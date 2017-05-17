Maui Time’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 18th-24th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

NICK SWARDSON – Thu. May 18. Nick is an experienced comedian, actor, writer, and producer that’s known for his work on both the small and silver screen. Swardson jump-started his career in 2003 and even caught the attention of Happy Madison Productions. He has performed in movies and his first comedy album, “Party,” went platinum. His latest one-hour special, Nick Swardson: Taste It, debuted on Comedy Central in May 2015. $25 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Pat Simmons Jr. – Thu. May 18. Enjoy a blend of Hawaiian inspired acoustic folk music live with Pat at Mulligan’s. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. May 19. Yee-Haw Makawao! Head on upcountry for live entertainment from various performers, a Classic Car Showcase and fun in the Keiki Zone with a Spider Jumper bungie trampoline, face painting and balloon animals. Don’t forget the ono grinds from award winning Makawao Restaurants or the pop-up food court. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Soul Kitchen at Mulligan’s Monthly – Fri. May 19. Join Soul Kitchen at Mulligan’s On The Blue for one time only in May. They will not be playing on every third Friday of the month. They’ll have their signature ‘Voodoo Workin’ Dancing,’ great music, food and cocktails!!. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: FINDING DORY – Fri. May 19. Join Dory, Nemo and Marlin as they embark on an epic adventure to save Dory’s parents from captivity. Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment, participate in an art activity for the kids, purchase food and drinks from local food trucks, and enter prize giveaways. Bring your beach chairs and blankets to lay back and enjoy the show. No coolers or outside food/beverages allowed. Free. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI’S NIGHT CLUB ON THE SEA – Fri. May 19. Walk the “Red Carpet” as you come aboard the Alii Nui, Maui’s luxurious sailing catamaran, for a night to remember. Dance to music provided by one of Maui’s premier DJ’s. A premium open bar will be offered with all your favorite libations. For more information call or go online. 21+. $99. 8:30pm. Club Ali’inui, (Slip 56, Maalaea Harbor, Maalaea); 808-875-0333; Clubaliinui.com

RUSHAD EGGLESTONE IN CONCERT – Sat. May 20. Come and experience a solo performance by world renowned cellist, Rushad Eggleston. Rushad is a mystical, imaginative, and nomadic wild cello goblin. The ‘ambassador of sneth’ is also known as a spreader of joy with his melodies, songs, mythical languages and rogue cello vibrations. $25 – $40. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

TIBETAN ILLUSION DESTROYER 3D FILM AND SARAH CAHILL CONCERT – Sat. May 20. Enjoy an evening of music and film in the Castle Theater, featuring renowned pianist, Sarah Cahill, performing works by legendary composer, Lou Harrison. She will also perform to Dr. Gary Greenberg’s time lapsed micro-video. After the intermission, witness the premiere of Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Tom Vendetti’s “Tibetan Illusion Destroyer” in 3D, with music composed and recorded by Keola Beamer, and Vendetti’s short film “Dalai Lama and Happiness.” There will be a silent auction prior to the show along with live music in the Yokouchi Pavilion. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY – Sun. May 21. What? A dance party in Kihei and guest DJs mixed it up at Ambrosia, hit this spot up and boogie the night away. 10:00pm. Ambrosia Martini Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

TRIBAL SEEDS – Sun. May 21. Award-winning reggae group Tribal Seeds returns to Hawaii to share their spiritually driven, refreshing Cali roots-reggae music. They’ll be joined by special guest, Mike Love the Yokouchi Pavilion. $32 – $40. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. May 18. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

Side Shows: A Festival of One-Act Plays – Fri. May 19 & Sat. May 20. Check out a collection of on-act plays presented by members of the Maui acting community. ONE WEEKEND ONLY. `A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center Seabury Hall, Makawao. Admission is free or by donation. 7:00pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 20. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEST SIDE STORY – Sat. May 20 – Sun. May 21. The Maui Chamber Orchestra, directed by Robert E Wills will present West Side Story in concert for two shows. Featuring 44 performers in the orchestra and 22 vocalists, enjoy one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of our time. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm with conversations with the Conductor at 1:30pm on Sunday only. $27 – $55. 3:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Sit Your Nuggets Down – Sat. May 20. Sit your Nuggets down at the Temple of Peace for some Haiku Hilarity! Free Range Comedy brings the funny with their fast-paced comedy improv show. $2 off if you check in on Yelp OR bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank! $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; mauifreerangecomedy.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH ALBERT EINSTEIN – Sun. May 21. Maui’s well know actor and theater director, Rick Scheideman, will be performing his one-man show at the historic Pioneer Inn Courtyard. Enjoy Pre-show dinner and happy hour from 3-6pm. Drinks are available for purchase throughout the show. Reservations are recommended. $22. 6:00pm. Rick Scheideman at Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 303-507-0987; Rickscheideman.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. May 23. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. May 24. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 24. See Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Until- Fri. May 26. Join Japengo every Friday in May, experience the flavors and taste the freshness of Ocean Organic Vodka. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails featuring the crisp, natural and clean vodka distilled here on Maui, using deep ocean mineral water and organic cane sugar. This three-course pre-fixe menu will comprise of three hand-crafted cocktails paired with dishes from Chef de Cuisine, Gevin Utrillo, and Sushi Chef, Jin Hosono. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

KAPALUA RESTAURANT WEEK – Until – Sun. May 21. Choose from special Kapalua Restaurant Week menus for lunch or dinner, with a portion of proceeds to benefit Aloha Backpack Buddies. Participating restaurants include: The Banyan Tree Restaurant, Burger Shack Kapalua, Cane and Canoe, Hana Hou Bar, Kai Sushi, Pineapple Grill, Taverna, The Plantation House Restaurant, Sansei Seafood Restaurant and The Wine Palette. 8:00am. Kapalua Restaurant Week, (); ; Kapaluarestaurantweek.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. May 18. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 18. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. May 19. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

Statewide Farm Day with Edible Hawaiian Islands – Sat. May 20. We’re heading out to meet our growers and you’re invited! Join the fun by visiting a farm, taking a farm tour with your family or shopping at a farmers market! Share your experience on social media using the hashtag #EHIFarmDay17. 8:00am. Various Maui Farms & Venues; ediblehi.com/2017-hawaii-farm-guide

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. May 21. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. May 21. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 24. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 24. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WWII POP-UP DISPLAY – Until – Fri. May 26. During World War II, approximately 33,000 Japanese-Americans served in the US Armed Forces. These brave men volunteered to serve their country, even as the country questioned their loyalty. The display will feature WWII vignettes ranging from the music of the Nisei soldiers, to personal memorabilia from the collections of Pfc. Susumu Fukuyoshi of the 100th Infantry Battalion and Pfc. Hiroichi Tomita of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

‘I AM MUSIC’ CELTIC TRIBUTE TO MUSIC AND MUSICIANS ON CANVAS – Until – Thu. Jun 15. Long-time West Maui resident, music promoter and radio announcer, Maui Celtic Radio, Hamish Burgess honors all music and musicians with his new art exhibit. Original paintings, giclee, and art prints are available for purchase. 5:30am. Hawaiian Village Coffee, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); .

LINOLEUM CUT ARTIST, BETH COOPER – Until – Mon. Jun 5. Beth has been working on linoleum cut prints and will be showing her latest pieces. The bold stark contrast of the black ink on white paper, and some prints of hand made, hand marbled paper are available for purchase. The work is framed and ready to ship anywhere. Come see her new linoleum cut art work at the Old Jail Gallery. Call find out when Beth will be demonstrating. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

OIL PAINTER STEVE RINALDI – Until- Tue. May 30. Steve’s, Painterly style is representational and locally inspired, with his portraits revealing the essence of an individual and his landscapes inspiring a sense of light and awe. Come and meet Steve and watch him paint in person every Tuesday in May. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WOOD CARVED TIKIS BY FOLAU TUPOU – Until – Mon. May 29. At the age of 15, Folau began carving and studying extensively the history of the Hawaiian gods, especially spiritual ones. His carvings are in public and private collections worldwide. Folau will be in the gallery Mondays in May, from 1-4pm and on Friday May 19 from 4-8pm. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER, KAREN SCARBOROUGH – Until- Mon. Jun 5. Karen Scarborough, vibrant, original oil painting exhibition will reflect the unchanging beauty of Maui and the end of the sugar cane era in Hawaii. All of her works have been done “plein air”, outside on location. Her exhibit will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. May 19. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 19. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

Grand Opening Party- Bootzie Gallery – Sat. May 20. Art, live music, food and drinks! There will also be gift bags given to the first 25 people! Bootzie Alexandra, long time Maui celebrity stylist, boutique and gallery owner, has launched into her next creative exploration with co-curator/ artist James Freeborne Welch. Blending contemporary art and luxurious fashion, this exciting new destination features an exclusive collection of soulful and contemporary original artworks, sculpture, designer jewelry, cathedral crystals as well as a hip designer boutique section. 6pm-9pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea, Wailea); 808-250-6521; www.hermineharman.com

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Sun. May 21 – Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Piero Resta’s artistic career was immersed in the alchemy of philosophy, science, poetry, and experimentation. The selection of paintings, sculpture, and personal archives on display reveals the axial relationship of his Italian heritage and influences of ancient traditions and architecture, integrated with the primitive vibrant life force of his home in Kaupo, Maui. This exhibition celebrates the legacy left by a man who embraced the world as a celestial navigator and willingly shared his grace for all to discover. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI THROWDOWN THURSDAY RALLIES – Thu. May 18. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

Blossoms For the Brave Lei-Making Event – Fri. May 26. The free event, co-hosted by Kaunoa Senior Services, the Dept. of Housing and Human Concerns and the Office of Mayor Alan Arakawa, is intended to gather the community to make a total of more than 2,846 lei. The lei will be placed on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. There’ll also be live music with Kevin Kanemoto & Friends and Emcee Kathy Collins. Free. 9:00am. Maui County Building, (200 S. High St., Wailuku); Co.maui.hi.us

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MARIA MULDAUR AND HER RED HOT BLUESIANA BAND – Thu. May 25. Enjoy American roots music, blues, jazz, swamp funk and gospel in what Muldaur calls ‘Bluesiana Music.’ Maria is on tour in support of her latest release on Stoney Plain Records “Steady Love.” 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TREVOR NOAH – Thu. May 25. Due to the overwhelming demand the 8pm showing has sold out so a second show has been added at 10pm. Hurry, and get your tickets now! Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s smash hit The Daily Show, is coming to Maui for an evening of comedy in the Castle Theater. In this heated political year, Noah will have plenty of hot topics to cover in what is sure to be one of the most talked about comedy shows of 2017. $79.50 – $99.50. 10:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2017 East Meets West Festival – Fri. May 26 – Sat. May 27. The show will feature an exciting lineup of professional jazz fusion and multi-cultural dance artists. Headlining the concerts on both nights will be Ictus, an instrumental jazz fusion ensemble composed of veteran musicians from Spokane, Washington (and faculty from Gonzaga University). Their sound is a high-energy blend of jazz, funk and rock. Now in its second year, the East Meets West Festival encourages cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations to attract a worldwide range of performers to Maui. Community bands along with student musicians and dancers can learn from the visiting artists in clinics and workshops. $15-$25. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Food For Thought Concert – Fri. Jun 2. The nonprofit organization Tempo of the Heart will present ‘Food for Thought’, a rock-and-roll benefit concert to support the Hawai’i Farmers Union United (HFUU). An impressive lineup of local and internationally-acclaimed artists will perform including Kanekoa, The Deborah Vial Band, Pat Simmons, Jr. and Steven Von Linne. Tempo of the Heart will donate its proceeds from ‘Food for Thought’ to HFUU, with a portion also given to local broadcaster Mana‘o Radio. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; tempooftheheart.org

THE 6TH ANNUAL BIG ISLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 3. Grammy winners, and jazz and blues legends will come together for this remarkable once a year Jazz and Blues Festival. The event will feature artists like Russell Malone, Eric Marienthal, Bobby Watson, Pamela Baskin-Watson, Wayne Troups, Benny Uyetake, Rock Hendricks, Gary Washburn, The Honoka’a Select Jazz Band and The Iguanas from New Orleans. $50 – $100. 5:00pm. Maunakea Beach Hotel, (62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr., Waimea); 866-774-6236; Bigislandjazzandbluesfestival.com

36TH ANNUAL KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Thu. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 11. This annual ‘migration’ brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture. They have invited top winemakers and chefs from throughout the globe, and here on Maui, to feature their most revered vintages and dishes and share their love for food and wine. So come and enjoy a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. Please visit the website for schedule and locations. 10:30am. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua, Lahaina); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 18

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. May 18. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip for June 10-12, with the Friends of Haleakala National Park. The group will hike the Crater and work on protection of native plants in the Crater. Volunteers will stay at Kapalaoa Cabin Saturday and Sunday nights, hiking out Monday. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. 8:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. May 18. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TAI CHI – Thu. May 18. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. May 18. Presented by Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions, the featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Pamela Polland, founder of Hawaiian music group Keaolani. Pamela will be singing a variety of traditional Hawaiian music classics and will be joined by hula dancers from Halau Hula o Leilehua under the direction of Kumu Gordean Bailey. Bring a lawn chair or a mat and lunch while enjoying fresh baked cookies, coffee and water. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

Being Mortal – Medicine and What Matters in the End – Thu. May 18. (Wailuku, HI) Hospice Maui invites the community to join us for a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.” Free. 4:00pm. Hospice Maui Hale, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

Guest Speaker From Central Pacific Hurricane Center – Thu. May 18. The WMTA is working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, The Pacific Disaster Center, and the State Emergency Management Agency on developing a customized disaster plan designed to meet West Maui’s specific needs. The isolation from the Island’s major hospital and airport, due to frequent road closures, fires and flooding, have highlighted the need for special preparedness planning. Free. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); co.maui.hi.us/calendar.aspx

FRIDAY, MAY 19

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. May 19. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LET’S KOKUA TOGETHER – Fri. May 19. All 501c3 non profit organizations looking to host an education or fundraiser event. The selection process is based on quality, professionalism, and compliance with all of QKC’s guidelines and deadlines. Go online to find out more information. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Holiday and Company is Celebrating at Makawao Third Friday – Fri. May 19. We will be selling beautiful Moroccan rugs, expanding our sale room and throwing a party. Isabelle has just returned from Jazz Fest in New Orleans and is ready to bring some of the fun home to Makawao. Come and celebrate! 5pm-8pm. Holiday & Co., (3681 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1470; holidayandcomaui.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. May 19. QKC and KPOA presents a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, with Sista Val. $0.00. 7:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, MAY 20

E-CYCLING – Sat. May 20. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

Explore Science: Earth and Space at Kihei Public Library – Sat. May 20. Kihei Public Library welcomes youngsters ages 7 and up explore. Maui Science and Discovery Center will bring hands-on activities and introduce the fields of heliophysics, earth science, planetary science and astrophysics.Free. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. May 20. Join an all levels yoga class led by Amber Tesors from PopUp Yoga Maui followed by drinks in the Kihei Tasting Room. Bring your own mat. Cost is $20 per person and includes yoga class and your first drink. Additional drinks available for purchase. Must be 21+ to participate. Reservations recommended but not required. 10:45am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. May 20. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. May 20. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Let’s Support our U.S. Military Together Month & Armed Forces Day – Sat. May 20. On Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10am to 2pm, military branches and veteran organizations will be on hand for outreach and education. The festivities will include entertainment, crafts and balloons for the keiki. 2:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. May 20. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. May 20. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, MAY 21

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 21. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 21. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. May 21. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, MAY 22

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Mon. May 22. This 3-hour training seeks to connect tourism professionals with conservation professionals. Learn about Maui’s unique natural environment, including the forests of Haleakala, native forest birds, unique plants, and how Maui is addressing invasive species concerns. Free. 1:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauimauka.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. May 22. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Illegal Sand Mining Community Meeting – Mon. May 22. Please join to for a discussion regarding building awareness about illegal sand mining and neglect of Iwi Kūpuna bones. Free. 7:00pm. Paukūkalo Hawaiian Homestead Community Center, (657 Kaumuali’i Street, Waiehu); 808-281-4344.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

E-CYCLING – Tue. May 23. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

HFUU Haleakala Potluck & Meeting – Tue. May 23. Your HFUU-Education committee will host a lively and positive break-out session led by our chapter leaders and food safety professionals. These food safety experts are familiar with the topic of food safety, and will help us implement preventative solutions in support of our family farmers and locavore consumers. We must work together to support family farms and to overcome the fear that is currently surrounding locally grown fresh fruits and veggies. There’ll be a Circle and Blessing by Pat Simmons Jr., President’s announcements, New Members Showcase, Guest speaker Livestock Veterinarian – Christie Balcomb, Rat Lung Worm Solutions 50 min talk with Kylie Wong – UH-CTAHR Organic and Sustainable Extension agent,Cynthia Nazario-Leary – UH Master Gardener Coordinator and Richard Nichols – USDA Loan Officer. Locavore Potluck: Empower this meeting with your special creative and nourishing dish (for 8 or more). Those who come without a dish will be asked for a suggested donation of $10 Members, $12 Non-Members. 5:30pm. Haiku Community Center, (Pilialoha St, Haiku); huff.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUPS – Tue. May 23. Child and Family Service in Wailuku offers weekly Domestic Violence Support Groups for Survivors, Teens, and Children every Tuesday. Please call for more information and/or to register. (Registration is required). 5:30pm. Child and Family Service, (392 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-877-6888 / 808-357-8260; Childandfamilyservices.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Discovering the Classics with Papa Lopaka – Wed. May 24. On Wednesday May 24 at 3:00p.m., Papa Lopaka (Robert Devinck) will give a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of The Adventures of Marco Polo, projected on a large screen. Following the reading, Papa will encourage children to read the original book. Best suited for ages 7 & up. You can find other descriptions of this program on the Hawaii State Public Library System’s website. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

OUTLETS OUTDOOR MARKET – Wed. May 24. The Market will feature chef demonstrations, live music, hula show and cultural activities. Maui farmers and artisans will feature locally-grown produce, handmade goods, creative crafts, apparel, island artwork and more. The Outlets retailers will also host a sidewalk sale with special sales and promotions. Get a free parking validation with any purchase from a market vendor. 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-8:30pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Thu, Brian and Meryl 4-5:30pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Wed, Luna Overdrive 8:30-11:30pm; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui