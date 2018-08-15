MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 16th-22nd, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 17. This month, “Dance the Night Away” is the theme for the M3F block party. Highlights include live music with Luna Overdrive, a Tales of Fire performance by Travis French and Nicole Casper, line dancing with the Get up and Dance troupe, and magic with Timothy Wenk. The party will of course have the good eats on the street and in the restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Komoda Keiki Zone, the Classic Car Showcase and more. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

THE OFFICIAL 3RD FRIDAY AFTERPARTY – Fri. Aug 17. Pono Primitive Fridays invites Maui to a benefit show for The Hawaii Farmers Union United. Gracing the stage will be Awaleimoi, Alligator Heads and special guest direct from the Big Island Ok2Change (Imani Gentry and Jay Lara). DJ Taishan will be throwing down the electronic music, so come and party with a purpose. A portion of proceeds will go directly to the caretakers of the ‘aina and stewards of the land. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LATIN NIGHTS WITH RIO RITMO – Fri. Aug 10 – Fri. Sep 21. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Rio Ritmo band. The group is comprised of the fine talents of Steve Parkin, Matt Kualii, Berto Prieto, Michael Balancio, Ricardo Dioso, and Dr. Nat. Individually, all are accomplished Latin players but as a band their particular swing has been making people dance all over the island of Maui. The evening will also include an intro dance lesson taught by Lisanna Gabriel and Dr. Nat. Admission: $10/adult, $5/children. 8-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

JIMMY C ‘PAU HANA’ JAZZ LIVE – Fri. Aug 17. The eclectic, stick-wise drumming style of Jimmy C. slams into gear featuring Smiles Yoshida and Alan Villaren. They’ll be playing all your favorite jazz tunes with a new twist as well as music from Jimmy C’s latest CD “Rendezvous at Eight.” Free. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

DTH CIRCUS ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Sat. Aug 18. Discover a world of pure circus magic during the 3rd anniversary celebration! Enjoy live music with Kendell Dean, Brant Quick and The Bearded Lady band featuring Dave Kresy. There’ll also be performances by Magician Holden Mowat, Cirque Jolie and Maui Hoop Girl. There will also be clowns, face painting and a cotton candy machine and much more. 10:00am-close. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI CALLS 2018: IN CELEBRATION OF HULA – Sat. Aug 18. This year’s signature fundraising gala will feature Hawaiian entertainment by local favorites like Joel Katz, The Hula Honeys, Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats, and Kumu Hula Napua Greig and her Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka along with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. Attendees can sample delectable creations by stellar Maui chefs and bid on silent and live auction items. 21+. $195-$500. Tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO – Sat. Aug 18. Enjoy sunset, awesome tunes, and great vibes as DJ Sweets feeds your cravings. This is a family-friendly event, snacks and flow-toys are welcome. $5. 6-9pm. Heartbeat Silent Sound Systems, (Kamaole I, S. Kihei Rd.); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

THE R.E. METOYER BRS REVUE – Sat. Aug 18. Here is a special appearance by The R. E. Metoyer Blues, Rock and Soul Revue! They’ll be offering many shades of Blues from Albert Collins and B.B. King to Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Hear a revue of classic soul by the likes of James Brown, Clarence Carter, Sam and Dave and Tower of Power and more. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Mana’o Radio. $10 – $15. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

THE HAIKU HILLBILLYS – Sat. Aug 18. This four piece version of The Haiku Hillbillys also features Maui’s “A List” bassist Danny M, drummer Kerry Sofaly and Randall Rospond on vocals, guitar and live guitar loops. There will also be DJ set from Randall’s Manao Radio Show and Akaku TV will be filming the performance. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SOUL KITCHEN’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Aug 19. Bring your dancing shoes and enjoy a Sunday afternoon performance by Soul Kitchen Maui for an acoustic musical experience. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Soulkitchenmaui.com

QUESTLOVE LIVE ON MAUI – Wed. Aug 22. Multi-instrumentalist, DJ, music journalist and record producer Questlove hits Maui’s North Shore to treat Paia to a live DJ set. Best known as the drummer and joint frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band The Roots, this is one show you won’t want to miss. NO flash photography, lighted videos, DSLR or mirrorless cameras allowed. Limited tickets will be available at the door- get there early! 21+. Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; QLMaui2018.Eventbrite.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Aug 16. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 18. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, and all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Aug 20. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 21. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Aug 22. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 16. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge! Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by executive chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 16. Experience a new and interactive culinary event. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Aug 16. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 16. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Aug 17. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Aug 17. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and Jim Hansen (general manager and wine expert) as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes– some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4:00pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Aug 17. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Aug 17. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Aug 17. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. They’ll also feature their new seasonal drink, the ‘Pineapple Thyme.’ It’s made with the resorts exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, all in a keepsake Tiki Glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22 – $45. 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 17. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BEATS AND EATS – Fri. Aug 17. Savor the sweetest vibes for a night of tasty bites, Maui beers, and music by local DJs. Bring your friends, mingle with new friends, sip craft brews and libations, all while enjoying culinary creations by Chef Jojo Vasquez. Go online for more information. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

PIE MEET-UP! – Sat. Aug 18. Join Lawelawe Hawaii for the 7th annual Pie Meet-Up. Bring a homemade savory or sweet pie made with as many local ingredients as possible to share with the pie loving public (no dairy cream filled pies allowed). Limited to the first 60 people who bring a pie. This is a zero waste event. 10am. The Maui Tropical Plantation. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); Lawelawehi.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Aug 18. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

OWYHEE COLLABORATION BEER RELEASE – Sat. Aug 18. Lahaina’s Kohola Brewery and Revision Brewing Co. (Sparks, NV) presents the Owyhee New England Style Hazy IPA. This limited release sold out within hours on the mainland and these are the last kegs of Owyhee available on Earth. Meet the Brewmaster, owners Jeremy Warren and Ian Ted along with the Crew and try some before its PAU! The event will also include live music and yummy grindz from DOPE BBQ. 6:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 18. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Aug 19. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Aug 19. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 19. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18-$49. 10am. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Aug 19. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Aug 19. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

KOHOLA AND REVISION EVENT – Sun. Aug 19. Lahaina’s Kohola Brewery and Revision Brewing Co. (Sparks, NV) present the Owyhee New England Style Hazy IPA. 12:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 19. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 21. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR HAWAII STATE DRESSAGE SOCIETY – Tue. Aug 21. The Hawaii State Dressage Society (HSDS) promotes the pursuit of excellence in horsemanship, and has been supporting Maui equestrian community for over a decade. Enjoy an evening of pizza and good company while supporting a Maui tradition. The evening will include a silent auction with items like art work, jewelry, gift certificates and fun activities. A portion of the nights pizza sales will go to HSDS. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Aug 22. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Aug 22. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are now available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. 8am. Maui Open Studios; Mauiopenstudios.com

HUI NOE‘AU: SUMMER YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This unique exhibition will showcase the work of the 250+ youth that participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 16. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

