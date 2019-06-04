The “Six Word Memoirs Exhibition” will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, June 7th until Friday, July 26th. Literary legend says that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response was, “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” The Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is excited to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring “Six Word Memoirs” to Maui. This traveling exhibition features written words in conjunction with the visual arts. Free. 9am-4pm daily. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hui No’eau

