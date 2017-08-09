MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 10th-16th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

AN EVENING WITH OTTMAR LIEBERT AND LUNA NEGRA – Thu. Aug 10. Multiple Grammy- nominated guitarist Ottmar Liebert will be performing with his band, Luna Negra. Liebert is a German guitarist, songwriter, and producer best known for his Spanish-influenced easy-listening music, where he blends sensual, melodic flamenco textures with influences from rock, jazz, and pop. $45 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RIO MAUI CAPOEIRA FUNDRAISER – Thu. Aug 10. Hit up West Maui and enjoy drink specials and live music with Randy Asio, Ma’a Island Music Band and Rithem of Knowledge. Mestre Kinha from Oahu and Capoeira Rio Maui will entertain with a Capoeira show followed by a live DJ to end the night. Proceed to benefit the Lahaina Capoeira Kids Project. $10. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Tempa and Naor Project – Fri. Aug 11. The Tempa and Naor Project is an authentic musical exploration grounded in the beauty, richness, and wisdom of the universal human experience. Through the creative vehicles of collaborative composition and live performance, Tempa and Naor blend layered musical structures with playfully infectious rhythms to form a seamless harmonic flow. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Luna Overdrive – Fri. Aug 11. Live music, fun, dance and party with Luna Overdrive, Joette Burke (keyboards, guitar, vocals), John Gerry (bass and vocals), Steve Somers (guitars, vocals), Brad Canton (drums) at Stopwatch. 21+. $5. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

EMMA FARDEN SHARPE HULA FESTIVAL – Fri. Aug 11 – Sun. Aug 13. The festival has gathered Maui’s illustrious and talented halau hula all in one place, celebrating hula and honoring Lahaina’s famed kumu hula Emma Farden Sharpe. Enjoy a weekend of hula, Hawaiian music, exhibits and workshops. Hear the stories of Aunty Emma and ‘Ohana Farden, and check out the award ceremony honoring kumu for their dedication to hula. 9:00am. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); facebook.com/EFSHF

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY SUMMER BLOCK PARTY – Fri. Aug 11. Enjoy a variety of entertainment from the Opening of Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival to Meheu featuring the Richard Hoopii Falsetto Champions. Enjoy Hawaiian music and Hula with the Maui Jam Band, Magician Tim Wenk, The Get Up and Dance Maui Troupe, face painting with Shelly and music with DJ Zinn. It’s also Art Night in Lahaina, so visit the local art galleries for a variety of special events. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Aug 11. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:30pm. Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, (551 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-661-0640; lahainahongwanji.com

ALL AGES SHOW WITH WAKE SELF – Fri. Aug 11. Bringing hip hop back to its roots, Best Day Ever and Kill Your ego Productions are hosting an all ages show with Wake Self. Joining him will be Goldwan Won, The Universe, Awaleimoi, GoGetEm and DJ Blast. Kids under 10 years are Free, $12 for over 12 years old. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com; wakeself.com

OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS – Fri. Aug 11. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 rocks the hottest Old School Party on Maui! The evening will feature music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

DJ DONALD GLAUDE LIVE ON MAUI – Sat. Aug 12. One of World’s most celebrated House Dj’s, Donald Glaude, will be on Maui with DJ Andrew Dana and special guests. Glaude is considered to be one the hardest working American Dj’s in the scene. If you have never seen him expect him to use his musical talents bringing experience in playing bass, percussion, and violin while moving that energy right to the turntables. 21+. $10 – $15. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LOCAL MC SHOWCASE FEATURING WAKE SELF – Sat. Aug 12. Bringing hip hop back to its roots, Best Day Ever and Kill Your ego Productions are hosting a “dap” battle. Contestants bring to the stage their most creative and tightest rhymes. They’ll step to their opponent, battling in and out for a grand prize. DJ Joralien will be providing the sonic canvas all night, and headliner Wake Self will take the stage for the final performance with a few very special guests. All who participate on stage will get free admission. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS – FRENCH IMPRESSIONS – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy an afternoon of French elegance as the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus presents Impressionist masters, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, along with late-Romantic Gabriel Faure, who influenced them both. The program includes Debussy’s Sarabande (orchestrated by Ravel), Ravel’s keiki-friendly Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose), and Faure’s Pelleas et Melisande suite, the rarely heard choral version of his famous Pavane, and his sublimely comforting Requiem. $20 – $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HAWAII CREATIVE CONTENT, MUSIC, FILM AND DIGITAL INDUSTRY PROS SOUGHT FOR MAJOR SXSW INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND FESTIVALS IN AUSTIN – Mon. Aug 14. The world’s largest and most prestigious Interactive, Music and Film Conference and Festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW), is holding a SXSW ‘Meet ‘n’ Greet event’ with the purpose of attracting Hawaiian creative talent to its 31st event to be held in Austin TX March 9-18, 2018. Attendees must RSVP as space is limited. Call 512-669-3321 or email [email protected] 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Aug 10. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL’ – Until – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 12. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 15. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Aug 15. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy’s Chuck Thompson also voted Best Comedian in our Best of Maui 2017. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Aug 16. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sat. Sep 9. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Executive Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight”. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Aug 10. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Aug 11. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HULIA FOOD AND FILM FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 12. This will be the 5th annual farm-to-table benefit celebration and food-focused film festival. The event will feature twelve chef stations, a cash bar of locally-produced cocktails, beer and wine, live music, a food-themed student film contest and an impressive array of silent auction items including hotel stays and gift certificates to Maui’s top restaurants. Guests will vote for their favorite short films made by students from Maui Huliau’s filmmaking, which shares the stories behind the locally sourced dishes made by event chefs. 21+. $110. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 12. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

HAWAIIAN SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers, featuring Amy Hanaialii Gilliom, Ron Kualaau and Tarvin Makia. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Aug 13. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Aug 14. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

CABARET DEL VINO – Mon. Aug 14. Life is a Cabaret in Maalaea! Enjoy a dinner show featuring cabaret classics from burlesque to Broadway in an intimate European setting. Prefixe menu, cocktails and cabaret show, $75. Call for information and/or reservations. 7:00pm. Cafe Del Vino, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 15. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

COOKING ON MAUI WITH CHEF LEE: SEAFOOD WITH STYLE – Wed. Aug 16. Fish is fast-cooking and healthy and Hawaii has some of the best fish in the world. The ocean-centric meal you’ll make during this cooking class will leave you with a newfound love for fish and shellfish. You will make a little bit of everything and learn seafood cooking techniques from Chef Lee Anderson that you can easily recreate in your home. Carl Anderson will prepare cocktails that pair perfectly with seafood. Reservations required. 21+. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 16. It’s WINE night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world! Start with a Wine Tasting selected from each week’s wines, $5 to sample 4 wines! The wine menu will feature wines starting at $4, and ranging to $25. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Stop by and view these incredible art creations. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

IMAGES OF LAND AND SEA 2017 – Until- Thu. Aug 17. The late Vern Tremewen was an outstanding watercolor artist and widely collected. He resided in Lahaina and exhibited at Village Galleries in the 1970ʻs. Lorraine Abernathy will be showing new work, featuring the Shower Trees of Maui, along with a series of florals from the island. Ian Tremewen will be featuring images of Land and Sea. Ian and Lorraine will be doing painting demonstrations on Friday Nights during the exhibition. There will be a reception tonight from 6-9pm. 9:00am. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

YOUTH ART EXHIBIT – Until – Thu. Aug 24. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer art programs. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that celebrates the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by youth visual arts education in our community. Let’s celebrate the end of summer and honor the hard work of our talented young artists while enjoying a family friendly, hands-on art project. Free. 8:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton, is well known for the exhibitions Archipelago, and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates—underwater animals without backbones. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. With a deep passion and investment in time and research she reveals astonishing creatures we may never get to see. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREADS ART SHOW: NOW TAKING SUBMISSIONS – Thu. Aug 10. The event will feature artists that work with textiles from dyeing to embroidery, to printmaking and more. The Opening Reception will take place on Saturday, August 26th. 4:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 203-536-8586; Treehouseartstudios.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Until – Mon. Aug 28. As a fine art colorist, Kathleen discovered that with undiluted, dry pigment soft pastello, she could create saturated hues that brought emotional expressions to expansive skies and infinite landscapes. She will be in the gallery every Monday in August working on a new encaustic piece. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 10. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Aug 10. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

ART AND FRESH SQUEEZED COCKTAILS – Fri. Aug 11. Enjoy an evening of art featuring local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle, who uses recycled plastics and other materials to create her pieces, creating awareness about the environment. Fifty percent of each piece sold will go towards local cleanups and community awareness. One of her pieces will 100 percent benefit the Lahaina Arts Association’s Youth Outreach Program. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, and enjoy the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring music by DJ SWEETS. 5:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Aug 11. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Mon. Aug 14. Christine’s stories are shown through her paintings. Come and meet this talented artist and watch her painting techniques. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Aug 15. Join Island Art Party in the Tasting Room and create your own painting, all with happy hour pricing. $59. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, CHRISTINE HALTON – Wed. Aug 16. See the simplicity of Japanese art in Christine’s pieces, inviting warmth and texture through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Wed. Aug 16. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MAUI CALLS 2017 – Fri. Aug 18. Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s signature fundraiser gala begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle, and taste delectable pupus created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors. Dance the night away to live music. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on hundreds of items, from fabulous Hawaii staycations to “uniquely Maui” items, such as special house parties and “uniquely MACC” items, like autographed music instruments and more! Wrap up the evening with music and dancing under the glowing roof of the MACC’s Yokouchi Pavilion. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PANIAKA RESTORATION GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sun. Aug 20. This exclusive Pacific Whale Foundation event includes breakfast and a post-tournament luncheon with live music by George Kahumoku Jr., and presentations on Paniaka. The scramble tournament is limited to 72 total participants. You can register as a team of 4 or as an individual to be assigned a team. Participants have the chance to win amazing prizes including two nights at the Grand Wailea and a private sunset sail for 16 from Pacific Whale Foundation. All proceeds benefit the restoration of Paniaka wetland at Makena State Park. Register at Pacificwhale.org/prgt. $350. 7:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); ; Makenamoments.com

QUESTLOVE-A FOUR DAY DJ RESIDENCY – Thu. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 27. QuestLove is a world famous multi-instrumentalist, music producer, DJ, journalist and audiophile. So prepare yourself for a musical journey of grooves, breaks, rarities and sounds from around the world. 21+. $25 – $95. 8:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME – Fri. Aug 25 – Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Aug 26. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual Benefit Dinner and Auction, “Pathways To Our Future” in celebration of their 35th Anniversary and the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests will enjoy a festive evening of food, fun and camaraderie. Bid on a myriad of items during the Apples for Education Auctions; compete in teams during the “Family Feud, the STEM Edition” and mingle with distinguished educators. For reservations and information, visit Medb.org or call 808-875-2300. $200. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

LOVE THAT BURNS: A CHRONICLE OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Sat. Aug 26. Celebrating Fleetwood’s on Front Street’s 5th Anniversary and the early-release of Mick’s new book ‘Love That Burns.’ Enjoy an unforgettable concert featuring Rick Vito, Gretchen Rhodes, Mark Johnstone and more! Tickets and more information available online. 5:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Aug 30. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: MULTI COURSE TASTING MENU – Fri. Sep 1 – Sat. Sep 2. Feast on a multi-course menu culminated from eight of the country’s most highly-acclaimed Chefs. Each individual course will reflect the expertise of one specific Chef. As a team, all of the Chefs will prepare and plate courses table-side in the lanai kitchen. Friday and Saturday will feature different menus, to provide a unique experience for both evenings. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book via Mauichefsinvitational.com or call 808-270-0303. $250. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: CHEFS BARBECUE – Sun. Sep 3. Guests will graze on dishes created through the collaborative efforts of Chefs, while enjoying sun and live music. Visiting Chefs will work in teams with local Hawaiian Chefs to create unique dishes, enticing your senses with original flavors. Entrance fee is $75 for guests 11 and older. Children 10 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book via Mauichefsinvitational.com or call 808-270-0303. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

KU MAI KA HULA – Fri. Sep 8 – Sat. Sep 9. Featuring award-winning halau from Hawaii and the mainland competing in solo and group performances. Solo competition is on Friday at 6pm and group competition is on Saturday at 1pm. Male and female dancers perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaii products from an array of crafters and artisans. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $25. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE GREAT CATSBY FUR BALL 2017 – Sat. Sep 9. The Maui Humane Society and YourVet Maui, present “The Great Catsby: A Night of Purr-hibition.” Transporting guests back to the magical era of the Roaring 20s, the evening will include a premier buffet dinner, no-host bar, live music and dancing, silent auctions, live auctions and more. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s many life-saving efforts. $175. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH

SEEKING CRAFTERS AND VENDORS – Until – Sat. Sep 23. St. John’s is seeking crafters and vendors to participate in the Annual Kula Festival on September 23rd. Local families look forward to this upcountry tradition and now’s the time to participate. Download an application online. 9:00am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

COUNTY APPRECIATION MONTH – Until – Mon. Sep 4. Employees of the County of Maui can golf at the Kahili Golf Course during the month of August for County Appreciation Month for $39 per person. Not a golfer? the Kahili Restaurant is offering 10 percent off your bill for lunch, Monday through Saturday. A valid County of Maui identification card is required. 7:00am. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

CALL FOR ENTRIES: RICHARD HO’OPI’I LEO KI’EKI’E FALSETTO CONTEST – Until – Fri. Sep 1. The 2017 Festivals of Aloha committee is seeking contestants for the 16th annual Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest. The contest will be held on September 16th at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. If you are 18 years of age and have not released a recording for sale, you are able to apply (deadline is September 1st). Go online to download the application. 8:00am. Festivals of Aloha, (); 808-280-8098; FestivalsOfAloha.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Until- Thu. Aug 31. Join Blue Zones Project every Thursday in August. Learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui playing America’s favorite game. Win awesome prizes courtesy of Maui Mall merchants. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

RELAY FOR LIFE KAMAAINA DONATION -Until – Sat. Aug 19. Visit Cool Cat Cafe or Captain Jack’s Island Grill in Lahaina and support their fundraiser to help find a cure for cancer. Donate your 20 percent kamaaina discount and they will match your donation dollar for dollar. Donations are being accepted now until August 19th. Online donations will be accepted until August 31st. All proceed go directly to the American Cancer Society. 10:30am. American Cancer Society, (Relay for Life, ); Relayforlifewestmaui.org

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Thu. Aug 10 – Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair, which will take place Oct. 5-8. Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20th. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

KALAMA HEIGHT CERTIFICATE PRESENTATION AND RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY – Thu. Aug 10. The Chamber of Commerce congratulates Kalama Heights with a certificate presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony by Maui Chamber of Commerce President, Pamela Tumpap. Registration is required. 3:00pm. Kalama Heights, (101 Kanani Rd, Kihei); 808-879-1500; Mauichamber.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Aug 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12TH

EV Showcase – Sat. Aug 12. Maui residents who are curious about Electric Vehicles (EV) or hybrids will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about them. Speak to experts, get advice on financing, tips on what someone should know before purchasing or leasing an EV or hybrid and Maui Electric Company’s EVWatt Plan to compare an EV or hybrid to a conventional vehicle. There will be refreshments, prize drawings, giveaways and EVohana by JUMPSmartMaui will also be launched. 808-875-2300; Jumpsmartmaui.com. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KITE FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 12. Bring the family and let’s go fly a kite. The second annual Kite Festival hosted by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will be at Field #8. Attendees may bring their own kites – big or small, traditional or modern, and see them in action. Decorate kite kits will be available for a $5 donation, where you can decorate your own kite and prizes will be given to the best decorated kite. Free. 10:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); .

PAMAN LECTURE ON AHUPUAA – Sat. Aug 12. Joylynn Paman, executive director of Ko’ie’ie Fishpond, will be “Taking a Look at Our Ahupuaa System” at the nursery site. She will discuss the Pu’u O Kali dryland-forest exclosure, a traditional Hawaiian land division stretching from the Haleakala uplands to the Kihei shoreline. 11:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 12. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘THE ROOTS OF ULU’ – Sat. Aug 12. “The Roots of Ulu” is a documentary film that follows the journey of breadfruit in Hawaii, starting with the Polynesian voyaging canoes that brought the plant from Tahiti. The story continues to the present-day efforts of native practitioners, medical specialists, and agricultural experts who share a vision of the ‘ulu tree playing an important role in cultural preservation, health restoration, and food sustainability. Following the screening will be a discussion with several local ‘ulu experts. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Sat. Aug 12. This is a special night for Grandparents raising grandchildren. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. This is a FREE community event every second Saturday, but you must register by calling 808-269-7396 or emailing [email protected] 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Aug 12. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Aug 13. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 14TH

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Aug 14. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAII CREATIVE CONTENT, MUSIC, FILM AND DIGITAL INDUSTRY PROS SOUGHT FOR MAJOR SXSW INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND FESTIVALS IN AUSTIN – Mon. Aug 14. The world’s largest and most prestigious Interactive, Music and Film Conference and Festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW), is holding a “SXSW Meet ‘n’ Greet event” with the purpose of attracting Hawaiian creative talent to its 31st event to be held in Austin TX March 9-18, 2018. Attendees must RSVP as space is limited. Call 512-669-3321 or email [email protected] 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Aug 14. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board’, that’s right ladies and gentlemen it’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab, so head to the west. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15TH

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 15. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Aug 15. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

NATIONAL RELAXATION DAY – Tue. Aug 15. At the resorts Kamaha’o, a Marilyn Monroe Spa, enjoy 25 percent off all spa services at Maui’s only oceanfront spa. At the Private Oceanside and Poolside Cabanas, guests can sit back, relax and celebrate the day in their own private cabana for $10 off. 8:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16TH

SUMMER NEED FOR BLOOD PROMOTION – Wed. Aug 16 – Fri. Aug 25. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, and grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts and Hotels, including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Donate at the Cameron Center Auditorium on 8/21 8am-3pm, 8/22 7am-1:30pm, 8/23 7:45am-3pm, 8/24 8:30am-5pm and 8/25 7:30am-1:45pm. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BBH.org

STARTING OR GROWING A VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS – Wed. Aug 16. “Boots to Business Re-Boot” is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In collaboration with the Department of Defense, it’s for veterans interested in learning more about the opportunities and challenges of business ownership. The curriculum will provide valuable assistance to veterans exploring business ownership (or, other self-employment opportunities) by leading them through the key steps for evaluating the feasibility of their business concepts. 9:00am. Maui Research and Technology Center, (590 Lipoa Pkwy., Rm 119, Kihei); .

SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING – Wed. Aug 16. The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will hold a public meeting of the Sanctuary Advisory Council. The meeting is open to the public and the public will be invited to present statements during the public comment period at 2:45pm. The sanctuary works to protect Humpback Whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship. Free. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Aug 16. Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) is a writer, English literature scholar and long-time reader of classic books. Come enjoy dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book, ‘Green Mansions’ by W. H. Hudson. A brief discussion and Q&A session will follow. Free. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s – Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Ka‘anapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Fri, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamond’s Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Center); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway Center); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Three’s Bar and Grill – Sat, Louise Lambert Jazz 7-10pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Cafe Del Vino – Fri, Ronnie Aina 5:30-8:30pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com