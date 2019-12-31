There’s an ‘Ukele Workshop at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, January 4th. Taught by Lance Genson Mahi La Pierre, attendees will learn how to make their very own ‘ukele using bamboo. It’s an indigenous stringed instrument similar to a bow, and used for Hawaiian mele, hula, and ho’ipo‘ipo (talk between lovers). $35. 12-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments