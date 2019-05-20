The Student & Faculty Showcase will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, May 23rd and Friday, May 24th. Celebrate and honor the importance of art education on Maui. The showcase is full of an incredible selection of student and teacher works on display. The juror walk-through is on May 23rd (4:30-6pm). Free. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

