We look at three thought-provoking exhibitions at the Hui No`eau

This spring, the Hui No‘eau is hosting a variety of exhibitions and events for the community. All are worth your time and attention.

2018 Annual Juried Exhibition

Happening now through Friday, Feb. 16, the Hui No‘eau is displaying their annual Juried Exhibition to the public. There are 87 pieces on display chosen from 266 entries, and the show represents a diverse collection of works from Maui artists. The exhibition is free to the public.

“It was an extraordinary privilege to jury this exciting show,” said Juror Lynn Shue. “The variety and creative energy of the entries made is a challenge. My selections were based on craftsmanship of media, color, and expression. The diversity of Maui artists is so evident in this wide selection of outstanding works.”

Art Affair 2018: Hokusai

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Hui will host Art Affair 2018, its annual fundraiser. The evening will feature a live and silent auction along with music, dancing and a seated dinner by Chef Bev Gannon and Celebrations Catering. The event will support visual arts in the Maui community.

This year’s event will be themed after Japanese artist Hokusai Katushika’s signature work, “The Wave Off Kanagawa.” Guests are encouraged to dress by drawing inspiration from this piece. The evening event will take place 5-10pm. Tickets are available online at Huinoeau.com/art-events or by calling 808-572-6560.

Solo Art Exhibition

Starting March 9, Maui-based painter and multimedia artist Cudra Clover’s Solo Artist Exhibition will open to the public at the Hui No‘eau.

Clover’s multimedia art explores natural forms. Her science-inspired pieces have names like “Scorpion Martini” and “Moonjellies.” They make bold and exploratory use of color to represent flowers, water and other subjects of nature in unexpected ways.

“In my studio I endeavor to create new worlds on a microcosmic level,” she says on her website (Cudraclover.com). “I explore pandemics, viruses, water, genetics, plant cells, etc. These pieces are petri dishes I create with the intention of healing our planet’s imbalances. I spend time with a camera, a microscope, projectors, biologists and pour over thousands of technical science photos. I seek to draw attention to the urgent need to respect and protect nature.”

Her exhibition, entitled “Hysteria,” explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Her work for this showcase uses color and movement to create a mood of abstract wilderness. Clover’s works will be presented in an interactive multimedia experience. Her pieces–like her vibrant biomorphic silk paintings–use a variety of media.

The Hui’s ongoing solo artist’s project is unique in that the artist is involved with all aspects of the planning and installation for the exhibition. It’s a challenging and creative opportunity for an artist to produce a cohesive and original body of work.

Clover, who has exhibited her work in Hawaii, Chicago, Denver and China, is one of the founders of artCORE, a Maui collective whose goal is to get the community involved in interactive art and has produced art events such as some of the MACC’s ArT=MIXXs. Her work is exhibited in the permanent collection of the Hawaii State Museum of Art and Culture and in public spaces and hotels.

The Hui is open daily from 9am-4pm.

HUI NO‘EAU

2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao

808-572-6560

Huinoeau.com

Photo of Cudra Clover with her paintings courtesy Hui No‘eau