‘ISLAND STYLE’ SHOWCASE – Fri. Aug 17. Maui’s favorite artist Taryn Alessandro’s classic style is uniquely con-temporized with textural layers of found and up-cycled materials. Harmonized through her unique style and fresh approach she creates illuminating pieces. Come and see her showcase of island inspired favorites alongside fresh new work. 5:00pm. Sargent’s Fine Art and Jewelry, (802 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2131; Sargentsfineart.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 19. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Sun. Aug 19 – Mon. Aug 20. The event will feature handcrafted jewelry using a variety of quality materials including Tahitian pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass, and semi-precious stones. 9am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES – Mon. Aug 20 – Thu. Aug 23. (Register by Aug 20). Maui Mobile Art Classes will host 2 step-by-step acrylic painting classes easy enough for beginners and creative for advanced students. The kids class is for ages 6-16 and the adult class is for ages 16+. Register via email at [email protected] or text 808-866-6045. $25 – $40. 8:00am. Hana Tropicals, (4228 Hana Hwy., Hana); 808-248-7533; Hanatropicals.com; Mauiartclass.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Tue. Aug 21 & Wed. Aug 22. Maui based designers Kendra and Suheiwa will be showcasing a range of unique simple and bold inspired works. All jewelry is made by hand with real semi-precious stones and gold or silver. Aug. 21, 2-7pm and Aug. 22, 7am-3pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Aug 24. In this special presentation, artist and author Susan Middleton will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books: “Spineless” and “Remains of a Rainbow.” The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton, botanists, and endangered species protection experts. Refreshments and book signing to follow. $10-$25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘INTO THE WOODS’ – Fri. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 26. “Anything can happen in the woods…” In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar happens… magic! Edgy, whimsical, and wickedly funny, Into the Woods is an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” Whether you’re a musical theater virgin or a die-hard Sondheim fan, you won’t want to miss the theatrical event of the summer featuring an A-list of Maui’s most talented performers. $22-$66. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, call or go online. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Bit.ly/medbkah

A STARRY NIGHT IN KULA – Sat. Aug 25. Spend an enchanted evening on the lawn dancing and enjoying entertainment. The night will include the Couture Jazz Duo: Toby and Amelia Couture and the “Automatics” featuring Lenny Castellanos. Guests can try the expanded delicious pupus, while bidding on live auction items like a weekend in Makena, a French dinner, two nights on Oahu, a plein air brunch, and more. Additionally, there will be a raise the paddle for the St. John’s Food Pantry. Proceeds are shared with the ”Pink Paddlers” (Mana‘olana). 21+. BYOB. Tickets are $45 and Tables of 10 available for $400. 4pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

NICK’S FISHMARKET 20TH CELEBRATION & FUNDRAISER FOR KIHEI CHARTER SCHOOL – Sat. Aug 25. Join a food, wine and spirits event celebrating Nick’s Fishmarket Maui’s 20th anniversary along with a fundraiser for the Grand Opening of Kihei Charter School. Indulge in delicious food, action stations, champagne and wine bar, specialty cocktails and entertainment. One-hundred percent of the profits will go to benefit Kihei Charter School which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. Limited seating. 6:00pm. Nick’s Fishmarket at Faimont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-879-7224; Nicksfishmarketmaui.com; Nfm20.eventbrite.com

TECH NECK: YOGA FOR NECK AND SHOULDERS – Sun. Sep 2. Learn yoga techniques for tech neck in a comprehensive course on unwinding the neck and shoulders to have you breathing easy. You will be able to identify patterns that lead to pain and fix the most stubborn tension with science-based exercises, self-massage, and postural awareness. Enroll early to guarantee your spot and receive a free tool kit. $40. 11am. Afterglow Yoga, (381 Huku Li‘i Pl, Kihei); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

LAHUI SEXUALITY: A TALK STORY PANEL DISCUSSION – Thu. Sep 6. Ku Mai Ka Hula competition begins with this special presentation for hula practitioners and those interested in some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Lahui sexuality: What is Hawaiian sexuality? $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KU MAI KA HULA COMPETITION – Sat. Sep 8. Ku Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns for its 13th year as Maui’s premier annual hula competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition. Male and female dancers vie for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be three kupuna halau in the competition. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, Kamakaokalani Herrod, Iwalani Kalima, Ulalia Woodside, and Pueo Pata. $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BURLY-VISION – Sat. Sep 8. The Hawaii Burlesque Festival and Revue is back on Maui for a special one night-only performance. See Violetta Beretta, “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” and Bunny Pistol, “The Boom of the Barbary Coast. They will present a lineup of clips, outtakes, and spin-offs of some of your favorite TV shows, movies and music videos. Doors open at 7:30pm. 8:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

