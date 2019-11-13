The Uniques Gallery Gift Shop will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Sunday, November 17th until Friday, December 20th. The annual gift shop is a great place and a one-stop shop for shopping for unique holiday gifts on Maui. There’ll be over 50 Hawai‘i artisan vendors featuring items like lauhala hats, jewelry, linens, furniture, stocking stuffers, honey, jams, sweets, and more. The gallery will be closed Thanksgiving Day and December 7. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

