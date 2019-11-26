See Works by Contemporary Master Rene Lalonde at Martin Lawrence Galleries on Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th. Lalonde is an internationally renowned and collected artist. The exhibition will feature brand new works with a broad range of subjects like brightly colored abstracts, enchanting homes in fantasy locations, relaxing fishbowls by moonlit windows, and so much more. Free. 7pm. Martin Lawrence Galleries, (790 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1788; martinlawrence.com

photo courtesy of Martin Lawrence Galleries

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



