BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

CONNER SNOW – Thu. Apr 11. Maui-born artist Conner Snow returns to share his debut album, If I Knew Then What I Know Now, in the McCoy Studio Theater. The pop album is co-produced by fellow Maui musician Calvin Canha. It highlights Snow’s talent as a songwriter while reflecting his wide range of musical influences including pop, R&B, reggae, and alternative genres. Opening act: Pat Simmons Jr. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OZOMATLI – Thu. Apr 11. Celebrating Dove’s 50th Birthday and 20 years of Dove Presents, Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli will perform a powerhouse show. They’ll be fusing an impressive variety of genres from Latin, salsa, electro-cumbia, and mambo to jazz, reggae, and hip-hop. 21+. $35 pre-sale tickets available online. $35. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-635-5556; Dovepresents.com

SEAN DORSEY’S ‘BOYS IN TROUBLE’ – Thu. Apr 11. See choreography and storytelling from uncompromising queer and trans perspectives. Dorsey challenges audiences to examine gender assumptions all while bringing an extravaganza of full throttle dance. “Boys in Trouble” offers an urgent and timely examination of American masculinity’s deep roots. With stark honesty, powerful storytelling, and breathtaking dancing, the performance celebrates expansive trans and queer gender expression, and moves audiences to examine experiences of gender. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

11TH ANNUAL MAUI HAWAIIAN STEEL GUITAR FESTIVAL – Fri. Apr 12 & Sat. Apr 13. Master player Bobby Ingano performs at the 11th Annual Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival. Free. 10am. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-283-3576; Mauisteelguitarfestival.com

ALOHA FRIDAY VIBZ CONCERT SERIES – Fri. Apr 12. Judah Soundsystem and Entertainment Presents this Aloha Friday Vibz Concert Series. The night will feature Noble Tobal with special guests Rootz N Creation, Jahtomic, Mistah Cool & Deadly, Teomon, and Small Axe & Selector Antswax. It will be hosted by SpenceJah. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085.

THE BEACH BOYS – Fri. Apr 12. Sit under the stars and listen to the Beach Boys perform their classic iconic songs. $50+. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Apr 12. As the most anticipated 2nd Friday event of the year, the 7th annual Classic Car Show & 50s Rock and Roll Party is here! Lahaina will come alive with classic cars, local vendors, and live entertainment including Willie K, DJ Zinn, The Steel Guitar Festival, and the Get Up and Dance Troupe. Plus, art, games and activities for all ages, shops, galleries, restaurants, and more. 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front St.); Mauifridays.com

50TH DAVID MALO HO‘OLAULE‘A – Sat. Apr 13. The Lahainaluna Hawaiiana Club and Boarders’ Chorus started in 1969. It exists with the expressed purpose of perpetuating the unique legacy of Lahainaluna and David Malo Day. The annual David Malo Day Ho‘olaule‘a is a planned, time-honored, and iconic event that allows the students to say mahalo. They also receive and share the concept of ‘ohana, of giving, of sharing, and of sustainability. This year the event celebrates 50 years of existence. 5pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd.).

ANTHONY ATTALLA – Sat. Apr 13. Visiting from Chicago, Anthony Attalla hits Lahaina to share some deep house music with the Maui scene. Opening sets by Dustin Robert and Benjamin Jay. Come early and grab a bite. 21+. Door cost TBA. Doors open at 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE COLOR FESTIVAL HAWAII – Sat. Apr 13. The white party of the year! Celebrating the beauty of diversity and the uniqueness of each and every child, this annual fundraiser for Imua Family Services will be a most spectacular and colorful family fun event. Expect energetic, nonstop, live music and dancing from headliner Anuhea Jenkins, Rayland Baxter of Nashville Tenn., DJ Boomshot, Shea Butter & the Cream, and Yum Yum Beast. Enjoy some of Maui’s best food trucks, and sweet treats. This modern interpretation of the traditional Indian Holi Festival will be a treat for the whole family. $15. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COLOR FESTIVAL AFTER PARTY – Sat. Apr 13. It’s Imua’s Color Festival afterparty featuring the Song Division SuperJam with musicians from Kitaro, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and The Eagles Of Death Metal. Opening set by Melissa Mitchell. $10. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

