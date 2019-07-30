Check out Small Town Big Art in Wailuku Town on Friday, August 2nd. Taking place during Wailuku First Friday, the event is the first of its type, and will celebrate Wailuku’s incredible mural art, and more. There’ll also be a reveal of an art installation by Andy Behrle of Kihei. He’ll present a re-imagined image of the stained glass window that St. Anthony Church lost during a fire in 1977. One night only! Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St., Wailuku); smalltownbig.org

photo courtesy of Kelly McHugh

