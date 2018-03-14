Bagpipes, Corned Beef Hash and Green Mimosas: How Maui celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

What started as a religious feast day in 17th century Ireland has grown into a day of festivals, parades and parties celebrated around the world. So wear your shamrocks, green clothing and accessories, grab your favorite boozy treat and celebrate all things Irish and Ireland… because isn’t everyone Irish on St. Patrick’s Day?

WEST MAUI

DOWN THE HATCH – Sat. Mar 17. See live Irish music from 10:30am-12:30pm and Traditional Irish Bagpipe Performances with Roger McKinley at 3pm and 7pm. And all your favorite Irish beverages will be ready for consumption. Bar opens at 8am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI – Sat. Mar 17. The resort’s Umalu Restaurant will offer specials on Guinness, Jameson and will also serve green mimosas. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

KOHOLA BREWERY – Sat. Mar 17. Enjoy St. Patrick’s day with Rob Mason of RJ Gourmet Maui with $6 Irish deviled eggs and a $10 open-faced corned beef sandwich. There will also be Happy Hour specials all night. 5-8pm. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Sat. Mar 17. Celebrate in Lahaina with MCs, DJs, fun and drink specials all night. 10pm. (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Sat. Mar 17. Oh, the madness has begun! Dirty Monkey will celebrate all day. Swing by for all the NCAA games with Andrew Dana during the day and DJ Blast at night. Party starts at 11am. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMOND’S ICE BAR AND GRILL – Sat. Mar 17. It’s a Saint Patrick’s Day Party all day with DJ Dub spinning at 9pm. Drink specials include Guinness, Irish Car Bombs, green beer and food specials like corned beef hash, Shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – Sat. Mar 17. Call for details. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Theworldfamousdogandduck.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Sat. Mar 17. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Lucy Morningstar, Tendalicious and Pozitive Rebellion. There will also be specials. 21+. 9pm-close. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

LAVA ROCK BAR AND GRILL – Sat. Mar 17. Party with the Lava Rock crew. 10pm. (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Sat. Mar 17. Entertainment starts at noon and features The Irish Paddys with Murray Thorne and Willy Wainwright, Pete Sebastian with the Time in the Sun band, Celtic Tigers and Ekolu. There will also be Irish food favorites available for purchase. Cover is $10 until 4pm and $20 after. Limited table reservations available. 10am-10pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 16. Celebrate the “Celtic Equinox,” the midpoint between the autumn equinox and winter solstice, with an Upcountry tribal gathering to honor the changing seasons. See live entertainment by Kaina Kountry, Will Evans, Earl Love, Josh, The Get Up and Dance Troupe and fire dancers Travis French and Nicole Casper. The Keiki Zone will feature magician Timothy Wenk, balloon twisting with Crystalline, face painting by Melissa Buck and hula hooping and lots of bubbles. Don’t forget to grab grinds from one of the Makawao Restaurants or the pop-up food court. 5:30pm. (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Sat. Mar 17. Celebrate in Paia with dinner specials. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Thu. Mar 15 – Sat. Mar 17. The Maui Humane Society is celebrating St Pittie’s and Kittie’s Day with $25 adoptions on all adult pitbulls, pit mixes and kitties. Just look for the green paw stamp on the kennels of eligible animals. 11am-6pm. (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WAI BAR – Sat. Mar 17. Put on some green, grab some beer and dance! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music by Hot Foot Teddy and The Fighting Chances with Sierra and the Nomads. Dance to DJs Del Sol, Scotty D, Dustan Roberts and Deviant. $10. 8pm. (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Image: Pixabay