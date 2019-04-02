BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

ATMOSPHERE – Thu. Apr 4. Atmosphere will play with special guests deM atlaS, The Lioness, and DJ Keezy. Atmosphere is one of the most unique sounds in haole-boy rap, with an uncompromising vision for their genre-bending sound. Twenty years in and with their seventh release “Fishing Blues,” Slug and Ant will share their Mi Vida Local national tour with Maui. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHARLSEY ETHERIDGE – Fri. Apr 5. Get your coffee fix, and enjoy an evening of folk-Americana jams with Charlsey Etheridge. Guest musicians Rand Coon and Michael Elam will join the line-up. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

DJ DANGERHOUSE – Fri. Apr 5. Fresh from California, professional DJ, remixer, and producer Dangerhouse hits Maui’s North Shore. It will be a night of hip-hop, rock, pop reggae, funk, and more. Featuring local support from DJs Del Sol and Illz. 21+. $10. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleymaui.com

ROBIN WALL KIMMERER IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Apr 5. The Merwin Conservancy hosts an intimate evening in the Green Room with Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer. She’s a plant ecologist, writer, professor, enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and founding director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment. Her research interests include the role of traditional ecological knowledge in ecological restoration and the ecology of mosses. She is the author of Gathering Moss, a book that incorporates both traditional indigenous knowledge and scientific perspectives. $10. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KANEKOA AT NALU’S IN KIHEI TOWN – Fri. Apr 5. Na Hoku Hanohano-winner Kanekoa plays Nalu’s in Kihei Town. Come early and grab your real estate as the place fills up. Free. 8pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS – Fri. Apr 5-Sun. Apr 7. Legendary circus producer Tuffy Nicholas is returning to Maui with an all-new show. The Super American Circus is 90 minutes of circus thrills, pure energy, excitement, and laughs for all ages. See the wheel of destiny, aerialists, motorcycles, clowns, and superheroes live. Showtimes are Friday from 7:30-9pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 1-2:30pm, 4-5:30pm, and 7:30-9pm. $14-$69.50. Baldwin High School, (160 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); Superamericancircus.com

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 5. This month’s town party is themed “Navigating Wailuku,” and will feature live entertainment by Kuaola, Ahumanu, Luna Overdrive, and Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Highlights include the Hawaiian Voyaging and Navigation Exhibit, and a free kui a lei (lei making) workshop. Plus art, local shopping, pop-ups, good eats, and more. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St., Wailuku); Mauifridays.com

ARMY OF SASS MAKAWAO SIDESHOW – Sat. Apr 6. Come to the big top, get in touch with your freaky side, and enjoy world-class acts! The show is hosted by Serena Garretts, and will feature DJ Sylphonix along with a cast of over 35 women; performances by Anna Hanson, Cadence Clare Feeley, Amy Erickson, Tika Carter, and more. Be prepared to be amazed, and get ready to feast your eyes on Maui’s finest! $20-$40. 8pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Armyofsass.com

CHRISTIAN MARTIN – Sat. Apr 6. House music legend Christian Martin, co-founder of the underground house record label Dirtybird, makes his way Upcountry. And who doesn’t LOVE a theme party?! STUDIO 54 all the way! Time to bust out those afros, leisure suits, platform boots, and sequins to simply let your inner disco-baller self come to the surface. Along with a full lineup to keep you moving all night long, DJ Little John (Raindance), Ben Annand (Tropical), and local Maui favorite, Del Sol and Professor LightWAV will be in the house providing his epic sound reactive visuals. 21+. $20. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

FLAT JACKSON – Sat. Apr 6. Come wrangle and entangle while Flat Jackson jingle-jangle in the triangle. 21+. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

PUNK SHOW – Sat. Apr 6. Maui punk rockers are in for a treat as special guest performers the Mythological Horses from Seattle hit Wailuku. Maui’s own The Minorities and Smoked Solid Dairy will also be on the bill, so lace up your combat boots or Creepers and get ready for some garage rock, grunge-punk, pop-punk, nerd-punk, classic punk rock hits, and more. All ages welcome. 6pm. Request Music, (10 Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Apr 6. It’s a silent disco with two DJs spinning; you choose which one to kick it with and let your funky moves loose. Kitchen is open ‘til midnight with drink specials. Free. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ARMY OF SASS LAHAINA SIDESHOW – Sun. Apr 7. Come to the big top, get in touch with your freaky side, and enjoy world-class acts! The show is hosted by Serena Garretts, and will feature DJ Sylphonix along with a cast of over 35 women; performances by Anna Hanson, Cadence Clare Feeley, Amy Erickson, Tika Carter, and more. Be prepared to be amazed, and get ready to feast your eyes on Maui’s finest! $15-$45. Two shows available: Early show: doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Late show: doors open at 9pm show starts at 10pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St.); Armyofsass.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 7. For this month’s benefit showcase, Mana‘o brings Karrie O’Neill with her deep soulful lyrics, catchy rhythmic sounds, and unique style. Also on the bill will be Drew Martin with his original slack key and folk blues. Opening the show will be Lily Swan performing original songs with lush vocals, and visionary poetry wrapped in an enchanted tapestry of sound. $10. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Manaoradio.com

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL – Tue. Apr 9. Check out Lukas Nelson for two nights only! Make sure to get your tickets early – these shows always sell out. $45. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Apr 4 & Sat. Apr 6. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ANNIE THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Apr 5 & Sat. Apr 6. Family friendly and with a live student orchestra, see the King K’s spring musical, “Annie.” $10/adult and $8/student. Both days are 7-9:30pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy.); Kingkekaulike.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 6. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Apr 8. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 9. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Apr 4. Join chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 5. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana are partnering up so you can drink ale the old school way. Enjoy cask ale and firkin keg tapping that’s poured straight from the keg using good ‘ol gravity. The keg will be let loose right at 4:30pm, and live music will keep the party going from 7pm to 10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 5. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Apr 5. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Apr 5, Sat. Apr 6 & Sun. Apr 7. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Apr 6. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Apr 6 & Sun. Apr 7. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Apr 6. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Apr 6 & Sun. Apr 7. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. Apr 7. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West Side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy benny samplers, mini chicken and waffles, along with $10 carafes of mimosa, bloody Marys, and lahaina sunrises. There’ll also be a chance to win DTH Prizes, like breakfast for one week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Apr 7. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Apr 9. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 9. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 9. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 10. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 10. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 10. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Apr 4. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. 10am-6pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

KIRK BOES – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Maui artist Kirk Boes’ works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. His colorful oil paintings of flying animals and famous places are inspired by the art of Van Gogh and Chagall. Boes is also the author and illustrator of “An American Dog in Paris,” and currently serves as the gallery director at LAS. A reception will be held on Friday Apr. 5, from 5-7pm. You can also meet Kirk most weekdays in the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Thu. Apr 4-Wed. Apr 10. Miyatake is a Japanese-American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ONE SPECIAL EVENING, FEATURING ARTISTS WALFRIDO AND B. LANE SWAN – Thu. Apr 4. Experience romantic luminism through Walfrido’s eyes. B. Lane Swan incorporates Hawai’i inspiration into her oil and acrylics. Refreshments will be served. 6pm. Enchantress Gallery, The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.).

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 5. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 6 & Sun. Apr 7. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Apr 6. See colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Apr 7. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 7. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 7. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Apr 10. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world-renowned Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 4 & Sat. Apr 6. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. Through a series of guided rhythmic movements, students will embody the natural elements of AfroCuban and AfroBrazilian pantheon of African derived deities called orichas/orixas. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Apr 4. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Apr 4 & Tue. Apr 9. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 4. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Thu. Apr 4. Join Poerava Ori Nui, for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step will be broken down allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Apr 4 & Tue. Apr 9. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

MAUI MEANS BUSINESS PANEL 2019 – Thu. Apr 4. The 2nd PBN panel event will discuss the current business issues and happenings on Maui. Panel of experts are Ryan MacLaughlin, principal broker, Island Sotheby’s International Realty; Mitzi Toro, owner and founder, The Maui Cookie Lady, and more. Topics include: When will the next big development arrive, how is the housing market keeping up with demand, how have vacation rentals impacted the hospitality industry, and what are the employment trends for Maui. Attire is business/aloha wear. $75+. 11am. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Bizjournals.com/pacific/event

‘POTENTIAL HEALTH RISKS OF 5G WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY’ WITH LORRIN PANG, MD – Thu. Apr 4. Join Dr. Lorrin Pang in a discussion on how 5G wireless technology differs from present day cell towers, and learn the details of potential health risks he believes may be associated with it. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); Akaku.org/salons

