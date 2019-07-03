Check out the Summer Kids Craft Classes at Island Art Party this Monday, and every Monday until July 29th. Taught by Olivia, kids can attend a variety of summer art classes including Puzzle Painting (7/8), Mask Making (7/15), Cooking Decorating (7/22), or Mini Canvas/Rock Painting (7/29). Classes are on Mondays until 7/29. Find class prices and more details online. 10-11am. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; islandartparty.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Island Art Party
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
