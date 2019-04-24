BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

NOLA JAZZ FESTIVAL – Thu. Apr 25- Thu. May 2. The 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz Festival will live stream on Mana‘o Radio. There’ll be 12 stages of soul-stirring music – jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, R&B, rock, funk, African, Latin, Caribbean, folk, and much more. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is a singular celebration. The event showcases the great artists of New Orleans and Louisiana of the last half century, along with renowned international performers. 10am. Mana‘o Radio, (10 S Market St. Ste. 2K, Wailuku); Manaoradio.com

PADDLE IMUA PARTY AND FILM SCREENING – Thu. Apr 25. See film segments from Maui’s top water women: Paige Alms, Andrea Moller, Sonni Honsheid, Sarah Hauser, Annie Reickert, Izzi Gomez. A portion of food and drink sales benefits Camp Imua, a week-long summer camp for Maui’s children with special needs. You can also pre-register for the 2019 Paddle Imua event. Free. 5pm. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Paddleimua.com

CHARLEY’S JAMFEST 2019: A BENEFIT TO IMPROVE OUR BELOVED COMMUNITY MUSIC VENUE – Fri. Apr 26. Amazing musicians are donating their time and art to help Charley’s raise money to improve their sound and lighting equipment: Black Cadillacs, Pat Simmons Jr., YumYum & Sweetbeets, Mark Johnstone, Deborah Vial Band, Free Radicals, Flat Jackson, B.A.D.S., and DJ Illz. $10-$20 suggested donation and donations will also be accepted via GoFundMe. 5pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PAT SIMMONS JR AT 4TH FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 26. Check out a town party done South Shore style! Free entertainment by Andrew & Jay Molina and the Dancing Strings, Elua Kane, and Pat Simmons Jr. Plus, check out food booths and trucks, lots of pop-up shops, and all the Azeka town merchants! Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710.

CARNIVAL AT THE CANNERY – Sat. Apr 27. The public is invited to come in celebration of culture, art, food, and family on the lawn area. The day will feature entertainment by the Maui Cheer All Stars, Maui Music Mission, Mahina, Ah Sam, and the Maui ‘Ukulele Sisters. There’ll also be a bouncy castle, fishing pond, raffle prizes, and Maui’s favorite food vendors. 10am-6pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KITE FESTIVAL & KITE FLYING DAY – Sat. Apr 27. The annual festival will kick off on the southern open space lawn. Kids can design and build their own kites, and teens can make free-form kite structures. Bring your own kite to fly, and get tips from the pros throughout the day. Plus, guests can watch as Maui’s own kite master, Robert Loera, performs a spectacular acrobatic sport kite air show. Free. 10am-2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainarestoration.org/events

THE SYNDICATE – Sat. Apr 27. Maui’s hottest new alternative/hard rock band, The Syndicate, heads to Maui’s North Shore. The night will featuring hits by Incubus, Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine, The Black Keys, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, A Perfect Circle, Foo Fighters, and more of the biggest bands from the ‘90s and today! These guys are going to murder it, so come dressed to KILL and ready to ROCK! 21+. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

YOUSSOUPHA SIDIBE LIVE SUFI CHANTING – Sat. Apr 27. Throw out all your ideas of what a harpist is! Sidibe is a Senegalese, West African kora (African harp) musician that breaks out of traditional kora styles. He blends aspects of reggae and Western music creating a new style that has never been heard before. This is sure to be a treat. $15-$20 sliding scale. 7pm. Mandala Ethnic Arts, (29 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

MAUI CHORAL ARTS ASSOCIATION ‘THOSE WERE THE DAYS’ SPRING CONCERT – Sun. Apr 28. Join artistic director Gary Leavitt and pianist Lotus Dancer with their amazing chorus of 100 talented singers. They’ll rock your memories with your favorite hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. This concert will be a ton of groovy fun with amazing classics including Queen, the Beatles, Neil Diamond, and more. $30/adults; $15/students (w/ID) and keiki 18 and under. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI YOUTH PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA’S 14TH ANNUAL SPRING CONCERT – Sun. Apr 28. The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is comprised of students ages 7-18. They’ll perform works by Bach, Beethoven, and Wagner in addition to lighter works such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Por Una Cabeza, and a tribute to Whitney Houston. The concert is dedicated to Mr. Lance Jo, the orchestra’s first conductor. It will also feature Jazz Duo Jake Thomas (trumpet) and Preston Ito (piano). Free. 3pm. H.P. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Wailuku).

NAWANG KHECHOG – Sun. Apr 28. This special event features a concert and film by Grammy nominee and world-renowned Tibetan flutist, Naawang Khechog, with Keola Beamer. See the Maui premiere of the film Supermonk, winner of the audience award at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival. It’s a touching adventure between two children who form an unlikely bond based on compassion and innocence. Also screening is Nawang Khechog’s film, Sound of Tibet and Peace, focusing on his life, leaving Tibet, becoming a monk, and later a world-renowned Tibetan flute player. $30. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Apr 28. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with the sultry sounds of Nara Boone and Tripp. No cover! Just good vibes. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Apr 25 & Sat. Apr 27. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Apr 25- Wed. May 1. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Apr 25- Wed. May 1. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘AN IRRITATION TO A MURDER’ DINNER THEATRE – Fri. Apr 26 & Sat. Apr 27. Godfry Gatewood, a wealthy billionaire, is so stressed out that he up and dies just as scandal breaks while his wife’s dinner guests start arriving. Fortunately, private eye Nick Dashell and his wife Darla are on the case, and they are sure to crack it (and a few jokes) with the audiences’ help! This event is a family-friendly dinner theater. The house opens at 6:30pm, and is cash only. $7.50. 7pm. Maui High School, Building-B Courtyard, (660 S Lono Ave., Kahului).

‘AVENUE Q.’ – Fri. Apr 26, Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Leave the kids at home! This laugh-out-loud Tony Award-winning musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), and superintendent Gary Coleman – all struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. $20-$30. Fri & Sat: 7:30pm, Sun 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.org

‘THE BOYS NEXT DOOR’ – Fri. Apr 26, Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. In a communal residence, four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest but burned out young social worker. In scenes from the daily lives of these four, where “little things” sometimes become momentous (and often very funny). There are moments of great poignancy, with touching effectiveness. We are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this earth. $20-$40. Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm; Sun. 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

DANCE SHOWCASE ‘19 – Fri. Apr 26, Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Director of dance David Ward is celebrating the Performing Arts Department’s 30th anniversary. With his company dancers, they have restaged Common Change, the very first modern piece he did at Seabury. In three movements, the piece moves from the beginnings of life on the cellular level, through the struggles humans face with each other in society, to rising from the ashes to find grace, balance, and harmony. $3. 7pm. Aali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao).

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 27. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV SHOW FEATURING DAVID RAZOWSKY – Sun. Apr 28. Respected actor and former director of The Second City, Los Angeles, returns to Maui. David Razowsky is one of the very best and original improvisation teachers. He will join Maui Improv players on stage for a fun filled evening of improvised theater. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.org

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Apr 29. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 30. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Apr 25- Wed. May 1. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Apr 25- Wed. May 1. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Apr 25. Join Chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ROSE BY THE BAY – Thu-Sun. Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will be serving delectable food pairings with a variety of rosé wines from renowned vineyards. Enjoy the sunset and a perfectly curated à la carte menu to start your evening. Open to all, 21 years and older. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600.

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Apr 26. Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) is a no-kill shelter committed to educating the community about the humane treatment of animals, and finding loving forever homes for each animal that comes to them. Help MBC’s Lahaina Restaurant donate 50 percent of house beer profits to support HARF. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Lahaina); 808-669-3474.

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 26. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Apr 26. Silent movies of the silver screen create the intrigue and back drop for an evening of meticulously crafted cocktails. Luana’s mixologists stir up movie magic mixology, complete with live music. Think of it as movie magic mixology. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Apr 26. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Enjoy favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more. There’ll also be live entertainment to get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Apr 26, Tue. Apr 30 & Wed. May 1. Check out Maui Fresh Produce Farmers Market Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at the open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Apr 26, Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP WITH NAMEA HOSHIN – Sat. Apr 27. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar, and little else. MNBG kalo varieties manager, Namea Hoshino, will teach participants to make kulolo using three different kalo varieties. Call 249-2798 or email [email protected] for reservations. $25. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808- 249-2798; Mnbg.org

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

THE LONGEST DAY ALZHEIMER’S BENEFIT- Sun. Apr 28. Here’s an exciting culinary adventure with the Maui Culinary Theater. In this unique and innovative dining experience, Chef Lee Anderson will be on stage preparing a lavish, beautifully choreographed, multi-course meal. In many ways, it will be like a live cooking show. Watch with anticipation as dishes are prepared and techniques are revealed right before your eyes. This night’s theater event is dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The menu is based on the Mediterranean diet which is the diet recommended for those with Alzheimer’s. Doors open at 5:30. Show starts at 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Eventbrite.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Apr 30. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

DINE OUT FOR PETS! – Tue. Apr 30. Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by dining out! Participating restaurants have generously agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from the day’s sales to benefit Maui’s homeless animals. Go online to see a list of all participating restaurants. For more information you can email [email protected] or call 808-877-3680 ext. 224. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); Mauihumanesociety.org

ROTARY YOUTH LEADERSHIP AWARDS FUNDRAISER – Tue. Apr 30. A portion of the purchase of any pizza pies will be donated to RYLA to get a start on funding for next year’s camp. This camp is for high school juniors and seniors of Maui County, including students from Moloka‘i and Lana‘i. The RYLA Camp is a three-day overnight retreat at Camp Keanae on Hana Highway starting the afternoon of Friday, February 7 and continuing through Sunday, February 9. Students from Lana‘i and Moloka‘i will receive travel vouchers to cover their costs. Flatbread Co., (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989.

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 30. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 30. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 1. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 1. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected, see Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIRK BOES – Until Mon. May 6. Maui artist Kirk Boes’ works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. His colorful oil paintings of flying animals and famous places are inspired by the art of Van Gogh and Chagall. Boes is also the author and illustrator of An American Dog in Paris, and currently serves as the gallery director at LAS. You can meet Kirk most weekdays in the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Apr 25. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. 10am-6pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 26. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Apr 26. See colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OBSERVE & PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Apr 27. This popular program brings families together to experience the world class Schaefer International Gallery. View the exhibit and engage in some hands-on art-making fun. Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 28. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 28. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 25 & Sat. Apr 27. (Until May 30). Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

CACAO & SOUND CEREMONY – Thu. Apr 25. Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing return! The journey begins with the ceremonial drink, cacao (2- to 3-oz.). Healing properties of cacao will be shared for a soothing transition to a brief guided chakra meditation. Bathed in the sounds of a 36-inch water gong, Tibetan singing bowls, drum, rattle and chimes participants will journey through a deep meditation. $45/person. 16+. Advance reservations required. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION ALUMNI RECEPTION – Thu. Apr 25. The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa College of Education (COE), together with the COE Alumni Association, will hold a neighbor island alumni reception in the Pa‘ina Dining Room. For more information contact: Jennifer L Parks at 808-956-0416. 3:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Apr 25 & Tue. Apr 30. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 25. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Thu. Apr 25. (Until Thu. May 30). Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Apr 25 & Tue. Apr 30. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Apr 25. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Apr 25. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Apr 25. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

AKAKU BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Fri. Apr 26 & Tue. Apr 30. Maui Community Media is offering a fun, hands-on Basic Video Storytelling class beginning April 22 and continuing Tuesdays and Fridays through May 17 (eight class sessions). Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, and editing. Graduates are invited to become Akaku Producer Associates and can then reserve and check out Akaku’s field camera kits and editing stations free of charge to produce their own programs for Akaku TV. $150. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

OPEN BASKETBALL SKILLS WORK FOR AGES 9 TO COLLEGE – Fri. Apr 26. Open basketball skills work for ages 9 to college. Drills then scrimmage fun. Open gym for all girls and boys who want to improve their basketball skills. This club is free and serves the Central Maui area. Basketball skills work is twice a week at Wailuku or War Memorial Gyms, based on gym availability from County of Maui. Upcoming schedule includes: Friday, April 26 at Wailuku Gym from 3:30-5pm. Contact Coach Joe Blackburn at 808-870-2123 or email at [email protected] for more information. Free. 3:30pm. Wailuku Gym, (Pakahi St.); 808-870-2123.

