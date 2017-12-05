MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 7th-13th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 8. Bring your family and friends down to Lahaina Town for delicious food from West Maui restaurants, food trucks and vendors. The monthly event will also provide many opportunities to get to know the Lahaina community better and enjoy live entertainment and music under Maui’s magical sunset. It’s also Art night, check out the local art galleries for a variety of special events. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MAUI SARA JAZZ EVENT – Fri. Dec 8. Enjoy an evening of jazz, blues and dancing with saxophonist Eric Schneider from Chicago. The event will also feature Gene Argel, Danny M. and Paul Marchetti. Cocktails, appetizers, and full dinner menu will be available for purchases. Doors open at 6pm for advance ticket holders only. Advance tickets are $22 and available by phone or online. Day of ticket sales are $25 at door starting at 7pm. Longhis Lahaina, (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7979; Longhis.com; Mauisarajazz.com

BILL COLLINS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Dec 8. The Merwin Conservancy presents an evening with former U.S. Poet Laureate, Billy Collins, whose critical acclaim and widespread popular appeal has earned him the title, “the most popular poet in America.” The presentation will be followed by an intimate Q/A with the audience and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live musical entertainment. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH AMY HANAIALI’I – Fri. Dec 8. Enjoy the holidays with 18-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Amy Hanaiali’i in the resorts Anuenue Room. Amy will fill the stage with song, cultural history and holiday joy with a brand new show. Tickets are $149.95 for table seating and standing room only tickets will be made available after table stage seating is sold out. 21+. Doors open at 6:30pm. 808-669-6200; Lifeisaloha.com. 7:00pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MR. ROGERS – Fri. Dec 8. Captivating the West Coast underground arts community, Mr. Rogers will bring his bass-heavy mid-tempo music to West Maui. Supporting acts from Maui are TRVR, DJ Theron, and Professor LightWAV. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

RUSSIAN DREAMS – Sat. Dec 9. The music aficionados will have the opportunity to witness Damira Feldman extraordinary talent “Russian Dreams” featuring piano works by Russian composers of 19th-20th Centuries. Post-concert reception to follow. $15. 7:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku); Mirafeldman.com

LIVE MUSIC IN THE BASEMENT – Sat. Dec 9. Enjoy pop-punk with Under City, garage-grunge-indie with Not Good, and acoustic soul, r/b and A++ yelling with Naomi T. The Eazy will also be bringing their punky-uke-ska. All ages welcome. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

KATIE THIROUX IN CONCERT – Sat. Dec 9. JazzMaui present rising star bassist and singer, Katie Thiroux in concert. Thiroux has garnered considerable attention for her bravura playing, assured singing and compelling compositions. A pre-show will take place in McCoy Courtyard with Jazz Metropolis DJ Lee Norris, who will introduce Concept One and Maui-based musicians, Tanama Colibri and Rick Brayner who will perform Latin American soul. Pre-show 6pm. $35 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDICINE TRIBE PRESENTS: NAHKO-MY NAME IS BEAR – Sun. Dec 10. Clap your hands with glee, as acclaimed artist Nahko of Medicine for the People hit Maui once again to share his first solo album, “My Name Is Bear.” Spanning his formative years as an awakening artist traveling through the wild landscapes of Alaska, Hawaii, and Louisiana, “My Name Is Bear” is a collection of deeply personal songs that tell the tales of Nahko’s awakening as an artist and his most revealing work yet. $30 – $35. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2017 WEDDING INDUSTRY HOLIDAY PARTY – Tue. Dec 12. Sugar Beach Events and Bliss Wedding Design invites all Wedding Industry Professionals and their guests to ring in the holiday season. Rub elbows with others in the wedding industry, while enjoying a creative culinary experience from Chef Lee. Dance to tunes by Shea Derrick and Full Flavor and snap some memories of the night at the Bamboo Shootz Photo Booth. Tickets are $50. Alcohol and Drink scripts will be available for purchase.. $50. 5:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

APPS AND TAPS – Wed. Dec 13. Come and celebrate Shearwater Tavern’s 1st anniversary. Enjoy and “APPS” inspired menu from their Executive Chef, Carl Yeh and a “TAPS” pairing from Kohola Brewing Co. $50 early bird ticket are available at: Shearwater-taps-apps.eventbrite.com or $60 at-the-door. 5:30pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG’ – Until- Sun. Dec 10. Caractacus Potts (an eccentric inventor) and his children restore an old race car and discover the car is magic. Evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself, so with the help of Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts the team plans to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman. Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with a special 2pm showing on Dec. 2 and 9. Sundays at 3pm with a special 6pm showing on Dec. 3. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘MY THREE ANGELS’ – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Three convicts—two of them murderers, the third a swindler—are employed as roofers by a family, whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance. Possessing every criminal art and penal grace, they set matters right and in doing so redeem themselves as real life angels to the grateful family. Showtimes are: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. (no performance on Sunday, Dec 10). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with one of the best Elvis impersonators in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 9. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Dec 12. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Dec 13. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Hawaii Wildlife Fund partners with five-local business with a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8am. Hawaii Wildlife Fund; Wildhawaii.org

THE STOCKING STUFFER – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Just in time for Christmas “The Stocking Stuffer” burger of the month. Made with signature Angus beef patty stuffed with chipotle peppers, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon then dressed with mayo, butter, lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced avocado topped with a buttermilk ranch drizzle, all served on a fresh baked brioche bun! Try it with their LifeFood Vegan patty. 10:30am. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Dec 8. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 8. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

2017 MAUI ZEN COOKING CLASS AND MEAL – Sun. Dec 10. Zen vegetarian cuisine is the basis of Japanese cooking. Hosted by The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui learn cooking techniques with Japanese connoisseur, Naoko Moller while using local fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables to enhance the subtle flavors of each ingredient, followed by a demonstration on table manners. Maximum 20 people per class. Cutting board, knife, and apron required. RSVP to: 808-283-9999. (cost includes class and meal). Class times: 9:30am-12:30pm or 3:30-6:30pm. $35. 9:30am. Kahului Jodo Mission, (325 Laau St., Kahului); 808-871-4911.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Dec 10. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Chef David Viviano, it’s a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 10. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers, featuring the Legendary Willie K with Arlie Asiu, and Koa. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Dec 10. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a roast beef carving station and create-your-own omelet station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 13. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Dec 13. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

HUI HOLIDAYS 2017 – Until – Sun. Dec 24. Hui Holidays artisan showcase returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list. During this magical season, the Hui gift shop expands to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand-blown glass work, locally made beauty products, holiday ornaments and more. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s-1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Fri. Dec 1 – Mon. Jan 1. Fabulous Feather Art by Ellen Levinsky will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery and she will also be demonstrating in the gallery on Thursdays from 11am-4pm. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 7. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

JAN SHANER – Fri. Dec 8. Jan Shaner is a Plein Air painter and shows her love of Maui landscapes with an incredible ability to capture color and light. Stop by the gallery and see this talented artist create colorful oil paintings and discuss her work. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

GEORGE AND FRIENDS ART EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION – Sat. Dec 9. Since 1973, George Allan’s paintings have touched countless visitors and residents alike, sharing in appreciation for our beautiful island. Join Viewpoints as they celebrate a long time Maui arts fixture, in his annual December show as he is joined by fellow artists and friends. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 10. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe Street, Lahaina); 808-661-5304; www.lahainagateway.com

HOLIDAY FINE ART EXHIBITION – Sun. Dec 10. View original fine art from local artists, Loren D. Adams, Robin Bones, Julie Galeeva, Steve Sundram, Rome Wilcox, Rose Bartley, Milan Param and Eleana Oceanheart. Complimentary refreshments. Dinner and cocktails available. 4:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Dec 12. Watercolorist Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BAZ MAUI – Wed. Dec 13. Baz is a self-taught mixed media and fiber artist, he will be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. Visit the gallery and see his unique process. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Wed. Dec 13. Christine’s most recent pieces are very well received and reflect her love of the natural beauty of Maui. They are a combination of the fine expression of line through wood burning and the depth of color with oils paints. Come and meet the artist and watch her create these beautiful pieces. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

TOM SEGURA ‘NO TEETH NO ENTRY TOUR’ – Thu. Dec 14. Tom Segura is a comedian originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, known for his Netflix specials Mostly Stories and Completely Normal. He recently released his third hour-long stand up album, which sat atop the iTunes and Billboard Comedy charts for consecutive weeks. $25.50-49.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SEARCHING FOR UNICORNS’ AN EVENING WITH FLIP NICKLIN – Fri. Dec 15. Celebrate whales while enjoying wine, cheese, chocolate and live music. The evening will include a feature presentation by Flip Nicklin titled “Searching for Unicorns”–stories of unexpected discoveries along the photographic journey. There will also be exclusive gallery photographs from his 30-year career photographing marine mammals. All proceeds of the event support the research and education programs of Whale Trust. Only 50 tickets are available. $125. 5pm. National Geographic Fine Arts Gallery, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/product/holiday-evening-flip-nicklin

AARON LEWIS ‘THE SINNER TOUR’ – Sat. Dec 16. Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Aaron Lewis is getting back to his country roots with the recent release of his newest album Sinner. Tickets are $39-89 and $129 for premium seats. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMEDY SHOW AND LIVE TAPPING – Sat. Dec 16. Join comedian, Cool Hand Luke, as he films his first DVD special. Enjoy comedy while indulging in a buffet dinner. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Baldwin High School Class Of 2001 reunion fund. Tickets are $20 and available at Farmacy Bar in Wailuku and Pukalani, or by phone. Doors open at 4:30pm, show starts at 5:30pm.. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-276-8661

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY CONCERT – Sat. Dec 16 – Sun. Dec 17. Get in the spirit of the season with the Maui Chamber Orchestra as they present their Holiday Concert: A Classical Christmas. Directed by Conductor Robert E. Wills, the program features J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Cantatas 1 and 2, with the Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus; Telemann’s Concerto for 3 trumpets, 2 oboes and timpani; Charpentier’s Noels Pour Les Instruments; and Warlock’s Capriol Suite. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 3pm. A conversations with the conductor is at 1:30pm on Sunday only. $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

PHIL LESH AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 28 – Fri. Dec 29. The rock band Phil Lesh and Friends (Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby) will hit the Castle Theater for two days. Lesh is a former bassist of the Grateful Dead sure to bring a groovy night for an experience not to be missed. $140-150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Fri. Dec 29. Steve Earle has been many things during his illustrious career, equally acclaimed as a folk troubadour, a rockabilly raver, a contemplative bluesman, a honky-tonk rounder, a snarling rocker and even a bluegrass practitioner. He has also appeared in film and television and has written a novel, a play, and a book of short stories. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘HOWIE ON MAUI’ – Sat. Dec 30. Comedian Howie Mandel, known as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series America’s Got Talent, will land in Maui for his only appearance in Hawaii this year. Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years as a comedian, actor, television host and voice actor. His versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum and here’s your chance to see him live in the Castle Theater. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

John Popper: New Year’s Eve- Sun. Dec 31. See John Popper of Blues Traveler in an intimate North Shore Maui New Year’s Eve show. See a true rock legend that’s hailed as one of the greatest harmonica players in history. Find early bird tickets on Eventbrite. 21+. $70-$100. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7TH

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PHOTOS WITH SANTA – Until – Sun. Dec 24. Photos with Santa will take place at Santa’s Village and Compassionate Santa appointments are available to families with children and adults with special needs by reservations through Guest Services. Keiki will have an opportunity to write a Santa letter and drop off in Santa’s mailbox. Photo packages are $24.99-49.99 and will include a Shutterfly $20 promotional gift card and one free phone call from Santa. 10am-6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LET IT SNOW – Until- Sat. Dec 23. Back by popular demand, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center will once again transform into a giant snow globe with its award-winning “Let it Snow!” snowfall experience returning on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until December 23. Snowflakes will descend on the center promenade at 6:30pm and 8pm. Each snowfall show will last for ten minutes orchestrated to festive, holiday music with keiki snowflake wands and free Starbucks hot chocolate for early arrivals served by jingle ambassadors. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Drop your unwrapped gift for keiki 0-18 at the Center Court Holiday Toy Drive Bin during center hours. With every gift donation of retail value $5 or more, the donor (21 years or older) may enter for a chance-to-win a Las Vegas Getaway. Jamba Juice will also be providing $1 off coupons for every donation received. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ICE SKATING IN PARADISE – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Enjoy outdoor ice skating fun and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and time on the ice is limited with in-and-out privileges. Admission fare includes rental skates at $5 per person, with free admission for keiki age five and under. Clean socks required. An ice skating instructor will be on-hand to give free introductory lessons. All proceeds will benefit various local non-profit organizations. 3-9pm. (Registration starts at 2:30pm). Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

ALL ABOARD THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS – Until- Mon. Dec 25. The Holiday Express experience begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station in Ka‘anapali. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keikis. Two rides available 6pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Regular tickets: $30 and $25 for kama‘aina. Premium tickets are: $50 and $45 for kama‘aina (premium ticket holders get one extra toy for keiki, as well as souvenir photos with Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick!). Children under the age of 2 are free to ride in the lap of an adult. 6:30pm. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

VEGAS HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Maui Mall and KAOI Radio are spreading holiday cheer with a Vegas Holiday Giveaway. To enter for a chance to win, visit the Blue Zones Project tent on Fridays from 5-7pm and Saturday and Sundays from 3-5pm. Limit one entry per person 21+. One grand prize winner will be announced on KAOI Radio on Dec. 19 and two additional names will be drawn to receive Blue Zones Project prize packages. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

HOW TO WRITE A KILLER SHORT STORY WITH WAYNE MONIZ – Thu. Dec 7. Wayne Moniz is a prized writer and playwright who has received the Cades Award for Literature. Wayne’s workshop will focus on sharing the elements needed to fill out a successful short story outline. He will cover the writing process from “idea to editor” and share some resources that will make writing a bit easier for anyone interested in writing a story of their own here on Maui. FREE. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SBU’S 2017 TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE – Until- Mon. Dec 18. Community members can bring new, unwrapped toys to any Minit Stop Store or any store at Azeka Shopping Center. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, you can purchase donation tickets in denominations of $1 and $5 at all Minit Stop checkout counters. Customers purchasing donation tickets will have their names posted in the store, and the funds raised will be used to purchase additional toys. 8:00am. SBU’s Toys for Tots, (); ; Sbumaui.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 7. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 7. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

‘INTEGRATED MEDIATION’ – Thu. Dec 7. Hawaii Farmers Union United presents an agricultural workshop that will change your financial mindset and financial lifestyle with Dr. Saul Larner. Learn how to use “Integrated Meditation” to structure your assets and resolve future issues with family members and partners. RSVP: 808-270-5770. 12:00pm. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Kaahumanu St., Kahului); 808-873-8247.

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Dec 7. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Dec 8. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

DELAWARE DAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Dec 8. The Annual Delaware Day Celebration on Maui will take place in Ma’alaea. This annual celebration is open to all ‘First Staters’ living on Maui (or visiting the islands) and those who were born, raised, worked and went to college in Delaware. All guests are asked to wear an article of clothing from the ‘First State’. For more information, contact First State Coordinator – Adele Rugg at 808-879-9964. 4:00pm. Beach Bums Maalaea, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

