Youth Art Exhibition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The annual Youth Art Exhibition will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, August 2nd until Friday, August 23rd. Easily one of the most eagerly awaited family events of the year, the exhibition showcases works created by over 250+ of Maui’s youth. It’s a culmination of the Hui’s Summer Arts Programs, and it’s amazing. The opening reception is from 4-6pm on Friday, August 2nd. Free. Open daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau