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Apr 26. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” locations, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge is a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

BANE AUTHOR SIGNING – Sat. Apr 27. Longtime Upcountry residents Ray and Barbara Bane will host an author signing at the Malalani garden site. Our Perfect Wild: Ray and Barbara Bane’s Journeys and the Fate of the Far North recounts the Banes’ adventurous decades. 10am. Keokea Farmers Market, (Mile Marker 17, Ulupalakua Rd., Kula).

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 27 & Sun. Apr 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

HE-MAN COMPETITION – Sat. Apr 27. Slim’s Power Tools presents the 26th annual He-Man competition. Thirty-three male and female contestants compete in the highly physical and emotional battle, demonstrating the accuracy, convenience and speed power tools provide. During the preliminary rounds, each contestant uses hand tools in a series of four events with the fastest four competitors moving on to the final round. Preliminary round is at 10:30am and the final round at 1:30pm. There will also be a Slim’s Power Tools clearance sale starting at 8am. Slim’s Power Tools, (142 Kalepa St., Kahului); Slimspowertools.com

KISS MY ASANA BENEFIT CLASS WITH SANDRA RAZIELI – Sat. Apr 27. Practice yoga and support Mind Body Solutions, an innovative organization that brings yoga to people who have experienced trauma, loss and disability. In this two-hour practice you’ll explore foundational yogic principles taught that make yoga accessible and transformational for all who want to step into the practice. Donation based. Sign up online. 12:30pm. Wisdom Flow Yoga Studio, (95 Makawao Ave.); 808-268-4095; Wisdomflowyoga.com; Mindbodysolutions.org

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ASSISTANCE DOGS OF HAWAII – Sat. Apr 27. Calling all dog lovers! Assistance Dogs of Hawaii is having an open house on Saturday, April 27 at their state of the art Service Dog Training Facility in Makawao. Assistance Dogs of Hawaii is a Maui based nonprofit organization that trains assistance dogs for children and adults with disabilities and other special needs. Assistance dogs and lifetime follow-up support are all provided free of charge. Meet the puppies in training, tour the beautiful Upcountry campus, and get a peek inside the world of Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. Free. 1pm. Assistance Dogs Of Hawaii, (675 Kealaloa Ave., Makawao); 808-298-0167; Assistancedogshawaii.org

PAJAMA STORYTIME – Sat. Apr 27. Wear your PJs and fuzzy slippers, grab your teddy bear, and enjoy an evening of stories and fun. Geared for ages 3-7. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. Free. 7pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

RUN FOR BEER – Sat. Apr 27. Cheers to beers! Weave through the surrounding streets at whatever pace you like because no matter what there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line! Event includes 5k-ish fun run, beer, free swag, and more. Ten percent of all proceeds go to support the Maui Humane Society. Arrive about 45 minutes prior to check-in. Find more info and register online. 10am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Breweryrunningseries.com/hawaii

SOMOS OHANA NICARAGUA YARD SALE – Sat. Apr 27. Pukalani-based nonprofit Somos Ohana Nicaragua will hold a yard sale of items including rugs, art, antiques and collectibles, household goods, clothing items, plants, tools, and more. All proceeds from the sale will go for the third wing of the group’s secondary school at La Carreta in Chinandega province, now under construction. 8am-1pm. Kula Kai, (51 Mano Dr.); 808-572-9898; Somosohananicaragua.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Apr 27. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Apr 27. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” locations, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Volunteer with Malama Honokowai and visit the beautiful and hidden Honokowai Valley, an area closed to the public. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA‘EHU – Sun. Apr 28. Lend a hand for fun, exercise, and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris. Research what washes ashore on the fourth Sunday of every month. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free. 9am. Ka‘ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CONTRA & SQUARE DANCE – Sun. Apr 28. Contra and square dances are fun and easy community dances. Our caller teaches each dance and then “calls” the moves during the dance. Live Irish-style music by Kristin Sherwood (fiddle), Drew Richardson (guitar), and others. All ages are welcome, no experience necessary, and no need to bring a partner. Please wear soft-soled shoes or socks. Optional potluck – bring pupus if desired. $10. 5pm. Haleakala Waldorf School, Christopher Hall, (4160 L Kula Rd.).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Apr 28. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FASCIA, THE INTERSTITIUM: YOGA WITH JENNIFER LYNN – Sun. Apr 28. In this 3.5-hour workshop you’ll explore these fascinating tissues called fascia and the interstitium through powerpoint presentation. There’ll be a lecture and a mindful yoga asana practice. This is a perfect workshop for healers and teachers wanting to expand and deepen their offerings, and students wishing to increase the healing power of their practice. Sign up online. 12:30pm. Wisdom Flow Yoga Studio, (95 Makawao Ave.); 808-268-4095; Wisdomflowyoga.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sun. Apr 28-Tue. Apr 30. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is seeking volunteers for an overnight service project. The group will hike into the Crater and stay free for two nights in Kapalaoa Cabin Cabin while doing work to protect native plants and nene habitat. Volunteering will also have some time for hiking, bird-watching, star-gazing, photography, as well as enjoyment of the quiet Crater wilderness. Participants must be physically fit and able to hike in and out of the Crater carrying a backpack with their sleeping bag, personal items, and a share of the food. Tools are provided. Free. 9am. Haleakala National Park, (P. O. Box 369, Makawao). Fhnp.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 28. Check out island style pop-ups and entertainment on the center stage. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

ROYAL HIGH TEA & GARDEN TOUR AT LONA RIDGE – Sun. Apr 28. Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats (MCWR) presents their first annual Royal High Tea. Acclaimed celebrity chef Bev Gannon has agreed to cater the event. All proceeds will help fund thirty scholarships for cancer survivors to attend the three-day/two-night retreat. The afternoon event will begin with a welcoming mimosa, and an opportunity for guests to meet estate owner Leona Wilson. Tour the gardens, and meet other attendees. $125. 3-6pm. Lona Ridge, (588 Kulaiwi Drive, Wailuku).

MONDAY, APRIL 29

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Apr 29. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 29. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Apr 29. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” locations, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. South Maui, (Various South Maui locations); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Apr 30. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 30. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Apr 30. They’ll be bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz with eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HAWAII OPERA THEATRE – Tue. Apr 30. Singers from the Hawaii Opera Theatre (HOT) Resident Studio Ensemble will perform a variety of classical favorites. HOT produces professional opera of the highest artistic quality. HOT has been producing opera in Hawai‘i for over 33 years, blending local talent with outstanding guest artists. Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

HOW TO SURVIVE THE PLASTIC POLLUTION PANDEMIC – Wed. May 1. While scientists and politicians may argue about climate change and its impact on our world ocean, the world is waking up to the devastating reality of the oceanic plastic plague. Free. 5pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068.

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS: THE SPRINGMANS – Wed. May 1. Get ready for fresh family fun with this award-winning, ‘ukulele-strumming musical group. Made up of dad, Perry Springman, and his four kids: Emma, Ryan, Sarah, and Jacob, The Springmans will share their upbeat original tunes. It’s also a benefit for Hospice Maui. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

ROOTS OF EMPATHY WITH MARY GORDON – Wed. May 1. Gordon spoke of the Roots of Empathy Program at Hawai‘i’s Schools of the Future Conference in 2015, and spearheaded the initiative to introduce the program in Hawai‘i. Less than a year later, the program was launched in Hawai‘i schools in partnership with generous funding from the Hawaii Community Foundation. The mission of the program is to create a world in which people help more and hurt less by fostering empathy in children. 6pm. Montessori, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

SENIOR PROJECT EXHIBITION NIGHT – Wed. May 1. It’s the Kihei Charter School class of 2019’s annual Senior Project Exhibition Night at the new Kihei Charter School Campus. Members of the Maui community and the Kihei Charter School ‘ohana are invited to attend this science fair style event where each graduating senior will showcase his or her capstone project. Each 12th-grade student has completed an internship, and developed a project around a unique student-driven question. Topics explored include astronomy, filmmaking, community activism, conservation, art education, and more. Free. 5pm. Kihei Charter School Campus, (650 Lipoa Pkwy.).

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. May 1. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O‘o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Every Wednesday. Free. 8:45am-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. May 1. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC IN MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo & Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo & Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garrett Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana & Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato & Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom & Barry Flanagan Of Hapa 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Mitch Kepa 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza & Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Steven Von Linne and Band 6-9pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939. Thu, Melissa Mitchel 8pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm; Sat, Annie & The Orfinz 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, DJ Boomshot 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Jeff Bowen 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Kaina Country Band 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events