EAST MAUI TARO FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 13. This year, the 27th annual East Maui Taro Festival event focuses on kalo (taro) as a staple food of the Hawaiian diet, as well as being the symbolic “Elder Brother” of Native Hawaiians. The Festival features all day hula and music, local arts and crafts, a farmers market with all types of kalo for sale – from huli (shoots) to potted plants to kulolo (dessert) and fresh poi. There will also be nonprofits info tents, hands-on cultural activities such as poi pounding, lauhala weaving, and kapa/tapa cloth making, and 20 food booths. Free. 9am. Hana Ball Park, (5091 Uakea Rd.); Tarofestival.org

SOUL KITCHEN CD RELEASE PARTY – Sun. Apr 14. It’s Soul Kitchen’s Live At Charley’s CD Release Show, and Tempa’s birthday bash. $20 at the door. $15 in advance online. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Soulkitchenmaui.com

ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 16. Join them in the Castle Theater for their annual School Band Concert Series, featuring the St. Anthony High School Band! These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending this concert. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS – Wed. Apr 17. Internationally acclaimed world music group HAPA returns to Wailea. Founding member Barry Flanagan will be joined by award-winning musician Eric Gilliom for a show in the Fountain Courtyard. This show will benefit Imua Family Services. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Apr 11 & Sat. Apr 13. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Apr 11-Wed. Apr 17. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Apr 11- Wed. Apr 17. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘AN IRRITATION TO A MURDER’ DINNER THEATRE – Fri. Apr 12 & Sat. Apr 13. Godfry Gatewood, a wealthy billionaire, is so stressed out he up and dies just as scandal breaks, and his wife’s dinner guests start arriving. Fortunately Private Eye Nick Dashell and his wife Darla are on the case, and they are sure to crack the case (and a few jokes) with the audience’s help! This event is family-friendly. The house opens at 6:30pm, and is cash only. $7.50. 7pm. Maui High School, Building-B Courtyard, (660 S Lono Ave., Kahului).

ANN RANDOLPH IS ‘INAPPROPRIATE IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS’ – Fri. Apr 12. Self help and self-deprecating humor come together in this one woman show about catharsis and adventure. Inappropriate starts with Randolph sharing her own wild ride: from living in a mental institution in Appalachia; to living on a boat off the coast of Alaska pretending to clean the Exxon Oil spill with some good ol’ boys from Louisiana; to a homeless shelter in Santa Monica; to hooking up with Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft for an off Broadway run on 42nd St; to teaching thousands to take the stage and speak their truth. Ann Randolph is an Ovation Award-winning playwright and performer. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

‘ANNIE THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Apr 12, Sat. Apr 13 & Sun. Apr 14. Family friendly and with a live student orchestra, see the King K’s spring musical, “Annie.” $10/adult and $8/student. 7-9:30pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy.); Kingkekaulike.com

‘AVENUE Q.’ – Fri. Apr 12- Sun. Apr 14. Leave the kids at home as you laugh out loud at this Tony Award-winning musical. It tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), and superintendent Gary Coleman – all struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. $20-$30. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

DARREN LEE LIVE! – Fri. Apr 12, Sat. Apr 13. Darren Lee, formerly of Burnin Love, will be performing for two nights in Ma‘alaea. Tickets include dinner and dessert, and are available on Eventbrite. Don’t miss this awesome performance. $40. Doors: 5:30pm. Dinner: 6pm. Show: 7pm. Tante’s Ma‘alaea.

‘4900 MILES OFF BROADWAY’ – Sat. Apr 13. Enjoy an evening of the 2019-2020 Maui Onstage Season reveal. There’ll be cocktails and a silent auction, dinner, sneak peaks and season reveals, dessert, and coffee. $150. 5pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Apr 13. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HIGH SCHOOL OPEN MIC – Sat. Apr 13. They’re welcoming all high school students for an afternoon of open mic fanatics! Hosted by Ed the Dread, all are welcome to come and watch Maui’s up and coming talent. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Apr 15. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 16. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Apr 11- Wed. Apr 17. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Apr 11, Fri. Apr 12 & Sat. Apr 13. Bottoms up! Choose from their special Sip to Support craft cocktail menu, and support local charities on Maui. The “Chai Mango Lassi” is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai concentrate. Available daily during dinner services. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Apr 12, Sat. Apr 13 & Sun. Apr 14. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Apr 12. Enjoy cutting edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity while you enjoy live music in a chic atmosphere. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Apr 13 & Sun. Apr 14. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Apr 13 & Sun. Apr 14. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Apr 16. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 16. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 16. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 17. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Apr 11. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. 10am-6pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