DJ MARQUES WYATT RETURNS- Sat. Sep 8. Deep house music legend Marques Wyatt returns to Maui for another epic show. Last time Marques played (February 2018), the room was electric! It’s not often that we get such pioneering DJ talent visiting the Hawaiian Islands, so make sure to get your tickets early and be ready for a Maui club experience like no other. Come hear Marques’ magic on The Dirty Monkey’s stage! Opening set by DJ Andrew Dana. 21+. $25 pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite. 9pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions present Afroman. Making this the hottest hip-hop show in Wailea, he’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun, Rasol, DJ Braddahtom and PK sounds. This show is gonna be lit- you don’t wanna miss it. 21+. $30 – $40. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250. 2pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 29. Attend this festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. The event will feature local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with delicious regional cuisine. Exclusive beer selections and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum will be available. There will also be live entertainment by Ben Deleon and a silent auction, with all ticket and auction proceeds to be donated to BBBS. $90. 6PM. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Bbbshawaii.org/mauievents

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society’s Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until Fri. Aug 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of rubber ducks. This month’s recipient will be the Maui Food Bank. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 6pm. Art on Market, (42 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

MAUI COUNTY TROPIC CARE 2018 – Sat. Aug 11 – Sun. Aug 19. Healthcare services will be provided at no cost on a first come, first served basis to residents around Maui. Services offered are: Medical- physical exams, sports physicals, and blood pressure/disease screenings; Dental- exams, extractions, and fillings; Vision- screenings, glasses prescriptions and single lens glasses. Clinics start at 8am and closing time varies by location. Locations: Old Hana School Cafeteria, (4111 Hana Hwy.); Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St.); St. Theresa Church, (25 W Lipoa St.); and UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.). 8:00am. Maui County Tropic Care; 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov/TropicCare

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 16. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Aug 16. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis all ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Aug 16. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon traditional slack-key guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist, Kevin Brown. Joining Kevin will be Geri Valdriz on steel guitar and Joe Bommarito on bass. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

GIANT GAME-ON – Thu and Mon. All ages welcome to come play the GIANT chess, checkers and Connect Four games! Free. 12pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Aug 16. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Fri. Aug 17 – Sun. Aug 19. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project. The group will stay at the Holua Cabin, while working on the protection of native plants. Participants will also have ample time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Details, more information and registration can be found online. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HO’OLAULEA OWA – Fri. Aug 17 – Sat. Aug 18. Join Hui Pono Ike Kanawai and Malama Kakanilua for the 6TH Annual Ho‘olaulea Owa. The goal of this gathering is to bring recognition to Iwi kupuna buried in the Pu‘uone (sand hills) and the historic value of this area. To inform and educate those of the community that live, work and play in the Pu‘uone of its significance. The event will include many speakers, representatives, activist and community members, talk-story sessions, OLI, food, music, keiki activities and more. Come together to stand in the Pu’uone of our Iwi Kupuna and reunite the present and the past. 12:00pm. Owa, (Maui Lani Shopping Center, Kahului).

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Aug 17. Every 3rd Friday, enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana. Hosted by Sista Val, enjoy live performances by popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. Free. 6-8pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PRAISE THE ISLANDS 2018 – Sat. Aug 18. The Yoke of Jesus Church presents the 11th annual ‘Praise in the Islands.’ This is a praise and worship concert free and open to everyone. The day will include arts and craft booths, live entertainment, door prizes along with food booths and trucks. 9:00am. Lihikai Elementary School, (335 S Papa Ave., Kahului).

SANCTUARY SATURDAY’S – Sat. Aug 18. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

ANNUAL KITE FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 18. Kite flying in Japan dates back in the 16th century as a custom to pray for good health and a bright future. Join the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui and come fly a kite at the 3rd annual Kite Festival. Anyone may bring their own kites – big or small, traditional or modern. Kite kits will be available for a $5 donation to JCSM. Prizes will be given to the best decorated kites and best kite fliers. Water will be provided. 10:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku).

RAISE THE BAR OF YOUR LIFE – Sat. Aug 18. Change can be tricky. We tend to hang on to the familiar, the comfortable and the predictable, even when it is painful and destructive. Two leading experts in the field of transformation are teaming together. Join House (Laurie Householder) and Bre Wolfe in an empowering workshop and drop behaviors that hold you back and pick up tools that up your game. 10:30am. The Club Maui, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-633-1765; Theclubmaui.com

NATIONAL CLEAR THE SHELTERS ADOPTION EVENT – Sat. Aug 18. The Maui Humane Society will be participating in national Clear the Shelters adoption event. For one day only, all adoption fees will be waived sponsored by the Savitt Family Foundation. For more information, call or go online. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE GET DOWN – Sat. Aug 18. Here is a fun family friendly event for the whole Maui community hosted by Alpha Agency. The day will include arts and crafts, face-painting, vendors, a virtual reality experiences by Diamond School along with music by DJ Sweet Beets and DylanAndTheDad. $10/adults, Free/kids. 12:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 18. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 18. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Aug 18. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and truck clubs welcome. Free. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUCCULENT DESIGN WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 18. Start your succulent collection in this hands-on workshop. Participants will learn how to create custom arrangements for gifts, special occasions, or your own home. Price is $25 per person or $40 if you register with a friend. Bring your own dish to receive $5 off. All materials and tools will be provided. To register, email [email protected] 10:30am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Aug 18. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

MALAMA LAND AND SEA: KANAHA BEACH PARK – Sun. Aug 19. Join Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawaii and MOC Marine Institute to help up clean trash and litter from Kanaha Beach. The day may also include a volunteer snorkeling cleanup targeting marine debris. Bring your own reusable coffee mug and water bottle to enjoy coffee and water refills. Hearty snacks will be provided. Free. 7:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

MALA DAY AT KAHULUI SCHOOL – Sun. Aug 19. Join the Blue Zones Project, Grow Some Good and Maui School Garden Network to prepare the Kahului School Garden for the new school year. Help contribute to this valuable resource for our keiki. Participant will be potting and amending soil, putting together a small storage shed, laying weed cloth, removing branches, repairing broken garden boxes, weeding, turning compost piles, and painting garden signs and a picnic table. Bring refillable water bottles. Refreshments will be provided and participants will receive a Blue Zones Project T-shirt. Info and RSVP at Info.bluezonesproject.com/cm/volunteer. 11:00am. Kahului Elementary School, (410 S. Hina Ave., Kahului).

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Aug 19. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center. It features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities that showcase Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

ADULT BEGINNER AERIAL SILKS 5-WEEK SERIES AT UPLIFT MAUI – Until – Mon. Sep 8. Aerial dance is the exciting physical art form as seen in Cirque du Soleil. It combines the beauty of dance with the adrenaline of flight. Learn how to move your body through space in ways you’ve never imagined possible. Ages 16+. Mondays 11am-12pm (5 week series, no class Labor Day). $140. Register online. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Aug 20. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Aug 20. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

C-SPAN BUS ARRIVES ON BOAT – Tue. Aug 21 – Thu. Aug 23. C-SPAN, the Washington, D.C.-based pub­­­­lic affairs network, in coordination with Spectrum is bringing the 45-foot C-SPAN Bus on a boat to host community events, and produce public affairs programming, including segments for its ongoing C-SPAN Cities Tour. Schedule: Tuesday, August 21; Welcome Event from 11am-1pm at the Maui County Building, (200 S High St.) and Bus Event from 3-5pm at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave.). Wednesday, August 22; Bus Events from 8-10am at Baldwin High School, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.), from 11am-1pm at UHMC, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.), and 4:30-6:30 at Maui Economic Development Board, (1305 N Holopono St.). Thursday, August 23; Bus Events from 8am-10am at Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd.) and 12-1:30pm at Tante’s Island Cuisine, (100 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.). C-SPAN; c-span.org;Spectrum.com

