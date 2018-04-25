MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 26th-May 2nd, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

2018 SACRED MUSIC KIRTAN – Thu. Apr 26 – Fri. Apr 27. From the Big Island, the Polestar Community brings Maui two days of sacred kirtan with blends of Sanskrit, English, Hawaiian and more traditional chants. Guest will enjoy chants and song of Paramhansa Yodananda and other spiritual traditions. The April 26th show will take place at a private residence in Haiku, contact Deva for details at 808-575-2777. $10 – $20. 7:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

RED DIRT LIVE – Thu. Apr 26 – Sat. Apr 28. Get down with jazz, blues, fusion, soul, pop, classic rock and R&B. 6:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Apr 27. The town party will feature entertainment by Pat Simmons Jr., MauiÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Emperado Dance Fitness group, Darren Lee as Elvis, Missy Aguilar and DJ Z. The Keiki Zone will offer face painting and balloon twisting, walk on water balls, the spider jump, hula hooping, bubbles and more. There will also be local arts and crafts vendor, and many tasty treats at the food court. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MAUI MATSURI KICK-OFF – Fri. Apr 27. The kick-off celebration will feature taiko (Japanese drumming), classical and folk dancing from Mauiâ€™s local Japanese practitioners, a coloring contest and entertainment. At the end of the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a practice session of Japanese Bon dancing. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Mauimatsuri.com

REGGAE NIGHT WITH NEPHESH – Fri. Apr 27. Head to West Maui for a night of good vibes with Billy Kekona’s new band, Nephesh. Thereâ€™ll also be fresh beats with DJ Kanoa. 21+. $15. 9:30pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

MARCH FOR DIMES, MARCH FOR BABIES – Sat. Apr 28. The 48th annual March for Dimes, March of Babies fundraising event will take place at the park’s Hui Aloha Playground. Dedicated to the fight for the health of all moms and babies, remembering babies lost and celebrating every baby. The day will also include, music, fun and more. 7:30am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Marchforbabies.com

GENERAL FIYAH AND THREE HOUSES DOWN – Sat. Apr 28. When Hawaii Meets New Zealand, itâ€™s a collaboration at itâ€™s finest! Welcome General Fiyah and Three Houses Down for a night of roots, rock and reggae. Joining the evening will be Jamey formerly of Katchafire and Jordon T. $25 pre-sale at: YNVU Clothing, Kahului and Mr. Subs in Lahaina. $75 VIP online only at: Seetickets.us. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Hifinest.com

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Sat. Apr 28. Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will perform in this perennially popular Lei Day event, along with musicians and dancers from his award-winning Halau Na Kamalei. Enjoy the smooth showmanship, talent, and graciousness of Cazimero, along with contemporary Hawaiian music and hula. There will be preshow festivities in the Yokouchi Pavilion and include music and hula and Island crafters with displays of local arts and crafts and fragrant lei on hand for purchase. Tickets: $12-55, half-off for kids 12 and under. Pre-show: 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FLAT JACKSON – Sat. Apr 28. If youâ€™ve been in a rut and work got you down, head up to the North Shore for a night of un! To restore your faith in humanity, Citrus Mission will open the show followed by your therapy session with Flat Jackson. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Charleyâ€™s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Apr 28. Party under the Pink Scorpio Full Moon with DJs Gary O’Neal and Love as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove to. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

GOLDAWN WON AND THE UNIVERSE – Sat. Apr 28. Maui Underground emerges with roots, rock and hip hop. Get in the groove with DJ Love and enjoy Hawaii vibes with Dallahdeezo, and poet/lyricist, Atlas. Goldawn Won and The Universe will provide the sauce that will make your mouth water. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

