MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 1-7th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT! FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE VINYL – Fri. Aug 2. Going retro… That’s right! Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best vinyl DJs on Maui! The night will be a little retro, and strictly vinyl with all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

HIPHOP FOR THE AINA: A BENEFIT FOR MAUNA KEA – Fri. Aug 2. Freedom fighters protecting sacred grounds are getting together to raise funds and awareness to the cause of keeping TMT off the Mauna. Come get down with The Grouch, Mr Kapu, Pure Powers, Lamai, Rabbitt-Kanoa, 7s3v3n, Jahsun & Ra Sol, DJ Tom the Ronin, Maui UBF Crew DJs, Monks, Trvr, and Turtle – all hosted by Beau Sun of Amphibious Tounges. $20 at door, donate more if you feel compelled. All proceeds going directly to Hawaii Unity and Liberation Institute (HULI). Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

FRIDAY DJ SET – Fri. Aug 2. This week features DJ Sweet Beets spinning chill background music. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui liquor law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE – Sat. Aug 3. DJ Kurt hosts the Aloha Maui Pride night! No cover. 21+. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

DJ TRENT CANTRELLE – Sat. Aug 3. Check out LA/LV DJ and producer Trent Cantrelle live at the Monkey! The night will also feature Maui House Collective DJs: Markiss Knobs, Benjamin Jay, and Scotty D. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Aug 3. They’ll be keeping it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with #Poundtown plus a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Aug 4. Come out for a lively show with Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Aug 4. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAMMA MIA – Until Sun. Aug 4. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship. It’s an unforgettable show! $20-$40. Showtimes: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday; Sunday matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Aug 1 & Sat. Aug 3. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

TORTILLA CURTAIN – Thu. Aug 1-Sun. Aug 4. Adapted from T.C. Boyle’s bestselling novel, this is a visceral, thought-provoking drama about peoples’ preconceived notions of those not like oneself. It is a portrait, sometimes dark, sometimes comical, about achieving socio-economic upward mobility and the American Dream. It explores the universal yearning to connect with and belong to a community. $30/GA, $20/students with ID. Showtimes: Thu, Fri, Sat at 7:30pm; Sat, Sun at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ADAPTATIONS DANCE THEATER PRESENTS ‘BRING IT HOME’ DANCE CONCERT – Fri. Aug 2-Sun. Aug 4. Maui’s professional contemporary dance company Adaptations Dance Theater (ADT), presents its summer dance concert Bring it Home. They’ll be bringing back Maui-raised artists who are pursuing dance careers elsewhere to collaborate with the growing number of dancers currently living on Maui. ADT encourages an exchange of contemporary dance between Maui, the US mainland, and beyond. $15. 7:30pm. Seabury Hall’s ‘A’ali’ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao).

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 3. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE NIGHT – Mon. Aug 5. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 6. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH LED KAAPANA – Wed. Aug 7. This week’s slack show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master slack key guitarist, Led Kaapana. Enjoy a mastery of stringed instruments, his extraordinary baritone and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voice, and his easy-going style that always charms and captivates his audience. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 1. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

SWISS INDEPENDENCE DAY PARTY – Thu. Aug 1. Celebrate Switzerland’s freedom with live music by Dorfmusikanten, Swiss trivia games, a jodel contest, and traditional Swiss cuisine (raclette, bratwurst, aargauer ruebli suppe, and more) in an all-you-can-eat buffet. $42 all-you-can-eat buffet, $25.50 bratwurst platter only, $7 chocolate mousse, and $8 for fruit tarts. $5 cover. Call for reservations. 6pm. Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Ho‘ohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Aug 2. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 2. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way! Cask ale and firkin keg tapping is poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. The keg is let loose right at 4:30, so don’t miss the reveal! Live music will keep the party going from 7pm-10pm. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 2. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Aug 2. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Aug 3 & Sun. Aug 4. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

HULIAU FOOD & FILM FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 3. The Huliau Food & Film Festival is a farm-to-table celebration of local agriculture featuring local chefs and student-produced films. The event features chef-run farm-to-table stations and a cash bar of 100 percent locally-produced cocktails, beer, and wine. Guests can enjoy live music by Arlie Asiu Music, a silent auction, and student films. Event admission is $95, or $115 at the door, and includes access to all chef stations and two complimentary drinks from the bar. $95. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd).

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Aug 3 & Sun. Aug 4. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE – Sun. Aug 4. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer. 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Aug 4. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Aug 4 & Wed. Aug 7. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 6. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 7. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 7. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Kaleo Phillips will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – Thu. Aug 1. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). We invite Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep 13-Nov 2. Opening Reception: Sep 13, 5-8pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, paintings, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA POSTER CONTEST DISPLAY AND RECEPTION – Until Aug 5. Artists’ entries for the 30th annual Lahaina Poster Contest will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. The public is invited to stop by and view works during this time. Additionally, a meet-the-artists reception will be on Jul. 12 from 6-8pm when the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ANNUAL YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Fri. Aug 2- Fr. Aug 23. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer arts programming. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that features the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by community visual arts education. Opening Reception: Fri. Aug 2, 4-6pm. Open Daily 9am-4pm with free entry through August 23rd. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

RENCONTRE CELIBATAIRE – Fri. Aug 2 & Mon. Aug 5. Rencontre Celibataire provides specialized academic study that pairs French art historical theory and criticism with the study of the fine and applied arts. This unique pairing will expose you to modern French classics and overall history of France. These art history programs are designed around the study of French art, the artist, and their techniques, building a well-rounded education of the art historical narrative through the material presented in art history. Free. 10pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART – Fri. Aug 2. It’s the first of a year-long series of public art installations and experiences in Wailuku Town. Being revealed during Wailuku 1st Friday, the installation will feature the work of fine art and new media artist Andy Behrle of Kihei. Andy will present a reimagined vision of a prominent stained glass window from St. Anthony’s Church before it was lost to fire in 1977. This is a one-night-only event, and you do not want to miss it. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St., Wailuku); Smalltownbig.org

KEANI HAWAII POP-UP SHOP – Sat. Aug 3. Showcasing locally crafted jewelry in the lobby. 1pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); Keanijewelry.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 3 & Sun. Aug 4. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Aug 4. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 4. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mondays until Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTSKAHOOLAWE, SACRED ISLAND, SACRED TRUST: AN UPDATE ON THE PLANNED EDUCATION CENTER – Thu. Aug 1. Mike Naho‘opi‘i is the executive director of the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission. He’ll share the history of this lesser-known Hawaiian Island, its cultural significance, and traditional uses of the land prior to the Navy’s bombing campaign. He’ll discuss the ordinance removal, restoration, education, and sustainable living on the island. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BEING WITH DYING – Thu. Aug 1. This monthly gathering is open to all: the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Aug 1. Maguire breathes new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. He’ll be joined by Jimmy Dillon who has backed up the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com; Jimmydillon.com; Mulligansontheblue.com

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. and Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Aug 1. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. and Tue. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei, at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – Ongoing. The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Haiku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Aug 1. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Aug 1 & Fri. Aug 2. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Aug 2 & Sat. Aug 3. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service 6:45pm. Dance 8pm. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St.).

OLA KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH: SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Aug 2. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Aug 2. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd, Wailuku); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

BACK TO SCHOOL, TIME TO GROW – Sat. Aug 3. As summer comes to an end, and the keiki anticipate another school year of growing and learning, Maui Mall presents “Back to School, Time to Grow.” This free, family-friendly event will include a succulent planting workshop with 3rd Day Nursery, a nature-themed photo booth fun, and merchant specials. We ask that all succulent planting workshop guests bring their own recycled container that is no larger than a 12 ounce soda can. Bring your own container and leave with a succulent masterpiece. Plants are available on a first come, first serve basis. Limit one per person. Free. 11am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului).

GET INTO YOUR SANCTUARY WEEKEND: MOVIE NIGHT – Sat. Aug 3. Watch Humpback Whales, a film produced by MacGillivray Freeman. It’s an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals. Set in the spectacular waters of Alaska, Hawai‘i and Tonga, this ocean adventure offers audiences an up-close look at how these whales communicate, sing, feed, play and take care of their young. Free. 6:30pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Mauisanctuary.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 3 & Sun. Aug 4. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat., Mon. & Wed. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Aug 3. Nā Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lāhaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources, carefully tended by kūpuna (elders), sustained Lāhaina families for generations. Like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. Here’s an opportunity to volunteer and help with a Maui reef recovery project. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Aug 3. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Aug 3. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Volunteer with Malama Honokōwai and visit the beautiful and hidden Honokōwai Valley, an area closed to the public. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu’ukoli’i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

8TH ANNUAL KRAIG VICKERS HONOR RUN – Sun. Aug 4. The 8th Annual Kraig Vickers Honor Run is held in honor and memory of Maui’s own Kraig M.K. Vickers. He was a senior chief explosive ordnance disposal technician attached to the US Navy’s Special Warfare Development Group. He was killed in action on Aug 6, 2011 along with 21 other military members from his team and nine military support personnel in Afghanistan during combat operations. The run will be held at Keopuolani Park in Kahului. This event includes a 5K run and a 3K run/walk to accommodate participants of all ages. $20. 7:30am. Keopuolani Park, (Keopuolani Parkway, Kahului).

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 4. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Aug 4. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GET INTO YOUR SANCTUARY WEEKEND: HUMPBACK WHALE DAY – Sun. Aug 4. Join “Humpback Whale Day” at the Maui Visitor Center. Meet, and talk with a whale researcher and visit Kamakai, the life size inflatable humpback whale (you can even go inside him). Virtual reality tours of the ocean floor will be available in the visitor center. Try fish printing, and kids can help paint an underwater mural. Free. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Mauisanctuary.org

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Aug 4. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, families welcome! Suggested donations of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Reservations are helpful, but they are not required. Call or email the Makawao History Museum at 572-2482 and [email protected] $5. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave); 808-572-2482.

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 4. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAYS FUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 4. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is The Rhythm Sons. 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 4. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Aug 5. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Aug 5. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. South Maui, (various South Maui locations); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

2019 CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INSTALLATION LUNCHEON – Tue. Aug 6. Get to know the Maui Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at the 2019-2020 Maui Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Installation Luncheon. Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Mayor Victorino will be speaking, as well a speaking panel on the economy, with a discussion on understanding a living wage versus a minimum wage. Open to the public. Register online or call 808-244-0081. $84. 11am. The Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, (4100 Wailea Alanui Drive); Mauichamber.com

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Aug 6. Yoga is an ancient practice renowned for its benefits to physical and mental health. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace during a unique yoga class at Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean exhibit – complete with sharks, stingrays, and huge ulua! Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. $20. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Aug 6. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 6. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Aug 6. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – Tue. Aug 6. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, and endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. Free. 8am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula); 808-572-1584; Fhnp.org

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Aug 6. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Aug 7. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

FREE TALK: SEVERE WEATHER IN A WARMING WORLD- Wed. Aug 7. A free presentation will be offered by Dr. Steven Businger as part of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s monthly meeting. This presentation is open to the public. Seating is limited, so advanced reservations online are recommended. Free. 5:30pm-7pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (300 Ma’alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Bit.ly/hurricanetalk

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Aug 7. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45am-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Aug 7. Celebrate women’s empowerment with Melissa Hagerty sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit. The ceremony is intended for the local wahine on Maui to share their talents with the world. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Aug 7. Four to 12 women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required, but you must be at least 18 years old. It’s free. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; Womanwithinhawaii.org

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS W/ GENE ARGEL, JOHN ZANGRANDO, AND DOUG WHITE – Wed. Aug 7. Multi-talented trio Gene Argel, John Zangrando, and Doug White come together for the free live performance in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. 5:30-7:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon Acoustic Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Sat, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Sat, Drew Martin Toth 5-8pm; Sun, Uiam 5-8pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events