BINGO-A-GO-GO! – Tue. Aug 21. Come out for a evening of bingo fun for a change to win great prizes. Must be 12 years and older. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PAIA BAY JAM NIGHT – Tue. Aug 21. Come and enjoy the vibes on Maui’s North Shore at this musician’s jam night. Musicians will jump on stage to spread the Aloha in 30-min sets. There will also be surprise special musical guests. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

VISUAL STORYTELLING IN COMICS – Tue. Aug 21. Carl Potts of Marvel Comics fame will be giving a lecture in the Pi‘ilina Bldg. Presented by Maui Comics and Collectibles and Game Over Comics, this lecture is free and open to the public and will be followed by a Q/A. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Aug 21. Experience a yoga class in Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean Exhibit while surrounded by sharks, stingrays and tropical fish! Tune in to the world of pelagic marine, increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress. Yoga mat, towel and blocks/straps are welcome. Space is limited, reserve online. Cost is $22.09. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com; Aquari-om.eventbrite.com

TALK STORY WITH MIKE MORAN – Tue. Aug 21. Kihei Community Association President Mike Moran, has been working over the last 5 years with county government, law enforcement, other community associations, businesses and resident to promote growth, safety, infrastructure and quality of life issues. Moran will talk about the history of the KCA, share his vast knowledge of South Kihei as well as related issues. Facilitated by Daniel Kanahele, a South Maui resident following the talk will be a Q/A session. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 21. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Keiki Aerial Silks 5-week Series with Uplift Maui – Wed. Aug 15 – Wed. Sep 19. Aerial dance is the exciting physical art form as seen in Cirque du Soleil. Aerial Silks combines the beauty of dance with the adrenaline of flight. Your kids will learn how to move their body through space in ways never imagined possible. No experience needed- we will work with each child individually with where they are at skill-wise. Keiki Aerial Silks 5- week Series: (Ages 6-10): Location: Makena Crossfit Gym (300 Ohukai Rd. Suite B101- Kihei) Wednesdays at 2PM- 3 PM Starts Aug. 15th (5 week series- no class Sept 5th) $120 for 5-week Series Register online. Makena Crossfit, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3013; Makenacrossfit.com; upliftmaui.com

Teen Aerial Silks 5-week Series with Uplift Maui – Wed. Aug 15 – Wed. Sep 19. Aerial dance is the exciting physical art form as seen in Cirque du Soleil. Aerial Silks combines the beauty of dance with the adrenaline of flight. Your kids will learn how to move their body through space in ways never imagined possible. Teen Aerial Silks 5- week Series: (Ages 11-15): Location: Makena Crossfit Gym (300 Ohukai Rd. Suite B101- kihei) Wednesdays at 3-4pm Starts Aug. 15th (5 week series- no class Sept 5th) $120 for 5-week Series Register online. Makena Crossfit, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3013; Makenacrossfit.com; upliftmaui.com

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Aug 22. Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of “Tales of the Brothers Grimm” projected on a large screen. Following the reading, Papa will encourage children to read the original book. Small snacks are included. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

RUSHwahine MIX.MEET.MINGLE – Wed. Aug 22. Join RUSHwahine at The Point at Kapa Bar and Grill for an evening of Networking. Carved out with the entrepreneur woman in mind, RUSHwahine Social Event will get you discussing the throws of the daily hustle. From mommyhood, marriage, partnership to business practices and the like – dish on your favorite topic with other women who are on parallel journeys and give/take best practices that elevate each one of us. Tickets are; $39/Member and $59 Non-Member and includes drinks and pupus. Limited seating. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Aug 22. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 3-7pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Sarine Inna Dream 5-7pm; Fri, Forrest 5-7pm; Sat, Sarah Love and Lo Wolf 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com