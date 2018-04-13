Artist to Artist with Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Artist to Artist with Henry Kapono will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, April 19. Kapono’s special guest will be Jerry Santos. For more than four decades, Santos has been an integral presence in Hawaii’s music scene. He’s a singer/songwriter and member of the group Olomana. The event will feature a talk-story about the artists’ careers plus a jam session. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC