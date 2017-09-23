Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Art / Shank’s Mare at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Shank’s Mare at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

by Leave a Comment

You can see Shank’s Mare at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 29. Presented by Yara Group, it’s a chance to see two famous puppeteers work their magic: traditional Japanese puppeteer Koryu Nishikawa V and American puppeteer Tom Lee. This beautiful production has been traveling the globe with their characters, live video production and a haunting score. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Ayumi Sakamoto

Comments

comments