MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 15th-21st, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Aug 15. Brooks Maguire breathes new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. Brooks’ musical versatility showcases his original Nashville releases with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit and stories that captivate the audience! Jimmy Dillon has backed up the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker (who he recorded a duet with). No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi Street, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Aug 15. For your booty shaking pleasure plus the fun will never end. Food and drink specials. No cover. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

‘90S NIGHT WITH DJ JORALIEN – Fri. Aug 16. A totally tubular ‘90s party! It’s so so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm.Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

THE LAST PONO PRIMITIVE – Fri. Aug 16. Makawao 3rd Friday is coming to a close and so will the afterparty. A hui hou with all your favorite local acts featuring Sarinne InnaDream, Lowolf, Its Fun to Try, Cultivate Beats, and DJ sets by Jon Mon. $10 cover. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

A NIGHT OF PUNK AND METAL – Fri. Aug 16. Maui punk rockers and metalheads are in for a treat with The Minorities, Mudcorpse, and Under City. So lace up your combat boots or Creepers, and get ready! All ages welcome. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

DJ LOUIE MOLE – Fri. Aug 16. Bringing those cool NYC beats to Maui, DJ Louie Mole mixes hip-hop, old school, dance, house tracks, and much more. No cover. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ MAUI HOUSE COLLECTIVE – Fri. Aug 16. This week features MHC DJs bringing Maui’s North Shore some beach-based, feel-good electronic music. Always funky, always live, always house! Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5-7pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Aug 16. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. $10/adults; $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: A HUI HOU – Fri. Aug 16. August will be celebrated as the grand finale party for M3F. After an eight-year run, it’s going out with a bang! The party will feature the Jimmy Dillion Band, Relic, Get Up and Dance, a fire show performance, Travastar Starlight Fire and Light Show, magician Brenton Keith, a lei making station with Makamae, plus keiki storytelling and a book exchange. There will also be several pop-up parties, sales, and gatherings inside of Makawao merchant stores. Plus, food trucks and booths, arts and crafts, and much more. 6pm. Historic Makawao Town, (Baldwin and Makawao Ave.); Mauifridays.com/makawao

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT! FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE VINYL – Fri. Aug 16. Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best Vinyl DJs on Maui! A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Aug 16. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry jazz-infused blues, Latin, rock, R&B, and a dash of swing, is Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Hear their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk, to cool and tasty samba. $5 cover. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

VIBE LIVE W/ NARA BOONE! – Fri. Aug 16. Enjoy craft cocktails and good vibes with vocal powerhouse Nara Boone. No cover. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

4TH ANNUAL KITE FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 17. Dating back to the 16th century, Japanese kite flying is a custom celebrated to pray for good health and a bright future. The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui invites the public to join them for their fourth annual Kite Festival. Bring your own kites of any size, traditional or modern. There’ll also be kite kits available for a $5 donation, and prizes awarded to the best fliers and best decorated. Free. 10am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Jcsmaui.org

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Aug 17. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring Megan Song. All donations in the tip jar go to support Women Helping Women Maui to help bring an end to domestic violence. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com; Kimosongs.com

MAUI BEAT SESSIONS #004 – Sat. Aug 17. Get down with Mana‘o Radio, as Maui Beats Sessions #4 kicks off with local multi-instrumentalist, producer, and musician extraordinaire, Vince Esquire. Vince will be sharing some of his secret production techniques, and wisdom gained from over 20 years of performing and working in the music industry. The event is free to attend, and donations are welcome to help support future events. 6pm. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Mauibeatsessions.com

MAUI CALLS – Sat. Aug 17. The MACC’s signature fundraising gala features a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Guests can mix and mingle as they sample delectable creations by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on hundreds of items. Then, wrap up the evening with live music as you dance away the night under the glowing roof of Yokouchi Pavilion. 21+. Individual tickets: $195-$500; tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000. Available online only at MC25.givesmart.com or via the MACC’s Development Department. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

REGRUVENATION – Sat. Aug 17. Here’s a night of live music celebrating the American funk band The Meters. Join Mark Johnstone, Matt Del Olmo, John Michael Jeliffe, and Brad Canton in a tribute to a group which has inspired all to FUNKIFY their lives. Intermission music provided by DJ Sweet Beets and special guests. 21+. $10 cover. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SASSY + CLASSY – Sat. Aug 17. Keep it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with Pash_Sean plus a special guest DJ. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Aug 18. Come out for a lively show with Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

RECORD COLLECTOR, MEET, SELL, & TRADE + ZINE SWAP – Sun. Aug 18. Give your collection some Summer cleaning, and gather all your vinyl records to meet other vinyl-loving individuals. Lighten, expand, or simply share a look at your collection. Play your favorite tunes on the turntable and share stories. Or, sit back and enjoy some of your favorite music, art, subculture, and lifestyle zines. Table space is first come first serve. 10am. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

JIMMY DILLON BAND DANCE PARTY – Sun. Aug 18. Award-winning San Francisco artist Jimmy Dillon rocks the house for a high energy dance party! Expect the unexpected as JD delivers an exciting mix of original material with some eclectic arrangements of classic dance tunes. Put on your dancing shoes, and rock out with Jimmy Dillon and his stellar band! $10 cover. 3-5pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

ADRIAN TREVINO AND THE FELLAS – Mon, Aug 12. Get your soul fix with Adrian Trevino and The Fellas, as they jam an outstanding blend of classic rock and blues. No cover. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Aug 21. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and TRVR preside over the turntables. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

DJ QUESTLOVE ON MAUI! – Wed. Aug 21 & Thu. Aug 22. Brendan M Smith presents: DJ QUESTLOVE live on Maui’s North Shore. Five percent of all presale tickets will be donated to #NancyStrong, a fund to help Nancy Meola’s fight against small cell lung cancer. $35 advance tickets available at Eventbrite.com. 21+. Doors: 8pm. Show: 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Aug 15 & Sat. Aug 17. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 17. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Aug 19. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 20. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S SLACK KEY SHOW- Wed. Aug 21. This week’s slack show will feature one of Hawai‘i’s most versatile musicians, slack key guitar virtuoso Jeff Patterson. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 15. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Aug 16. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 16. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. No cover. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA DINNER – Fri. Aug 16. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Aug 16. What would Chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wines from around the world with island culinary selections made by the chef. Live music and themed wines will definitely set the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Starting at 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Aug 17 & Sun. Aug 18. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Aug 17 & Sun. Aug 18. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE – Sun. Aug 18. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que like no other! Enjoy the afternoon with live music, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course. 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Aug 18. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Aug 18 & Wed. Aug 21. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ‘Aipono award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 20. All day, get tacos for $3 each. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 20. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 21. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 21. All day every Wednesday, you can stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 21. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug. 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep. 13-Nov 2. Opening Reception: Sep. 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ANNUAL YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Until Aug 23. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer arts programming. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that features the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by community visual arts education. Open daily 9am-4pm. Free admission. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

BETH COOPER – Until Mon. Sep 2. Painter and linoleum cut artist Beth Cooper’s new acrylic paintings and linoleum cut artwork will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. See her new series of paintings with fish, cats, dogs, and birds. 9am-5pm daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR MEET & TALK STORY W/ ABBIE RABINOWITZ – Fri. Aug 16. Abbie Rabinowitz is a master watercolorist and en plein air painter. She exhibited her work in galleries on both coasts, in Europe, and is featured in private collections. Painting in an expressive, painterly style using nature as her muse, her subjects include landscape, figurative studies, portraits, and painterly abstractions. Help in welcoming Abbie with complimentary coffee and pastries! 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LARKIN CHOLLAR AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Aug 16. Sculpture artist Larkin Chollar sculpted his first piece from stone at 10-years-old. His wall sculptures, which he calls “wall jewelry,” are available for those who appreciate beauty in art. Come meet Larkin and see a collection of his works and watch his techniques. 11am-5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-2021; Mauihands.com

MEET LEGENDARY WHIMSICAL ARTIST GUY BUFFET – Fri. Aug 16. In honor of the upcoming “National Dog Day,” Guy will be painting demonstrations of pets in the gallery during Lahaina Art Walk. Come meet him and see some of his newest original works created just for this show! Special show prices for commissions of your own pets will be offered as well! Fine art, drinks, and a lot of aloha will be served. For more information or to RSVP call or email [email protected] Free admission. 6:30pm. Lahaina Galleries, (736 Front St.); 808-874-8583; Lahainagalleries.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 17 & Sun. Aug 18. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

PAINTING FROM NATURE W/ ABBIE RABINOWITZ – Sat. Aug 17. Abbie will introduce various watercolor techniques, including washes, working wet on wet, dry brush, layering, and more. The class will explore ways to create space, shape, and the illusion of depth. Watercolor as a fluid medium allows one to reflect atmospheric elements as well as finer details seen in nature. Weather permitting, the class will paint en plein air, studying outdoors and directly from nature. All levels are welcome! Register online. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

INTUITIVE WATERCOLOR WITH ABBIE RABINOWITZ – Sun. Aug 18. Focus on experimentation and fun! Using watercolor and collage, students will develop their own vocabulary with paint as a form of self-expression. Each student will be encouraged to experiment with the unpredictable quality of this fluid medium. All levels are welcome! 10am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Aug 18. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 18. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Aug 19. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DROP-IN JEWELRY BASICS: BANGLES & RINGS – Mon. Aug 19. Roberta Ann Weisenburg and Julie Matheis will guide you through all the steps to create a wearable piece of jewelry – either bangles or stacking rings. No previous experience is required and you’ll walk away with a Maui-made keepsake – and new metalsmithing skills! Tools and metal you’ll need are provided. For the bangles class, you are welcome to bring your own shells or charms to personalize your jewelry even more. 12:30pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mondays until Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay: pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Aug 21. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am-5pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

SOS: DOG FOSTER HOMES NEEDED! The Maui Humane Society had yet another large influx of dogs from the community this past weekend, and kennel space is critically low right now. They need YOUR help to assist all in need! Come down and choose any dog with sign on their kennel. They’ll give you all the information and materials you need to provide a temporary home for dog in need! For more information, call 808-877-3680 ext. 3 or just stop in any day between 11-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veteran Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Ha‘iku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

2019 ‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS’ DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri 2-9:30pm, Sat 12-9:30pm, Sun 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Friday at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu 5:30am-12am, Fri 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat 7am-9pm, Sun 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri 9am-4pm). For more information, call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com/school

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENT: WHY, WHY, WAILUKU? CIVIC CENTER REDEVELOPMENT – Thu. Aug 15. Erin Wade is a planner with the County Dept. of Planning and oversees the Wailuku Civic Center Redevelopment project. Erin will report on the county’s planned redevelopment of the Wailuku Center/Downtown area. She will explain the need for the project, the process of planning and preparing for the new construction and its impact. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Aug 15. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT DEADLINE – Thu. Aug 15. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free pickleball tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center Pickleball Courts. Entry forms and waivers are online or at the Parks Department Recreation office in Lahaina. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected], or dropped off at the West District Recreation or Permit Office. TODAY IS THE DEADLINE TO TURN IN FORMS. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation; 808-270-4317; Mauicounty.gov/parks

CAMPAIGN PACKET ASSEMBLY – Thu. Aug 15. Maui United Way will be needing volunteers to help with the assembly of campaign packets that will be given to almost 300 businesses throughout Maui County to raise pledges for the 2019-2020 LIVE UNITED Campaign. Contact Angela via phone or email with any questions. J Walter Cameron Center, (Conf. Rm. 2, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-8787; [email protected]; Mauiunitedway.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Aug 15. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Come discover nightlife in Wailuku and enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and more. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Aug 15 & Tue. Aug 20. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome. No experience is necessary. Drop in or passcards accepted. Weekly Classes: Tue 12:30-1:30pm and Thu 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fridays until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

2019 MICHAEL H. LYONS II MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP PALAKA CELEBRATION FUNDRAISER AND GOLF BALL DROP – Fri. Aug 16. The Rotary Club of Kahului will have its 2019 Michael H. Lyons II Memorial Scholarship Palaka Celebration Fundraiser and Golf Ball Drop. It will begin with a social hour, then a helicopter golf ball drop, and be followed by the celebration. Net proceeds directly fund the Scholarship Program, providing college scholarships for exceptional and deserving Maui youths. To purchase tickets or to make a donation contact Gary Albitz at 808-281-9672 or visit the Rotary Club’s website. 4pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club; Kahuluirotary.com

FULL MOON GATHERING – Fri. Aug 16. Embrace your feminine essence by joining together in women’s community to tap into the powerful energy of the full moon. Dance with conscious guided movement to tune into the full spectrum of who you are as a woman. Start at the studio with dance, then move to an alchemy singing crystal bowl meditation, and then close with an intention walk in sacred silence together under the full moon at the ocean. Limited to 40 women. Call to pre-register. $30. 6pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-667-2111.

IT’S ALOHA FRIDAY… NO WORK ‘TIL MONDAY – Fri. Aug 16. Every Friday, all summer long, you can enjoy Food Court entertainment and a lucky prize drawing. Feeling lucky? Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Aug 16. This is a fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

CLEAR THE SHELTERS – Sat. Aug 17. Clear the Shelters is a national adoption event. During this one day only event, all adoptions fees are waved. Sponsored in loving memory by the Will Willet Trust Fund. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Aug 17. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. The public is welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. Aug 17. On a first come, first served basis, they will happily take air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to RESIDENTS ONLY (no commercial). 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 17. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service: 6pm. Dance 7pm. Rinzai Zen Mission, (20 Alawai Rd., Pa‘ia).

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Aug 17. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Aug 17. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Volunteer with Malama Honokowai and visit the beautiful and hidden Honokōwai Valley, an area closed to the public. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 17 & Sun. Aug 18. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI KIPAHULU NATIONAL PARK SERVICE TRIP – Sat. Aug 17-Mon. Aug 19. The Friends of Haleakala National Park will sponsor a three-day, two-night service project at the Kipahulu section of Haleakala National Park. Volunteers will be able to drive to within about 100 feet of the campsite. Preference will be given to those who can participate in all 3 days; however, there may be room for those who can only participate on Saturday and Sunday. The work will involve planting and weeding in various places and helping at the plant nursery. No backpacking is required! The group will have access to a shower, an outhouse and a kitchen. 8am. Haleakala National Park Kipahulu District, (Kipahulu, Makawao).

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Aug 17, Mon. Aug 19 & Wed. Aug 21. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures. Led by certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome, and donations are appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 18. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Aug 18. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 18. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NECTAR & THE SONGHA – Sun. Aug 18. This is a benefit for Double Choir. $10. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); Shareyourmana.org

SUNDAYS FUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 18. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is The Rhythm Sons. 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 18. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

YOGA & COFFEE – Sun. Aug 18. Experience the Kaiut method with Integrative Yoga Wellness. Class will also include a drink, and you can choose from a golden milk latte, fresh juice shot (celery, turmeric, or ginger), or a cappuccino. Book your hour yoga class and pre-order your drink. Space is limited, RSVP via email at [email protected] or via Eventbrite.com. $25. 7am. Belle Surf Cafe, (640 Front St., Lahaina).

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Aug 19. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music in the Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

WAILUKU TOWN IMPROVEMENTS COMMUNITY MEETING – Mon. Aug 19. The County of Maui Department of Management is hosting a community meeting on the Wailuku Town Improvements. During the meeting, the department will provide information on the latest construction schedule, updates on temporary parking locations and shuttle transportation, status on the re-examination of Phase 2 of the Civic Complex, planned construction mitigation and communication efforts, and ways the public can support Wailuku Town’s businesses. A separate project to replace deteriorating wastewater pipes on Market Street, between Wells and Main Streets will also be addressed. For more information, email or go online. 6-7:15pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); [email protected]; WailukuLIVE.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Aug 20. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BRAZILIAN DUO MAUI – Tue. Aug 20. Stop in for some Brazilian jazz, bossa nova, samba, blues, and traditional rhythms with Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro. It’s also Taco Tuesdays. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 20. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Aug 20. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Aug 21. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

MAUI CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Wed. Aug 21. Attend a three-hour training on Maui’s natural environment to inform tour guides, informal and formal educators, and the general public. These trainings focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species. Please sign up at Mauimauka.org/trainings to RSVP and get more information about the event. Free. 9am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center, (726 S Kihei Rd.)

SERVSAFE MANAGER FOOD SAFETY CLASS AND EXAM – Wed. Aug 21. Do you manage a restaurant? Looking to earn a promotion from wait staff to management? Don’t attend just ANY food safety manager class – register for one taught by pros FOR pros. ATC Food Safety provides training to prepare candidates to take the certification exam. The training is followed by a two-hour exam. The intensive all-day training covers the causes of food poisoning and ways to prevent it, time and temperature controls, cross-contamination, cleaning and sanitizing, and pest control. More information, requirements, and registration available online. $119+. 10am. ATC Food Safety; 877-227-5212; Atcfoodsafety.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Aug 21. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O‘o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45am-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ SARINE INNA DREAM & VALLIA AMBROSIA – Wed. Aug 21. Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Sarine Inna Dream and Vallia Ambrosia. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 888-582-8858. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, UA 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LAVA ROCK BAR & GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080; Lavarockhawaii.com. Sun, House Music 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, DJ Sweetbeets 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Dave Elberg 5-8pm; Sat, LoWolf & Mahina 5-8pm; Sun, Mark Zion 5-8pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

