui and Me’. 1:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Aug 20. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Aug 21. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

E-CYCLING – Tue. Aug 22. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Aug 22. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

OPENING OF KEAWAIKI PARK AT LAHAINA HARBOR – Wed. Aug 23. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and Lahaina Restoration Foundation are pleased to announce the Official Opening celebration of Keawaiki Park. This reception acknowledges the successful completion of Phase I of the Lahaina Harbor Front Improvement Project, now known as Keawaiki Park. Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa is the special guest speaker followed by a Hawaiian blessing. Lahaina Restoration Foundation President David Allaire will summarize the project. Refreshments will be served. Free. 9:00am. Keawaiki Park, (Lahaina Harbor, Wharf St., Lahaina); lahainaharbor.com

BEING MORTAL: MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END – Wed. Aug 23. Watch this PBS Frontline documentary based on the best-selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande exploring the hopes of patients and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with doctors, nurses, and family caregivers. A discussion led by Hospice Maui staff Dr. Nancy Long and bereavement counselor Joyce Lechuga will follow the film. 5:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

AARP MOVIES FOR GROWNUPS: ‘THE LOVER’S’ – Wed. Aug 23. The Lovers is a refreshing, funny look at love, fidelity, and family, starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married and completely dispassionate husband and wife. A mixture of humor and powerful emotion, the story is a uniquely honest take on modern marriage. Registration is required and seating is first-come, first-served. Register online at Aarp.cvent.com/LOVERS_Kahului, or by phone at 844-418-2281. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon Band 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Fri, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment at Cliff Dive Grill 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Luna Overdrive 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com