2018 MAUI EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 29. Celebrate the 21st annual Maui Earth Day Festival with live music, ono food and keiki activities. The day will include two stage of live music featuring: Paul Izak, Sierra Carrere and the Nomads, Pat Simmons Jr., Maui Motown Soul Revue- Adisa Omar and Louise Lambert, Megan Powers and the Good Vibrations, The Troublemakers, Sweet Beats and so much more. There will also be environmental and social awareness organizations on hand to share information and local vendors. Entrance fee is $8 and keiki are free. 11:00am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Mauiearthday.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Sun. Apr 29. Bring your dancing shoes, and your appetite for another Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues.” The line up includes Sweet Mama Dee, Natalie Nicole Robles, Jamie Gallo, Nara Boone and will feature The Pacific Blues Society Band. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LEI DAY HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018 – Tue. May 1. The Maui Historical Society invites the public to attend the 2018 Lei Day Heritage Festival. Activities will include a variety of Hawaiian cultural arts and craft workshops, including, kaula (Hawaiian rope weaving), lei-making, and poi pounding as well as live Hawaiian music and local Maui entertainment. There will also be a special presentation by Tom Fairbanks of The Old Wailuku Inn on Don Blanding, The Artistic Poet and Father of May Day. Free. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Hoikeike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

â€˜YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWNâ€™ – Until – Sun. May 13. In this family fun musical, Charles Schultzâ€™s classic cartoons come to life on the stage filled with with your favorite characters like Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroder, Snoopy and of course, Charlie Brown. $28 for adults and $16 for children. Showtimes are Thursday-Friday 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kamaâ€™aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NATIONAL COMIC RELL BATTLE ON MAUI – Thu. Apr 26 – Sun. Apr 29. Power Up Comedy and Chino LaForge welcomeâ€™s Hollywood actor and comedian, Rell Battle. Bringing four nights of comedy, Battle is the creator of famous Roast Battle of Comedy Central, featured on The Eric Andre Show, star of Super Donuts on CBS and on House Party on Comedy Central. Show times are: Thursday, April 26 at 9pm, Charleyâ€™s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); Friday, April 27 at 9pm, Threeâ€™s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd); Saturday, April 28 at 8pm, Front of House (1331 Eha St., Wailuku); Sunday, April 29 at 7pm, VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd). 9:00pm. Power Up Comedy; Facebook.com/mauicomedy

â€˜OF MICE AND MENâ€™ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacle they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

â€˜THE LADY PIRATES OF CAPTAIN BREEâ€™ SPRING MUSICAL – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. Apr 29. The students of King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center will present their Spring musical, “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree.” Showtimes are 7pm Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. $10/adults, $6/students. Tickets available online. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula hwy., Makawao); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 28. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV – Sun. Apr 29. It’s another zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, full improvised comedy show with Maui Improv. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, countryâ€™s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while. Resident Ghost Annabelle will also entertain you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelleâ€™s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. May 1. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Threeâ€™s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 2. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KINGâ€™S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 26. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Apr 26. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MADRIGAL SPRING DINNER SHOW – Thu. Apr 26. Maui Madrigal and Early Music Maui invite you out for a night of singing, dancing, and of course a sumptuous Spring Renaissance Feast! Seating is limited, reservations are required. 6:00pm. Mulliganâ€™s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Apr 26. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii legend Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is also available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Apr 27. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kualaau. Ronâ€™s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PINT NIGHT FOR HARF – Fri. Apr 27. Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) is a no kill shelter committed to educating the community about the humane treatment of animals and finding loving forever homes. All are invited to enjoy local beers with half the pub profits from house beers sold will go towards the to support HARF. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Hawaiianimalrescue.org

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Apr 27. Experience cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 28. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Apr 28. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Naluâ€™s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 29. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the Build-your-own Bloody Mary BarÂ with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Apr 29. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to the amazing singer Kaniala Masoe. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 29. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaâ€™aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

DINE OUT FOR PETS! – Mon. Apr 30. Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day at the first annual Dine Out for Pets! Participating restaurants around the island have generously agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds that day to benefit the Maui Humane Society. You can also stop by MHS that day and pick your adoption price on any adult animal. Call or go online for list of participating restaurants. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 1. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 2. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 2. Enjoy a 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. $75. 6:30pm. Mulliganâ€™s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 2. Take advantage of Calebâ€™s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GIFTS FROM THE SEA ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment, fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

â€˜LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORYâ€™ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Mauiâ€™s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open: Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ART OF TRASH 2018 EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 28. By using everyday discarded recyclable materials to inspire their art pieces Artists give new life to trash. Presented by Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha, the Art of Trash focuses on how we can reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. The gallery will be open Mon-Sat from 10am-5pm. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

