Maui Time’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 4th-10th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Fri. Dec 29 – Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans, German Americans, and Italian Americans to camps in the United States. Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, U.S. military personnel began rounding up Japanese residents in Hawaii whom they perceived as being influential in the community. Approximately 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned. The exhibit will feature personal stories, photographs and information on the two locations on Maui which served as detention centers. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

LEFTOVER SALMON’S VINCE HERMAN – Thu. Jan 4 – Fri. Jan 5. Two shows. $15 pre-sale online or $20 at the door per show. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 5. Dine and groove with the live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and help support the local community and businesses. Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

WEATHERLY, WAINWRIGHT AND THORNE – Fri. Jan 5. It’s time for some country music, great food and drink specials. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

G LOVE AND OZOMATLI – Fri. Jan 5. G LOVE and Ozomatli join forces to take you on an unforgettable musical journey. G LOVE, with his solo acoustic, foot-stomping, street-side Blues, will warm up the stage for Ozomatli, renowned for their riotous live shows, featuring a unique blend of salsa, hip hop, reggae, rock, merengue, and funk. An exciting third set will feature G Love and Ozomatli together, bringing down the house in a full octane dance party. $40 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UPCOUNTRY PUNK ROCK SHOW – Fri. Jan 5. Oahu – LA Skate Punk band Anti-Matter will perform on Maui for the first time with Maui’s own The Minorities. There’ll also be appearances by Smoked Solid Dairy and The B.A.D.S. 21+. $8. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE – Sat. Jan 6 – Sun. Jan 7. This conference will bring together a diverse group of cannabis industry leaders to educate, network and promote cannabis awareness. There will be an exhibition and vending hall, Maui Wowie VIP Party featuring The Grouch from Living Legends, mobile clinic and more. Speaker’s include: Andrew DeAngelo, Harborside Dispensary; Senator Roz Baker; Teri Freitas Gorman, Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha, Lau Ola Dispensary. A 329 medical cannabis license is NOT required for entrance. Tickets are $20 per day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 all access pass. 10:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Mauicannabisconference.com

WILLIE K AND FRIENDS BLUES FEST – Sat. Jan 6. Join Willie K as he hosts special guests from near and far for an evening that is as diverse and eclectic as it is electrifying. Tickets: $10 (Kids 2-12 General Admission), $40 (Adult General Admission), $65, $85 with a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BASEMENT PUNK ROCK SHOW – Sat. Jan 6. The filthy nerds are back with a full original line-up. Smoked Solid Dairy will performing with Oahu-LA Skate Punk band’s Anti-Matter for their first Maui show. And the premier of Intru-Metal legacy of Demise for their first show. All ages. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

MULTIMEDIA FOR THE NEW YEAR – Sat. Jan 6. Ebb and Flow Arts presents an unforgettable evening of artistic and musical exploration. Emmy award-winning Tom Vendetti will showcase his new 3-D film, “Exotic Cambodia,” alongside 3-D film presentations by Gary Greenberg and Peter Swanzy. There will also be live performances by EFA Multimedia Group featuring Paul Marchetti, John Zangrando, Danny M, Lisa Buell and Francis Kane. Ebbandflowarts.org. Free. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Jan 7. Music lovers are invited to spend a beautiful afternoon in Makawao as Mana’o Radio bring to the stage Troll Garcia Band with Original and Classic Psychedelia! Also on the bill will be Nick Sickles and Justin Morris offering “Tone and Jam Sandwiches for all.” Opening the show will be Kennedy Cantu with “Fresh new sounds from the Maui scene.” $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Manaoradio.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 4. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 6. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Jan 8. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 9. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 9. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jan 10. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jan 4. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jan 5. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jan 5. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 5. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

OYSTER AND BEER COLLABORATION – Sat. Jan 6. Shucking Haole Oyster Company heads to West Maui for an Oyster and Beer Collaboration with Kohola Brewery. Enjoy 4-flight of beers perfectly paired with 4-oysters with selected handmade mignonettes and sauces. Additional freshly shucked oysters will be available for purchase. Shuckinghaole.com. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 6. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening set by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jan 7. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jan 7. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 7. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 9. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 10. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jan 10. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jan 10. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MARTY WOLFF – Until – Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Marty Wolff’s experience and ideas about altered states of perception are apparent in his creations. See his Exhibit on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jan 4. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. Jan 4. Christine’s most recent pieces are very well received and reflect her love of the natural beauty of Maui. They are a combination of the fine expression of line through wood burning and the depth of color with oils paints. Come and meet the artist and watch her create these beautiful pieces. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

