Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Monday, May 14 until Saturday, June 9. This biennial art show features artwork created by Maui students (grades K-12). In theme of “Outer Space,” students were asked to submit work that explore their imagination and the big universe. See spaceships, cosmos, asteroids, aliens, meteor showers and more. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC