The “Spineless- Portraits of Marine Invertebrates Backbone of Life” exhibit at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center will run from Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 1. It will feature works by Susan Middleton, a photographer, author and lecturer who specializes in the portraiture of rare and endangered species. The show will feature beautiful and unique imagery of animals without backbones that live beneath the ocean. Free. 10am-5pm. Schaefer Gallery. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Susan Middleton