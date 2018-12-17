Maui Time

Surfing Hawai‘i Exhibit at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Surfing Hawai‘i Exhibit will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center until Tuesday, February 19th.  The exhibit will feature an inspiring collection of surf art: surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works. Contributing artists include Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

