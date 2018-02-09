Techniques in Portraiture for Students at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A workshop on Techniques in Portraiture for Students will be held at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Feb. 15. This is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to learn new art skills with professional artist participants from the Schaefer Portrait Challenge. The workshop will cover new approaches to drawing, painting and critique. A second session will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22. Advance registration is required. Free. 4pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; [email protected]; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Flickr/Suzanne Berton