â€˜BIRDS OF A FEATHERâ€™ ART EXHIBIT – Until – Mon. Apr 30. This unusual art show combines artists Ellen Levinskyâ€™s and Amy Madrin Justenâ€™s latest works. Levinsky uses iridescent bird feathers to create colorful images of turtles, butterflies and hula dancers. Justenâ€™s series of ink paintings include the silhouettes of birds that provide the source of her feathers. 11am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART MAUI EXHIBITION 2018 – Until – Sat. Apr 28. The Art Maui Board Presents the 40th annual Art Maui exhibition in the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking and more. This yearâ€™s juror is Isabella Ellaheh Hughes, co-founder of the Honolulu Biennial. 9am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Artmaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Apr 26. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HUI NOâ€™EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Fri. Apr 27 – Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawaii artists working in glass, metal, and wood, challenging artists to explore these versatile media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This yearâ€™s juror will be Rick Mills, Professor and Glass Area Chair at the University of Hawaii. Opening reception takes place on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm. Works will remain on display daily. 9am-4pm. Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 27. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 27. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

GLASS BLOWING DEMO WITH STEPHEN FELLERMAN – Wed. May 2. Find yourself mesmerized by the magic of glassblowing and and spark your own creative flame during the “Glass Blowing” demo with artist Stephen Fellerman. For guests who would like to create your own actual glass piece, cost is $95 for the “Blow Your Own Glass” program, pre-registration required, call or go online. 10:00am. Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

TICKETS ON SALE

GO FOR BROKE: AN ORIGINS STORY – Thu. May 3. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents Go for Broke: an Origins Story by Stacey Hayashi. Telling the tale of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team of World War II, their motto being â€˜Go for Broke.â€™Â The film, shot entirely in Hawaii at the actual locations where events occurred, chronicles the remarkable story of the unit as it headed to war. Tickets are $20-25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. 6:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAORI HEALING MAUI MAY 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Sun. May 13. Husband and wife team Audie and Caroline Beazley are from Aotearoa, New Zealand. Theyâ€™re inviting the public to attend Maori Healing Workshops and RomiRomi Bodywork. Introduction will take place on May 4. There will be two workshops: Fundamentals from May 5-6 and Integrative Healing from May 12-13. There will also be private sessions available. Go online for more information and to register. 4pm. Hoomana Spa Maui, (1550 Piiholo Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8256; Intuitiveart.co.nz

MAUI CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Fri. May 11. The 2018 Maui Classical Music Festival will include four concerts around the island and will feature guitarist Colin David; pianist Rohan De Silva, Jeewon Park and Katherine Collier; cellist Edward Arron; violinist Benny Kim and Scott St. John; and violist Sharon Wei, Yizhak Schotten and Katherine Collier. Schedule: Friday, May 4. “Basically Beethoven” 7pm Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.). Monday, May 7. “Tangos and Romance” 7pm. KeawalaÃ¢â‚¬Ëœi Congregational Church, Ã‚ (5300 Makena Rd.). Wednesday, May 9. “Hana Community Concert” 6pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana). Friday, May 11. “Festival Finale” 7pm. Keawalai Congregational Church. 808-878-2312; 7pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana); 808-248-8040; Mauiclassicalmusicfestival.org

NA HOLO WAHINE 5K RUN/1 MILE WALK – Sat. May 5. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) present Maui’s only all women’s event. Race will include a 5k Run, 1-Mile Walk and a Mother-Daughter Race. There will be food, refreshments, giveaways and an awards ceremony following the race. Registration is $15-35 with proceeds to go directly to the Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization. 8am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

MAPA’S SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA – Sat. May 5 – Sun. May 6. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) invites the public to a delightful weekend of dance. Presenting four spectacular shows for the entire family, Saturday opens with MAPAâ€™s annual recital at 1pm, and will feature dancers of all ages strutting their stuff in hip hop, jazz and contemporary. At 7:30pm, MAPAâ€™s most experienced dancers will present original choreography in the “MOVES” dance concert featuring guest appearances by Adaptations Dance Theater, Seabury Hall Dance Ensemble and AAPA Contemporary Group. On Sunday, 200 MAPA ballerinas will present whimsical ballet with Ã‚ two performances at 1pm and 6pm. $17-22. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA FROM HAWAII – Sat. May 5. Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the Aloha From Hawaii 2018 concert will feature Hawaii artists like The Green, Iration, Anuhea and Jordan T. $37-99 VIP. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MYSTICISM ON MAUI WITH DAVID SOLOMON – Sun. May 6. As part of his North America teaching tour, internationally acclaimed, globally-roaming scholar, teacher, writer and translator from Australia will teach about â€˜Mysticism.â€™Â Join David as he explores Kabbalistic texts to help you discover how to realize the infinite potential of every present moment. There will also be a two-day workshop on May 7-8 for those interested in diving deeper into the mystical secrets. $20. 6:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

COSMOS: A MAUI SPACE ODYSSEY, COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES – Mon. May 7. These space-themed events and exhibitions will help to encourage artistic and scientific exploration using the concept of â€˜space.â€™Â Open to all ages. Schedule is: Cosmic Explorer Series: Ã¢â‚¬Å“Inspiration and WonderÃ¢â‚¬Â with celestial explorer Harriet Witt on May 7, 7:30pm; The Connected Universe Film is on May 14, 7:30pm; Star Gazing Night Field Trip with experienced astronomers is on May 15; and Tales from the Laniakea Supercluster with Institute for Astronomy, Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn and JD Armstrong and will take place on May 21, 7:30pm. Cost is $20 per series. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSH SMITH WITH HIS POWER TRIO – Wed. May 16. Blues guitar virtuoso Josh Smith will be in concert with his power trio. Smith is a powerful, jaw dropping guitar slinger on the blues scene with his tasty licks, expressive phrasing and the ability to rip into a song like nobodyâ€™s business. $42-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun! Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. May 25. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Malani Bilyeu, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session, allowing audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

HOOKELE CAREGIVERS MAUI WORKSHOP – Until – Sat. Apr 28. Are you helping an older adult at home? Connect with local resources and get valuable information.Call to register. 5pm. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-877-6688; Halemahaolu.org

MAUI SBA AWARDS AND ECONOMIC UPDATE LUNCHEON – Thu. Apr 26. The Maui Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Maui SBA Awards and Economic Update Luncheon, sponsored by American Savings Bank. In addition to the awards ceremony, the luncheon will also feature informative economic update by Executive Director and Professor of Economics Dr. Carl Bonham, of UH-Economic Research Organization (UHERO). Dr. Bonham will address UHEROâ€™s county forecast report, a national economy update and a focus on Mauiâ€™s economy outlook. Reservations are required for all attendees. Tickets are $55 for members, award recipients, and guests of award recipients. Non-members will need to contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce or ticket pricing and availability. 808-244-0081. 11:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mauichamber.com

50/50 DAY MAUI – Thu. Apr 26. There are currently over 33,000 events signed-up around the globe to work toward getting to a more gender-balanced world. Join the second annual 50/50 Day and the #GettingTo5050 Movement. Attendees will see short engaging films, can take action pledges, participate in discussions and more. Ages 9+. 7:00am. Paia Community Center, (Hana Hwy., Paia); 50-50Day.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 26. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

DIVINE TOUCH – Thu. Apr 26. Presented by Niyaso Carter and Deva Presence, the class will provide an avenue where singles and couples alike can enjoy the magic of “right” touch in a carefully structured, safe, yet playful setting. You will learn tools for your future relating experiences and ways for each person to be more fully in touch with their inner essence. $15. 7:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 26. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 27. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

BUSINESS NETWORKING PAU HANA – Fri. Apr 27. Business owners and entrepreneurs can socialize, share ideas and network while having a couple of drinks every 4th Friday. 5:30pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

MAUI OKINAWA KENJIN KAI RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Apr 28. The Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai will be holding a Rummage Sale offering new and used items, plants, toys, books, CDs and DVDs, sports items, small appliances and more. 7:00am. Maui Okinawa Cultural Center, (688 Nukuwai Pl., Wailuku); 808-242-1560; Facebook.com/mauiokinawataiko

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 28. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, learn about humpback whales and more during Keiki Kraft and Story Time. Then join in a Humpback Whale Talk and learn about whale anatomy, behavior, why they make the journey from Alaska to Hawaii and what they do while they are here. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

UNCLE WAYNE UNPLUGGED – Sat. Apr 28. Join musician and early-education specialist Uncle Wayne Watkins for a rollicking good time. Get ready for an energetic and entertaining sing-along full of laughter, learning and fun. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

ASL STORYTIME – Sat. Apr 28. Misella Tomita and Loretta Finegan-Nelson will provide a special storytime for deaf of hearing children and their families. Come together and celebrate American Sign Language and English in a new fun way. You will learn ASL vocabulary connected to a fun childrenâ€™s book. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Apr 28. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘WE CAME WITH JOY OF MUSIC’ PIANO RECITAL – Sat. Apr 28. The students of DFMusicMaui are happy to share their beautiful music program with the public. Hear performances by Jolene tom, Chayna Fernandez, Jaycen Fernandez, Samantha Ribao, Kanoa Souza-Ting, Lili Rodrigues, Makana Rodrigues, Dreia Sabas, Olivia Tom, Alyssa Bogouslavski, Misha Novoselsky, Caydee Alakai-Cabico, Mitchel Johnson, Kristine Tabbada, Shaun Ribao, Masha Novoselsky and AJ Guerrero. Theyâ€™ll be performing under the direction of Damira Feldman. Free. 1:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku); .

NISEI VETERANS MEMORIAL CENTER LEADERSHIP SERIES – Sat. Apr 28. Honorable John Waihe`e started his political career in 1978. He was instrumental in the creation of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the adoption of the Hawaiian language as an official language of the state. As the first Native Hawaiian to be elected governor of a state in the U.S, Waiheâ€™e served as the state’s fourth governor. Governor Waiheâ€™e will be speaking on leadership and the values of aloha that continue to be relevant in todayâ€™s world. Cost is $35 per person and includes a buffet lunch. Call or email for tickets. 808-244-6862; [email protected] 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 28. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 28. Grab your friends or go solo with KJ Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. Thereâ€™ll be thousands of songs to choose from. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Apr 28. See Mauiâ€™s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

YOGA FOR PEACE – Sun. Apr 29. Join in a â€˜Yoga for Peaceâ€™Â practice with Mariah Gill. This will be a vinyasa yoga class taking place in front of the library on the ocean side park. Participants are asked to bring a towel, mat, water and good vibes. 8:30am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; Librarieshawaii.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 29. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. Keoniâ€™s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Apr 29. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, APRIL 30

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Apr 30. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (South Kihei Rd.); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Apr 30. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, MAY 1

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 1. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

HAWAII SMALL BUSINESS CONFERENCE – Wed. May 2 – Thu. May 3. The County of Maui Mayorâ€™s Office of Economic Development and Maui Economic Development Board will present the 2nd annual Hawaii Small Business Conference themed “Plan, Build, Grow: Mapping A Pathway to Success.” Business owners, managers, start-ups and entrepreneurs interested in increasing their business knowledge, sharpening their professional skills, expanding their business network, and/or taking their business to the next level are encouraged to attend. For more information and to register call or go online. 808-875-2300; $30 – $95. 8:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; HawaiiSmall.Biz

BENEFITS OF A VEGAN DIET NUTRITION WORKSHOP – Wed. May 2. Cancer research resoundingly encourages a diet emphasizing plant foods and can help reverse chronic diseases (obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc). In this workshop offered by Liat Miller, MSN, APRN, Family Nurse Practitioner and Sally Pechstein, MPH, RDN, Nutritionist will explore the health benefits of, and practical ways to follow a diet based solely on grains, legumes/pulses, nuts, vegetables and fruit. Space is limited! To register, call or sign up online. Free. 5:30pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. May 2. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. BYOB, bring a chair or blanket and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao).

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL MEETING – Wed. May 2. This months meeting will feature presentations by Lucienne De Naie, founding member of Maui Cultural Lands, Inc. and the Maui Coastal Land Trust (now Hawaiian Islands Land Trust) and Sierra Club Group Coordinator Adriane Raff Corwin. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS – Wed. May 2. Enjoy an evening of enchantment and complimentary entertainment by renowned musicians, Gene Argel and John Zangrando. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. May 2. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Baroque Electronique 10:30am-11:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 4-7pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); Ã‚ 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Southbound 8pm-12am; Sat, Natalie Nicole 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-5:45pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Erica Burnett 4-5:45pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-5:45pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 6:15-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-5:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-5:45pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com