KIRK BOES – Until-Mon. May 6. Maui artist Kirk Boes’ works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. His colorful oil paintings of flying animals and famous places are inspired by the art of Van Gogh and Chagall. Boes is also the author and illustrator of An American Dog in Paris, and currently serves as the gallery director at LAS. A reception will be held on Friday Apr. 5, from 5-7pm. You can also meet Kirk most weekdays in the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Thu. Apr 11-Wed. Apr 17. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

ALOHA NECTAR TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Apr 12. Tahitian pearls, semi precious gemstones, and hand picked seashells create unique made-on-Maui jewelry. View in the lobby. 9:30am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Alohanectar.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Apr 12. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahainaluna); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

NANI SHELLS TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Apr 12, Sat. Apr 13. See an ocean inspired, Hawaiian jewelry line that’s custom made on Maui. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Nanishells.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Apr 12. See colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 13, Sun. Apr 14. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Apr 14. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE’S WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. See a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. Yee’s paintings and ceramic works reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. View in the Gallery Tue-Sun. 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 14. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 14. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Apr 17. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world-renowned Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Apr 11 & Sat. Apr 13. (Until May 30). Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. Through a series of guided rhythmic movements, students will embody the natural elements of AfroCuban and AfroBrazilian pantheon of African-derived deities called orichas/orixas. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

AKAKU UPSTAIRS – TAKING ACTION FOR OUR OCEAN – WATER QUALITY & CORAL REEF – Thu. Apr 11. Maui County’s reefs are a vital part of our island community. We depend on coral reefs to provide food, support thousands of jobs and protect our shorelines from storm surge and erosion. According to the State of Hawaii Department of Health, Maui has Hawaii’s most polluted coastal waters. From 2012-2014, 90 percent of the water samples collected in Maui coastal waters failed to meet State standards. DT Fleming Beach Park and many other places face chronic brown water events. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS AND ACTIVITIES – Thu. Apr 11-Wed. Apr 17. Along with Easter Bunny arrival fanfare, there will be an age-specific keiki egg hunt, and a coloring contest with prizes and fun keiki crafts. DJ Bunny will spin fun spring tunes and give away Easter Bunny ears and balloons. Just bring your Easter basket. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Apr 11 & Tue. Apr 16. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Apr 11. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Thu. Apr 11. (Until-Thu. May 30). Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St., Kahului); Poeravaorinui.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Apr 11 & Tue. Apr 16. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Apr 11. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Apr 11. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. Apr 11. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and a wind gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required. $30. Doors open at 5:45pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; 808-665-8282

TAI CHI – Thu. Apr 11. Tai chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

UPCOUNTRY & NORTHSHORE COUNTY BUDGET MEETING – Thu. Apr 11. The Budget Ordinance is the county’s financial plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. It determines how much money each department receives to provide services such as fire and police protection, public transportation, water and refuse collection, and how much is collected from the public through taxes and fees. The budget also sets forth the amount of grant money offered to community organizations and establishes funding levels for capital improvement projects, such as road paving, park improvements and water system upgrades. 6pm. Paia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy.); 808-270-7939; Mauicounty.us

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

COUNTY TO HOST FAIR HOUSING TRAINING – Fri. Apr 12. Suited for landlords, renters, real estate agents, property managers, condominium owners, association board members, and others who may be housing or service providers. Join a free training session on fair housing laws and procedures in the Ike Lea Building of UHMC. Hosted by the County Department of Housing in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Hawaii Civil Rights Commission, and Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. Free. 8:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauicounty.gov

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE DECISIONS DAY – Fri. Apr 12 & April 16. April 16th has been designated as “National Healthcare Decisions Day.” It’s a collaborative effort of national, state, and community organizations committed to ensuring that all adults have the information and opportunity to communicate and document their healthcare needs. As a participating organization, Hospice Maui will be providing two informational sessions this month. 9am. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Apr 12. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd, Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS – GUIDED RIDE SERIES – Sat. Apr 13. The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series, targeting the second Saturday of the month. Their inaugural bike ride will start in Honokowai going through Honolua Bay (intermediate), and all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 people and registration is required. Rides are led by trained ride leaders, and each month they partner with a bike shop sponsor providing ride support and rental gear for purchase. This month it’s Ridesmart Maui and Boss Frogs. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina).