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Apr 4. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Apr 4. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SUMMER PALS ONLINE REGISTRATION – Thu. Apr 4- Wed. Apr 10. Registration for the program will need to be completed online by April 15. The program is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old. This will be the only registration period for the PALS Summer 2019 session on Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. The PALS Summer session is from June 6-July 26. Participants will enjoy activities such as arts and crafts, music, and pool/beach days. The PALS Program also participates in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides meals to children during the summer break. Island Wide; Mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program

WAILUKU CIVIC COMPLEX PROJECT – Thu. Apr 4. This meeting is for questions and answers! Department staff and members of the Wailuku Civic Complex Project Advisory Committee will be present to listen to ideas and concerns from the public. Department staff will provide a brief overview of the project and status. Staff will be available to answer questions and will develop a summary report of input provided for project decision-makers. Free. 5pm. County Council Chambers, (200 S. High St., Wailuku).

‘WHAT IS SELF-DETERMINATION? – EMPOWERING FAMILY VOICES’ – Thu. Apr 4. Please join Roxann Kehus, Maui Program Specialist for the Hawaii State Council on Disabilities, for this inspiring workshop where she will discuss the skills and beliefs of a self-determined person and why self-determination is important, especially for youth and adults with disabilities. Parents, families, providers and community members are welcome. Free. 10am. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, (125 West Kamehameha Ave., Kahului).

YOUR VOICE IS IMPORTANT! COUNTY BUDGET – Thu. Apr 4. The Budget Ordinance is the county’s financial plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. It determines how much money each department receives to provide services such as fire and police protection, public transportation, water and refuse collection, and how much is collected from the public through taxes and fees. The budget also sets forth the amount of grant money offered to community organizations and establishes funding levels for capital improvement projects, such as road paving, park improvements and water system upgrades. 6pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-270-7939; Mauicounty.us

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

BIOFEEDBACK TRAINING AND MENTAL HEALTH – Fri. Apr 5. Come join Andrea C. Dias, MA, ABSP, a former professional bodyboarding athlete, for our April Brown Bag, “Biofeedback Training and Mental Health.” 12:30pm. Cameron Center Auditorium, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului).

COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING – Fri. Apr 5. Maui County Council’s Economic Development and Budget Committee will hold its FY20-21 budget hearing. The public is invited to come and testify in support of using county Open Space funds toward the acquisition of coastal lands in Maka‘alae and Mokae! The mayor has recommended funding in his proposed budget, and the council members need to hear the community. 6pm. Hana Community Center, (5091 Uakea Rd., Hana); Mauicounty.us/2020budget

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ‘MARY POPPINS RETURNS’ – Fri. Apr 5. See the sequel to the 1964 film, Mary Poppins. Come early and enjoy a live pre-show musical with Conner Snow and Jake Smith, plus free keiki art activities. Food and beverages from local food trucks will be available. Low-back beach chair and/or a blanket are welcome. Free. Gates open at 5:30pm. Movie starts at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Apr 5. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION SHOWCASE – Sat. Apr 6. Are you interested in learning more about what local alternative schooling options exist for your child? Stop by to ask questions and talk story with curriculum providers, education consultants, homeschool, coop, hybrid and charter school Representatives. Free. 1pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College Community Services Building, (310 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-646-9334.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS AND ACTIVITIES – Sat. Apr 6-Wed. Apr 10. Along with the Easter Bunny arrival fanfare, there’ll be an age-specific keiki egg hunt, coloring contest with prizes, and fun keiki crafts. DJ Bunny will spin fun spring tunes, and give away Easter Bunny ears and balloons. Just bring your Easter basket. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 6 & Sun. Apr 7. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

‘THE GIFT OF YOU’ TEEN EVENT – Sat. Apr 6. Hosted by Maui Youth and Family Services and Makoa Project, the 3rd annual event for teens ages 12-18 will help to connect with community resources and build a vision for their lives. There will be artists, speakers, community resources, cultural activities, and lots of free food and giveaways (including a chance to win an iPad). Free. 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

HO‘OKIPA BEACH CLEANUP – Sat. Apr 6. Support Ian Walsh’s Menehune Mayhem by cleaning up Ho‘okipa Beach. The event begins at 8am but the cleanup portion will start at 2pm. Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter will be providing gloves and reusable bags; please bring a reusable bottle of water, a hat or sunscreen, and let’s keep Maui beautiful. The Menehune Mayhem is a free annual event which promotes surfing, sportsmanship, creativity, scholarship, and environmental awareness for the youth of Maui at the park. 8am. Ho‘okipa Beach Park, (Mile 9, Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Menehunemayhem.org

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Apr 6. Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources, carefully tended by kupuna (elders), sustained Lahaina families for generations. But like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

PRINCE KUHIO DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 6. The 30th annual Prince Kuhio festivities will feature lomi (massage therapy) practitioners, community-information booths, food, crafts and all daylong entertainment. Additionally Project Vision Hawai‘i will be providing free adult reading glasses, keiki sunglasses, and vision testing. The celebration honors 10-term congressional delegate Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana`ole, who spearheaded the 1920 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. 9am. Paukukalo Park, (801 Paloma St., Waiehu Village).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 6. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

VOLUNTEER DAY – Sat. Apr 6. Individuals, businesses, and civic groups are needed to spruce up the Nature Center’s Maui campus. Projects include site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. RSVP is required. 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku); Hawaiinaturecenter.org/event/apr-work-day

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Apr 6. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Apr 7. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Apr 7. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, and families are welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Call or email the Makawao History Museum at 572-2482, or email [email protected] 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave.); 808-572-2482.

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 7. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, APRIL 8

BINGO! – Mon. Apr 8. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be “first on board.” That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s Bingo Night at DTH every 2nd Monday of the month. Free. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CERT TRAINING CLASSES – Mon. Apr 8-Sat. Apr 20. The Maui County Emergency Management Agency will be hosting Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training classes taught by Maui Fire Department instructors. Endorsed by FEMA, the CERT program trains the public to prepare for disasters that their community may face. Through hands-on practice and realistic exercises, CERT teams are trained in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. 5:30pm. Maui Locations.

MAUI MAYOR’S SAAM PROCLAMATION – Mon. Apr 8. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) in Hawai‘i. The Department of the Attorney General, Department of Health, and the Hawaii Coalition Against Sexual Assault are partnering to raise public awareness about sexual violence and support initiatives that work to prevent sexual violence in our communities. Free. 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Apr 8. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 8. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

SOIL, CLIMATE AND THE PROMISE OF REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE – Mon. Apr 8. We often hear about climate change as an abstract threat that strikes communities randomly. However, we can understand extreme weather events as primarily the result of disrupted local and regional ecological patterns. Join Maui Tomorrow along with author and speaker Judith Schwartz. Her work explores ecosystem restoration as a means of addressing our global problems. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Apr 9. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

CHANCE UM TUESDAYS – Tue. Apr 9. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus, you can enjoy cold beer and good food in the tasting room. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Apr 9. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

YOUR VOICE IS IMPORTANT! SOUTH MAUI COUNTY BUDGET MEETING – Tue. Apr 9. The Budget Ordinance is the county’s financial plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. It determines how much money each department receives to provide services such as fire and police protection, public transportation, water and refuse collection, and how much is collected from the public through taxes and fees. The budget also sets forth the amount of grant money offered to community organizations and establishes funding levels for capital improvement projects, such as road paving, park improvements and water system upgrades. 6pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 East Lipoa St.); 808-270-7939; Mauicounty.us

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

RESILIENCY IN THE FACE OF CLIMATE CHANGE: SEA TALK WITH KRISTIN BAJA – Wed. Apr 10. The Sea Talk will focus on equitable resiliency, and set up the framework for best management practices. Kristin Baja is the Urban Sustainability Directors Network Climate Resilience Officer and previously served as Baltimore’s Climate and Resilience Officer. She is responsible for helping cities identify strategic ways to advance climate resilience planning and implementation, and build their capacity to take action. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center Sphere, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Apr 10. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. Free. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Apr 10. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. Free. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

YOUR VOICE IS IMPORTANT! WEST MAUI COUNTY BUDGET MEETING – Wed. Apr 10. The Budget Ordinance is the county’s financial plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. It determines how much money each department receives to provide services such as fire and police protection, public transportation, water and refuse collection, and how much is collected from the public through taxes and fees. The budget also sets forth the amount of grant money offered to community organizations and establishes funding levels for capital improvement projects, such as road paving, park improvements and water system upgrades. 6pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-270-7939; Mauicounty.us

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, ERIC GILLIOM AND BARRY FLANAGAN of HAPA 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939. Thu, Joe Hughes 8pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm; Sat, Flat Jackson 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Sweet Beats 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, DJ Boomshot 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Lily Meola 7-9pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Bethel D 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555. Fri, Charlsey Etheridge 7-9pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.