Attend a Talk Story with Dr. Fern Duvall II at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, October 24th. Dr. Duvall is the Ecosystems Protection and Management program manager for the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. In the past, he was also the wildlife biologist for the Maui Nui Invasive Species Committee. Learn more about Maui’s seabirds, water and forest birds, endangered plants, and more at this talk story event. Open to the public. Free. 5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/USFWS-Pacific Region

