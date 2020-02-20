MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY is BACK! MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 20th-February 26th, 2020

BIG SHOWS



3RD FRIDAY W/MAUI HOUSE COLLECTIVE – Fri. Feb 21. This week features MHC DJs bringing Maui’s North Shore some beach-based, feel-good electronic music. Always funky, always live, always house! Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Feb 21. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

LIGHTNING LARRY DUPIO – Fri. Feb 21. Performing in his unique blues oriented genre, Larry will also be accompanied by some of Maui’s finest local musicians. Sweet Mama Dee, Jimmy Dillon, and Benny Uyetake will be sharing the stage with Larry. This pairing of musicians may never happen again and will surely be a memorable event for all those attending. $20. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai St., Kihei); 510-390-4785; Gigsplacemaui.com



MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: ‘THE COME BACK’ – Fri. Feb 21. A new group of Upcountry residents has stepped up to take over stewardship of the popular event. Entertainment will showcase local artists. Booths will include a diverse mix of Maui-based entrepreneurs, associations and clubs, nonprofit organizations, and community groups. Food offerings will feature Maui-based entrepreneurs including Alʻs BBQ, DeRayʻs Poi Mochi, Maui Empanadas, Maika‘i Lani Malasadas, and Frenchy’s. 6pm. Eddie Tam Memorial Park, (931 Makawao Ave.); Makawaotownparty.com

MAUI SARA JAZZ – Fri. Feb 21. Straight ahead jazz with special guest saxophone star Eric Schneider. Joining the show will be Sal Godinez, Estaire Godinez, Marcus Johnson, and Paul Marchetti. Non-alcoholic event. Food and beverage available for purchase. $20/GA; $25/VIP. Doors: 6pm. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Feb 21. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country, and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

THE SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS – Fri. Feb 21-Sun. Feb 23. This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world. This circus line-up is the biggest and best ever with acts that have never performed in Hawai‘i. $32. Fri: 7:30pm; Sat & Sun: 1pm. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Wailuku); Superamericancircus.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Feb 22. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring a guest Maui musician. Inspired by “basket houses” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised during the show (including a percentage of the musicians’ merchandise sales) will go to Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Kimosongs.com

JOHN CRUZ CONCERT CRUISES – Sat. Feb 22. Part of Maui Whale Festival’s 40th anniversary celebration, guests can enjoy a spectacular setting to some of the best live music on the island while supporting a great cause. Tasty appetizers, refreshing beverages, and special guest appearances by humpback whales add to the excitement of this truly unique experience. $58. 5pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); Mauiwhalefestival.org

ASSISTANCE DOGS OF HAWAII ANNUAL VALENTINE BENEFIT EVENT – Sat. Feb 22. Masters of Ceremonies, Kim Gennaula and Guy Hagi will introduce you to inspiring graduate speakers while you enjoy music by Derick Sebastian and dine on a three-course dinner. Meet puppies in training and browse the fabulous silent auction. Proceeds helps Assistance Dogs of Hawaii provide assistance dogs, free of charge, to residents of Hawai‘i for people with physical disabilities and other special needs. $175. 5pm. The Four Seasons Resort, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Assistancedogshawaii.org

MAUI SOUND HEALING TRIBE SHAMANS JOURNEY-Sat. Feb 22. Bring mats, pillows, and blankets to get comfortable on this guided healing sound meditation. $25. 6:30-8:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Mauisoundhealing.com

MARQUES WYATT BIRTHDAY BASH! – Sat. Feb 22. The Dirty Monkey’s biggest party returns… house legend DJ Marques Wyatt from Deep LA is back!! And even better, it is his birthday! Join in the celebrations and dancing all night long. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

REGRUVENATION – Sat. Feb 22. Here’s a night of live music celebrating American funk band “The Meters.” Join Mark Johnstone, Matt Del Olmo, John Zangrando, Danny M., Rick Bodinus, Berto Prieto, and Paul Marchetti in a tribute to a group which has inspired all to FUNKIFY their lives. Special guest Aloha Bluegrass & Friends from Alaska will open the show. $10 cover. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TEMPA & NAOR’S LIVING ROOM TOUR 2020 – Sat. Feb 22. An evening of original music and eclectic covers, will be Kevin Garland, Earl South, David Fraser, Stevan Holt, Kiah Abendroth, Michael Elam, and Louise Lambert. Desirae Garcia will be opening the show. $15. 6pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

TOMORROW’S BAD SEEDS & THE MINORITIES – Hosted By Shaggy of the Q103 Morning Show see Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds along with The Minorities for one night only! Tickets: $15/presale at Eventbrite.com or $20 day of show. 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SOUL KITCHEN MAUI: ‘MARDI GRAS 2020’ – Tue. Feb 25. The gang’s gettin’ back together! Experience zydeco soul at its finest! Tickets: $20-$25. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Kihei); 808-283-6788; Soulkitchenmaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

‘THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION’ AUDITIONS – Auditions for The Odd Couple, Female Version, a play by Neil Simon will take place on Mar. 9 at 6pm. Callbacks are Mar. 11. Show Apr. 17-May 3. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW -Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

SALSA DANCING W/ BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Feb 20. Learn to salsa or just come to move your hips. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Feb 20 & Sat. Feb 22. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ CASEY JONES – Thu. Feb 20 & Tue. Feb 25. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Feb 21 & Sat. Feb 22. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ A SABER THEATRE MUSICAL – Fri. Feb 21-Sat. Feb 29. MHS Saber Theatre presents As You Like It with music by MHS Music Club. Ridiculous as it is enchanting, As You Like It is a hilarious comedy the whole family will enjoy. Rosalind, is a princess in exile dressed as a man for protection, along with her cousin, Celia, and the witty court clown, Touchstone, they head to the Forest of Arden to seek Rosalind’s banished father. All three find the banished Duke, and love too, but not until Rosalind and Celia’s true identities are revealed at a quadruple wedding! Tickets: $5; free/children 5 and under. Showtimes are: Feb 21 & 28, 6:30pm and Feb 22 & 29th at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.Maui High School, (660 S. Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-727-4051; Mauihighschoolfoundation.com



FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 22. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Sat. Feb 22. Join Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims and the Blue Lava Band for an unforgettable night of pure Blues. If you love the blues this event is for you. $10. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com



LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Feb 22. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MAUI IMPROV SPECIAL SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY SHOW – Sun. Feb 23. Maui Improv co-founder, Mark Belzman, joins the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Each performance promises to be a completely improvised evening of hilarity. Come laugh and enjoy make it all up on the spot comedy and feel like kids again. Admission: $10/per person or bring a friend pricing at two for $10. Doors: 6:30pm. First come, first seated. Show: 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WINTER POPS WITH KEOLA & MOANALANI BEAMER – Sun. Feb 23. Celebrate an afternoon of great music as Keola Beamer, master of Hawaiian slack key guitar, performs with the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra in this special concert. Kumu hula Moanalani Beamer joins them with hula, chant, and traditional instruments. Tickets: $22, $35, $50, $60. Half-price for students 18 & under w/ID except for $22 seats. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Feb 24. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Feb 24. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up: 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 25. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy, fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Feb 25. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/STEPHEN INGLIS – Wed. Feb 26. This week’s slack show will feature contemporary slack key guitar player Stephen Inglis. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Slackkeyshow.com 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.)

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 26. Alright all you karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com



MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS W/DJ KAMIKAZE – Thu. Feb 20. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

DA BEER SHOW – Thu. Feb 20, Fri. Feb 21 & Tue. Feb 25. Learn all about different kinds of beer that you can enjoy! Steve B and Erick T break it down, color, taste, types of beer, and where they are brewed, and what to expect. Never buy another six pack blind! Learn what’s behind the flavors. Airs Tue., 8pm; Thu., 7pm; Fri., 10:30pm. Akaku Channel 55, (On Air).

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET – Fri. Feb 21. A scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 21. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Feb 21, Tue. Feb 25 & Wed. Feb 26. Get your vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 22. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Feb 22. An intimate dining experience allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves: connecting people with food! He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65 four courses, includes amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. $65. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Napili); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 22 & Sun. Feb 23. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 22 & Sun. Feb 23. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Feb 22 & Wed. Feb 26. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 23. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, French toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 23. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Sun. Feb 23. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Feb 24. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Feb 24. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Feb 24. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS W/DJ MFDAD – Tue. Feb 25. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 25. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 25. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 25. Stop by a get $2 off tacos, nachos, tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 26. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



ART SCENE

ART OF TRASH ENTRY DAY DEADLINE MARCH 28. The 18th annual Art of Trash returns April 4-May 2. Artists across Maui County are encouraged to prepare their art masterpieces made from “trash” to be considered for this year’s exhibit. All art will need to be submitted in-person and requires a $15 fee per piece. All Trashion show pieces must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a photograph of the design in order to be considered to walk the runway. Malamamauinui.org

EXHIBIT: ‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ – Until Sun. Feb 23. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the Mainland US with distinguished careers in woodworking were each invited to make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI PLEIN AIR PAINTING INVITATIONAL – Until Sun. Feb 23. The 15th annual event is the largest plein air painting invitational in Hawai‘i. Showcasing the works of 24 professional plein air painters from across the US, painters capture the images of Maui – its people, beaches and ocean scenes, majestic mountains, verdant valleys, and historical buildings. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; Mauiartsleague.org

KIRK BOES – Daily until Mar 3. Maui artist Kirk Boes works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Boes uses both oil and acrylic paints for works depicting idyllic Hawai‘i scenes. Boes is also the author and illustrator of a fantasy short story titled “An American Dog in Paris”. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Feb 20. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

BETH HIRD AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 20. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and shares these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CERAMICS CLUB: WHEEL THROWING & HANDBUILDING! – Thu. Feb 20. Cups, plates, bowls, tiles, and more! In this introductory class with Josie Kele, students will create their own functional art as they explore the handling of clay using wheel throwing, handbuilding, glazing, and texturing techniques. Students will enjoy this hands-on muddy, messy, and fun art form! (Ages 11+). 3pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JEWELRY METAL STAMPING WORKSHOP – Thu. Feb 20. Learn the basics of stamping on metal to produce your own personalized jewelry with a meaningful name or date, inspirational words or phrases. By the end of class, you will take home two beautiful new hand-stamped pieces of your choice! $45. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 20. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 20. After a 20-year hiatus Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “Alla Prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, “Alla Prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

TINY HANDS WITH EMILIA DE CASTRO – Thu. Feb 20. Enjoy art with your little one! Using materials such as pastels, clay, paint and paper that stimulate creative impulses and fuel artistry, children (and an accompanying adult guardian) will learn artistic processes that tiny hands can manage with help. There will be music, movement, and lots of fun for all! (Ages 2.5-5). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Feb 20 & Fri. Feb 21. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year Juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based Artist, Art Consultant, & Curator. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Feb 20, Tue. Feb 25 & Wed. Feb 26. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ART TO HEART GALA – Fri. Feb 21. This elegant evening is a tribute to the 24 participating artists of the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational presented by the Maui Arts League February 15-21. It features a champagne reception, Ku’ia Chocolate tasting, gourmet dining (choice of entree), entertainment, and original paintings for sale. Each includes $50 toward the purchase of a painting. Island elegant attire suggested. For tickets, a complete schedule and more information go online. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr.); 808-661-3611; Mauiaratsleague.org

MARTY WOLFF AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Feb 21. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured with a collection of his work. Come and meet Marty, and see what makes him one of Maui’s best photographers. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Feb 21. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by to view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. 4pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BULLET JOURNAL (BUJO) & PLANNER WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 22. Time to get planning, prepared, and organized. Learn how you can be more productive and how to stay on top of your busy schedule with Bullet Journaling and Planners. Known as “The Analog System for the Digital Age,” the Bullet Journal is a great way to bring mindful planning and creativity into your life. $75. 5pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

LEI MAKING WORKSHOP W/ ROSE PI‘ILANI BAILEY – Sat. Feb 22. Spend the afternoon learning to make lei and you’ll walk away with a beautiful handmade lei to wear or share with someone special. 12pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 23. Live painting is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

BEGINNING JEWELRY – Mon. Feb 24. Get ready to create your own wearable works of art, including pendants, bracelets, earrings, and/or rings with Hui teaching artist Roberta Ann Weisenburg. This class teaches fundamental fabrication techniques using wire and sheet metals; students will cut, drill, saw, file, stamp, solder, pierce metal, learn polishing techniques, and bezel set a stone. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Feb 26. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

CLAYMAZING! CREATIVE CERAMICS FOR KEIKI – Wed. Feb 26. This class will introduce your child to the wonderful world of clay! Josie Kele will guide children through a variety of handbuilding projects using slab, pinch, coil, and glazing techniques. Keiki are sure to enjoy the hands-on experience of creating an array of fun, fantastic clay artwork with their hands! (Ages 5+). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

DROP-IN PRINTMAKING BASICS – Wed. Feb 26. Teaching artist Bo Brady will guide you through a hands-on linoleum carving and printing project and you’ll walk away with a print of your very own! This is a great way to get a taste of printmaking and is a fun, creative activity to enjoy with friends and family. 10am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI’S 18TH ANNUAL ART OF ALOHA – Wed. Feb 26. Mix and mingle with eight of the world’s finest artists including: Alex Bernstein, Dario Campanile, Robert Lyn Nelson, Andrea Razzauti, Michael Talbot, Steve Turnbull, Lori Wylie, and Caroline Zimmermann. Refreshments & light pupus will be served. 11am. Lahaina Galleries at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Lahainagalleries.com

WOOD BURNING WORKSHOP – Wed. Feb 26. Learn how to wood burn. Choose from various designs and learn how to use a wood burning tool to embellish a cutting board. Extra wood items available for purchase. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! (21 and over). $35. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, February 20

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, and mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

‘DIFFUSING CONFLICTS IN YOUR BUSINESS’ – It is important for entrepreneurs and/or 9-5 professionals, to understand clearly, what is a conflict, why a conflict occurs, the challenges in resolving conflicts and effective techniques for achieving camaraderie. Robert Cravalho, retired HPD officer and current National Football League’s security representative for the State of Hawai‘i, will provide a baseline for effective communication and the techniques shared will benefit the learner in any conflict situation, whether at work, home or play. Online RSVP required. 9am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PRESENTATION: ‘MEASURING UP’ – Award winning poet, writer, editor, and filmmaker Allison Hedge Coke will present a reading and talk titled “Measuring Up.” Hedge Coke will discuss a moment for understanding our measure in life through contemplation, dedication, active living, and application of creative ways in balancing innovation and activism. 6:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (‘Ike Le‘a 144, Kahului); 808-984-3471.

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

ISLAND VIBES EXPERIENCE AND INTENSIVE WITH RYAN LEIER – Until, Sun. Feb 23. Ryan Leier with teachers Nicki Doane and Eddie Modestini will be offering a yoga experience. Call or go online for details. Maya Yoga Maui, (770 N Honokala Rd., Ha‘iku); 778-877-8596; Oneyoga.ca

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And, Tue. Feb 25. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – And, Tue. Feb 25. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome: no experience necessary. Drop in or Passcards accepted. Weekly Classes: Tue 12:30-1:30pm and Thu 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

Friday, February 21

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday, until Feb. 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – See Maui’s keiki perform on stage. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ‘ABOMINABLE’ – When teenager Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one step ahead of Burnish, a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara, to help Everest get home. Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment with MOTM Collective and an art activity for the kids prior to the film. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

2020 BUILD-A-THON – And, Sat. Feb 22. Habitat for Humanity Maui will be holding its 12th annual Build-a-Thon fundraiser. Participants will be working to complete the last five homes as part of Habitat’s 10 single family affordable homes project in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina. Participants are asked to have a personal goal of raising at least $100 in pledges or donations. All money raised will go towards construction costs for this project. Lunches, snacks, and door prizes will be provided. 8:30am. Habitat for Humanity Maui, (1162 L Main St., Wailuku); 808- 242-1140; Habitat-maui.org

Saturday, February 22

DA KIDNEY DA KINE – The National Kidney Foundation of Hawai’i presents the 15th Annual Da Kidney Da Kine! Participants 18+ are invited to join us for a FREE kidney screening. Your screening includes: (1) height, weight, and blood pressure measurements, (2) blood and urine analysis, and (3) a private one on one consultation with a licensed clinician to discuss your results! Bring your family for a day of entertainment and fun! Listen to music, get your free kidney screening, and check out all of the giveaways and health information that our partners have to offer! RSVP today! Free 9 am. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului).

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION – Hosted by Maui Bicycling League and encourages residents and visitors to explore various parts of the island by bike! After the ride, there’ll be a potluck at Haycraft Park. Pre-registration is required, details online. Iao Valley, (Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); Mauibike.org

MAUI HAWAI‘I HISTORY DAY FAIR – Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities invites the community to celebrate youth connecting to history, creating topics like “Soichi Sakamoto and the Three-Year Swim Club: From Plantation Workers to Olympic Swimmers” and “Jackie Robinson Breaks The Color Barrier” Additionally the Maui Historical Society will be hosting a lunchtime activity that includes an interactive game that is about the history of Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House. 12:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA – Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI – Malama Honokowai and learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – And, Sun. Feb 23. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – And, Mon. Feb 24 & Wed. Feb 25. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

Sunday, February 23

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

BUDDHA READS BOOK CLUB – Starting a new book The Water of Kane by Oswald A. Bushnell. It is a historical fiction novel about the construction of the immense irrigation project on the slopes of Haleakala. This soon proves to be the costliest venture ever attempted in the Kingdom of Hawai‘i. For more information call or email Danny. 10am. Wailuku Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, (1828 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); 719-200-7300; Buddha.Reads@gmail.com

FAMILIES DAY OUT – Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family while enjoying a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! $10. Advance reservations are required. Times available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1pm and 2:30pm. Ali’i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

READ ALOUD AMERICA – A special event filled with wonder as children get the opportunity to dive into a new world through story. Join us for storytime with Read Aloud America – a special event filled with wonder as children get the opportunity to dive into a new world through story. Each child will receive a healthy snack and a new book to take home! Make sure to book your ticket in advance! 1:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and Ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

YOGA FOR CANCER COMMUNITY – Specialized sessions of holistic therapeutic approach yoga programs are essential to help in restoring mobility, strength, quality of life. There is an emphasis to providing help to the immune and lymph system. In addition, relaxation, relief of some symptoms associated with cancer. Build a support system and a community through the stages of diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and survivorship. 10:15am. Shala Santosha Yoga Wellness Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

Monday, February 24

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

SAT TEST PREP CLASS – Until March 11. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online SAT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, Varsitytutors.com

END YOUR DOGS ANXIETY – At least 46 percent of all dogs suffer from some type of anxiety. There are many different types of anxiety that dogs can suffer from including separation anxiety, noise anxiety, and age related anxiety. Our free seminar will teach different methods to treat your dog’s anxiety. 10:30pm. Kahului, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VOLUNTEER W/HOALOHA ‘AINA – Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. South Maui Location, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, February 25

CUBAN SALSA LESSONS – Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner cuban salsa lessons! 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706.

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature, and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

HEAL GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – We all grieve differently. Many people don’t feel the need of a support group until long after the death of a loved one. Join participants and share about the death of a loved one, how grief is progressing, what has worked to help and what challenges are being faced currently. 3pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

MAHJONG – Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game believed to have been developed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games will be played with traditional tiles under the shade of the starfruit tree. Experienced and beginner players are welcome. Game sets will be provided. For more information contact Kimberly Flook at: 808-661-3262, or Kimberly@lahainarestoration.org

TEEN INTRODUCTORY AIKIDO CLASSES – Beginner course for ages 12-18 will introduce all aspects of Ki-Aikido practice. Taught by Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. 5pm. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiakido.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, February 26

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most game. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportbar.com

HOW TO ACCESS THE POWER OF SOUL WITH MEDITATION – Discover universal principles and a practice to transform your life. Learn about mindful practice and a way to inner peace; how to transform yourself; and how to reach your full spiritual potential. 7pm. Yoga Loft, (1847 S Kihei Rd.); 808-298-1777.

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores. Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



LIVE MUSIC



WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 7:30-10pm

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-9:30pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-9:30pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm; Sun, Kendall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Wave Train 7-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 7-9:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Gretchen Rhodes n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 7-9:30pm; Wed, Kendall Dean 7:30-9:30pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza & Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, JD on the Rox 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 5-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Fri, Adrian 8-11pm

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm

GIG’S PLACE – (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com. Sat, Fast Freddy’s 7-9pm

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 8-10pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Thu-Sun, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-6pm; Sun, Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Fri, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, The Benoit’s 6:30-9pm

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

VIBE MAUI – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com. Fri, Natalie Nicole & Josh Hearl 10pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm

PAIA BAY COFFEE BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Fri, Maui House Collective 5-8pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm; Tue, Sambahia 5-8pm

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, The Daily Special Band 9-11pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm



—



For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments