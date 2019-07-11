There’ll be a Water Elements Creations Trunk Show at Montage Kapalua Bay on Wednesday, July 17th. View and shop for fine jewelry inspired by Chinese medicine, treasures of the sea, and semi-precious stones. Here’s a great place to find unique gifts for yourself, family, and friends. All jewelry is made on Maui. View in the lobby. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; waterelementcreations.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Water Elements Creations