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Apr 13 & Sun. Apr 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Apr 13. Car and truck clubs are welcome. Gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs and imports. Text 808-283-3101 for info. Second and Third Saturdays of the month. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS MAUI HO‘OLAULEA – Sat. Apr 13. The annual Ho‘olaulea will be an enjoyable family event filled with cultural displays, games, crafts, Keiki Zone, ‘ono food, and Hawaiian entertainment. There will also be a rummage sale and silent auction, and you can check out the Vendor Village, Country Store, and Sweet Shoppe. Funds raised support student enrichment programs. 9am. Kamehameha Schools Maui, (270 Aapueo Pkwy., Pukalani); 808-572-3100; ksbe.edu

KEIKI FEST – Sat. Apr 13. The annual fun-filled family event promotes a positive, safe, and healthy environment for Maui’s keiki. There’ll be jumping castles, activities, entertainment, games and prizes, a keiki ID station, and a bike safety program. Free. 11am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-250-2777.

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION GUIDED RIDE AND OPEN TRAILS DAY – Sat. Apr 13. Maui residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Open Trails Day with a 11.9 mile bike ride along the North Shore. Participants will ride from Kahului to Pa‘ia, stopping at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon for brunch before returning. The route will include scenic stops and natural interpretation at destinations including Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary, and Sprecklesville Beach. Participation cost is donation based, brunch is not provided, helmets are mandatory, and advanced booking is required. Maui Bicycling League, (Kahului to Pa‘ia); Mauibike.org/maui-cycle-exploration

NECHUNG CHOKTRUL RINPOCHE – Sat. Apr 13, Sun. Apr 14. Experience Tibetan teaching with Nechung Choktrul Rinpoche. This weekend of dharma teaching includes “The Three Principle Points of the Path to Liberation,” on Saturday with lunch in the dharma center’s shambhala garden. On Sunday, Rinpoche will bestow the Vajrasattva Je-Nang ceremony. Each day is broken into two sessions for a total of four sessions in all. $70. 9am. The Maui Dharma Center, (81 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-379-8076; Mauidharmacenter.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Apr 13. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

TI TIME! – Sat. Apr 13. Enjoy a morning in the Valley while learning different ways to twist, braid and weave ti leaves. A variety of styles and techniques will be taught and practiced. Ages 6 and up (families welcome). $20/person (non-members) or $10/person (members). Reservations required, email [email protected] 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku).

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Apr 13. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Apr 14. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 14. Check out island style pop-ups and entertainment on the center stage. 9am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

ORIGINAL BEN-HUR 1959 MOVIE – Sun. Apr 14, Wed. Apr 17. It’s one of only three films to win an astonishing 11 Academy Awards! BEN-HUR was the top-grossing film of 1959, and remains one of the all-time box-office champions with an inflation-adjusted U.S. gross of nearly $900 million. It will be presented in its super-wide-screen “Ultra 65” format, and feature the film’s overture and intermission (with a score by Miklós Rózsa). Starring Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins, Hugh Griffith, and Haya Harareet. Go to Fandango for showtimes. Maui Mall Megaplex; Mauimall.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Apr 14. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, APRIL 15

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Apr 15. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 15. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Apr 16. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 16. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Apr 16. They’ll be bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz with eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – Wed. Apr 17. The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and assistance with eResources. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries website. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MAUI FILIPINO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS MIXER – Wed. Apr 17. Hawai‘i holds a 2.7 percent unemployment rate. Mr. Mike Vasper of Hawaii Employers Council will speak on “Finding and Hiring Talent in Today’s Hawaii Labor Market.” Learn about this and other topics on employment, terminating, and disciplinary action. Open to the public. Heavy pupus will be served. To RSVP or for more information email [email protected] or call Sharon Zalsos Banaag at 808-359-1616. $20 for members and $25 for guests. 5:30pm. Tante’s Fish Market, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops).

SPUNKY MONKEY SPRING SOIREE – MWA MIXER – Wed. Apr 17. Spunky Monkey Spring Soiree is a networking mixer! Hosting MWA members and industry affiliates, enjoy great door prizes and entertainment. 4pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Apr 17. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. Free. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

CENTRAL MAUI COUNTY BUDGET MEETING – Wed. Apr 17. The Budget Ordinance is the county’s financial plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. It determines how much money each department receives to provide services such as fire and police protection, public transportation, water, and refuse collection, and how much is collected from the public through taxes and fees. The budget also sets forth the amount of grant money offered to community organizations and establishes funding levels for capital improvement projects, such as road paving, park improvements and water system upgrades. 6pm. Council Public Hearing Council Chamber, (200 S High St., Wailuku); 808-270-7939; Mauicounty.us

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst & Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo & Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo & Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana & Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato & Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Mae Lee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza & Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939. Thu, Melissa Mitchel 8pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:15-8pm; Sun, Aaron Boothe 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai & Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil & Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Gene Argel & Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events