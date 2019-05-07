Taryn Alessandro is having a Fine Art Exhibition at Sargent’s in Lahaina starting Friday, May 10th. Alessandro is a mixed media painter and up-cycler known for her incredibly unique approach in using unusual materials in her works: vintage coffee bags, dusty piping, aluminum cans, gold leaf, mosaics, and more. Her exhibit will feature her newest pieces including sculptural landscapes and figurative works. Opening night is Friday, May 10th from 7-10pm. Free. Sargents Fine Art, (802 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-4030; tarynalessandro.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Taryn Alessandro

