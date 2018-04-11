MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | April 12th-18th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

VIEUX FARKA TOURE – Thu. Apr 12. Singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure is often referred to as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.” Son of Grammy-winning Malian musician Ali Farka Toure, Vieux took up percussion and then guitar. His album Mon Pays (“My Country”) refers to his native Mali and serves as a reminder of its beauty and sculpture. $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI HAWAIIAN STEEL GUITAR FESTIVAL – Fri. Apr 13 – Sun. Apr 15. The 2018 Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with jam sessions, workshops, ho‘olaule‘a activities, silent auction and a vintage steel guitar exhibit. There will also be stage performances with masters and their students and much more. Schedule: Apr. 13 and 14, 11am-10pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina). Apr. 15, 11am-4pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului). Free. 11:00am. Maui Steel Guitar Festival; Mauisteelguitarfestival.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY- Fri. Apr 13. Lahaina Friday Town Party will come alive with its 6th Annual Classic Car Show and Rock and Roll Party. Festivities will include the Cool Cat Cafe 808 Burger Challenge, the annual Car Show and live entertainment by Kona Storm Band, Red Dirt, Gary Larson, Paul West, Rock Hendricks with Mitch Kepa, Kurt Lee, Kendall D, the Lahainaluna Jazz Band and Darren Lee, as Elvis. There will also be body art and mermaid magic glitter, coconut leaf weaving, art vendors and ono grindz. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

PAUL IZAK LIVE – Fri. Apr 13. Oahu native Paul Izak’s unique style of music is a blend of folk, blues, rock and reggae. With a deep rooted connection and love for the islands, his passions for gardening/farming and yoga integrate into his musical message to inspire a healthy and conscious lifestyle. $20 advance tickets available online or $25 at the door. 7:00pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

THREE MAUI DIVAS: AMY HANAIALI‘I, NAPUA GREIG & RAIATEA HELM – Fri. Apr 13. Napua Greig, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaiali‘i take the stage for a great evening of song and music. $12-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND’ FUNDRAISER – Sat. Apr 14. In preparation for Sailor Jerry’s Fest, the sound of the underground fundraiser show will feature The Minorities, Smoked Solid Dairy and the Eazy. All ages. $5. 6:00pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

SOUL KITCHEN LIVE RECORDING – Sat. Apr 14. Join Soul Kitchen for a live album recording. It’s also Tempa’s birthday. $10 in advance or $15 at-the-door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Soulkitchenmaui.com

DJ’S MISS LISA AND MISS DUST – Sat. Apr 14. Head to the Monkey for night of fun with two special DJ’s from LA, Miss Lisa and Miss Dust. 21+. $10+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

PLAYHOUSE – Sat. Apr 14. Chilltown productions presents PlayHouse with DJs Bud and Del Sol spinning house music all night long. 21+. $10. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

GYPSY PACIFIC – Sun. Apr 15. Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit WILL entertain throughout the afternoon with an instrumental collection of funky jazz. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

BILL MCKIBBEN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Wed. Apr 18. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with Bill McKibben. He’s an environmentalist, educator and author of The End of Nature. Following the presentation will be a courtyard reception with an intimate Q&A, book signing, dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. $25 and $10 for students. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 14. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, a premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show. The Resident Ghost Annabelle will also entertain you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Apr 17. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy fun comedy and magic show for all ages. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Apr 17. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 18. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS – Wed. Apr 18. Hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino, check out a comedy show and the comics. There’ll also be free pizza. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Apr 18. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Apr 12. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Apr 12. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

COOKING HAWAIIAN STYLE WITH CELEBRATIONS DINNER – Thu. Apr 12. The 9th season of Cooking Hawaiian Style will be filmed on the resorts Halona Kai Lawn (the 100th episode). During the filming, there’ll also be a special six-course celebration dinner presented by chefs Gevin Utrillo and Jin Hosono. It will feature dishes inspired by the cultures whose cuisine has inspired Hawaiian cooking. Each course includes a pairing from Maui Wine. Additionally guests who attend may be featured in the episode. $137. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Apr 13. Join a Seafood Night with Maui Steamer Pots and Modern Times Beer and meet the Representatives and Owners. Enjoy Kohola beers on tap including Lokahi Pilsner, Talk Story Pale Ale, Mean Bean Coffee Stout and WaterMan IPA and Modern Times beer on tap. 21+. No Cover. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Apr 13. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

“FRESH SQUEEZED” FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 13. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Apr 13. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Apr 14. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Apr 14. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 15. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Apr 15. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian falsetto singer, Kaniala Masoe. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 10am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 15. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

1ST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Mon. Apr 16. In true island style, the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas will be celebrating its birthday with an evening to remember. The evening will include live entertainment and dishes featuring farm-fresh ingredients from Kula Produce, Maui Prime Seafood and Makaweli Ranch. Libations will include Maui Brewing Co., Kohola Brewery, Ocean Vodka and more. $35. 5:00pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 17. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 18. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Apr 18. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

‘BATTLE OF THE BOOZE II’ – CRAFT BEER vs. FINE WINE – Wed. Apr 18. Shearwater Tavern Executive Chef Carl Yeh and Vino Italian Tapas and Wine Bar Executive Chef Keith Endo will meet in the ultimate “tasty” showdown between suds and grapes! Each chef will prepare three courses paired with craft beers selected by GM Reed Robertson and boutique wines selected by Master Sommelier Chuck Furuya. $70 – $80. 6:00pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com; Shearwatershowdown.eventbrite.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 18. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GIFTS FROM THE SEA ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment, fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SOLO ARTIST EXHIBITION–CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA -Until – Fri. Apr 13. Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Cudra Clover will present elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit will include memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei veterans who served in the 442nd. Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ART MAUI EXHIBITION 2018 – Until – Sat. Apr 28. The Art Maui Board Presents the 40th annual Art Maui exhibition in the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking and more. This year’s juror is Isabella Ellaheh Hughes, co-founder of the Honolulu Biennial. 9am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Artmaui.com

ART OF TRASH 2018 EXHIBIT – Sat. Apr 7 – Sat. Apr 28. By using everyday discarded recyclable materials to inspire their art pieces Artists give new life to trash. Presented by Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha, the Art of Trash focuses on how we can reduce our footprint by finding creative ways to keep reusable items out of our landfill. The gallery will be open, Mon-Sat from 10am-5pm. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ ART EXHIBIT – Until – Mon. Apr 30. This unusual art show combines artists Ellen Levinsky’s and Amy Madrin Justen’s latest works. Ellen uses iridescent bird feathers to create colorful images of turtles, butterflies and hula dancers. Amy’s series of ink paintings combines the silhouette of the birds that Ellen derives her feathers from and the whimsical images she creates out of them. 11am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Apr 12. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Apr 13. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 13. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 15. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving, tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui ‘Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 15. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from more than 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Thu. Apr 19. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Jerry Santos, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session. It allows audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN’ – Fri. Apr 20 – Sun. May 13. In this family fun musical, Charles Schultz classic cartoons come to life on the stage filled with with your favorite characters like Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroder, Snoopy and of course Charlie Brown himself. Showtimes: Thursday-Friday 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. Tickets are $28 for adults and $16 for children. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

PRIMUS – Fri. Apr 20. BAMP Project presents one of the most innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-­garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with surreal, fever-­dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits. Hear tunes like “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The event marks the return of the definitive Primus line-­up–singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. $35-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacles they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Sat. Apr 28. Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will perform in this perennially popular Lei Day event, and will be joined by musicians and dancers from his award-winning Halau Na Kamalei. Enjoy the smooth showmanship, talent and graciousness of Cazimero, along with contemporary Hawaiian music and hula. There will be pre-show festivities in the Yokouchi Pavilion that include music, hula, island crafters, displays of local arts and crafts and fragrant lei on hand for purchase. $12-55, half-off for kids 12 and under. Pre-show: 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GO FOR BROKE: AN ORIGINS STORY – Thu. May 3. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents “Go for Broke: an Origins Story” by Stacey Hayashi. Telling the tale of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team of World War II, their motto being “Go for Broke.” The film, shot entirely in Hawaii at the actual locations at which the real events occurred, chronicles the remarkable story from its earliest beginnings, to their triumphant formation and deployment “aloha ceremony” at Iolani Palace before heading to basic training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Tickets are $20-25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Fri. May 11. The 2018 Maui Classical Music Festival will include four concerts around the island and will feature guitarist Colin David; pianist Rohan De Silva, Jeewon Park and Katherine Collier; cellist Edward Arron; violinist Benny Kim and Scott St. John; and violist Sharon Wei, Yizhak Schotten and Katherine Collier. Schedule: Friday, May 4. “Basically Beethoven” 7pm Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.). Monday, May 7. “Tangos and Romance” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd., Kihei). Wednesday, May 9. “Hana Community Concert” 6pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana). Friday, May 11. “Festival Finale” 7pm. Keawala‘i Congregational Church. 808-878-2312; 7pm. Wananalua Congregational Church, (10 Hauoli St., Hana); 808-248-8040; Mauiclassicalmusicfestival.org

NA HOLO WAHINE 5K RUN/1 MILE WALK – Sat. May 5. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) present Maui’s only all women’s event. Race will include a 5k Run, 1-Mile Walk and a Mother-Daughter Race. There will be food, refreshments, giveaways and an awards ceremony following the race. Registration is $15-35 with proceeds to go directly to the Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

ALOHA FROM HAWAII – Sat. May 5. Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the Aloha From Hawaii 2018 concert will feature Hawaii artists like The Green, Iration, Anuhea and Jordon T. $37-$99 VIP. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSH SMITH WITH HIS POWER TRIO – Wed. May 16. Blues guitar virtuoso Josh Smith will be in concert with his power trio. Smith is a powerful, jaw dropping guitar slinger on the blues scene with his tasty licks, expressive phrasing and the ability to rip into a song like nobody’s business. $42-$60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun! Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Sat. Apr 21. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is seeking volunteers for an overnight service project, April 21-23. The group will work on protection of native plants. Participants must be physically fit and able to hike in and out of the Crater carrying a backpack with their sleeping bag, personal items and a share of the food. Maximum of 12 persons. Registration and more information can be found online. 8:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 12. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. Free. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

INTERNATIONAL DEATH DOULA TRAINING – Thu. Apr 12 – Mon. Apr 16. Doorway Into Light presents the 2nd International Death Doula Training, “Showing up for death, ​Nourishing life.​” Presenters will include Ram Dass, Zenith Virago, Brooke Brown, Lei‘ohu Ryder, Bohdi Be, Jerrigrace Lyons, Deanna Cochran and other special guests. Training is limited to 130 participants. Register online. 9:00am. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com; Doorwayintolight.org

IMMIGRATION OUTREACH SESSIONS – Thu. Apr 12. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will hold an immigration information session to help the public better understand the immigration process. Topics discussed include ‘How to get a green card,’ ‘How to become a U.S. citizen,’ ‘How to Get an EAD Card’ and a special session for the COFA community. 1:30pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Kaahumanu St., Kahului); 808-873-8247.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Apr 12. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8am. AA Central Office, ([email protected]); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Apr 12. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Apr 13. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Apr 13. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians. Free. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Fri. Apr 13. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY GOLF BENEFIT – Sat. Apr 14. The Maui Humane Society will host a golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Maui, there will be four-hole in one and five-closest to the pin contests with a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Fat Daddy’s and Three’s Bar and Grill will provide breakfast to all golfers. Following the tournament will be an awards lunch at Manoli’s Pizza Company. All proceeds benefit Maui’s homeless animals. Register online or call with ext. 218. $175 pp or $450 three-person team. 7am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TOM ROSENQUIST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Apr 14. Join in the ninth annual Tom Rosenquist Memorial Golf Tournament. The event honors the dedication and determination of one of the school’s key founders. Help raise funds to support Maui Preparatory Academy’s Financial Aid Program. 7:30am. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

FUN DAZE BAZAAR – Sat. Apr 14. The tradition continues with a variety of live entertainment including Hawaiian music, hula, a student talent showcase, and comedian Frank DeLima. Keiki will have fun with interactive games, face painting, the Duck Pond and more. There will also be a silent and live auction, ono local foods, unique wares from local entrepreneurs, and the schools Country Store will be stocked with fresh produce, baked goods and flowers. Free admission and parking. 8:00am. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4976; Sasmaui.org

HAIKU HO‘OLAULE‘A AND FLOWER FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 14. Join the Haiku community for the 25th annual Haiku Ho‘olaule‘a and Flower Festival. There will be live entertainment by Maui Samba Band and Festival Parade, King Kekaulike HS Jazz Band, Energy 35 Edutainment, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Yum Yum Beast, Sacred Path Hula Halau, Nara Boone and Scott Baird, Crazy Fingers, and Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire. Enjoy culinary delights, the Haiku PTA bake sale and bid at the silent auction. There will also be a floral design and lei-making contests, the Haiku historical display, an artisan marketplace, and a Keiki Zone with activities, carnival games, face-painting and more. The festival will benefit Haiku Elementary School, Haiku Community Association and the Boys and Girls Club Maui-Haiku. 9:00am. Haiku Elementary School, (105 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-575-3000; Haikuschool.org

USED BOOK SALE – Sat. Apr 14. Celebrating National Library Week the Maui Friends of the Library will hold a Used Book Sale in front of Whole Foods Market. Shop for a variety of books from fiction and non-fiction to kids and adult. Books start at $1 with ALL proceeds to benefit Maui’s public libraries. Plus, every youngster (0-18) gets to choose and take a book home for FREE! MFOL.org. 9:30am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

ONE OF A KIND WRITING CLASS – Sat. Apr 14 – Sat. May 12. This one of a kind class lets writers “try on” writing styles and techniques. Share work in a way that will forever transform your approach and understanding of your writing. Line by line, you’ll see your style emerge. Register online. $125. 10:00am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

FREE KIDNEY EARLY DETECTION HEALTH SCREENING – Sat. Apr 14. The National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i (NKFH) will host a Kidney Early Detection Health Screenings (KEDS) for anyone ages 18 and older who would like to get a snapshot of their current kidney health. Learn more about preventing kidney disease and get access to additional resources. If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, or are over the age of 60, you are at risk and should have your kidneys checked. RSVP: 808-683-2367; [email protected] 10am-2pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Apr 14. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

VALLEY ISLE KEIKI FEST – Sat. Apr 14. This family event will feature, informational booths, music, food, games, prizes, vendors and a bike safety challenge. Free. 11:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

READING SEMINAR: HUMOR IN STORY – Sat. Apr 14 – Sat. May 5. Explore new authors and dive deeper into the human conversation. Join a community of readers. Classes take place on Saturdays. Call or go online to learn more and to register. $125. 12:00pm. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Apr 14. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

TEDxYouth – Sun. Apr 15. The annual TEDxYouth event brings together inspiring middle school and high school student speakers from Maui’s community to share their revolutionary ideas. The theme this year is “Wayfinders,” and topics will range from the media’s impact on youth to Oxybenzone and the health of our reefs. 9am. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; TEDxYouthSeaburyHall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 15. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Apr 15. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30 minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

SCIENCE NIGHT: DARK SKIES – Sun. Apr 15. Celebrate International Dark Skies Week with the Turtle Island Restoration Network, Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project and local astronomers. The Night Sky is essential to heritage, health, and the ecosystem, learn why it’s important to conserve the dark and save the stars. There will be Happy Hour specials and food available by South Maui Dogz. 21+. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MONDAY, APRIL 16

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Apr 16. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (South Kihei Rd.); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

WOMEN’S SACRED CIRCLE – Mon. Apr 16. Meet the sisterhood and be part of this visionary group of women. This is a safe and sacred space to come together, use your voices, be heard and be seen. Gathering to help empower each other, share wisdom, and cultivate long lasting friendships. Following the circle will be Sound Healing with Don Lax and Denise Kusmit. 3:45pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Apr 16. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue, Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 17. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ST. ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 17. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists! See the next generation of St. Anthony High School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series in the Castle Theater. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

HENRY KAPONO – Wed. Apr 18. Henry Kapono will be the featured artist as part of Concerts at The Shops series. Kapono is a performer who has it all – vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, composer, thrilling performer and audience favorite. Guests will be treated to Kapono’s upbeat, rock infused Hawaiian music. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Apr 18. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Baroque Electronique 10:30am-11:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Kalani Smythe 8am-5pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-8pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 8am-5pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Sun, SCIENCE NIGHT: DARK SKIES 6:30-9pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-5:45pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-5:45pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 6:15-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-5:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-5:45pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Murray Thorne 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com