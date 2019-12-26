The Big Melt Photography Exhibition at Art Project Paia

THE BIG MELT is happening at Art Project Paia on Saturday, December 28th. Kristin Hettermann is an art activist. She uses her photography and storytelling as a way to spread awareness about the many issues that concern the health of our oceans. THE BIG MELT focuses on climate change and rapidly melting glaciers in Alaska. Head to Pa‘ia Town this weekend to meet the artist and support a world cause. Free. 5:30-7pm. Art Project Paia, (77 Hana Hwy.); artprojectpaia.com

