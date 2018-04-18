MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 19-25th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Apr 19. Hear soulful vocals and beautifully penned Hawaiian songs with Ron Kuala‘au. Joining Ron will be Keoki Ruiz who is known to add Latin elements to his slack key pieces. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Thu. Apr 19. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Jerry Santos, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session, allowing audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Midnight Toker – Thu. Apr 19. Head to West Maui for a 420 celebration with Da Unkos, DJ Deviant, M!cky G and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

PRIMUS – Fri. Apr 20. BAMP Project presents one of the most innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-­garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with surreal, fever-­dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits. Hear tunes like “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The event marks the return of the definitive Primus line-­up–singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. $35-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

420 RAGER – Fri. Apr 20. Malino will perform live for your 4-20 pleasures. The night will also feature Codae Music with DJs Kamikaze and Big Mike. 21+. 10:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

EAST MAUI TARO FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 21. Attend the 26th annual East Maui Taro Festival. The event focuses on taro (kalo) as a staple food of the Hawaiian diet, as well as being the symbolic “Elder Brother” of Native Hawaiians. The festival will feature all day hula and music, local arts and crafts, and hands-on cultural activities such as poi pounding, lauhala weaving and kapa/tapa cloth making. There will also be 20 food booths, a Farmers Market with all types of kalo for sale- from huli (shoots) to potted plants to Kulolo (dessert) and fresh poi. Free admission. 9:00am. Hana Community Center, District Complex and Ball Park, (5091 Uakea Rd., Hana); 808-264-1553; Tarofestival.org

MAHALO UNCLE WILLIE K BENEFIT CONCERT – Sat. Apr 21. Born Willie Kahaiali‘i, Uncle Willie K has been performing for all of his life. Due to his recent diagnosis of lung cancer, he’s lost income and mounting health care expenses. Hear performances by the Kahaiali‘i Brothers, KB the Next Generation, Kalani Pe‘a, Pono (Kaleo Phillips, Josh Kahula, and Pi‘ilani Arias), Jesse Tanoue, Ata Damasco, Arlie Asiu, Na Koa and Na Ha‘i. There’ll also be ono food and keiki fun! $25/unseated GA; $50/seated GA; $250/ VIP; keiki 5 and under free. Gates open at 12pm. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Sat. Apr 21. Yee-Haw Makawao! Head Upcountry for live entertainment from various performers and a Classic Car Showcase. There’ll also be a Keiki Zone with a spider jumper bungie trampoline, face painting and balloon animals. Don’t forget the ono grinds from award winning Makawao restaurants or the pop-up food court. Free. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MAUI SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE – Sat. Apr 21. Maui singer, songwriter and guitarist Steve Grimes will be joined by Seattle based singer, songwriter and guitarist Steve Stusser (2ALITY). Their longtime musical collaboration always produces mystical and magical performances filled with great tunes and entertaining stories. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

GOOPSTEPPA AND TRVR – Sat. Apr 21. Welcome Goopsteppa (Alexandre Engel) from British Columbia, Canada. Goopsteppa offers a fresh lush sound in the vast expansive bass music genre. The evening will start with yoga and musical support by local DJ TRVR. Closing the event will be Masha performing two acoustic songs. $15 cash only at the door. Kids under 14 are free. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

A NIGHT OF COMEDY – Thu. Apr 19. Hawaiian Kahele Productions present a night of comedy in the hotels Rainbow Ballroom, featuring Daryl Bonilla, Cool Hand Luke and Andrew Joyce. There will also be a chance to win a trip for 2 to Las Vegas. Doors: 6:30pm. $30. 7:00pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN’ – Fri. Apr 20 – Sun. May 13. In this family fun musical, Charles Schultz classic cartoons come to life on the stage filled with with your favorite characters like Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and Charlie Brown himself. Showtimes: Thursday-Friday 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. Tickets are $28 for adults and $16 for children. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

SPRING DANCE HALL CONCERT – Sat. Apr 21 – Sun. Apr 29. Seabury Hall’s 29th annual spring dance concert will showcase pop culture and hip-hop infused piece choreographed by Meghan and Tito Reyes. Performance dates are April 21, 27 and 28 at 7pm and April 29 at 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 21. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘RIDE THE WILD TEMPLE CHICKEN’ – Sat. Apr 21. Get ready for some good laughs and take a ride on the wild chicken with the Free Range Flock for a night of haha’s. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank or check in on Yelp for $2 off your ticket. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson will treat you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while the resident ghost (Annabelle) entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 24. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy fun comedy and magic show for all ages. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Apr 24. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 25. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Apr 25. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 19. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Apr 19. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Apr 20. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Apr 20. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 20. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It’s followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MUSCLES AND MIMOSAS – Sat. Apr 21. Support Kids Cook with Heart with fitness, friends, food, and bubbles! Start with group WOD followed by Create Your Own Omelette with Chef Rob of RJGourmet, enjoy fresh fruit and locally made banana bread by Maui Banana Bread Co. Complimentary mimosas and kombucha will be served. 8:00am. Lahaina CrossFit, (219 Kupuohi, Lahaina); lahainacrossfit.com

FISH AND POI FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 21.This family event will consist of an amateur and professional Maui Poke Challenge judged by Maui’s own celebrities. There will be outreach and education by Maui’s ocean-related non-profit organizations, and interactive keiki activities. And of course poi pounding demonstration and island-style entertainment along with great contest and door prizes. 10am-1pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 21. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Apr 21. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 22. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Apr 22. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 22. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY AND COLLECTION DEDICATION – Mon. Apr 23. Attend a demonstration of a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony. This event will commemorate the creation of The Lillian Maeda Memorial Tea and Haiku Collection. 2:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 24. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 25. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Apr 25. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 25. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GIFTS FROM THE SEA ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment, fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The 442nd Regimental Combat Team was composed of two distinct units: the 442nd RCT and the 100th Infantry Battalion. These two units were formed independently at different times but their history is intertwined. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open: Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ART OF TRASH 2018 EXHIBIT – Until – Sat. Apr 28. By using everyday discarded recyclable materials to inspire their art pieces Artists give new life to trash. Presented by Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha, the Art of Trash focuses on how we can reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. The gallery will be open, Mon-Sat from 10am-5pm. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ ART EXHIBIT – Until – Mon. Apr 30. This unusual art show combines artists Ellen Levinsky’s and Amy Madrin Justen’s latest works. Ellen uses iridescent bird feathers to create colorful images of turtles, butterflies and hula dancers. Amy’s series of ink paintings combines the silhouette of the birds that Ellen derives her feathers from and the whimsical images she creates out of them. 11am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART MAUI EXHIBITION 2018 – Until – Sat. Apr 28. The Art Maui Board Presents the 40th annual Art Maui exhibition in the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking and more. This year’s juror is Isabella Ellaheh Hughes, co-founder of the Honolulu Biennial. 9am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Artmaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Apr 19. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 20. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 20. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

WALFRIDO ART SHOW – Fri. Apr 20. Meet local artist Walfrido and see his seascape art. 6:00pm. Wyland Galleries Lahaina, (711 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-2285; signaturegalleries.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 22. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving, tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui ‘Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 22. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from more than 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

SURFBOARD AUCTION FUNDRAISER PARTY – Tue. Apr 24. Kai Lenny has collaborated with local Maui Artist Kim McDonald to create a special piece of surfboard art being auctioned online. Come and meet good people, bid on silent auction items, enjoy pizza and beverages. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Kimmcdonald.com/auction.

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MADRIGAL SPRING DINNER SHOW – Thu. Apr 26. Maui Madrigal and Early Music Maui invite you out for a night of singing, dancing, and of course a sumptuous Spring Renaissance Feast! Seating is limited, reservations are required. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

NATIONAL COMIC RELL BATTLE ON MAUI – Thu. Apr 26 – Sun. Apr 29. Power Up Comedy and Chino LaForge welcome headliner from Hollywood, actor and comedian Rell Battle. Bringing four nights of comedy, Battle is the creator of famous Roast Battle of Comedy Central, featured on The Eric Andre Show, star of Super Donuts on CBS and on House Party on Comedy Central. Show times are Thursday, April 26 at 9pm, Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); Friday, April 27 at 9pm, Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd); Saturday, April 28 at 8pm, Front of House (1331 Eha St., Wailuku); Sunday, April 29 at 7pm, VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd). 9:00pm. Power Up Comedy; Facebook.com/mauicomedy

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacles they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

GENERAL FIYAH AND THREE HOUSES DOWN – Sat. Apr 28. When Hawaii Meets New Zealand it’s a collaboration at it’s finest. Welcome General Fiyah and Three Houses Down presented by Cancer Kids of Hawaii. Expect a night of roots, rock, reggae and skankin’ of course. Joining the evening will be Jamey and Jordon T. $25 pre-sale at YNVU Clothing, Kahului and Mr. Subs in Lahaina. $75 VIP online only at Seetickets.us. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Hifinest.com

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Sat. Apr 28. Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will perform in this perennially popular Lei Day event, and will be joined by musicians and dancers from his award-winning Halau Na Kamalei. Enjoy the smooth showmanship, talent and graciousness of Cazimero, along with contemporary Hawaiian music and hula. There will be pre-show festivities in the Yokouchi Pavilion that include music, hula, island crafters, displays of local arts and crafts and fragrant lei on hand for purchase. $12-55, half-off for kids 12 and under. Pre-show: 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GO FOR BROKE: AN ORIGINS STORY – Thu. May 3. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents “Go for Broke: an Origins Story” by Stacey Hayashi. Telling the tale of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team of World War II, their motto being “Go for Broke.” The film, shot entirely in Hawaii at the actual locations at which the real events occurred, chronicles the remarkable story from its earliest beginnings, to their triumphant formation and deployment “aloha ceremony” at Iolani Palace before heading to basic training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Tickets are $20-25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. 6:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAORI HEALING MAUI MAY 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Sun. May 13. Husband and wife team Audie and Caroline Beazley are from Aotearoa (New Zealand). They’re inviting the public to attend Maori Healing Workshops and RomiRomi Bodywork. Introduction will take place on May 4. There will be two workshops: Fundamentals from May 5-6 and Integrative Healing from May 12-13. There will also be private sessions available. Go online for more information and to register. 4:00pm. Hoomana Spa Maui, (1550 Piiholo Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8256; Hoomanaspamaui.com; Intuitiveart.co.nz

MAUI CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Fri. May 11. The 2018 Maui Classical Music Festival will include four concerts around the island and will feature guitarist Colin David; pianist Rohan De Silva, Jeewon Park and Katherine Collier; cellist Edward Arron; violinist Benny Kim and Scott St. John; and violist Sharon Wei, Yizhak Schotten and Katherine Collier. Schedule: Friday, May 4. “Basically Beethoven” 7pm Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.). Monday, May 7. “Tangos and Romance” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd.). Wednesday, May 9. “Hana Community Concert” 6pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana). Friday, May 11. “Festival Finale” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church. 808-878-2312; 7pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana); 808-248-8040; Mauiclassicalmusicfestival.org

NA HOLO WAHINE 5K RUN/1 MILE WALK – Sat. May 5. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) present Maui’s only all women’s event. Race will include a 5k Run, 1-Mile Walk and a Mother-Daughter Race. There will be food, refreshments, giveaways and an awards ceremony following the race. Registration is $15-35 with proceeds to go directly to the Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization. 8am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

MAPA’S SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA – Sat. May 5 – Sun. May 6. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) invites the public to a delightful weekend of dance. Presenting four spectacular shows for the entire family, Saturday opens with MAPA’s annual recital at 1pm, and will feature dancers of all ages strutting their stuff in hip hop, jazz and contemporary. At 7:30pm, MAPA’s most experienced dancers will present original choreography in the “MOVES” dance concert featuring guest appearances by Adaptations Dance Theater, Seabury Hall Dance Ensemble and AAPA Contemporary Group. On Sunday, 200 MAPA ballerinas will present whimsical ballet with two performances at 1pm and 6pm. $17 – $22. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA FROM HAWAII – Sat. May 5. Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the Aloha From Hawaii 2018 concert will feature Hawaii artists like The Green, Iration, Anuhea and Jordan T. $37-99 VIP. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

APOCALYPSE WORLD TOUR: THE ULTIMATE ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE – Fri. May 11 – Sat. May 12. Zombie fanatics will start their ultimate zombie experience with a mini-escape room where you and your team will need to survive before entering the apocalyptic nightmare. You will then navigate through an apocalyptic wasteland, armed with an infrared military training weapon; shooting your way out through a horde of flesh hungry zombies. 8:00am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olawalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com; Apocalypseworldtour.com

JOSH SMITH WITH HIS POWER TRIO – Wed. May 16. Blues guitar virtuoso Josh Smith will be in concert with his power trio. Smith is a powerful, jaw dropping guitar slinger on the blues scene with his tasty licks, expressive phrasing and the ability to rip into a song like nobody’s business. $42-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun! Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

April at The Shops at Wailea – Until – Mon. Apr 30. Mondays: Papa Hula, 1pm; Lei Po’o Making, 2:30pm; Ukelele Lessons, 5:30pm. Tuesdays: Coconut Husking, 2:30pm; Polynesian Show, 5:30pm. Wednesdays: Island Wood Carvings, 10:30am; Lei Po’o Making, 1:30pm. Thursdays: Coconut Frond Weaving, 2:30pm; Polynesian Show, 5:30pm. Fridays: Island Wood Carvings, 12:30pm; Ukelele Lessons, 3pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

HO‘OKELE CAREGIVERS MAUI WORKSHOP – Until – Sat. Apr 28. Are you helping an older adult at home? Connect with local resources and get valuable information. A workshop will take place on May 2nd from 5-6:30pm and will include Early Planning ‘How to Keep Your Loved One Safe at Home’ presented by Ho‘okele Caregivers Maui. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Aloha Chapter will touch on how to have honest and caring conversations about common concerns when someone begins to show signs of dementia. RSVP Deadline is April 28th. Call to register. 808-877-6688. 5:00pm. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Apr 19. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 19. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 19. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

VIRR KIHEI PUB RUN – Thu. Apr 19. Valley Isle Road Runners invites the public to their second annual Kihei Pub Run. Runner’s will meet on the lanai then walk across the street to the Whale at Kalama Park for a 2 or 3 mile run/walk. After the run, enjoy fun and socializing. All runners will receive a wristband to go towards 25 percent off your entire bill of food and drink. Free. 6:00pm. What Ales You, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com; VIRR.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

ST. JOHN’S RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE – Fri. Apr 20 – Sat. Apr 21. Find many treasures during the annual two day Rummage and Bake sale. There will be a wide variety of items at great low prices, baked goods and plants. Proceeds will support the 118 year old church’s maintenance and programs. Bring your own bags please. 9:00am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 20. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI MONSTER MOTORS SHOWCASE – Fri. Apr 20. Off road expo rock crawlers, mud-fueled dirt bikes, classic motorcycles, lifted trucks and more will be on display for a family fun showcase event. Those who are interested in entering your vehicle can sign up online. The Maui Food Bank will be accepting canned food donations at the registration table in place of entry fee. Vehicles can begin parking at 4:30pm at the Ka‘ahumanu Avenue/ DMV Parking lot of the mall. 5:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com; Mauimall.com/event/off-road-expo

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Apr 20. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials and prize giveaways. Hosted by Sista Val. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

KAMEHAMEHA MAUI HO‘OLAULEA – Sat. Apr 21. This annual upcountry family event now in its 14th year will offer, ono food and food trucks, Hawaiian music and dance, as well as Hawaiian cultural demonstrations including; how to prepare poi, pound kapa and traditional Hawaiian games. 9:00am. Kamehameha School Maui, (270 Aapueo Pkwy., Makawao); 808-572-3100; Ksbe.edu

RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE – Sat. Apr 21. Roselani Place will be holding its annual rummage and bake sale. Shop for items such as furniture, clothing, books, household goods, plants, craft items and more. Proceeds will benefit the residents of Roselani Place and is a 40th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk event. 8:00am. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. Apr 21. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui. Every third Saturday through June 2018, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, and no fees will be paid for items. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BLUE LINE PROJECT EVENT – Sat. Apr 21. The community is invited to attend the Blue Line Project event with Council-member Kelly King, Lokelani Intermediate School, Fairmont Kea Lani and Pacific Biodiesel. Free. 9:00am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

EXPLORE SCIENCE: EARTH AND SPACE – Sat. Apr 21. Children and their families can enjoy exciting hands-on activities, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will “program” a mars-rover, imagine what extraterrestrial life might be like, investigate magnetic fields, learn about exoplanets, and much more. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Apr 21. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LUNCH AND LEARN ABOUT MEDICAL CANNABIS – Sat. Apr 21. Medical cannabis researcher and author Michael Backes will be the featured speaker. Lunch and Learn at a presentation in UHMC’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant. Backes will explain how medical cannabis works with the human endocannabinoid system to alleviate chronic pain and other conditions without serious side effects. Registration is $10 and includes a hot buffet lunch and class materials. Register on Eventbrite. 11:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Backeslunchnlearn.eventbrite.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 21. Support and shop local every 3rd Saturday as local business showcase their products during the pop-up event. 1:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 21. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Apr 22. Lend a hand for fun and exercise, and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris. Bring a reusable water bottle, wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

MALAMA LAND AND SEA EARTH DAY BEACH CLEANUP – Sun. Apr 22. Here is a special opportunity to make a meaningful positive impact on Hawaii’s marine life. Help turn the tide against marine debris by preventing land-based litter from entering the ocean’s ecosystem. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and will receive two complimentary Day Passes and light refreshments. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 808-270-7075; Free. 7:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov; Mauioceancenter.com

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION BEACH CLEANUP – Sun. Apr 22. In celebration of Earth Day, Down the Hatch and Manakai Swimwear are hosting a beach cleanup. Participants will help to malama our beaches in removing debris and spreading awareness about the ever-increasing presence of micro-plastics. Following the cleanup, continue the celebration at Down the Hatch with a Scavenger Hunt and Trivia, and view Manakai’s eco-friendly swimwear. All participants will be gifted 22 percent off of Manakai Swimwear’s new 2018 Women of the Wild Collection and half-off a Down the Hatch entree or Breakwall Shave Ice Co. acai bowl. 8:00am. Lahaina Breakwall Beach, (Front St., Lahaina);

PRINCESS/SUPERHERO BEACH CLEANUP – Sun. Apr 22. Join Moana, Elsa, Spiderman, and Ariel and help clean up Sugar Beach. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For more info text or email Imagination Reality LLC Owner Marissa Gander at 808-866-8707; [email protected] 2:30pm. Sugar Beach, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); dthmaui.com

MOONLIT MOVIES: ‘BEDTIME STORIES’ – Sun. Apr 22. Chef Lee Anderson of Sugar Beach Events presents an outdoor moonlit showing of ‘Bedtime Stories.’ Starring Adam Sandler as a hotel handyman, see Skeeter’s life is forever changed when the bedtime stories he tells his niece and nephew start to mysteriously come true. There will be complimentary popcorn, food and drinks including special cocktails available for purchase. A $5 donation is required with proceeds going to Celebrate Reading Maui. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Apr 22. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 22. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, APRIL 23

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Apr 23. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Apr 23. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (South Kihei Rd.); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 24. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

15% FOR THE FUTURE RALLY – Tue. Apr 24. Residents of Maui and allies across the islands stand together for Maui’s future. The Hukilike Coalition (which includes the Sierra Club Maui Group) is petitioning landowner Alexander and Baldwin to make at least 15 percent of their Central Maui land—about 5,000 acres—available for Maui to plan its own future. The petition will be hand-delivered to Alexander and Baldwin at their annual shareholder meeting in Honolulu on this day. To learn more go online. 12:00pm. Alexander and Baldwin Maui Office, (11 Puunene Ave., ); Togetherformaui.org

KALAMA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 24. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists and see the next generation of Kalama Intermediate School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FAMILY LEGO TIME – Tue. Apr 24. Children and their families can enjoy an evening of LEGO play. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

WORLD PENGUIN DAY – Wed. Apr 25. In celebration of World Penguin Day, the Hyatt Regency Maui invite guests to visit with seven of their lovable African Black-Footed Penguins and watch they eat, swim and waddle around! Guests can learn more about these charismatic creatures, take pictures with the penguin mascot and partake in penguin cookie decorating. The penguins are part of the Hyatt’s wildlife program that also includes cranes, swans, flamingos and parrots. 9:30am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

WORK, PLAY AND PICNIC: FINDING BALANCE – Wed. Apr 25. Learn practical tools to help you find space and balance within with Megan Noland, Owner of Vitality Wellness. Megan will lead an outdoor hands-on wellness class to empower and educate entrepreneurs. Enjoy your lunch picnic style during the Q/A, and grasp the opportunity to network and connect. $10. 12:15pm. SPACESMaui, (37 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-664-3593; Spacesmaui.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Apr 25. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Banyan Tree Park Lahaina – Sat, Haiku Hillbillys 3:30-5pm; (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); .

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Baroque Electronique 10:30am-11:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Kalani Smythe 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 4-7pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Natalie Nicole Band 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-5:45pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 4-5:45pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-5:45pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 6:15-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-5:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 4-5:45pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-5:45pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com