BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

‘AIPONO AWARDS GALA – Thu. Apr 18. Celebrate 17 years of culinary excellence on Maui. Guests will be regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupus prepared and served by culinary students, and a fabulous multi-course dinner. The Gala is a benefit for the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. $250. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Mauimagazine.net

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS FESTIVAL – Fri. Apr 19 & Sat. Apr 20. Hawai‘i’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers gather for the 27th annual Celebration of the Arts. The two-day festival will include traditional Hawaiian ‘oli (chants), hands-on art, demonstrations, films, cultural panels, music and dance, a traditional Celebration Lu‘au and Show, Hawaiian food and The Celebration After-Hours Party for the grand finale. Go online for tickets and a full schedule of events. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua; 808-669-6200; Kapaluacelebrationofthearts.com

J BOOG & TARRUS RILEY – BASH 2019 – Fri. Apr 19. Island reggae music superstar J BOOG returns to Maui! He’s a singer who fuses reggae with R&B, hip-hop, and rock. J BOOG was born in Long Beach, California, but was primarily raised in Compton. Of Samoan ancestry (his father was a tribal chief in his neighborhood), J BOOG’s first influence was his sister who sang and played piano. When she got a book of Bob Marley’s classic songs, BOOG began singing along. $39. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: JACARANDA SEASON – Fri. Apr 19. This month’s M3F block party will feature Arlie-Avery Asiu, Makamae Murray performing Hawaiian hula and chant, Amy Hanaiali‘i, Relic, and the Get Up and Dance Troupe. Exciting activities include lomilomi, lauhala keiki arts and crafts, mini lei po‘o workshop, balloon twisting, and the Makawao history walking tour. Plus, check out food trucks and booths, plenty of great local shopping, restaurants, and merchants. Free. 6pm. (Baldwin & Makawao Ave.); Mauifridays.com/makawao

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Apr 19. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry jazz-infused blues, latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing, presenting a musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk, to cool and tasty samba. Along with great cuisine, this is sure to be an amazing evening in Wailea. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ROMY & MICHELE’S 90’S PROM – Fri. Apr 19. Presented by Waay Out West, dress in your ‘90s best for a chance to be crowned Prom King and Queen. DJ Joralien will be spinning all your favorite ‘90s videos, and there’ll also be some special treats! 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

420 FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 20. Maui’s 1st 420 Festival will be full of family friendly fun for all ages. The day will include live music by The Exiles, Maui Wowee with Fatima & Friends, Randall Rospond, and Kanekoa. There will also be a fire show, stilt walking, comedians, face painting, balloon art, and more. Check out cannabis and hemp awareness booths, artisans, wellness and massage, yoga, an auction, drum circle, an open mic dome, bake sale, and many food vendors. $10. 12pm. VFW Post 385, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kahului).

AHUMANU CD RELEASE PARTY – Sat. Apr 20. Founding member Liz Morales (guitar), along with Marja Lehua Apisaloma (‘ukulele), and Kekai Robinson (bass), have been serenading Hawai‘i since 2016. Their 2017 album, Songbird, re-introduced the group with the newest version of its band members. All three take turns on lead vocals, but it is their three part harmony that defines their signature sound. Free. 8:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ahumanu.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Apr 20. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring The Pacific Blues Society and Sweet Mama Dee. Inspired by “basket houses,” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised during the show (including a percentage of the musicians’ merchandise sales) will go to Hale Kau Kau, who feed Maui’s homebound and needy. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Kimosongs.com

EXSTATICHEART FULL MOON BEACH PARTY – Sat. Apr 20. Dress in your moon-dance-shimmering-light-catching style, and celebrate spring under the full moon. The event will feature DJs Satdeva and Divadeva, and drumtrance by Nicholas Kerns. This party will be the start of an epic summer of joy! Substance free event. $15 donation. 4-8pm. Middles Beach.

HENRY KAPONO & AMY HANAIALI‘I – Sat. Apr 20. In this popular concert series, Kapono talks story with Hanaiali‘i and then they will have an intimate jam session. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOUL KITCHEN CD RELEASE PARTY – Sun. Apr 21. It’s Soul Kitchen’s Live At Charley’s CD Release Show. $20 at the door. $15 in advance online. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Soulkitchenmaui.com

KALAMA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 23. Come to the Castle Theater for the annual School Band Concert Series. These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘AN IRRITATION TO A MURDER’ DINNER THEATRE – Thu. Apr 18 & Fri. Apr 19. Godfry Gatewood, a wealthy billionaire, is so stressed out that he up and dies just as scandal breaks while his wife’s dinner guests start arriving. Fortunately, Private Eye Nick Dashell and his wife Darla are on the case, and they are sure to crack it (and a few jokes) with the audiences’ help! This event is a family-friendly dinner theater. The house opens at 6:30pm, and is cash only. $7.50. 7pm. Maui High School, Building-B Courtyard, (660 S Lono Ave., Kahului)

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Apr 18 & Sat. Apr 20. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Apr 18-Wed. Apr 24. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Apr 18- Wed. Apr 24. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘AVENUE Q.’ – Until Sun. May 5. Leave the kids at home as you laugh out loud at this Tony Award-winning musical. It tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), and superintendent Gary Coleman – all struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. $20-$30. 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday, 3pm on Sunday. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

DANCE SHOWCASE ‘19 – Sat. Apr 20. Director of dance David Ward is celebrating the Performing Arts Department’s 30th anniversary with his company dancers. He’s successfully restaged ‘Common Change,’ the very first modern piece he did at Seabury. In three movements, the piece moves from the beginnings of life on the cellular level, through the struggles humans face with each other in society to rising from the ashes to find grace, balance, and harmony. $3. 7pm. Aali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao).

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 20. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Apr 22. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 23. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Apr 18-Wed. Apr 24. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Apr 18. Join Chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ROSE BY THE BAY – Thu-Sun. Perched above Namalu Bay, the Cliff House will be serving delectable food pairings with a variety of rose wines from renowned vineyards. Enjoy the sunset and a perfectly curated à la carte menu to start your evening. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600.

GRAPE ESCAPE: ‘THE MAGICAL CRUS OF BURGUNDY’ – Fri. Apr 19. Enjoy a fun-filled evening sipping wines from Burgundy that are brilliantly paired with small bites created by executive sous chef Richard Ramirez. Wine tasting menu: J Vincent Cremant D Bourgogne Brut, Louis Latour La Grande Roche, Drouhin Pouilly Fuisse, Marcel Lapierre Raisins Galouis, and Joseph Drouhin Rully Rouge. Call for reservations: 808-875-4100 ext. 290. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Apr 19-Sun. Apr 21. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

4/20 MUNCHIES – Sat. Apr 20. Enjoy the haze all day long with CBD cocktails and build your own Maui wowie waffles. Plus, a specialty munchie menu with mocha s’mores, mochi ice cream, dreamsicles, blizzards, and more. Full menu also available. 7:30am-midnight. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BOTANICALS FOR BURNOUT – Sat. Apr 20. Burnout is a modern epidemic. We are a culture that glorifies the overworked, with the notion of rest and recovery seen as weakness. This is a path that leads to burning the fuse on both ends, running on empty, and ultimately pushing your stress response past it’s limits of resilience. Join this workshop, and learn how to use food and herbs to rebuild from the inside out. $45 per person. Space is limited. Email [email protected] to registration 9am. Hawaii Nature Center, Iao Valley.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Apr 20 & Sun. Apr 21. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Apr 20 & Sun. Apr 21. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Apr 23. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 23. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 23. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 24. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

KIRK BOES – Until Mon. May 6. Maui artist Kirk Boes’ works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. His colorful oil paintings of flying animals and famous places are inspired by the art of Van Gogh and Chagall. Boes is also the author and illustrator of An American Dog in Paris, and currently serves as the gallery director at LAS. A reception will be held on Friday Apr. 5, from 5-7pm. You can also meet Kirk most weekdays in the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected, see Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ART IN THE EVERYDAY COMMUNITY QUILT PROJECT CELEBRATION – Thu. Apr 18. Celebrating Art Week and the project, they will share the installation with Maui. Refreshments will be served. Free. 4pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College Library, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 303-641-3472.

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Apr 18. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. 10am-6pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WATER ELEMENT CREATIONS TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Apr 18 & Fri. Apr 19. Find fine jewelry inspired by Chinese Medicine, and made on Maui treasures from the sea. View in the lobby. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Waterelementcreations.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 19. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Apr 19. See colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Apr 19 & Sat. Apr 20. They’ll be showcasing a range of unique, simple, and bold inspired made on Maui jewelry. View in the lobby. 2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Kensujewelry.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 20 & Sun. Apr 21. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Apr 21. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 21. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 21. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Apr 24. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world-renowned Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: ‘UP AND AWAY’ – Thu. Apr 18. This family-friendly outdoor event is a great opportunity to enjoy a night under the stars while viewing a blockbuster hit. Bring your blanket or chairs and join some family fun! Movie begins 15 minutes after sunset (weather permitting). Free. 7pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 18. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Thu. Apr 18. (Until-May 30). Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St., Kahului); Poeravaorinui.com

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 18 & Sat. Apr 20. (Until May 30). Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Apr 18 & Tue. Apr 23. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Apr 18 & Tue. Apr 23. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

‘MOANA ‘OLELO HAWAI’I EDITION’ – Thu. Apr 18. In an exciting partnership between the MACC, Kamehameha Schools Maui, and Kanaeokana, the Hawaiian language version of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana will be screened for all ages. E naue like mai, e na ʻohana a pau! Games, food, and beverages will be available for purchase at 6:30 pm. Seating in the Castle Theater is first come, first seated, and will begin at 7pm. Free. The film starts at 7:30pm. There will be English subtitles. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Apr 18. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Apr 18. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. Apr 18. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean theta drum, and a wind gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required. $30. Doors open at 5:45pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282

TAI CHI – Thu. Apr 18. Tai chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

TODDLER STORYTIME – Thu. Apr 18. Enjoy simple stories, songs, movement, and crafts just right for toddlers! Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

QKC FEUD – Fri. Apr 19. Does your team have the answer? Call to sign up. Every third Friday of the month. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

21ST ANNUAL MAUI HEART WALK – Sat. Apr 20. The 21st annual Maui Heart Walk is a free event for the whole family. There’ll be a 5K walk, health fair, health screenings, keiki zone, doggy depot, free Subway sandwiches, and shave ice. Bring a healthy donation for the Maui Food Bank. Register online. Free. 7am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Kahului); 808-426-0124; Mauiheartwalk.org

AIRSOFT IN OLOWALU – Sat. Apr 20. Attention all 6mm operators, airsoft enthusiasts, and all of Maui’s Airsoft Community! Nautilus Wolf will be hosting another fun day of airsoft. Get ready to enjoy another awesome day of tactical action and bb slinging fun with friends. 11am-5pm. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 20 & Sun. Apr 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Apr 20. Car and truck clubs are welcome. Gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs and imports. Text 808-283-3101 for info. Second and Third Saturdays of the month. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

MAUI ALTERNATIVE PROM – Sat. Apr 20. Celebrate diversity among Maui County students with dancing, dinner, photos and fun at the 3rd annual Maui Alternative Prom! All 13-18 years olds are welcome. Dress casually or formally, whatever fits your style. No beach attire. No drugs. No alcohol. No violence. 5pm. The King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu).

STORIES ABOUT HAWAII WITH DANN SEKI – Sat. Apr 20. Come listen to “Stories about growing up in Hawaii” with Dann Seki. A storyteller since 1994, Seki has performed statewide at various libraries, senior centers, and many storytelling events. 1pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St.).

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Apr 20. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Apr 21. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 21. Check out island style pop-ups and entertainment on the center stage. 9am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MONDAY, APRIL 22

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. Apr 22. Get your thumbs ready! Down the Hatch is bringing you a N64 Mario Kart Tournament! Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun can have a chance to win some sweet prizes. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900.

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Apr 22. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 22. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

AKAKU BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Tue. Apr 23. Maui Community Media is offering a fun, hands-on Basic Video Storytelling class beginning April 22 and continuing Tuesdays and Fridays through May 17 (eight-class sessions). Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, and editing. $150. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Apr 23. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

CHANCE UM TUESDAYS – Tue. Apr 23. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus, you can enjoy a cold beer and good food in the tasting room. Second and fourth Tuesdays. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 23. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Apr 23. They’ll be bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz with eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

DAVID RAZOWSKY FINESSE WORKSHOPS – Wed. Apr 24-Fri. Apr 26. One of the very best and original improvisation teachers returns to Maui. Razowsky will hold a three night workshop on mindfulness, awareness, kinesthetic response, truthfulness, and connectedness. Sign up at [email protected] 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Apr 24. Every 4th Wednesday, you can enjoy haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Apr 24. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Full Moon Silent Rave 10pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, The Mae Lee Band 8-10pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939. Thu, Joe Hughes 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ono Grimes Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Sunburn 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events