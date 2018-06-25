There’s a Talk Story & Kapa Demo at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Friday, June 29th. Denby Freeland, a Punahou graduate, is an incredible kapa artist that has developed her style using watercolors and mixed media to capture the energy of Hawai‘i’s plants. The demo will include talk story with the artist and a chance to learn more about making kapa and plant dyes. Free. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Hui No’eau
