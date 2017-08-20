Threads Art Show opening reception at Treehouse Gallery in Haiku

The Threads Art Show Opening Reception will be at the Treehouse Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will feature an array of artists that work with fabrics, textile design, dyeing, embroidery, printmaking and more. Check out what this hip Haiku art gallery and artist co-op is all about, mingle with friends, meet new friends and have an awesome night on the North Shore. Free. 4-8pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

Photo: Pixabay