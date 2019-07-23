There’s a Space Fair Fundraiser for Maui Makers at Malama Maui Nui on Saturday, July 27th. Spend a day exploring space with your family and friends! Attendees can build and launch their own rocket ships, explore paper airplanes, shoot down the Death Star, find the black hole, and more. Guests are asked to wear sturdy shoes and bring their own snacks. Drinking water will be provided. All proceeds benefit Maui Makers Space. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20 for family of 2 adults and 4 kids. 10:30am. Malama Maui Nui, (East Camp 5 Rd., Kahului); mauimakers.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/id iom

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events