RICH KENNY – Thu. Jan 4. Rich is a lifelong artist an art lover and enjoys painting landscapes and cityscapes seen on his travels with a loose colorful style and little detail. Here is a change to see him work on a new painting live in the gallery. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Thu. Jan 4 – Thu. Jan 25. Fine Artist, Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of January. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 5. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PATEL TRANSFER FOR MONOTYPE AND MONOPRINT – Sat. Jan 6 – Sun. Jan 7. What happens when you run a pastel drawing through an etching press? Magic! In this workshop, taught by visiting artist Robyn Smith, you’ll use pastel drawings as the basis for monotype prints. Students will also watch images transform and soften as they run them through the press multiple times. The studio environment is non-toxic and water-soluble inks will be used. All levels are welcome. Go online to register. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 7. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. For more information call 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 7. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe Street, Lahaina); 808-661-5304; www.lahainagateway.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Jan 9. Watercolorist, Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 10. Jeanne is a painter and explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject is people and water. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and watch her process and technique. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 12. Blues Bear Hawaii presents singer, songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins. She’s on tour in support of her latest release “Strangers Again,” a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists, including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAOLI’S 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sat. Jan 13. Join Maoli as they celebrate 10 years of good music and great fans. They will share the stage with Maui’s own Nuff Sedd, Sly Dog and TFlatz along with a few special guests. Pre-sale tickets are $25 available at YNVU in Kahului and Mr. Subs in Lahaina or online. $35. 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Maolimusic.com

NATALIE AI KAMAU‘U – Sat. Jan 13. With “the voice of an angel,” four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and Miss Aloha Hula, Natalie Ai Kamau‘u is one of Hawaii’s vocal treasures. Captivating audiences internationally, Natalie’s voice has the ability to shake your soul as her heart is heard in every note and lyric. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ROBERT ANGELO AS CLARENCE DARROW – Sat. Jan 13 – Sun. Jan 14. ActNow! Productions and ProArts Playhouse present special encore performances of this acclaimed one-man show. The bold, legendary defense attorney recalls his life with all his courtroom gusto and salty humor. Performance times are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. $26. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

DIPLO – Sun. Jan 14. Electric Palms presents Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. One of the most dynamic forces in music today, he’s as much an international brand as he is a musician, DJ and producer. Local openers to be announced. $35-70. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 15 – Tue. Jan 16. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12-35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIM BRICKMAN ‘PURE PIANO: THE GREATEST HITS’ – Thu. Jan 18. Experience the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist Jim Brickman as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. The evening will include stirring solo piano hits and timeless collaborations like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes” and “Love of My Life.” Tickets: $35, $45 and $55 ($55 ticket holders also have access to the post-show meet-and-greet). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ORIGINAL NATURAL VIBRATION MAHALO TOUR – Fri. Jan 19. Natural Vibration’s is back for a mahalo tour to thank their fans for the love and support over the years. Come take a trip down memory lane with the original Natural Vibrations, Ho’onu’a, Ekolu and Malino, as they perform all your favorite hits – from the time gates open to the last hana hou. Tickets: $25(GA), $80(VIP) in advance. $35(GA), $90(VIP) day of show. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MISS MOKU O KA LOKE HULA PAGEANT – Sat. Jan 20. Bringing back the festive “hula days” of the past, this first solo hula pageant will highlight an individual’s confidence, stage presence, style and talents. $45. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BUY BACK THE BEACH: MALAMA KIPUKA – Sat. Jan 20. Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (HILT) will host its 17th annual Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka Benefit Luau. The event brings together Hawaii’s committed conservation supporters for an island-style pa‘ina under the stars. Guests will be treated with ono luau fare, complimentary cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. $175. 5pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4TH

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MUSEUM EDUCATION PROGRAM – Until – Thu. May 31. The Sugar Museum is looking for volunteer tour guides (docents) for its Education Program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Please contact Holly at 871-8058 or [email protected] Free. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 4. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

FIRE AND ICE DIVER/PHOTOGRAPHER – HARRY DONENFELD – Thu. Jan 4. Akaku Upstairs Presents hair raising fun with Harry Donenfeld. He’ll share his underwater excursions with captivating video and beautiful still photos. Harry will take you on two underwater dives including an active lava flow on the Big Island of Hawaii and alongside icebergs in Antarctica. He will discuss the needs of capturing incredible photos by using skill, knowledge, and the willingness to place yourself in the right place at the right time. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jan 4. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Salsa Dance Class – Thu. Jan 4 – Sat. Jan 6. Beginner level Salsa Dance Classes. No partner or experience necessary. January schedule: Tuesdays 11:30am-12:30pm and Thursdays 7:15-8:15pm. $5. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; Mauipowerhousegym.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Fri. Jan 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

MAUI’S FINEST CRAFT FAIR – Fri. Jan 5. Featuring and array of Maui and Hawaii-Made products, is held on Fridays and Tuesdays on the resort’s ocean lawn. Free. 9:00am. Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

NEW YEAR’S SIDEWALK SALE – Fri. Jan 5 – Sun. Jan 7. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center invites all to its annual New Year’s Sidewalk Sale. Merchants will be offering special sale prices on seasonal merchandise both in and outside their stores through the weekend. Participating merchants will be marked with a balloon. 9:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 5. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VIOLIN-PIANO DUO IN CONCERT – Fri. Jan 5. The Wailuku Union Church and DFMusicmaui Studio present a Violin-Piano Duo Recital featuring internationally recognized pianist Damira Feldman on piano and Kisa Uradomo on violin. The program will feature the most celebrated chamber music works by Beethoven, Brahms and Kreisler. Suggested Donation $15. 7:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku).

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6TH

SATURDAYS AT THE POND – Sat. Jan 6. Here is a chance to see 30 species of birds, including the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. This family-friendly event will feature: guided wetland walks, wildlife viewing opportunities, and hands-on crafts for the keiki. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND – Sat. Jan 6. Keiki are invited to sing in the New Year with Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band. Early-education specialist Wayne Watkins and his band will provide a rollicking good time, with songs and stories. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 6. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 6. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jan 6. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 6. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 7. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 8TH

MAUI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL LUNCHEON – Mon. Jan 8. Here is an exclusive opportunity to to hear from and connect with important Hawaiian Airlines Executives to share your thoughts/concerns. Ask questions and get answers in regards to air travel. Mark B. Dunkerley, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., will be addressing business professionals and community leaders with a company update. Cost is $52 for members and $62 for non-members. Reserved tables of 10 are available for $500. Deadline to register is Fri. Jan 5. 11:00am. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Mauilani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-244-5502; Kalimaomaui.org

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Jan 8. Join Sandy Callender, Registered Kripalu Certified Yoga Teacher, as she shows how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 8. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Jan 9. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

WMTA ANNUAL MEETING – Tue. Jan 9. The West Maui Taxpayers Association will hold its Annual Members Meeting beginning with Official WMTA business, including the Election of its Board of Directors, followed by presentations important to the West Maui community with guest speakers. The major purpose of the meeting is to have elected officials address issues of interest to the West Maui community, and to have special presentations on major project impacting the Isolated West Maui Community. Complimentary food. Westmaui.org. 5:00pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

2018 MNHCoC ‘TALK STORY’ – Tue. Jan 9. James JC “Jimmy” Haynes, founder and retired president of Hawaii Petroleum, will share his story at the meeting. Jimmy is a former president of the MHNCoC and is a long-serving board member of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, a Seabury Hall trustee and member of the Maui Rotary Club. There will be pupus and no-host cocktails. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Deadline is Sun. Jan 7. 5:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-757-3045; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Mnhcoc.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Jan 9. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10TH

Our Story Studio – Wed. Jan 10. Learn to write better, navigate publishing, rework stuck ideas, and allow your writing talent and voice-in any form. Led by dynamic teacher, coach, and seasoned local storyteller Nancy Taylor (N.T. Arévalo), these workshops provide the camaraderie and creative play all writers need. Each week, they’ll focus on a different storytelling technique, look at how other pros have done it, and get drafting. $30 day-of price/per class; $25 pre-pay/paypal; or $150 for the 6-week class. To learn more call/text or go online. 5:00pm. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com