Wahi Pana Auwahi Exhibition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Wahi Pana Auwahi Exhibition will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Saturday, June 30th until Friday, August 3rd. Auwahi is a dry forest on southwest Haleakala. It’s one of the last representatives of a nearly lost and biologically unique Hawaiian forest type that’s home to numerous native and endemic species. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Mazatl (Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence) to bring the forest to the community through art. Free. Opening reception is June 30th from 10am-2pm. Gallery is open from 9am-4pm daily. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau