Check out “The Woodworkers Journey” Exhibit at Schaefer International Gallery on Tuesday, January 7th and Wednesday, January 8th. Over 25 mainland and Hawaiʻi artists have contributed a piece to the project. Attend and see a fascinating collection of woodworking pieces by distinguished artists. There’ll be wood sculptures, furniture, singular pieces, and more. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

