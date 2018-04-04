MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 5-11th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Mar 29 – Thu. May 3. Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents Wilson Kanaka‘ole, Brian Haia and Haime Meyer. Kanaka‘ole is a veteran musician, recording artist and has been performing for 30 years. Haia is a popular Maui guitarist and member of the local band, An Den. Together they are accompanied by bass player, Meyer. Limited seating is provided. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Apr 6. Enjoy raucous street festivities with live entertainment by the Natalie Nicole Band, Nevah Too Late and the Get Up and Dance Troupe. Highlights include the Art of Trash Opening ceremony with a “Drumline” and “Trashion Show” parade, artist Maxwell Ross’ opening reception and the “Take a Closer Look” art show by Sean Baba. There’ll also be a “Bucks For Ducks” a Rubber Ducky benefit, a “Fiery Flow” yoga class, food booths and trucks, crafts and more. Free. 5:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BROTHER NOLAND – HIS SONGS, HIS STORIES & STYLE – Fri. Apr 6. Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Popular for his unique interpretations of songs, Noland remains respectful of traditional Hawaiian music and culture. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RON ARTIS II AND THE TRUTH ALBUM RELEASE PARTY – Fri. Apr 6. Head to the North Shore as Ron Artis II and the Truth return for their ‘Soul Street’ Album Release Party. 21+. $20 pre-sale tickets available at RonArtisiiMaui.Eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PUNDY YOKOUCHI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Apr 7. The day will be full of good fun, prizes, refreshments, a luncheon at Cafe O‘Lei and a chance to win $10,000 or a new car. $150 per person or $300 for a two-person team; $550 hole sponsorship. Registration 6am. 7am-2pm. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-243-4225; Kalimaomaui.org

IAN WALSH’S MENEHUNE MAYHEM AFTER PARTY – Sat. Apr 7. After the surf contest at Ho’okipa, head to Charley’s for music and dancing with DJ Big Mike. Proceeds will be donated to Ian Walsh’s Menehune Mayhem project. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE FUNDRAISER – Sun. Apr 8. Join the fun with a great musical lineup with Flat Jackson, Kevin Miso and Karrie O’Neill. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Manaoradio.com

JACKSON BROWNE – Sun. Apr 8. Accompanying Browne will be longtime band mates like Bob Glaub, Mauricio Lewak, Val McCallum, Althea Mills, Chavonne Stewart, Jeff Young and Greg Leisz. $45-125, half-off for kids under 12. $250 Guacamole Fund benefit tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Game and Deep House Sundays with The Maui House Collective – Sun. Apr 8. Join the Maui House Collective every Sunday! Play games while listening to Maui’s best collection of of house music DJs. 21+. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Apr 5. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 7. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHAMBER MUSIC TRIO – Sat. Apr 7. Hear accomplished soloists and chamber musicians like Damira Feldman (piano), Rona Landrigan (violin) and Jeff Alfriend (clarinet). They’ll be joining forces to offer an exciting new piano-violin-clarinet trio that will showcase their impeccable playing and captivating performance style. The program features the most celebrated chamber music works by Shostakovich, Menotti, Milhaud and Aguila. Suggested donation $20. Post-concert reception to follow. 808-244-9177. 7:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku).

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 11. See George Kahumoku Jr. performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music along with his slack key ohana. Hear Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha in the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 5. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

SPRING CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Apr 5 – Sun. Apr 8. Welcome back the Veuve Clicquot pop-up bar and lounge and enjoy a variety of Champagnes perfectly paired with seasonal bites. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Apr 5. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 6. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana offers cask ale and firkin keg tapping. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, enjoy draft beer at its best. Live music to follow. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Apr 6. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 7. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

BEER AND OYSTER NIGHT BENEFIT – Sat. Apr 7. It’s National Beer Day and special guest Shuckin Haoles Oyster Company will be joining the Kohola crew as they release their new beer on tap. There will also be raffles. A portion the of proceeds will go towards Make A Wish Foundation. 21+. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Apr 7. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 8. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Apr 8. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian falsetto singer, Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 8. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 10. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 11. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 11. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘GIFTS FROM THE SEA’ ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment, fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SOLO ARTIST EXHIBITION–CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA -Until – Fri. Apr 13. Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Cudra Clover will present elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The 442nd Regimental Combat Team was composed of two distinct units: the 442nd RCT and the 100th Infantry Battalion. These two units were formed independently at different times but their history is intertwined. The exhibit will include memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ART MAUI EXHIBITION 2018 – Mon. Apr 2 – Sat. Apr 28. The Art Maui Board Presents the 40th annual Art Maui exhibition in the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking and more. This year’s juror is Isabella Ellaheh Hughes, co-founder of the Honolulu Biennial. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Artmaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Apr 5. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 6. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 6. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART OF TRASH 2018: OPENING NIGHT AND TRASHION SHOW – Fri. Apr 6. The annual exhibit will feature everyday discarded recyclable items that have been given new life as artwork. Presented by Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha, the Art of Trash focuses on how we can reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. The gallery exhibition will run from April 7-28, Mon-Sat from 10am-5pm. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ ART EXHIBIT – Sat. Apr 7 – Mon. Apr 30. This unusual art show combines artists Ellen Levinsky’s and Amy Madrin Justen’s latest works. Ellen uses iridescent bird feathers to create colorful images of turtles, butterflies and hula dancers. Amy’s series of ink paintings combines the silhouette of the birds that Ellen derives her feathers from and the whimsical images she creates out of them. The reception with the artists will take place on Saturday, April 7 from 11am-4pm. The exhibit will be on display until Monday, April 30. 11:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 8. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving, tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui ‘Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 8. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from more than 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

VIEUX FARKA TOURE – Thu. Apr 12. Singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure is often referred to as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.” Son of Grammy-winning Malian musician Ali Farka Toure, Vieux took up percussion and then guitar. His album Mon Pays (“My Country”) refers to his native Mali and serves as a reminder of its beauty and sculpture. $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREE MAUI DIVAS: AMY HANAIALI‘I, NAPUA GREIG & RAIATEA HELM – Fri. Apr 13. Napua Greig, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaiali‘i take the stage for a great evening of song and music. $12-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY GOLF BENEFIT – Sat. Apr 14. The Maui Humane Society will host a golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Maui, there will be four-hole in one and five-closest to the pin contests with a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Fat Daddy’s and Three’s Bar and Grill will provide breakfast to all golfers. Following the tournament will be an awards lunch at Manoli’s Pizza Company. All proceeds benefit Maui’s homeless animals. Register online or call with ext. 218. $175 pp or $450 three-person team. 7am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TOM ROSENQUIST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Apr 14. Join in the ninth annual Tom Rosenquist Memorial Golf Tournament. The event honors the dedication and determination of one of the school’s key founders. Help raise funds to support Maui Preparatory Academy’s Financial Aid Program. 7:30am. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

SOUL KITCHEN LIVE RECORDING – Sat. Apr 14. Join Soul Kitchen for a live album recording. It’s also Tempa’s birthday. $10 in advance or $15 at-the-door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Soulkitchenmaui.com

TEDxYouth – Sun. Apr 15. The annual TEDxYouth event brings together inspiring middle school and high school student speakers from Maui’s community to share their revolutionary ideas. Theme this year “Wayfinders” now in its 5th year, will include speakers presenting their interpretation of the stars, with topics ranging from the Media’s impact on Youth to Oxybenzone and the health of our reefs. TEDxYouthSeaburyHall.com. 9:00am. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

BILL MCKIBBEN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Wed. Apr 18. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with Bill McKibben. He’s an environmentalist, educator and author of The End of Nature. Following the presentation will be a courtyard reception with an intimate Q&A, book signing, dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. $25 and $10 for students. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PRIMUS – Fri. Apr 20. BAMP Project presents one of the most innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-­garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with surreal, fever-­dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits. Hear tunes like “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The event marks the return of the definitive Primus line-­up–singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. $35-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacles they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Sat. Apr 28. Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will perform in this perennially popular Lei Day event, and will be joined by musicians and dancers from his award-winning Halau Na Kamalei. Enjoy the smooth showmanship, talent and graciousness of Cazimero, along with contemporary Hawaiian music and hula. There will be pre-show festivities in the Yokouchi Pavilion that include music, hula, island crafters, displays of local arts and crafts and fragrant lei on hand for purchase. $12-55, half-off for kids 12 and under. Pre-show: 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Fri. May 11. The 2018 Maui Classical Music Festival will include four concerts around the island and will feature guitarist Colin David; pianist Rohan De Silva, Jeewon Park and Katherine Collier; cellist Edward Arron; violinist Benny Kim and Scott St. John; and violist Sharon Wei, Yizhak Schotten and Katherine Collier. Schedule: Friday, May 4. “Basically Beethoven” 7pm Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.). Monday, May 7. “Tangos and Romance” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd., Kihei). Wednesday, May 9. “Hana Community Concert” 6pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana). Friday, May 11. “Festival Finale” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church. 808-878-2312; Mauiclassicalmusicfestival.org. 7:00pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana); 808-248-8040.

NA HOLO WAHINE 5K RUN/1 MILE WALK – Sat. May 5. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) present Maui’s only all women’s event. The race will include a 5k run, one-mile walk and a mother-daughter race. There will be food, refreshments, giveaways and an awards ceremony following the race. Registration is $15-35 with proceeds to go directly to the Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization. 8am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The MACC’s annual fundraising event, the Maui Brewers Festival, is now in its 10th year. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers, and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun. Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, kombucha or root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Apr 5. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 5. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

NO FOOLING…. APRIL BLOOD DRIVES – Thu. Apr 5 – Fri. Apr 27. SAVE THE DATE: Most people have no idea that about 200 people are needed every single day to roll up their sleeves to meet the needs of Hawaii’s patients. Schedule: Apr 23 at the King Kekaulike HS Gymnasium from 9am-2:30pm and at the Cameron Center Auditorium on Apr 24 from 8am-2:30pm, Apr 25 from 8am-3pm, Apr 26 from 9:30am-5pm and on Apr 27 from 7am-1:30pm. For more information and make an appointment go online. 9:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BBH.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 5. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Thu. Apr 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

CHINESE KITE FESTIVAL AND KITE FLYING – Fri. Apr 6. Celebrate the world of kites and national kite month in Lahaina! On Fri, see ancient and modern kites, learn about sport kites and make a kite. On Sat, go fly a kite, watch kites soar and get tips from the pros. Free. 10:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 6. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 6. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians. Free. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OLD SCHOOL JAM BENEFIT – Fri. Apr 6. Check out the live DJ and hear music of the 70s, 80s and 90s at the Old School Jam benefit to support Peru Missions and VBS Outreach. There will also be a juice bar. $5 pre-sale, $7 at the door, kids 8 and under are free. Call or text for tickets. 808-359-0517 or 808-557-5355. 6:00pm. Living Way Church Maui, (399 N. Market St., Wailuku).

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – Fri. Apr 6. See Batman and Robin save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover in a special screening. Prior to the film you can enjoy pre-show entertainment and art activities for the kids. There will also be prize giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase. Free. Gates open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Apr 7. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

INVASIVE PLANT REMOVAL PROJECT – Sat. Apr 7. Haleakala National Park and the Pacific Whale Foundation are recruiting local volunteers for ‘Waele ma Haleakala,’ an invasive plant removal project. Volunteers will physically remove young pine trees and other small invasive plants from the Summit District. Transportation, training, hand tools, gloves and other equipment will be provided. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and Hawaii Tri-Park Pass. Space is limited to 11 people. Sign up by 7:30am on Friday, Apr 6 by contacting PWF at 808-249-8811. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

IAN WALSH’S MENEHUNE MAYHEM – Sat. Apr 7. Twelve-division of kids 17 and under take to the sea and compete to showcase their surfing talent on the water. Check in 7am. 8am-1pm. Hookipa Beach, (Mile 9, Hana Hwy., Paia); Menehunemayhem.com

BECOME CIRCULAR BEACH CLEANUP – Sat. Apr 7. Join the Become Circular Task Force every first Saturday and help clear the ocean of plastics. Check in at the Pop Up tent near the Kahului Harbor (Look for blue and green task force flags on the road). Immediately following the clean up the team will celebrate the work with a Zero Waste provided lunch. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

MAUI COUNTY AG FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 7. Here is the opportunity to learn about agricultural issues and their impact on our day-to-day lives. The festival will feature the Maui Legacy Pancake Breakfast, bingo, raffles and the “Keiki Zone” complete with bouncers, farm games, trampolines, pony and horse rides, magic shows and face painters. There will also be hands on activity station, the livestock exhibit and family-friendly food. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kupuna 65+ and keiki 17 and under. Free parking. 9:00am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; MauiAgFest.org

CALLING ALL YOUNG POETS: COME WRITE A POEM – Sat. Apr 7. Young people from 7 to 18 are invited to a fun, interactive poetry writing workshop in celebration of National Poetry Month. Writer and coach Nancy Taylor (N.T. Arevalo) of Our Story Studio will lead a playful exploration of what makes a poem, and participants can enjoy collaborative writing activities that will result in poems they can take home and/or display in the library. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Apr 7. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 7. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 7. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 8. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Apr 8. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30 minute session. Walk-in or call for an appointment. 1:00pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

DISCOUNTED WRITERS BOOTCAMP – Sun. Apr 8. Join dynamic, award-winning teacher and storyteller N.T. Arevalo for a lively one day writer’s bootcamp. Call or go online to learn more and register. $75. 9:00am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

MONDAY, APRIL 9

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Apr 9. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

LEARN ABOUT MAUI’S PROPOSED FEDERAL TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS – Mon. Apr 9 – Wed. Apr 11. The public is invited to learn about proposed federal transportation projects for Maui County. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MMPO) will present a draft list of 2019-22 projects to be supported through the Transportation Improvement Program federal aid. Meeting Schedule: Monday, Apr 9. Paia Community Center, (225 Hana Hwy., Paia); Tuesday, Apr 10. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); Wednesday, Apr 11. Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, (395 Waena St., Wailuku). 6-8pm. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization; Mauimpo.org

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Apr 9. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

MNHCoC MEMBERS DINNER – Tue. Apr 10. The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCoC) membership dinner will feature speakers: Frank De Rego Jr., member of the Maui Redevelopment Agency; Erin Wade, Small Town and Redevelopment Planner for the County of Maui; and Ramsay Taum, Cultural Sustainability Planner with PBR Hawaii. They will share plans for the revitalization of Wailuku town. Admission is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Deadline for RSVPs is Sunday, Apr 8. 808-757-3045; 5:30pm. Aria’s Restaurant, (2062 W Vineyard St., Wailuku); Mnhcoc.org

KING KEKAULIKE HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CONCERT – Tue. Apr 10. Worldwide Music Ventures and Jazz Maui present the 21st annual King Kekaulike High School Spring Concert. This year’s special guest is Delfeayo Marsalis. Delfeayo, from the legendary Marsalis Family, is an internationally acclaimed trombonist, composer, producer and educator. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Wed. Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 10. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

FALL PREVENTION EDUCATION COMMUNITY EVENT – Wed. Apr 11. Join a discussion on fall risk and prevention tips with Physical Therapists Sam Stella and Mike Malaczewki from Bayada Home Health Care. Learn common causes of falls, ways in which your health and/or medications can increase your risk of falling, how your daily activities can decrease these risks, and tips to keep you safe in your home. Reservations are suggested, as seating is limited. Free. 1:30-3:30pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Apr 11. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, David Vickers 10:30am-11:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 4-7pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sat, Luna Overdrive 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Kaina Kountry 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com