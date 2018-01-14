Shift Happens: A Retrospective Art Show at Treehouse Gallery in Haiku

The exhibit “Shift Happens: A Retrospective Art Show” will happen at Treehouse Gallery in Haiku on Saturday, Jan. 20. Explore the relationship of color and shapes through the art of Treehouse founder Taylor Binda. While growing the Treehouse over the last three years, Binda has been creating an impressive body of work. Binda’s work ranges in mediums from acrylic to pastels and block printing. Free. 5pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

Photo courtesy Taylor Binda