DA MAUI SLEIGH RIDES – Fri. Dec 8. Maui’s keiki gather to the North-East parking lot for a fun and joyous sleigh ride with Da Maui Sleigh. There will be keiki crafts and letters to Santa to keep busy while you wait your turn. There are no reservations. Children and adults with special needs are welcome to enjoy Da Maui Sleigh from 3:30-4:30pm. General admission commences at 5:30pm with the last ride scheduled at 8:20pm. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SEA-SON OF GIVING: HOLIDAY SHOPPING AND CHARITY NIGHT – Fri. Dec 8. Share the love and fun of the season with family at the after hours party! There will be live music, dive presentations with SUBA Claus, up to 30 percent off select holiday items at the Gift Shop, door prizes, free raffle and Reef Cafe and Seascape Restaurant will have a special holiday menu. Cost is $9.95 per person with donation of 2 canned food items (regular price $12) and free for children 3 and younger. Proceed to benefit Maui non-profits. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

MAPA DANCE PERFORMANCE – Fri. Dec 8. Enjoy a night of live entertainment with Maui Academy of Performing Arts and its dance performance groups and hip hop crews for lively student dance performances on the mall’s center stage. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MOONLIT MOVIE NIGHT: ‘ELF’ – Fri. Dec 8. Relax under the stars, for an outdoor moonlight showing of ‘Elf’. This hilarious holiday comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a regular-sized man who was raised as an elf by Santa Claus. There will be complimentary popcorn. Food, drinks and cocktails will be available for purchase. Outside food and beverage is not permitted. You will need to have a free pass to get in the door. Get your passes at Eventbrite. Free. Doors open at 5:30pm, show starts at 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

ELVES WORKSHOP – Sat. Dec 9. Bring your best design ideas, creativity and tinker at the first annual Tinkering Event designed to let kids and their parents/caregivers work together to design, build, and test something fantastic. Make colorful ornaments, design and build a gingerbread house, make moving toys, or construct your very own festive invention/ piece of art. Ages 5+. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

#SHOPLOCAL POP-UP SERIES – Sat. Dec 9. Support the local community during the pop-up event. Featuring, Consciousnest Maui, Mishni Bikini, Rylee’s Wish Bracelets, Shante’s Peaces, Crazy Haole’s Peppers, Sugar Babe, Everlast Luscious Lips, The Beyouty Co. and more. 12:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 9. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 9. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Sat. Dec 9. GRANDcares presents Grandfamily Gamenight, a special night for Grandparents raising grandchildren. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. This is a FREE community event every second Saturday, but you must register by calling 808-269-7396 or emailing [email protected] 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Dec 9. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Dec 9. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 10. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Dec 10. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SBU’S TOYS FOR TOTS AFTER PARTY – Sun. Dec 10. The Maui Entertainers Coalition for Disaster Relief and Street Bikers United (Maui Chapter) are pleased to provide top notch, Maui-based musical entertainment. Hear some of Maui’s favorite bands like Soul Kitchen, Danyel Alana Trio, Kanekoa, Luna Overdrive and Bad Kitty. Free. 1:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 11. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: TRAINING DAYS – Mon. Dec 11. Join a fun workout with yoga, strength, balance and more. Learn about things like leadership, goals, community and how to get what you want out of life. Meet girls from all over Maui and have fun with awesome adult mentors. Open to all persons who identifies as female. Classes are Mondays for Jr High School (6-8th grade) and Wednesdays for High School (9-12th grade). Cost is $5 per class. $5. 3:30pm. The Office Maui, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); TheOfficeMaui.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13TH

WRAP-IT-UP WEDNESDAYS HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING CLASS – Wed. Dec 13. Aunty Ruth, aka Mrs Claus, will teach how to make your holiday gift wrap extra special this year. The theme will be Japanese-style gift wrapping. Just bring your own gift to wrap. Reservations are not required and seating is limited. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Jasmine Rice 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Ueytake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Ueytake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Sun, Acoustic Soul 7-9pm; Wed, Brian Santana 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Maui Mall – Thu, Maui Waena Band 6:30-8pm; Mon, Maui High School Chorus 7-8:30pm; Wed, Maui High School Band 7-8:30pm; (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com