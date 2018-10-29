Talk Story & Workshops with Keith Maile at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center 

There’s a Talk Story with Keith Maile at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Friday, November 2nd. Maile is a Native Hawaiian artist and cultural practitioner. He’ll be discussing many cultural art forms and materials used. He will also have two workshops in the days following. Pahi Aku Folklore (11/3) will teach students how to make the pahi aku lure used to catch aku fish. The Kepa Lima Workshop (11/4) will teach students how to make a kepa lima, the symbol of the members of Hale Naua (The Secret Society of King David Kalakaua). Go online for more info and workshop schedules. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau