The Surfing Hawai‘i Exhibit will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center until Tuesday, February 19th. The exhibit will feature an inspiring collection of surf art: surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works. Contributing artists include Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
Comments